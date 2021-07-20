What precautions should people take for covid?

The government’s latest policy is allow us all much more discretion about how we protect ourselves and others from covid 19. Most have accepted the double dose of vaccine or will do so as the second dose becomes available for the youngest adults. This appears to have brought the death rate down massively from the two previous waves of the disease. We can all now decide for ourselves if we wish to go to events and hospitality settings with other people or not, whether we invite people to our homes or not and whether we will wear masks or not.
I would be interested in your response to these restored freedoms. Are you going to avoid busy places and public transport given the prevalence of the delta variant, or not worry as you are vaccinated? Are you going to wear a mask in busy places as a reassurance to others, or not bother as you are sceptical of the value? Are you going to want some distancing from others, or are you happy now to jostle in crowds and prop up a busy bar?
Yesterday the Minister announced he would not be changing the sensitivity of the NHS app. Do you think it is useful? Is it pinging too many healthy people? How many people do now use it all the time?
July 20, 2021
What precautions would I take against the virus? The World Health Organisation says that the Infection Fatality Rate for SARS Cov-2 is that of a moderately bad flu season. We had one of those in early 2015 and again over winter 2017-18. I will do the same now as I did then. Not get close to anyone with symptoms, and if I had symptoms, stay home till I recovered.
And do you know what? – I survived!
The restored freedoms mean little to me on the grounds:
– vaccinated though I am, I am conscious that I can still become infected with possible bad consequences (perhaps not death but debilitating enough Long Covid symptoms rather than a mild cold);
– mass vaccination might have created conditions that promote emergence of vaccine-beating mutations.
Being fortunate that I can operate comfortably under the former restrictions, I am content to wait and see what the restoration brings in the next month or so.
I never used the NHS app. so its ping-happy approach passes me by.
Good morning.
I shall be doing what I have always been able to do pre-mass hysteria. Apart from one or two instances, one being no food on the shelfs, my life has not been that affected and I have not changed the way I live. I made at the very beginning my own risk assessment. I was reasonably fit and well and did not fall into any of the high risk categories. The second instance was keeping away from my very elderly and poorly neighbours who, understandably due to the fear mongering propaganda, were terrified.
To this day I look back at the greed, selfishness, stupidity and blind panic of people who really do not deserve to live on this earth. My faith in my fellow so called human beings has taken a bit of a hit but, I can now look back with some pride that I helped those less fortunate and was not as easily fooled as many now clearly were. And looking around and hearing people from one year ago it seems many are now in my camp – ie Keep Calm and Carry On !!
By the time the virus hit the UK a lot was known about it and it was clear to me that a number of people were going to die .Once we knew children were safe ( I thank god every day for that ) I had one thought . “Its not going to be me “.
As my wife was teaching throughout I was obliged to accept some risk but that thought never left my mind and when I left the vaccination tent I thought quietly “Made it …”. For me , 90% of the fear went and now double jabbed , I equate the risks with something like driving. Care and attention are advisable but it should not set unreasonable limits on freedom at this stage.
We will be out for dinner ,I will be cautious of the gym, a quiet pub perhaps and we will watch the numbers. I regard it as manageable if not negligible . We will be sensible
We may have a shallow irresponsible Government at the moment, but during this time I have seen this quality of sensibleness wherever I look .It reminds you what a lot of good decent people there are in this country young and old.
Good morning,
Surely this is the biggest gamble any PM has taken with the lives of his nation since WW2.
The gamble is that instead of maintaining the policy followed for the last 50 odd years, namely it’s good for us the more government intrudes into the populations’ lives fostering increasing dependency on government decisions and redistribution of wealth, we are now told to ‘take responsibility for our own lives’. If the vaccines don’t do as expected then there’s going to be a lot of tears.
No wonder Bunter is looking a bit wobbly….
It’s curious then, that the government does not allow people much discretion as to how much to drink before driving, whether to wear a seat belt, or to drive whilst texting, how much tax they feel like paying or over many other things.
Nor do most countries, over what precautions they should take to avoid spreading a nasty virus.
What is so special about Tory England, and about covid19?
People must now take responsibility for their own behaviour and make their own decisions about whether to wear a mask or not. In the unlikely event I was to travel on the London underground I would wear a mask when on their premises. I cannot think of other situations I would wear one out of choice. If a store or pub or restaurant asked that I wear one on their premises I might decide to do so or look elsewhere for a place that did not have that requirement. The virus is here to stay. It should now be treated like flu. The NHS pinging regime is not fit for purpose, a fact recognised by the exemptions from it announced by the government. A double vaccine jab does not provide full protection – my eldest grandson caught covid after receiving his jabs. He felt very rough for a couple of days and then got over it. The country must now learn to live with it, not pretend it can expect to carry on wrapped up in cotton wool with every moment and movement dictated at the whim of officialdom.
