What Parliament agreed concerning the EU and Northern Ireland

This week the Commons passed unanimously an important motion to sort out the issues with the EU concerning Northern Ireland. Noting that this got very little attention in the media, I need to set out here what was agreed. I assume the BBC ignored it because it did not offer them the usual opportunity to interview a lot of Remain MPs willing to slag off the UK and put the EU case. To the BBC many pro Brexit MPs speaking for the majority view are non persons unless they can be damaged by a story.
The motion stated:
“That this House
supports the primary aims of the Northern Ireland Protocol of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, which are to uphold the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to respect the integrity of the EU and UK internal markets;
recognises that new infrastructure and controls at the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic must be avoided to maintain the peace in Northern Ireland and to encourage stability and trade;
notes that the volume of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland far exceeds the trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland;
further notes that significant provisions of the Protocol remain subject to grace periods and have not yet been applied to trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and that there is no evidence that this has presented any significant risk to the EU internal market;
regards flexibility in the application of the Protocol as being in the mutual interests of the EU and UK, given the unique constitutional and political circumstances of Northern Ireland;
regrets EU threats of legal action;
notes the EU and UK have made a mutual commitment to adopt measures with a view to avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern Ireland to the extent possible;
is conscious of the need to avoid separating the Unionist community from the rest of the UK, consistent with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement;
and also recognises that Article 13(8) of the Protocol provides for potentially superior arrangements to those currently in place.”
So Parliament agrees with the majority in the country at last over this issue, agrees that there is no need to bring in over the top measures the EU wants which have not yet been brought in, and recommends alternative arrangements to the current EU style Protocol. The government Ministers who replied to the debate welcomed the views of those of us who drafted and backed the motion, and the Opposition parties allowed it go through without too many pro EU complaints.
To some of you the wording will be too soft, but the significance is the wording was accepted by all. More importantly the actions that follow are also clear. The grace periods on further excessive EU intervention in NI trade should be permanent as there is no need for the powers and inspections they threaten. The EU and UK should look for an alternative to the Protocol. Parliament sees that the current EU version is alienating the Loyalist community in NI and is therefore contrary to the Belfast peace Agreement. The UK proposal of mutual enforcement and continuing checks as needed away from the border makes sense. Imposing a disproportionate number of checks at NI ports on GB/NI trade makes no sense and is illegal under the Agreement,
The government was committed to protecting the integrity of the UK internal market, and has reaffirmed its commitment in accepting this motion. If there is no early success in EU/UK talks along these lines then it is clear the UK has to take unilateral action, as it is legally entitled to do as set out in the debate. The EU should stop belaying and obfuscating and see that it has at last united the UK Parliament against its view and actions.
July 18, 2021
‘So Parliament agrees with the majority in the country at last over this issue, agrees that there is no need to bring in over the top measures the EU wants which have not yet been brought in…’
Well, given the ‘over the top measures’ already in place, I would hope so. Sausages, seed potatoes, over the top inspections at ports – these issues are bad enough already.
I think many will consider this motion wordy and ‘soft’.
July 18, 2021
December 8 2019, Boris Johnson told Sophy Ridge:
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/find-you-courage-bbc-clip-of-johnson-promising-seamless-trade-between-gb-and-ni-goes-viral-274034/
“There is no question of there being checks on goods going NI to GB or GB to NI”
March 3 2021, Boris Johnson told Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Column 246 here:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-03-03/debates/FEFD58B1-9E44-4ECC-A14D-B7AB29E7A325/OralAnswersToQuestions
“The position of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market is rock solid and guaranteed. We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU. As I have said to the right hon. Gentleman and his colleagues, we leave nothing off the table to ensure that we get this right.”
Today, six leading supermarkets in NI tell a different story:
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2021/0718/1235790-brexit/
“The supermarkets said that unless a solution is found, from October retailers will face increased cost and complexity when moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
They added that the increased checks, additional paperwork and need for export health certificates on products of animal origin could force many retailers to move supply chains from Britain to the EU.”
Of course when Boris Johnson said “we leave nothing off the table” that could have been just another lie.
July 18, 2021
‘To some of you the wording will be too soft, but the significance is the wording was accepted by all. ’
Maybe, but there are a lot of words and plenty of wriggle room for equivocators and gainsayers.
So I don’t see that the motion achieves a great deal.
July 18, 2021
Johnson admitted to the select committee there were mistakes made including allowing the EU a say to how inspections were carried out in N.Ireland. Why would anyone let a foreign body a say in how we transport goods across our own country!! Then claim to have taken back control, sovereignty etc when he knows what he said to be utterly untrue? Johnson capitulated to EU demands. He signed up to it. A choice he exercised and your mob voted for it! Now you all cry and whinge when the horrors come home to roost.
