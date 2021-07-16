Yesterday a group of MPs held a debate about the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Conservatives who secured the debate topic all argued the same case. The NI Protocol was meant to be a temporary measure. Its clause 16 allows either party to make unilateral changes if the Protocol ceases to work as intended. It is meant to respect both the EU single market and the UK internal market. The Agreement stipulates it should not be used to divert trade, yet the EU is doing exactly that and claiming it is doing that at the moment by seeking to make GB/NI trade very difficult and NI/EU trade easier.
We all believe the government is right to try to negotiate a fix and we support the detailed proposals submitted to allow both sides to proceed by mutual enforcement. The UK would ensure anything that was at risk of moving from GB to the EU via Northern Ireland would be submitted to the correct EU checks. The bulk of GB/NI trade is internal UK trade and that would be subject to UK only supervision, using trusted trader schemes, electronic manifests, checks away from the border and the rest of the techniques we use for trade within GB. The EU would for its part ensure non compliant or tax dodging goods did not find their way from the Republic to NI. There are well established co-operation procedures for tackling smuggling as there was always a goods border to supervise. The NI/Republic border when we were in the EU was an excise, VAT and currency border but that did not require border posts and cash settlements at the border.
We also believe that the EU is not minded to discuss these things in a reasonable and co-operative way. It is therefore time for the UK to make a unilateral move to assert UK control only over internal UK trade, whilst ensuring respect for the EU single market for any exports from Northern Ireland over the land border. This is quite legal under Article 16 of the NIP , let alone under Clause 38 of the Withdrawal Act which allows the assertion of UK sovereignty where needed.
July 16, 2021
The protocol has no place in a sovereign state.
The EU winever agree on any sensible measures as they want us to become a colony.
It must be unilaterally abandoned.
U see New Zealand is threatening to veto a trade deal with the Pacific Partnership if we don’t implement the protocol. True socialist mentality from that silly woman.
July 16, 2021
Good Morning,
I listened to most of the debate. Sir Bernard gave an excellent introduction with persuasive arguments.
The comment that struck me was the one that was repeated from actual traders in the market, something like
‘the solutions are there on the table waiting to be used, but there is no political will to pick them up’. If true then this could be the basis of the UK argument to the EU; these are the solutions, they’re going to happen whether or not you want to engage with us on them.
July 16, 2021
I agree fully time for the Government to act given the total failure of the EU to act in good faith. But why did they ever think they would?
July 16, 2021
So what are we waiting for, invoke Art 16 and put an end to this intrusive nonsense on the part of the EU. The NI Protocol is not an agreement in good faith to support the tenets of the GFA. It is an instrument to punish the UK for having the temerity to leave the EU and as a first step to drive us back into EU control, in terms of what we can and cannot do in international trade. We were in a trance not to see its purpose. For the forseable the EU should be treated as an hostile entity while treating the nations of Europe with respect. They will be around long after the EU is history.
July 16, 2021
The NI protocol was a disaster which Johnson signed in order to claim he had delivered Brexit. Now that the pitfalls are emerging there is blame shifting exercise to say it was only temporary, or all the fault of Mrs. May.
It needs to be rectified promptly. Sir John Redwood says:-
‘ It is therefore time for the UK to make a unilateral move to assert UK control only over internal UK trade, whilst ensuring respect for the EU single market for any exports from Northern Ireland over the land border.’
I think that is somewhat restrained in the view of many voters. In the face of EU posturing they would prefer a move to WTO terms. The EU are stonewalling and will continue to do so.
July 16, 2021
If only they had the balls. Your silence on any positive ministerial response is deafening. Boris more interested in spouting his usual hubristic drivel, this time in levelling up.
Meanwhile back at the ranch the ‘fires continue to burn’