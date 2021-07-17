On Thursday the PM gave a speech setting out his vision of levelling up. It rightly concentrated on the differences in lives in different parts of our country, drawing attention to big variations in average life expectancy, in likelihood of getting a degree and obtaining a well paid job, and the differences in ability to buy a decent home. The speech both accepted that governments of all persuasions in the post 1945 world have tried to reduce these inequalities, and that the divergencies have remained.
The new ground in the speech was the understanding that successive governments have in practice reinforced the success of the richer areas, drawing ever more talent into places like central London . This has led to the need to invest heavily in public transport and other public services there to cater for all the extra numbers going to work and living in such places. In a vivid topical analogy he said investment has followed success creating a world where you “hang around the goalmouth rather than being the playmaker”. The draw of London has meant many people facing long, expensive and often vexatious commutes, and relentless pressure for more housing investment and development in the South East. As a result two thirds of the country’s graduates from the top 30 universities end up in London.
He was clear that a socialist egalitarian agenda which entails levelling down as well as levelling up is not the way to go. “We should not want to decapitate the tall poppies. We don’t think you make the poor parts of the country richer by making the rich parts poorer”. What you need is more of the potential playmakers to stay in or move to other cities that can as London does attract talent, investment and new jobs.
The big issue is how we help create these new success stories. The digitalisation of the UK is part of the answer, where the PM tells us 60% now enjoy the benefits of faster broadband, up from 7% two years ago. I will return to these issues and examine the government proposals to help level up. Central to it all, as this speech states, is to help many more people on their personal journeys to success, to home ownership, to business creation or to better skilled and better paid jobs.
72 Comments
July 17, 2021
Sir John,
Well written and very relavant , thank you
July 17, 2021
Totally irrelevant if we are to continue with this net zero nonsense.
Most newspapers are now beginning to research what it means and are coming to the conclusion that it will cost up to £50k per household and increase fuel bills substantially.
This will do some levelling, it will raze the liblabcon to the ground.
There is a political vacuum which urgently needs filling.
July 17, 2021
I hope Sir John that you will prevail against the government possibly trying to introduce a new tax for social care . We are taxed too much already.
Ways of raising money include further reductions in the Overseas Aid Budget , abandoning HS2 and stopping the Triple Lock for people like me who do not need WFA, free travel or TV licenses
July 17, 2021
We have the highest tax levels for 70 years and still the government is spending £billions more than they raise in taxes. On top of which we have red tape everywhere, very restrictive employment laws, restrictive planning, an expensive unreliable energy net zero agenda (cost about £30,000 per household with zero value return), a government that wastes money hand over foot, a very poor education system, a policy of blocking the very pot-holed roads, a dire NHS and police who have largely given up on most real crimes. In short the overpaid and over pensioned state sector is far too large, very incompetent and hugely misdirected. They do not serve the public they parasite off them.
July 17, 2021
+1 I agree with you but no chance as we need a Conservative Government for that.
July 17, 2021
+1
July 17, 2021
Personal journeys to success
The road ahead is littered with tank traps, toll gates and minefields all being manufactured with this insane Net Zero policy. All the areas affected by Net Zero are those when starting out on home ownership and building a business need to be user friendly and as competitive as possible. It’s is similar to everyone can buy a car but can’t afford to run it. All this Net Zero is doing is putting everyday costs up.
Just so this country can be a “world leader” . Pathetic, more like divide and conquer.
July 17, 2021
Net zero is indeed economic and environmental insanity.
July 17, 2021
An insanity that this Tory government has created and implimented themselves…they didn’t have too
July 17, 2021
Net-zero is nothing to do with climate change. As we contribute less than 1% of global emissions it will have little to no impact. We see billionaires blasting off into space for the fun of it, we see woke celebrities in their large gas-guzzling cars and flying around the world in their private jets, yet they preach to the little people about saving the planet.
We see climate change conferences that have a huge energy cost. The climate change industry has become like the racial discrimination industry, which is a huge cash cow for a few who need to keep the myth going otherwise they are out of a job. The media is complicit in this propaganda.
Net-zero is about dwindling oil supplies and conserving stocks so the elites can continue with their lavish lifestyles at the expense of the masses.