40 horrors of the WA and NIP highlighted long ago very widely by the Spectator and other publications. Also expert views given by Martin Howe QC who you sat by at the Bruge Group meeting. This is not the EU, that was expected. It was your party and govt that has created this mess. You now try to deflect the horrors which have come to fruition, but were known a very long time ago.
2hours 38 mins before Johnson’s flip flop capitulation today. Will this record time be broken for his next capitulation?
July 18, 2021
Sounds sensible. The key point is the EU approach is a breach of both the Protocol and the GFA. The govt should explain this patiently, being clear and firm whilst trying to avoid sinking to the use of the EU’s language of threats and ultimata.
If agreement isn’t possible unilateral action must be taken. The EU will then retaliate – but the UK should turn the other cheek and not do the same, despite the loud calls there will be for it. We know that trade protectionism is throwing rocks in your own harbour. Leave that sort of behaviour to the EU.
July 18, 2021
Unilateral action like the striking down of the terms of the Treayy of Limerick 1692 which later heralded in the Penal Laws all happened within fivs years when the English changed its mind. So D’ya think only the Irish read history and we here looking for a deal with Bidens America or OZ or for that matter NZ – so grow up.
Then supposing we still think we can act unilaterally about anything we like then what about Gibraltar and the Treaty of Utrecht 1713.. do you think the Spanish are going to stand by if there is a free for all. Idiot
July 18, 2021
Utterly untrue. There was no vote, only a few angry backbenchers sounding off. Why do you misrepresent proceedings in our Parliament?
Reply The motion passed unopposed. If the government disagreed it would have voted it down.
July 18, 2021
So there was no vote. Parliament passed nothing, unanmously or otherwise. Please apologise, and correct your misstatement
July 18, 2021
The EU has said NO to mutual enforcement, that’s why we have the Peotocol (which you voted for). Why can’t you understand the EU has sovereignty?
July 18, 2021
Len Peel
“Why can’t you understand the EU has sovereignty? ”
The EU does not have any sovereignty, it is not a sovereign country. In fact it isn’t a country at all.
July 18, 2021
No, the European Union is an unprecedented entity composed of sovereign countries by consent.
It is absolutely not an empire therefore, and nor is it what might yet be called a federation.
It is, however, a Legal Persona – like a country is – and can be represented as such where necessary.
July 18, 2021
They don’t have sovereignty in Northern Ireland.
Sovereignty, though its meanings have varied across history, has a core meaning, supreme authority within a territory. It is a modern notion of political authority. Historical variants can be understood along three dimensions — the holder of sovereignty, the absoluteness of sovereignty, and the internal and external dimensions of sovereignty. The state is the political institution in which sovereignty is embodied.
They have the Northern Ireland protocol which agrees that the EU will help protect the U.K. single market, the U.K. will help protect the EU single market. That is not sovereignty. The Queen in Parliament is Sovereign in Northern Ireland.
Actually the EU doesn’t have sovereignty anywhere. Sovereignty is a power held by a state over its territory. And the EU, and its acolytes, are forever denying that the EU is a state or has any ambitions to become a state.
July 18, 2021
Thanks for that.
July 18, 2021
The EU doesn’t have sovereignty nor the sole authority to insist on a course of action. There are two parties to this abominable Protocol. The UK has the right to take unilateral action to mitigate and frustrate the EU’s malign interference within the UK, the right to prevent the EU taking action against the terms of the GFA, redirection of trade to the EU ( Rep of Ireland ) and societal changes ( disenfranchisement of Unionists and the breakout of hostilities ).
Unfortunately our benign and benevolent Govt has adopted a reasonable approach through the means of negotiation but they must now realise that the EU does not want to negotiate and only has evil intentions. However ordinary people are seeing and feeling the effects more immediately and want the UK govt to stamp its authority on the resultant issues much more quickly ( unfortunately this gives the appearance of the UK govt being slow and uncaring ).
There is a perfectly acceptable digital solution, without physical borders, for trade that was acceptable to the HMRC departments of both the UK and ROI but rejected by the EU ( and possibly RoI ) for political purposes. It’s not just the EU thats been disingenuous but the politicians in the RoI too.
It is now time for the UK govt to pull the levers available to it and lessen the impact on NI communities and businesses. If the EU remain intransigent then repudiate the Protocol and threaten to pull out of the trade agreement ( or give 12 months notice ) and put them on standby that no EU fishing vessels will have access to UK waters including those vessels with a British flag but majority owned by foreigners.