Freedom is not the property of the State offered to me by a benevolent monarch. A once proud party now enacting policies that wouldn’t look out of place in Soviet Russia, Cuba or East Germany
I have known politics for decades as most on here have and what we are seeing at present is without precedent in modern times. A virus of questionable toxicity politicised to enact policies and strategies to cement the foundations of a monitoring State with one purpose, to destroy normal life as we know it
Masks are political symbols designed to shame and encourage guilt and compliance. John knows full well they are utterly without medical value so why does he argue his case as though they have medical value? Leaves a sour taste to say the least
A lost party stumbling around looking for a purpose bereft of morality, decency or humanity. Marxist bullies on all sides of the Parliamentary shithole
You’re destroying our country for party gain
Reply I’m asking a question, not telling people what to do
To paraphrase – First they came for the elderly…
Your government disgusts me. I cannot find polite language to describe what I feel.
Following two of the largest night club groups publicly stating they will not be asking for test or vax status at the week-end, Johnson announces only a double vaxed passport will allow you entry to a night time or other large venues! This may also have something to do with the fact the numbers of those being vaccinated has dropped from approx. over half a million a day down to 18,000 a day.
His dictatorial decision-making clearly has nothing whatever to do with health. This is about power and control over the masses and would not look out of place in the CCP manual.
I am aware you do not support his latest insidious draconian ruling. However, I am also of the opinion the time has long past for your party to act, and it needs to promptly and decisively. Johnson and his control freak cohorts must be removed. They have no place in what is supposed to be a democratic country.
The information from the government, following the advice of its Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) people, is that the vaccine deployment programme continues successfully, vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated, infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, and new Variants of Concern do not fundamentally change assessment of the risks. So the ‘four tests’ have been met. That being so, I take it that there is now no health emergency, and I intend to behave in public as I always have done.
Alternatively, I could listen to a bunch of left-wing agitators and panic artists calling themselves ‘Independent SAGE’, and go around trembling with fear of my fellow beings. But I don’t think I will.
I would respectfully suggest, Sir John ,that you divert some attention to the ‘proposal ‘ (?) to increase NIC by 1% on Employees /Employers both, which in my view is completely wrong and unnecessary
Yesterday people were still wearing masks and large retailers were requiring customers to comply with mask wearing but not distancing.
The whole thing is a charade, of course, as very few of us are in any danger from this disease.
Excess deaths in Modi’s populist-led India are about four million, meaning that about one in 350 more people have died over the last year.
That’s ten times more than the official covid19 toll, but the scientific consensus is that the great majority of these will be due to the virus.
This gives some idea as to what laissez-faire can mean in this regard.
My double vaccinated sons – who tested positive – did eventually develop symptoms. ‘A’ had loss of taste and smell – now returning, and ‘B’ has mild cold-like effects, incidentally.
I doubt then, that the tests were false positives.
Removing all legally-required but simple, easy measures is therefore self-evident madness, it appears.
I’ve taken the Covid app off my phone. I know people are giving out false mobile numbers and false email addresses when having to give their details at pubs etc. This country is grinding to a halt while many are languishing in the sun with nothing wrong with them. Thirsk has or had no post delivered because all the posties were at a do together and one was tested positive. If you live in a terraced house with rubbish party walls there is a chance you coukd be pinged. How can it be ok to play basketball indoors together but not go to a nightclub without proof of vaccination? The government is too mixed up. I’m also totally confused with the different rules for the devolved nations. I live on the Welsh border. This should be treated as a national pandemic and should have come under the same rules for all. Checking all Covid passports thoroughly???? I don’t think so.
Re the ping app. I have deleted. I am double jabbed and haven’t caught covid so far. To be told to quarantine because I might if been near someone some time is nonsense. In any event what’s the difference in risk between key workers being allowed to ignore it and the rest of us, nothing. Double standards. If we will be ok in august 17th what’s the difference between now. Nothing. What evidence is there this system has reduced the pandemic. Seemingly little or nothing.
Coming back from Portugal I had to quarantine and was harassed daily by telephone calls checking up. Couldn’t even go to the shop. Yet I could go on public transport for an hour and a half to get tested. Why the meaningless 8 day test?
The physics of ‘germ flow’ travelling through normal masks makes them irrelevant but I will continue as a ‘comfort’. As for crowded places, assessment in a place by place basis but will continue to be careful for the time being.