July 17, 2021
Good morning.
The problem is Sir John, is that the ‘we’ means more government interference and control. It will mean a new Minister and department being created and all the bureaucracy and costs. It will mean more money created which, intern, will lead to the least needy getting more with the real needy getting just crumbs.
If you really want to ‘Level UP’ as you claim, let those on lower incomes keep more of what they want, stop taxing us on silly things and just leave well alone. Life is full of winners and losers. Socialism concentrates on outcomes. Capitalism concentrates on opportunity. The PM’s agenda is Socialism with a tinge of blue. A blue that will not wash.
July 17, 2021
MarkB: that is pretty well my reaction too – government should just let people get on with their enterprises, big or small; provide decent security in the form of a police force that actually patrols its neighbourhood and has police stations that are open and accessible at all times; provide a similarly active and accessible court service; overhaul the NHS so that it is suited to the C21st; ensure our armed forces are properly supplied and maintained; and stop indulging in pompous and flatulent postures about Britain’s global influence and moral leadership, whether it’s about AGW, foreign aid or foreign wars.
Then reform the tax legislation, from scratch!
July 17, 2021
@Mark B; “The problem is Sir John [..//..]”
Cough, I don’t think you meant to say that, at least not like that! 😮
‘we’ means more government interference and control
Correct, the continuance of govt top slicing, the best opportunities being sliced off and offered on the plate to private companies (just as happened with the recent NHS T&T for example), thus “working class” people will be lucky to see much if any of the wealth generated, priority given in paying excessive salaries to directors, consultants, executive managers and Shareholders, those who actually created the wealth will be lucky if they seen anything more than a living wage for their hard toils.
“Life is full of winners and losers.”
Indeed, but when it is always the same winners, the same losers it points to deep fundamental problems.
With Brexit done (how ever crassly), those northern Red Wall voters will want something else, not more of the same 1980s social/economic divides that dumped them were they now stand!
July 17, 2021
Good Morning.
If the idea is to encourage ‘potential playmakers to stay in or move to other cities that can as London does attract talent, investment and new jobs’, might this be the moment to actually discuss the white elephant HS2?
July 17, 2021
HS2 cost £100 BIllion (about £4,000 per household) value delivered by it is negative (far more disruption and environmental damage than any positive value delivered). Even Lord Mandelson, the former business secretary thinks it is an “expensive mistake” and will damage the north of England’s economy.
(The South too).
July 17, 2021
It is a huge mistake. People who use it – a tiny minority -will be glad enough to have it, although it will be obsolete technology by the time it’s open. But we’ll all be poorer for it – we would be richer if the money was either spent on something else, or better still not spent at all.
July 17, 2021
Service industries prosper which has helped London.
In the same period many of the manufacturing industries that were a mainstay of many other cities and towns started to disappear.
July 17, 2021
Manufacturing often/usually has to compete in world markets where wages can be under 1/10 of the UKs. Not so easy especially with expensive energy, restrictive planning, the highest taxes for 70 years, restrictive employment laws and endless red tape.
Plenty of people in the south have slightly higher salaries but after housing costs and commuting costs have less disposable income yet are paying more in income and other taxes. They might for example have to pay £30k stamp duty to buy a house when the same size house in the north might attract no stamp duty.
July 17, 2021
There used to be plenty of manufacturing industry in London 40 to 50 years ago. Many of the the spaces they occupied became business parks (for service industries) or retail parks.
July 17, 2021
Manufacturing was abandoned and freedom given to City spivs. They and the government got together to sell off the country’s businesses and anything else that could bring in foreign money. Give us money and we’ll do anything you want us to do is still the policy. As I have said many times we have been prostituted.
July 17, 2021
They did not spontaneously disappear.
The economy was restructured by abrupt privatisation etc. to cause this. The net costs, taking into account social impacts, benefits, increased crime costs etc. have been enormously negative.
Taxpayer subsidies were the excuse. The reason, however, was that the millions in these industries tended to vote Labour to protect their jobs and conditions.
If that doesn’t work then there’s always voter suppression.
July 17, 2021
I agree those jobs were continually subsidised by Labour, pretending there was a future. Harsh reality economics bit I’m afraid.