It’s time to act before NI is lost to the UK or the relationship is severely damaged in which case only the EU and RoI will be the winners.
July 18, 2021
If you click your heels together and say, “In a decade or two we may have a ability to elect a labour rejoiner government.” It may come true… Stay positive, no matter how utterly impossible. 😁
July 18, 2021
@Len Peel
Sovereignty over whom?
July 18, 2021
“Got very little attention in the media”
Yes, people trying to make a profit out of selling newspapers understand that most normal people are not as vehemently and obsessively fixated on the European Union as are the brextremist politicians and their dwindling number of anger-addicted dupes.
Especially when this nonsense is a load of trumped-up hysteria about some utterly trivial aspect of moving non-essential sausages about.
July 18, 2021
But I can understand the EU being concerned by billions of sausages infiltrating their way into the dietary habits of the ‘union’ via middle of the night juggernaut loads quietly making their way across the Irish border, and hence into untracked shiploads to the French or Spanish coast, or possibly even past Gibraltar. Steps must be taken to avoid undermining and risk of union collapse.
July 18, 2021
Is my sarcasm too much?
July 18, 2021
It is excellent Mickey.
Keep it up.
PS
I’ve heard there is a secret ingredient in these sausages which makes people dislike the EU.
Could it be true?
July 18, 2021
I’m guessing you don’t agree MiC
Rather early to be so very angry on this fine summer Sunday.
July 18, 2021
But it is important that the electorate stay aware and educated on the intent and actions of the EU with respect to the UK and our sovereignty.
We wouldn’t want the country to be slid back in by EUphilic zeolots now would we.
July 18, 2021
Martin, You don’t get to decide whether I should, or should not, be angry about anything.
July 18, 2021
No, Im quite content to leave that to those who so evidently do.
July 18, 2021
About time but let’s wait and see what actually happens. Can we expect threats from the EU?
July 18, 2021
You can expect action if the UK reneges on the agreement it signed , threats have been going on for some time .
Europe’s retaliatory tariffs for Trump’s steel and aluminium duties may give us some idea .They battered targeted American exports like bourbon whiskey, jeans, orange juice, tobacco, peanut butter, yachts and Harley-Davidson motorbikes. More was coming but Biden has got a re-set .
Of course a trade war with the UK is much easier for the EU to fight but I guess they will aim their fire with the same precision. Someone is going to get hurt
Reply Try reading the NIP and the Withdrawal Act which give us clear legal grounds to sort this out unilaterally
July 18, 2021
FuS
“Can we expect threats from the EU?”
Yes, and you can also expect Johnson to comply with those threats.
July 18, 2021
Oh god yeah. It’s how they function. They are unique in the history of the world, as they are the only organisation, (not single person), that has narcissistic personality disorder.
July 18, 2021
JW-W
The narcissistic disorder in the EU stems from the ungrateful French who always insist on controlling the commission, and is a Gaullist / Napoleonic legacy.
July 18, 2021
This situation now is directly due to those Parliamentarians who refused to respect and uphold the 2016 referendum result. If they had respected it, there would have been none of this ‘belaying and obfuscating’ from the EU interfering in UK Parliamentary time still occurring, 6 months after we formally left!
It would be better for the UK as a whole to discard this half in half out ‘deal’, which was not even on the ballot paper, and go to WTO rules.
July 18, 2021
Agree entirely. But suspect they want to leave open a crack in the door for rejoining at some point?
July 18, 2021
More than crack in the door, more like door wide open. With the majority of MPs nd civil Serpents being remain, it’s only matter of time.
July 18, 2021
‘It would be better for the UK as a whole to discard this half in half out ‘deal’, which was not even on the ballot paper, and go to WTO rules.’
Agreed but Johnson will not do that.
He will try to buy time with tough words from Lord Frost – but run away from tough questions from MPs like Sammy Wilson in Parliament.
Johnson is good at running away. It’s a trick previous PMs never really made use of.
July 18, 2021
You Brexitists signed us up to a legally binding international treaty – the withdrawal agreement. The bit you are moaning about, the Northern Ireland Protocol, was negotiated entirely by Brexitists Frost and Johnson.
Your deal is crap. And you blame everybody else for it. Not only are you incompetent, you also lack the guts to admit your own culpability.
July 18, 2021
International treaties are a concept. Legally binding by what law? There is no world organisation enforcing magical laws that apply to all… You are either too ignorant to know that, or too stupid to grasp it. One thing I bet you will grasp though is: We left. We’ll never rejoin. Come to the winners side and vote Conservative. 😄
July 18, 2021
@Andy; “Your deal is crap. And [Brexiteers] blame everybody else for it. Not only are you incompetent, you also lack the guts to admit your own culpability.”