The government hasn’t got a clue what to do, it keeps test and trace purely to save political face. The NHS failure by staying in the pockets of big pharma’s testing schemes when small labs have developed more accurate systems but need help to scale up is a scandal and keeping us ‘imprisoned’ when it is their job to keep us free.
Double standards for the elite and ministers, ‘house arrest’, enforced vaccinations, I.d cards through the back door in the guise of Covid passports,overseas travel controls.
Straight out of the Chinese governments playbook.
I will wear a mask if establishments request it and as a courtesy if I have flu/cold symptoms as is the practice of my family elsewhere.
At this point the app is too sensitive – our road is a school “car park” with parents sitting or chatting for more than the app’s 15 minute trigger period within 10 meters of my office. So I switch the app off when I am at home and will consider when to switch it on when outside or visiting.
OFF TOPIC.
At least 430 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on Monday – a new record for a single day – the Home Office has said. The department said it was taking “substantial steps to tackle the unacceptable problem of illegal migration”.
Around 50 people were seen landing on the beach at Dungeness in Kent after crossing in one dinghy. The group included women and young children.
It comes after eight boats carrying 241 migrants reached the UK on Sunday.
-masks? – vaccine passports? – ID?
We have to get back to living as normally as possible. I have ditched my mask. I have done my civic duty by wearing one for over a year despite my condition (claustrophobia.) I have taken a double jab that I really did not want to take in order to protect others and to get us out of lockdown.
We have reached the stage where those who are truly in fear must self shield and wear proper N95 or M3 masks and protect themselves. Let the rest of us live healthily once more.
During a real plague people do not go to the pub, a takeaway or restaurant and they don’t need the Government to tell them not to.
If you think this is a real plague then don’t go to the pub, takeaway or restaurant.
If there is another lockdown I will be ignoring it.
We (our whole family) have taken the NHS app off our phones.
Absolutely none.
Johnson was admitted to Intensive Care with covid allegedly. He was then double jabbed.
So why pray is he isolating?
“Freedom Day” was a scam to cover up the imposition of mandatory vaccine passes for the young.
I would actually like to read the long and short term risk assessment for the injection. How can I get hold of it?
Oh…I maybe need to wait until the trial period is over? Long term assessment might be a bit difficult anyway. Not enough years have elapsed.
The Government must now move away from the obsession with vaccines and focus on readily available treatments. My wife and I have been double jabbed but we recognise we could still catch Covid. We take regular Vitamin D and C supplements and keep a supply of Ivermectin at home to self administer with aspirin if we develop symptoms and test positive. IVM should be on supermarket shelves. It is safe, cheap and effective and lives have been lost because Big Pharma don’t like cheap out of patent drugs. The money is in vaccines and designer drugs under patent. Shameful.
July 20, 2021
There is no need for any precautions.
Why is Johnson isolating? He had the disease and two jabs?
Is there a short and long term risk assessment for the jab?
And in other news Cameron was criticised for not doing due diligence on Greensill accepting the word of the board, but didn’t break any lobbying rules because they were weak. No surprise there then.
The didnt criticise the British Business Bank, that should have had the financial expertise (ha) that authorised the company to join HMGs support scheme, raising red flags shortly afterwards but doing nothing allowing Greensill to shovel out £300 million of our money to Gupta companies.
As with Overseas Aid, let’s just shovel it out, not our money and no one will be accountable. I know of small Covid testing companies put through the ‘financial wringer’ trying to get HMG support.
Covid is peeling the layers of government like an onion and as more and more is revealed we see politicians, civil servants, institutions etc totally unfit for service.
CEO Frazier of Merck reported in July 2020
“What worries me the most is that the public is so hungry, is so desperate to go back to normalcy, that they are pushing us to move things faster and faster,” Frazier said. “Ultimately, if you are going to use a vaccine in billions of people, you’d better know what that vaccine does.”
I find the attitude of many Conservative MPs absolutely baffling about this. The so called ‘Covid Recovery Group’ appear to be a group of very dangerous individuals who will, quite literally, be responsible for many deaths. Bizarrely, it is mostly Conservative voters that they are killing too. A government – elected by the elderly – which has contempt for the elderly as we see from Johnson’s attitudes to the over 80s.
Wearing a mask is really not a big issue. It mostly isn’t to protect you. It is to protect others FROM you. Even if you are double jabbed you can catch, carry and transmit Covid. You do not know when you have it. The person next to you may have cancer, perhaps they have a vulnerable parent or child – and taking a small step to keep them a bit a afer really is not a big issue. Neither is social distancing. Just mind your space and your face. These are tiny inconveniences to try to keep our fellow citizens safe. If you are at all community minded – and let’s face it, most Brexitists are not – then you don’t mind playing your part.