July 17, 2021
So competition from cheaper emerging nations wasnt the cause MiC
Well I never.
July 17, 2021
Well….considering one can not believe a word he says, I imagine ODL will be shambling through poppy fields, personally chopping down any above ankle height!
Didn’t Mrs M like cornfields? Are there any poppy fields left in this benighted country? Or will BJ have to go to Afghanistan? Obsession with the countryside = wanting to stick millions of houses on it.
How does he know how people want to live? Apparently being curtailed, imprisoned and pinged is his preferred approach. Not for him you understand…only for us. Do many appreciate that?
July 17, 2021
+10 re: your last paragraph.
He may be in the ‘conservative’ party, but all his decisions evidence no Small State Conservatism and is clearly in the wrong party. He will fit in far better in the British Communist Party.
July 17, 2021
I’m really surprised that our PM does not realise that one cannot make a silk purse out of a sows ear.
Or is it just another control and tax excuse?
July 17, 2021
Which party is proposing a “socialist egalitarian agenda”?
None of which I am aware.
July 17, 2021
The absolute, utter cheek and arrogance of him assuming he knows what people want!
How I wish that I had not swallowed the Samuel Smiles path of bloody self improvement!
Get an education..get a “good “ job…buy a beastly house..pay your taxes…obey the law…pay your taxes…oh pay your taxes…get treated like sh*it by all in authority…get imprisoned and treated even more badly.
What a nicety…define socialism. Doesn’t he see how he has already levelled DOWN so many people?
How does the complete twit intend to “level up” innate skills?
Where does he think he would be now if the boys at the local comp had been “levelled up” to his public school?
Just leave us alone!!
July 17, 2021
Levelling up always seems to be pulling everybody who went to public school, having parents who aspired, into a merry-go-round of looking after the boys. For decades it has been what school, who do you know, contacts to ensure the best paid jobs circulate in the group.
July 17, 2021
Yes – THAT is, exactly, who are meant by “The Establishment”.
Farage is one of them to a tee.
July 17, 2021
OMG – that was a leap of plausibility. Poor Nigel, he even gets castigated for being a rebel.
July 17, 2021
Do you include Kier Starmer in your list MiC?
July 17, 2021
Absolutely!
And remember the Bullingdon Club photo?
At least two PMs and a Chancellor!
July 17, 2021
Government by cliche, b.s. not action. Jam today, jam tomorrow, bread and circuses etc. Zero detail.
In the meantime the nothing happens government limps on. Camilla Tominey shreds him in the DT being spineless in thrall of non accountable often wrong zero Covid scientists and as she published we see the pathetic u turn by Shapps regarding France with the usual failed excuse of protecting the public.
I look forward to your comments in more detail in his speech. As evidenced in yesterday’s blog re NI you seem to believe in what ministers say, we don’t. The Guildford MP was spot on, prove it by showing us the money for tunnel to get rid of a notorious choke point.
An in other news it has been announced that No 10 under costed its dash for green households by 10 billion plus not to mention the eye watering sums and destruction we will have to put up. As ever surrounded by yes people fooling no one in the wider community.
July 17, 2021
Mr Johnson may not have noticed, Sir John, but his and Sadiq Khan’s policies together have already done for London as an employment and commuter hub. It’s a ghost city compared to what it was in 2019. The ‘playmakers’ are no doubt moving to other cities, as you say, but whether those places are in this country is another question.
July 17, 2021
You can’t ‘level up’ and do green at the same time…
Green will destroy our way of life, making us poorer, unable to travel and be cold, and probably dark too, at times.
Levelling up should mean encouraging jobs and opportunities nationwide – and supporting those with low taxes etc.
Which is it, Boris really intends?
The only positive is, that finally, the truth about what going green really means, is beginning to come to light, and the £trillions cost it will incur, and the cost to the environment!
July 17, 2021
Mr Johnson’s observations are correct, however, how is he going to overcome the (genuine) “unconscious bias” of the left towards those who wish to advance ahead of others in life? They don’t (or won’t) understand the meritorious spirit of people who wish to stand apart and seek independent, successful lives through hard work. Their vision of equality is an ethos built around pursuing the easiest and quickest possible route to the blandness of mediocre, aka, dumbing down.