Indeed, although the UK negotiations were not helped by the attitude of some europhile fanatics who until the ‘midnight hour’ (and even then…) refused to accept the democratic wish of the majority, and as such you now blame everybody else for the mess. Not only are you incompetent, you also lack the guts to admit your own culpability for the mess!
Best not to throw stones when living in a glasshouse yourself…
July 18, 2021
No, Andy, we “Brexitists” did not sign up to the WA, the NIP, nor even the T&CA. We voted to Leave the EU. No, ifs, no buts, no maybes, no caveats. It was the Remain establishment who gave us BINO. And, surprise, surprise, all the bits still controlled by the EU are rubbish.
July 18, 2021
Well, the WA, NIP and the TCA were all negotiated, agreed and made into law by Boris Johnson and David (unelected bureaucrat) Frost, and hailed as wild successes by all Conservative MPs (in the case of the WA and NIP) and almost all Conservative MPs (in the case of the TCA). You think that is the Remain establishment? I don’t think so
July 18, 2021
July 18, 2021
andy
Plainly you haven’t read or understood Sir John’s post and previous posts on this subject.
July 18, 2021
Your legally binding agreement contains the means within it to negate aspects that prove unworkable for either side. The EU have already, briefly resorted to Art 16 when they screwed up their vaccine ordering and verification. They quickly backed off when they realised the fault lay within their own administration or lack of it. Art 16 is there should HMG decide that the intransigence of the EU was impinging on the smooth running of internal UK trade or undermining the GFA. I feel HMG have let this run too long, allowing you to feed on the nonsense of regurgitated international treaties by lapping the bits that you erroniously think suite your rant.
July 18, 2021
J Bush : “This situation now is directly due to those Parliamentarians who refused to respect and uphold the 2016 referendum result.”
I agree completely and we should not forget that the current leader of the Opposition was a leading member of this Parliamentary group.
July 18, 2021
Like, did he negotiate the WA and the NIP, then?
July 18, 2021
@J Bush; “This situation now is directly due to those Parliamentarians who refused to respect and uphold the 2016 referendum result. “
Prey, what result was that, oh yes, a ‘simple’ binary vote to leave the EU, by what ever course the elected govt and Parliament chose, the NIP became part of that democratic process.
Those who didn’t like the way Brexit was being done, should have done as myself and others suggested, demand a second referendum to ask HOW Brexit should be done [1], I would have voted for a WTO exit but I suspect that would not have been either the govts advice nor the majorities wish – hence why many on the undemocratic hard right scoffed at the idea, they only seem to like democracy when they are winning!
[1] even post 2019 GE, during the pandemic, lockdown, simply make all ballots postal, after all if postal ballots are good enough to be the legally mandated requirement for trade unions….
July 18, 2021
The Evil Empire is even now devising new obstacles to trade (its CBAM levies) so any trade treaty is of doubtful worth.
July 18, 2021
J Bush
“This situation now is directly due to those Parliamentarians who refused to respect and uphold the 2016 referendum result. ”
Yep, and in particular May and her republican sympathising successor.
July 18, 2021
Good morning.
July 18, 2021
Mark B, Unfortunately the “important motion” is just so much waffle. The EU empire will take no notice. Why should it? The EU has us over a barrel, just where it wanted us. Yet another example of the UK establishment thinking the EU is reasonable and a friend. Actually I’ve stopped believing the UK establishment is merely gaffe-prone – our continued subjection to the EU is deliberate.
July 18, 2021
Nick C
“Actually I’ve stopped believing the UK establishment is merely gaffe-prone – our continued subjection to the EU is deliberate.”
To be expected. Research May & Johnson – you’ll find their recent ancestry, ideology and religious affilliation very much at odds with any notion of British sovereignty. One has French family ties, the other Belgian. The latter coming out as a practising catholic AFTER his election and AFTER selling NI down the river.
Expect Johnson -DePfeffel to visit his boss in the Vatican, just like Blair did.
July 18, 2021
July 18, 2021
July 18, 2021
Meanwhile it is reported that Johnson has cancelled his “Freedom Day” speech.
The Health Sec has “tested positive”for the latest plague …oh….DESPITE being double jabbed…well there’s a thing! And him protesting that he doesn’t feel too bad. OK…get back to work then.
And poor old Johnson might get “pinged”and quarantined despite having had the lurgi AND being double jabbed!
Presumably the last hammer blow in destroying the hospitality industry? Which was probably the intention all along.
