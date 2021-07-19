Floods in Erftstadt, Germany

I was sorry to read of the serious floods on a couple of tributaries to the Rhine. Erftstadt was among the cluster of badly affected towns and is twinned with Wokingham. Wokingham sends condolences for the loss of lives in this disaster, and sympathy for all whose homes and lives have been disrupted. The pictures reveal the brute force of too much water scouring away roads and foundations, tossing cars into heaps of wreckage and reshaping the landscape in an unwelcome way. We wish the rescue services well and hope early action can be taken to restore essential services and provide homes for those who are suffering.
Having been told that weather is not climate, they have been very quick to declare the floods in Europe as proof of climate change. Odd that , especially when a Met scientist, in an effort of divert criticism of the weather forecasters failure to predict the floods, said they needed more computing power to do that. They have also declared the hot weather in the US and Canada as climate change, but not the 40 year record cold spell Oz suffered with heavy snow in Sydney etc.
Climate change is a convenient excuse for almost everything for government and businesses. Predicting floods a few hours before they happen is not actually that difficult. You get sufficient notice of heavy rain fall before and as it falls, streams and river levels rising etc. to warn and evacuate at risk areas.
Millions of times easier than predicting the climate in 100 years time that is for sure. Especially as for the latter you do not even have most of the input data you need.
@Iain Moore; The bad weather, and thus likelihood of flooding, WAS forecast, the Germany govt and Federal authorities are actually under great criticisms that they did not act on the German Met-offices warning, from what I have read/heard in the English language German media. Angela Merkel appears to be pushing her Climate theories again in an attempt to stave off such criticisms.
Indeed, Jerry. The authorities over the border in Belgium and Luxemburg took flood precautions, following the forecast. The German authorities seemed to be more interested in Covid ‘cases’ and vaccine takeup, though. Plus fawning over Angela Merkel’s meeting with her boss Joe Biden last Thursday.
There is a very good and detailed explanation of the Pacific North West heat wave from local meteorologist Cliff Mass (a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington) that has been republished at the notalotofpeopleknowthat website, which almost entirely debunks that “climate” attribution (he considers a background climate warming of 1 degree F, against unusual weather contributing 40 degrees F). Do not expect this to be presented on the BBC.
Likewise, it is clear that similar flooding has occurred in Germany on many occasions in the past, so this is not some new “climate” artifact. Perhaps one of the regrettable features is that weather forecasting was good enough to warn of the risk of severe flooding some days ahead and the areas that would be hit, and yet it appears little or no precautionary action was taken that might have at least saved lives, if not property other than small valuables and personal documents. I gather also that dams were left full despite the forecasts: lowering levels would have substantially reduced the risks from overtopping and even dam failure. It seems like shades of the failures we have seen at our own Environmental Agency that have led to flooding as a result of their own inaction.
Sorry, the ECMWF forecast that feeds the European Flood Awareness System had the following (point) precipitation for Erftstadt:
700 mm between 00Z on 13/07 and 24Z on 15/07 in its forecast issued at 00Z on 11/07,
640 mm between 00Z on 13/07 and 24Z on 15/07 in its forecast issued at 00Z on 12/07,
456 mm between 06Z on 14/07 and 18Z on 15/07 in its forecast issued at 00Z on 13/07,
So this set of weather forecasts was rather correct both in the timing and the amount of rain about to fall. This weather forecast information (not pointwise for Erftstadt as presented above but over a much larger area) is fed to the EFAS, which deals with the precipitation captured over the ‘basin’ area given the prevalent orography. It has to be noted that ECMWF global forecasts (at 9 km resolution) are not the only ones used, those from the Deutscher Wetterdienst (at 2 km resolution) are used over Germany and nearby countries.
It appears the flood warnings were very imperfectly passed to the public, with people made aware of the risks to properties 36 hours in advance, some not getting any information at all.
There clearly were deficiencies in how the information was distributed in the chain from EFAS to the national to regional to the very local level.
One fervently hopes that out of this terrible disaster that there will be lessons for the learning.
How many government departments, utility organisations, public and civil services have their “what if worse case disaster scenarios” plans in place and the necessary trained personnel and equipment available for that dreaded call?
The planet will continue to throw challenges as it has always done , so unlike the sheer lemming like charge to combat climate change it might be a better investment to the world and its populations to live with it and ensure when these disasters strike the elements to reduce the damage and protect life and property have been well trained for and put in place.
People are trying their hardest to do both.
There will still be disasters notwithstanding.