How do you break the bear trap grip of our powerful institutions, infiltrated by the left and their destructive politics of envy, i.e. public services (particularly schools), councils, devolved assemblies, etc, who disdainfully hold up any level of self-advancement as privilege and excellence as a source of shame?
July 17, 2021
Two of our sons have just tested positive for covid19. They’re symptomless, but had been vaccinated. They appear to have caught it at football-watching gatherings, along with others of their group in London.
This will assist the virus in developing vaccine-resistant mutations.
Tory England leads the way again, against international expert advice.
July 17, 2021
In my own city, for some time covid, has been a matter of personal irresponsibility. The government and experts (international or otherwise) can say whatevert they want. Like it or not, the plebs have stopped listening.
July 17, 2021
“They’re symptomless”…so your example shows how the vaccine works. MiC.
Remember the “save the NHS save lives” original mantra?
July 17, 2021
Can you ever address the point?
July 17, 2021
We have to trust the vaccine.
Otherwise this is going to go on forever and ever and now we see (from newspaper exposes’) that people in the Track and Trace industry are making vast amounts and want this crisis to go on and on. We know (from newspaper exposes’) that Matt Hancock’s interests in keeping lockdown going were conflicted to say the least.
I believe (unfortunately) that masks are now permanent and that vast areas of our life that we used to love and used to bring us great pleasure are now going to be completely destroyed.
It is worth reading Jeremy Clarkson today. A closet Lefty. He says that ugly and boring people want lockdown to continue – it is a way for wallflowers to get their own back on people who enjoy their fun lives and friendships.
Freedom Day in Name Only.
The best vaccine roll out in the world squandered.
An elite class making millions out of keeping the whole thing going and terrifying the public.
And at least one minister responsible for keeping us in masks not declaring is conflict of interest because he was enjoying the frisson during the excitement of crisis.
July 17, 2021
Fantasy economy no1 was where we cut each other’s hair,pour each other cups of coffee and go shopping.Fantasy economy no2 is where we test and inject each other and go internet shopping (adding to all the debt/money printing that has been carried forward from fantasy economy no1).
There won’t be a fantasy economy no3.
Global Britain?No,Fantasy Island!
July 17, 2021
Perhaps your sons can take the test again, MiC, and see what the results are the 2nd time. Or you could ask for the ct number (cycle threshold) used by the lab where the test was carried out. If it’s above 25, follow CDC advice and ignore the result as worthless. Or, as recommended by the WHO, your sons could get a clinical examination as well, as recommended by the WHO back in January, when they informed medical practitioners that the ‘test’ by itself is not a reliable diagnostic of infection. Perhaps doctors in Cardiff didn’t get the memo.
July 17, 2021
So there’s nothing wrong with your sons, MiC? Good. This is an opportunity for them, and you, to call time on this nonsense, and all get on with your lives.
You can still have a go at Johnson and the Tories, of course, about Brexit and everything else, just as before.
July 17, 2021
Were your sons press-ganged by sinister, covert Tory forces, into attending a large and crowded sports gathering in a congested city?
I sincerely hope they both remain healthy.
July 17, 2021
Sir John,
Mark B has it right (above): capitalism is about opportunity.
Reduce government size and interference. Create and maintain good basic infrastructure, e.g. practical rail and road transport (not HS2 and the rushed adoption of EVs), the national high-speed broadband in which this country has been so lacking (outside of London and some fortunate cities) thanks to BT. Then tax us less and leave us alone.
July 17, 2021
+10
July 17, 2021
Levelling however, there must be recognition that now “personal journeys to success” often dispense with the “to success” part as prevailing conditions mean that no longer is there delivery of the rewards taken for granted by those starting their working life in much of the twentieth century.
Worse employment conditions and prospects (dispensing with middle management, less favourable pension schemes, outsourcing to cheap labour countries etc.), student debt, junk degrees, housing inflation, a selfish and self-absorbed society all make their corrosive contribution.
At least the 1972 MIT study that said it would all be over by 2040 has recently been confirmed as still correct. And nineteen years will pass quite quickly for it is not a long time in the politics of levelling.
July 17, 2021
I perceive that our PM has a credibility gap, nobody here seems to believe him whatever his real intentions might be.