This all seems a very tortuous route to devastation.
A govt. that enjoys torturing its subjects?
July 18, 2021
double jabbed – with what?
July 18, 2021
Right from July 2016 the EU has consistently under estimated the desire in this country to leave the EU. They also fail to understand that their implementation of the protocol is expanding and hardening the view that it was absolutely right to cut ourselves free from those unelected little dictators. They are still taking their soundings from a reducing number of Remainers in the ”Westminster Bubble”.
Nothing wrong in parliament being polite but I have my doubts the those thick skinned bureaucrats in Brussels fully understand what is coming down the track towards them. We have to go through this phase before we can sort this mess out, which I am certain we will.
July 18, 2021
Thank you. You were right. Nothing in this that is new and as ever zero actions and timescales and certainly will carry zero weight with either Brussels or the ECJ. Once again I will huff and I will puff and blow your house down.
The government didn’t oppose it because they knew it tied them to nothing so no point in having an unnecessary fight with senior backbenchers.
Please update us monthly on progress directly linked to this motion.
In other news we wish the Health Secretary well. How did he catch it if he has been following the rules that we are all being battered with? Obviously hasn’t been so more double standards. Both the country and the media are now united that your policy is a shambles driven by political cowardice. Informed analysis on the variant in France, which by the way is already here, exposes the governments con.
July 18, 2021
Whatever parliament agrees, especially in its near downtime, will not in anyway best the International Treaty already agreed and signed. If Sainsbury’s has a problem with getting goods to market because of delays at Belfast Larne then they should consider sending through Dublin where the contentious stuff can be inspected by EU officials then the truckloads can be sealed before sending north over the border, so no need to bother anyone in Belfast or Larne and the people get their sausages. UK and the EU have an international agreement and if there is any further divergence from this then all I can say is we can expect little further movement on Equivalence in any other areas. I need hardly remind all that other prospective trade partners are also looking on and as far as I can see they are not at all impressed.
July 18, 2021
There is a good reason it got little mention in the media because even media now regards it as another example of foot stamping rage by the ERG wing types who are never going to be happy until they drag this country to the point of ruin to prove some delusionary ideological point
July 18, 2021
Hysterical nonsense garret.
Stop copy and pasting from the Guardian and calm yourself.
July 18, 2021
“…….and also recognises that Article 13(8) of the Protocol provides for potentially superior arrangements to those currently in place.”
This principle underlines everything else and is a timely reminder to the House that the government aren’t seeking anything from the EU that Parliament hasn’t already endorsed. Hopefully, all your hard work will put rocket boosters under Lord Frost’s endless circular negotiations!
Clearly, the “superior arrangements” you speak of should be the electronic tracking already applied to goods from the rest of the world. Out of interest, can’t we quietly implement this, anyway? Operating it as a (temporary) dual customs system to prove its efficacy would lay the ground for removal of routine physical checks between GB/NI and offers the potential to shift the border back to its rightful place. Evidence of this nature would surely be a very effective way to disempower the EU and, if necessary, sway the naysayers in Parliament if the EU won’t back down and Art16 needs to be invoked?
July 18, 2021
So we now have the majority of UK Mp’s recognising that the UK should not have any internal trade borders within its structure, amazing it has taken this long.
But the EU does not agree because we supposedly signed up (the majority of the UK Mp’s) for something different, at least that is their claim.
So I really do hope that this time, and after yet more negotiations and delay with the EU, we have the balls to stand firm if they continue to disagree, and we take unilateral action ourselves.
Thanks for all of your efforts JR and to those of like mind who are trying to grasp the nettle, and resolve this farcical situation.
July 18, 2021
Sir JR,
It is nice to see that you are now finally giving the on-going negotiations a chance to finda more permanent solution , instead of political posturing tahat seems to be the case from both sides that really bring no progress to the Protcol.
July 18, 2021
I’m surprised you took that conclusion from today’s post by Sir John
But I admire your current optimistic attitude bill
July 18, 2021
It is unlikely that the EU will settle for the practical and common sense approach because they have no intention in making Brexit a sensible amicable arrangement. It was never in their plan which was set out by Barnier in the German Press when the referendum result was announced in 2016. We must ignore their threats and act in whatever way aligns with the conclusions of the Commons. This probably means invoking Art 16 and thereby preserving the tenets of the GFA.
July 18, 2021
JR
You’re right, it is too soft.
It’s time to stop dancing with the EU.
I suggest EU quisling and Repubican sympathiser, Boris Johnson, should be offered a choice of being charged with treason, or undergoing a sovereignty awareness course. Though it is doubtful that being half – Belgian and a catholic he would ever defend British Sovereignty.