Indeed the tremendous flood damage and a yet to be determined death toll (over 1000 people are missing across Germany and Belgium) is most unfortunate.
A new study by Newcastle University and the Met Office has found that climate change is driving a large increase in intense, slow-moving storms,
Led by Dr. Abdullah Kahraman, of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering, the researchers used very detailed climate model simulations using the supercomputer at at the UK Met Office Hadley Centre. They found that slower storm movement acts to increase the amount of rainfall that accumulates locally, increasing the risk of flash floods across Europe beyond what had been expected, based on previous studies.
As the scientific evidence of climate change mounts, Prof Hayley Fowler, of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering, added: “Governments across the world have been too slow in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and global warming continues apace”
Confirmation bias?
No, Some months ago I had quoted some studies discussing the decrease in the temperature gradient between the equatorial and the polar regions (likely due to climate change with decrease albedo of northern polar areas and resultant relative heating of these areas) which on a rotating planet makes the jet stream potentially more sinuous and likely in some circumstances (that scientists are trying to decipher) to ‘lock’ for several hours/days over a given area. That appears to explain a number of huge precipitation events seen over the last few years.
There is no scientific evidence for “climate change”. There are computer models. The pandemic has shown how useless these are.
There is no evidence to link an “increase in intense, slow-moving storms” with alleged man made climate change – It’s all in the minds of those fiddling the modelling process
Funny, they worked quite well for landing probes on Mars, designing aircraft flight frames, and for all manner of other things
I read that the models are not able to do this, and so there is now an appeal for an even bigger ~billion pound computer to try to provide some support for this theory.
The reality is that weather has always been variable.
These are the biggest floods in Germany since 1962. That’s odd, bigger floods almost 60 years ago when CO2 levels were lower- how do the climate model explain that ? If Merkel believes it’s due to climate change how come she’s not shutting down her coal fired power stations until 2038 ?
I see the fake SAGE supremo Sir David King also runs a climate change group. Probably use the same models !
The Plattland of north western Germany and the Low Countries (the clue being in their names) were hit by far worse flooding in 1953 and in 1962, and in over past centuries there have been frequent such events, all duly recorded in the newspapers and historical annals climatologists appear incapable of studying, as they remain addictively glued to their career-enhancing computer future-modelling.
The serious effects of the present floods are largely due to increased population density and EU environmental policies in the affected areas (analogously to the problems of the Somerset Levels), so the floods in themselves provide no scientific evidence for increased global warming.
Good morning.
Here here.
Decent people everywhere will join with John in his expression of support for and sympathy with these stricken people.
These are the worst floods in living memory in Germany, and likely the worst ever recorded in Belgium.
I warmly and heartily commend the solidarity in the form of people and materiel being sent to the stricken regions by fellow European Union member countries, and I hope that the mere fact of the UK’s exit will not exclude this country from doing whatever it might to assist too.
That is laced with typical grotesque cynicism from the warped mind of a Remain zealot. Helping others in distress has nothing to do with politics so for you to exploit the deaths of people to make a political statement is utterly abhorrent
I thank John for allowing this unusual comment to speak for itself.
I’ve been to Germany on holiday three times. I love the place and love the people.
We can give them some of our debauched currency if you like. I’m sure that they are more than capable of managing this one themselves and of the Germans I know they will smile kindly at your donation and probably say “That’s OK. Nice of you to offer though.”
Yes, I used to work there and in other Mainland countries.
I wasn’t writing about money.
Fully agree John.
I understand that the Wokingham Mayor has been in touch with their Erftstadt counterpart, asking if and what help may be required, I am sure Wokingham people and others will rise to the call to help in any way they can.
Thoughts go out to all who have been affected.
If only the German authorities had listened to the warnings given about expected heavy rain – They didn’t, simply ignored them, and ordinary people have paid the cost.
The environmentalists are always so ready to blame such events on alleged MMCC, but forget to mention things they had a hand in – Like straightening out the bends in the river – which is the real cause of the devastation.
In earlier times, of heavy rain, the flow of water would have been slowed, but in a river with no bends the water just rushes down at an increasing pace to overwhelm everything – Thanks Environmentalists!
Quite so, and the canalisation of major rivers, of which the Rhine is an exemplar, with the concomitant bypassing of marshlands and large areas of floodplain which acted as ‘buffers’ to flooding are responsible. As is the deforestation of the alpine regions. Just my O level geography (1960) coming to mind…
They had 180 litres of rain per square metre.
That’s more than in living memory.