I would like to see education concentrated upon, we cannot afford not to maximise the talent we have. Life is competitive, like it or not. Education needs to mirror it as a preparation for working life both academically and technically. On a specific note I would cease burdening engineers, scientists, and medics with higher education fees. The country needs them as much as they need a career. They have already proved their potential by getting to higher education.
Beyond the above it is a matter of encouraging enterprise in terms of research and manufacture to those areas that need levelling up.
There being now a vast gap between what many earn and their ability to get on the housing ladder, we need to have a total rethink of the mortgage business to facilitate it. I’m quite sure that there is a lot more fine tuning to be done, but I will leave that to others to emphasise.
July 17, 2021
“He was clear that a socialist egalitarian agenda which entails levelling down as well as levelling up is not the way to go” in his speech he also waffled on about how behind East Germany was compared to West Germany when he was there. Why does he not apply this logic to the dire, communist, virtual monopoly NHS?
Business needs far less government, cheap reliable energy, opening up now, cancelling test and trace, a bonfire of red tape, taxes at about 20% of GDP & not heading for 50%, easy hire and fire, government out of the way, simpler planning and no net zero expensive energy lunacy. This is true north, south, east or west. Lumbering millions with £50k of debt for largely worthless degrees (about 75% of them) does not help much either.
July 17, 2021
The Johnson government is demonstrating a capacity for waffle but appears not to grasp that its policy objective of net zero will level everyone down not up. It is already costing jobs and beggaring the nation. The Conservative party, or those within it in a position to do so, needs to replace the Prime Lemming with someone with a better grasp of the realities of life, the sciences, government spending and taxation.
July 17, 2021
Tag line of the week….. Levelling up.
Most of the areas the government want to level up were wealthy, had full employment and great industries but were destroyed by successive governments and trade unions.
The so called Green agenda will help no one in so far as energy will have to be rationed and expensive.
Gesture politics are fine for peacocks but it is the little people who suffer.
The best thing for this country would be a real true blue Conservative government, but where we will get that from, I haven’t a clue.
July 17, 2021
London achieved its meteoric growth at no net cost to the taxpayer. In fact, the success of London and the South East has significantly contributed to tax revenues. This growth has been to the detriment of the provinces particularly as many talented people moved away.
The aim of “levelling up” the provinces is laudable. Ideally it will be achieved at no net cost to the taxpayer (and will ultimately benefit the uk as a whole). However, it is likely to slow London’s growth and may remove some of its people, businesses and wealth. This is probably no bad thing.
July 17, 2021
Suppose the people in the areas that need levelling up don’t want to level up? Maybe they want to continue pursuing destructive lifestyles, oppressing members of their society with archaic social practices, abandoning the mother of their children who end up fatherless and prey to gangs that recruit them in county lines or seek to fabricate a disability so they can claim benefit.
Easy to blame government for society’s ills, when it’s really society itself that’s to blame.
July 17, 2021
Boris just does not get it – all words and no plan of action. When will the real politicians arrive to lead the UK
July 17, 2021
As soon as something, however desireable, becomes a Government initiative, one has to question it, because the likelyhood, or rather, the certainty, is that it will become an excuse for more control, bureaucracy and taxation. The things that are going to make reality of the desireable objectives you list in your closing sentence, are precisely the opposite of these: lighter regulation, efficient administration and sensible, lower and well thought out taxation.
HS2 is a prime example of the Government wasting a huge sum of money simply to make it easier to get from a ‘poorer’ area to London, while nothing seems to be being done to improve transport connections between the ‘poorer’ areas themselves. Do you think there is any chance of Boris’s own speech waking him up to this?
And why have we heard no more about Freeports? And if low tax is good f0r a Freeport, why not for the whole country?
July 17, 2021
Why would anyone believe a word the blustering fool Johnson says?
He talks about levelling up and then gives jobs and contacts to his posh mates. He doesn’t run a government. He runs a chumocracy.
He might be able to fool some of the stupider people all of the time, but most of us had him sussed as a complete charlatan a long time ago.
July 17, 2021
You should try using reasoned argument some time, using evidence, if you can think of one. rather than endless fatuous insults.
July 17, 2021
Andy
“Why would anyone believe a word the blustering fool Johnson says?”