Or he could just resign now and disappear in disgrace as the worst PM this country has ever had……which he will eventually do anyway just before there’s revolt in NI thus leaving his flithy mess for someone else to clear up.
July 18, 2021
Sadly Sir John no matter what is said or not as the case maybe but all this grief over NI is judged by one thing only.
The perception on how the country sees the problems. All the time it is perceived that double talk and lack of firm decisions and actions are not working the majority of the people have had enough. The EU treats us with total disdain, stop the talking and start playing hard ball and invoke the elements that we walk away, pay them no money and get on with our destiny whatever that might happen to be.
July 18, 2021
Is it binding? How many MPs voted?
Was this an early day motion or did it have real traction?
What are the next steps?
Reply No it was not an EDM. It was a full debated Commons motion.
July 18, 2021
Sorry to insist: where does Parliament go from there with this full debated Commons motion. I think this was the gist of NS’s question. Without an explanation, this motion is likely to have the same importance than most motions, EDM or not, when passed: the NI Minister may choose not to take any action after 40 days, or the thing will not even appear in the dustbin of history.
reply Watch this space. I expect the govt to follow up
July 18, 2021
reply to reply: In other words hot air to deflect blame and garner support.
July 18, 2021
Indeed, but will this government? They are getting almost everything else wrong after all.
July 18, 2021
Thing he has wrong for example ( in the Telegraph today):- Narrow and unbalanced Sage leaves the Government bind
Steve Barker & Roger Kappl and
Freedom-loving Boris can’t stop flirting with authoritarianism – and it’s all our fault by Daniel Hannan.
July 18, 2021
For those who are sufficiently interested, this will happen tomorrow afternoon:
https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/69/european-scrutiny-committee/news/156615/frost-to-be-quizzed-on-ni-protocol-future-and-brexit-divorce-bill/
“Frost to be quizzed on NI Protocol future and Brexit divorce bill”
https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/11928db9-9c05-4dfd-ba10-fde66a6954f0
In my view the second item has always been a relatively unimportant distraction.
July 18, 2021
I agree that on the face of it, the passing of this motion sounds a satisfactory result, but I am sure the reason the Government let it through was that it does not require it to take any action, and it does not mean there is the remotest chance that the EU will take any notice.
July 18, 2021
So the Protocol stays now and the wish of many – I saw IDS’s speech wishing its removal – abandoed. No action to be taken.
Just more talking authorised. Plenty of scope still for ‘Boris’ to continue taking the knee to the EU. His betrayal plan is still in place.
July 18, 2021
The EU don’t wish to change the protocal – but more importantly our own government don’t wish to change the protocal
July 18, 2021
Looking for something else I came across this from September 2019, which is of tangential relevance:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/09/19/the-eu-and-empires/#comment-1056676
It’s about the “Operation Yellowhammer” leak, and in condemnation of Theresa May it points out:
“But after she had spent three years telling all and sundry that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’, surely she would have made sure that by the time she handed the reins over to Boris Johnson all the necessary preparations for a no deal exit were well advanced?
I am no fan of Boris Johnson, far from it, but how can it be right for a politician to say one thing but do another, and then stay silent while her successor is pilloried for the dire situation she bequeathed to him?”
I now ask: have Boris Johnson and Lord Frost done any better in preparing for abrogation of the protocol?
July 18, 2021
O/T
On the BBC Marr show you have the European Environmental Agency blaming all the flooding in Europe on climate change, spouting all the plans to advert it.
Not one word if the climate changes everything changes pro rata. More severe weather will put the power transmission networks at risk, turbines and solar may not be able to operate, water pumping , sewerage pumps it’s the whole gambit of civilised life.
No matter what we do the climate will change and it is how we manage the change. An all electric dependent transport system will hinder the recovery and emergency services.
Heed the gypsies warning as with most problems it has two sides as it does not matter where you live.
July 18, 2021
Turboterrier : “More severe weather will put the power transmission networks at risk, turbines and solar may not be able to operate, water pumping , sewerage pumps it’s the whole gambit of civilised life.”
Yes, it is obvious that In emergencies where power supplies have been disrupted electric vehicles and electric equipment cannot cope. So for these situations ices will be needed.
It will be found to be far harder to clear blocked motorways when hundreds of vehicles are trapped overnight through snow or flooding and all the vehicles have dead batteries each taking hours to re-charge.
July 18, 2021
The EU has a system for monitoring imported goods in transit which have elected to pay VAT at destination rather than port of entry. It does not need a hard border except at the point of entry. It should not be beyond a cooperative EU to adapt the system to maintain the integrity of its internal market
Unless, of course, it is just being difficult.