Not many people would now. His mask has slipped. However he’s not the blustering fool you suggest, Andy. Actually he’s a highly dangerous PM with sinister intent for this country.
You and I are on opposite sides of an ideological wall, but on Johnson I think we can both agree he’s a wrong-un and has to go.
July 17, 2021
My wife and I visited Harrogate near Leeds. One of the poshest and loveliest places I have been to. Many areas around Leeds and like that too and Leeds itself is Party Central – a vast symbol of prosperity… the same too with Newcastle and has been for many decades now. Pristine streets, lovely countryside, happy people – good services.
Yet someone who spent much of his life living in Mitcham and Croydon is privileged. Have a look on Google Street View at the Eastfields estate where I was brought up.
I escaped. Got myself educated. Dragged my kids out of it and vowed they would never go to a school like the one I did. They are both now first class Masters about to start study for PhDs in sciences.
Poor people exist everywhere. Especially in London. Especially !!!
July 17, 2021
+1
July 17, 2021
I will not believe the PM wishes to “level up” until I see him start to implement his manifesto pledge to reduce immigration.
Continuous and massive immigration of cheap labour keeps wages low and house prices high and disincentivises businesses and governments to train our young people and invest in new technology.
Whilst at the same time the tax payer is funding tax credits, housing benefit, and additional schools/staff, hospitals/staff and infrastructure etc. needed for all the extra people.
Furthermore, the faster population growth puts further pressure and costs on our environment and makes it even more difficult and costly to achieve the government’s net zero carbon target.
Levelling up will only be achieved through labour shortages. It was the Black Death in the Middle ages which caused labour shortages and the start of a “levelling up” through the decline of feudalism.
July 17, 2021
Yes, the Black Death enabled many ordinary people to achieve rights of common, over land where the lord had been killed by it, enabling their escape from feudal servitude, becoming independent and self-sufficient.
This was nearly all reversed by the Inclosure Acts – privatisation – the commoners often being then starved into virtual slavery in the landowners’ new mills.
It has a familiar feeling for some reason.
July 17, 2021
The Black Death also revived European slavery (and lifted the prices of slaves).Many a palazzo in Venice was built on the proceeds of slave-trading with the Tartars who were notorious for their slave raiding.
July 17, 2021
Original Richard.
Johnson’s manifesto was just to tell people what they wanted to hear at the time. Heck, the Belgian quisling palmed us off with BRINO, so don’t expect honesty from him in anything else he said.
July 17, 2021
Off today’s topic 🙁
I see that the Boundary Commission is proposing to change the boundaries for the Wokingham constituency. Yesterday I got a leaflet from Labour, so they obviously think that they have a chance with the new constituency, even thought this includes Sonning and North Woodley…
A question – is there any way to find out the votes from each ward in a national election?
Reply No. Estimates of the new Woodley and Earley seat Suggest a comfortable Conservative win in both 2017 and 2019 on votes cast then.
July 17, 2021
Know -Dice
This would be interesting John.
Mrs May would be one of your constituents !
July 17, 2021
Aye, like Amersham…
July 17, 2021
Tory Levelling Up = Ban the working class petrol car and force people to buy the more expensive electric car; just like the rich…..then everyone will be rich, we’ve levelled up the poor
You can’t measure the success of ‘levelling up’, therefore the success is whatever the government says it is – its just another campaign like the Cameron ‘The Big Society’
July 17, 2021
If Boris was serious about “Levelling Up” he would halt the HS2 project and funnel all of its allocation into upgrading the infrastructure of the Northern England.
The Internet and ‘working from home’ have made that OTT grandiose, pet vanity project, obsolete.
Improve the roads and rails up t’North, provide tax incentives for companies to move or to set up there and the people will follow to boost the whole area. Freeports included – but they all require first class infrastructure to work efficiently.
July 17, 2021
I guess a lot of people here would not even consider reading just looking who the author is but there is an informed portrait of our PM by Andrew Adonis in this month’s Prospect ‘Boris Johnson: The Prime Etonian’, 9/07/2021 prospectmagazine.co.uk
Adonis was the Labour Transport Minister when Johnson was London mayor and they had to interact about Crossrail.