July 18, 2021
As a sovereign independent nation we should be asking while the EU is involved in our tax system…the EU receives many goods from China without dictating the Chinese tax arrangements
July 18, 2021
You voted to leave the EU. Now you want the EU to behave as if the UK has not left the EU. Clearly, even now, you Brexiters have no clue what you voted for
July 18, 2021
I know, it is amazing – the EU is treating the UK as if the UK is not a member of the EU! Can you think of any reason for this?
July 18, 2021
Be nice to be treated like many other non EU nations rather than singled out for special treatment.
South Korea, USA, China, Australia, Japan etc
July 18, 2021
More important today is the questionable Test & Trace programme. Relevant when vaccinations were low, but is it now, when a high percentage of the UK population are double dosed. Currently only the very vulnerable who have refused vaccination are at risk. I ask the question, of the roughly 4000 in hospital, how many have been double vaccinated and how many are refusenicks.
From the experience of neighbours that have been double vaccinated and subsequently contracted Covid, the symptoms equate with the Common Cold , and do not last long. We do not bring the country to an economic halt when colds and flu hit us so why is a double vaccinated UK over reacting. Covid is going to be with us for many many years. The vaccination was not designed to eliminate Covid, just to protect us from its worst effects.
The T&T regime is now under question when people realise its implications and wipe the App from their phones. We also have Boris and Rishi applying common sense and finding ways around it. Let us have a realistic evaluation of T&T, and when the elderly , vulnerable and those that elect to have it, require a booster jab. The economy cannot for ever remain in the waiting room.
July 18, 2021
agricola
Agreed, many I know now do not even turn the test and trace on any more.
I would suggest that if you are double jabbed and pinged all you should have to do is isolate until you take a lateral flow test at home, if that proves positive then immediately take a PCR test, and if that proves positive then isolate for the full term.
We have too many people having to isolate and losing money, losing business simply on a ping.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a salaried job with a guaranteed income.
July 18, 2021
Very much agree with the need for common sense and realism that you call for, Agricola. The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust covers most of SJR’s constituency. It gives as its most recent figure: ‘There were 6 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 13 July 2021’.The Royal Berkshire hospital says it has ‘813 inpatient beds, together with 204-day beds and spaces’ (Wikipedia). So the hospital can accommodate over 1,000 patients, and last Tuesday, it had six people with coronavirus.
For goodness sake let’s get things in proportion.
July 18, 2021
Thank God some sense at last.
July 18, 2021
So magically more cabinet ministers are involved in a testing pilot when to my knowledge hundreds of thousands of ordinary people have had no such luck. Just like communist Russia. Party members got all the goodies whilst the rest of the population suffered.
July 18, 2021
Correct – We’re all equal but some are more equal
July 18, 2021
George Orwell – Animal Farm – “All animals are equal, except some are more equal than others”
In what may be the most rapid government U-turn in history, Johnson and Sunak have announced that they will, in tact, be self-isolating.
One feels for Javid, accepting Johnson’s poisoned chalice and thrown into the deep end, double-jabbed and catches the latest vaccine resistant variant…..strewth!
July 18, 2021
We have been let down very badly by the political class and the May the quisling government in particular. The view that should have guided us and can guide us now is “our border, their problem”.
Otherwise, your proper remarks about the BBC offer a challenge to its highly privileged funding arrangements. Surely those should be ended now?
July 18, 2021
Nah, the country has been let down very badly by people like you.
We would not have this excuse-for-a-government without you.
July 18, 2021
“people like you”
The common statement by people who discriminate against others.
This is what I was told when I was on a diversity training course.
Which was very good BTW.
July 18, 2021
MiC
Bang out of order Martin. I think you would be happier living elsewhere.
July 18, 2021
July 18, 2021
This false border won’t last.
NI will either become part of Ireland and the EU by poll, in which case the problem is no longer the UK Parliament’s or
the border will be shifted back to where it should be and NI returned to the UK VAT and customs regime.
July 18, 2021
The border is not between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland; it is between the UK and the Republic of Ireland (Eire on their Euro coins).
July 18, 2021
Positive steps. May i suggest Two extra points
A) The protocol provides for action in the event of trade distortion. There has already been such distortion
B) the protocol provides for 4 yearly democratic consent (or otherwise) by NI. The U.K. government should abandon its (non protocol mandated) choice of a Stormont vote, and make the consent mechanism a referendum:. And set the first for 2022. That will give the Eu an incentive to be sensible
The issue here is not so much what is needed, as how to make it easy for the rest of the world to see that the EU approach violates the GFA and is prepared to sacrifice peace and consent in an attempt to force the U.K. to adopt Eu rules
July 18, 2021
That motion is all well and good however how does it match up to the EU position as described and recorded in the joint committee meeting minutes 3rd June 2021 ….their position is clear – ”There is no alternative to the Protocol”
https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/default/files/20210603_unilateral_jc_statement_002_final.pdf
July 18, 2021
The EU would say that. They are blinkered to suit their own purposes. There is a perfectly reasonable digital border option which the EU won’t consider because they are at war with the UK. The HMRC departments of the UK and RoI have agreed that it is eminently possible to adopt a digital strategy but the EU have rejected it because of their twisted and evil intent to do down the UK born out of hate, jealousy and fear that the UK will accelerate economically leaving them in the dust
July 18, 2021
After Brexit it was pointed out to the government by customs experts that there were viable technical alternatives to the imposition of a visible hard border between NI and The Republic and the imposition of visible customs checks at that border. It is entirely feasible technically for the border to be invisible and still maintain the integrity of the single market. These options were not accepted by the EU ….they want the border to be a problem in order to punish the U.K. for leaving!!
No other country would agree to internal border checks being imposed on it by a foreign power.
This was designed to keep us in the EU or as close as possible for some future rejoining.
July 18, 2021
There are no such technological alternatives. If there were, they’d exist sonewhere in the world. But they don’t exist. Just another Brexit fantasy. Just another Brexit dream that collapses when it comes into contact with reality
July 18, 2021
OMG …the peasants are jolly cross…if not revolting.
Better get a positive test and hole up in the country mansion for the duration.
They might be fooled ( again)!
July 18, 2021
I have at last discovered why the phrase “Take BACK Control” was used rather than simply “Take Control” in the Brexit campaign. “The sado-populist prime minister Author Alastair Campbell”, New European (google ” “).
As for the Northern Ireland debate; it was basically irrelevant; like most debates nowadays as far as Downing Street is concerned. As witnessed by Boris sending the Paymaster General to wind up the debate.
July 18, 2021
theneweuropean.co.uk 'Boris Johnson: The sado-populist Prime Minister'.
theneweuropean.co.uk ‘Boris Johnson: The sado-populist Prime Minister’.
An interesting take on the present situation.
July 18, 2021
Here we go again another climb down over self isolation.
Where in hells teeth are we going to get responsible leadership?
The wheels are coming off, itcannot carry on like this for much longer, what signals this man and hos cohorts sending out to the country let alone the world.
July 18, 2021
Indeed. It should have been “We’re cancelling track and trace for the double jabbed and no isolation for those testing negative.” Instead Boris jumped the wrong way.
We are now in lockdown and masks forever.
The old normal is never coming back.
July 18, 2021
My understanding is that the sovereignty of NI as part of the UK has been compromised if not removed altogether. That alone is both reason and necessity for the NI protocol to be binned. Let the EUrocrats jump up and down if they wish but no compromise must be entertained.
July 18, 2021
Absolutely and this attack on our nation has happened under both rancid, dirty parties that now infect our every waking moment with their mendacious presence and subtle erosion of voice and identity
For the captured, imprisoned Tories, it’s party before EVERYTHING ELSE. For Labour, it’s Socialism to the death
July 18, 2021
You don’t understand that EXACTLY this deal is the oven ready one the British people voted for at the last General Election. I dont know why, but they did. It is time the UK did what it agreed to do. The silly debate last Thursday doesnt change what the UK is committed to
July 18, 2021
The whole debate can be read here: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-07-15/debates/65E91ED8-A873-4858-836F-DDB48C5C97AA/NorthernIrelandProtocol
What disgusts me most if the statement by the minister (Penny Mordaunt) who stated: “We agreed to apply EU law and to control the movement of goods within our own country without any democratic say beyond a vote in four years’ time …. No other country has agreed to such a thing.” She explains this extraordinary (literally) concession with the weasel words: “all in the interests of peace. ” Well yes, anyone can achieve ‘peace’ through complete surrender! But since when was that the way we did things in Britain? No – this is peace through treachery, through appeasement and through national betrayal. That is NOT the sort of ‘peace’ I want or that is worth having. Our country has been betrayed by this government. This is NOT what Brexiteers voted for.
July 18, 2021
When Mr. Redwood says it was passed unanimously, did anyone abstain?
Reply In order to find out if someone abstains there needs to be two people opposing the motion to force a vote. Both the government and the Opposition supported the motion hence no vote.