There are, quite rightly, rules in place to punish me for driving drunk at 120mph on the wrong side of the road outside a school. Is this a violation of my personal liberty? Sure. But it is for the greater good. As are masks, for now.
Covid is with us in a bad way for the next few years. Just wear a mask, stop being selfish and stop moaning about it. You are not special. You do not have the right to put other people’s lives at risk.
I will wear a face covering purely as a courtesy to others who may be anxious on public transport and in theatres and so on although I do not think they confer any significant benefit to anyone (I note cases are currently rising irrespective of the use of face coverings). Masks, such as N95, are probably effective in some circumstances but that is hypothetical as hardly anyone uses them – I have been using them in airports and on flights.
I switched off the app three weeks after my second vaccination. I still use it for venue check-in as it is quicker than writing my name on a bit of paper. I have no idea if it is pinging too many healthy people and neither do the government. All we know is the total number of pings. As it is entirely anonymous there is no way at all of knowing whether the people pinged were healthy or whether they self-isolated at all. We only have such figures for the entirely separate Test and Trace facility which no-one can “turn off”.
Nearly 500 dinghy people arrived yesterday. A record.
Remember when Farage and others told you Brexit would stop it? Perhaps it was a porkie.
You all thought Brexit was about keeping out foreigners when it was actually about keeping in sausages. Funny.
How’s your Brexit working out for you all?
In response to the heading of your article today, it should be the same as we do every year during the flu season.
This virus has a 99% survival rate. There are no bodies stacked up. Testing school children, who use orange juice to get a positive result, which the government then transfers into ‘cases’ in an attempt to justify its draconian rules. FOI requests across the country evidence that burials and cremations are within the same annual average figures since 2015, which I have submitted under earlier articles.
However, your government draconian actions have destroyed peoples livelihoods, businesses, caused suicides, mental health through job loss and isolation, the economy and denied life saving treatments and millions of others waiting for non-virus medical care. Worst of all they have outlawed human and social. They are evil.
Indeed and all cause deaths July 2020 to July 2021 (adjusted for age and population) are entirely within the normal statistical range (about 4% up on the 5 year average) and this with much of the NHS shut and millions on waiting lists for urgent procedures or unable to see a GP.
Population up by at least a further 430 migrants crossing the channel yesterday I note.
I do not fear this virus any more than I would fear any virus (which is not at all). I have worn a mask on only one occasion (when attending an outpatients department of a hospital and then out of consideration of possibly poorly folk who might be feeling vulnerable) because it is quite clear that masks are totally ineffective and are being cynically used as a visible tool of subjugation. At no time have I been subject to any abuse or negative comments. As far as vaccination is concerned, time will tell whether these vaccines have harmed those who accepted it and whether in the longer term they have offered any protection from infection from this virus or any future coronavirus which makes its way out of a laboratory.
What is most distressing about governmental response to this virus is the cynical exploitation of people’s fear of death for personal gain and those responsible will hopefully be held to account in this world if not the next.
I have been a sceptic from the start and therefor have always done my own thing.
No to spy apps, no to experimental injections and no to any face covering as they are only a phyco-op to cow the lemmings.
My health is more important and the one certainty is we are all going to die eventually- so!
Smoking, drink, travel..over years curtailed stealthily.
To comply with whom?
Now worldwide…WHAM!
Plus an experimental prevention that does not! As proved by ODL.
Huge donations…huge debt…cash splashed everywhere…compliant media…compliant and silent parliamentarians…the dots kind of join themselves up don’t they?
I shall be following the science. The New England Journal of Medicine is one of the most esteemed medical science journals in the world. It editorial view in 2020 on the topic of mask use against Covid-19 was that –
“Wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection… In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”
The ‘Danmask’ randomized control study of 6,000 participants published subsequently found no significant advantage to mask wearing against Covid 19. Even the BBC had to admit that the WHO’s 180-degree change to recommending mask-wearing may have been political.
It seems the purpose of a face mask is mainly psychological. It serves to make people think there is a health emergency going on. It only provides ‘reassurance’ to those who mistakenly think they are in danger, or themselves are a danger to others, if they don’t wear one.
I will not be helping to keep up this absurd unscientific charade any longer.
The numbers that are churned out each night on the news should be changed. Test and trace data must surely be able to indicate where most people are catching this illness.
Much more useful now than knowing how many total cases we have had or how many first and second vaccines are being given is the settings in which transmission is occurring. Hang the potential for stigmatising demographics, it is being transited in certain arenas we need to know in order to take the right, targeted and appropriate precautions.
It seems that the government would rather venues, shops and places where we gather, operate a scheme to make masks mandatory to avoid the government having to force them on us themselves.
Some nightclubs had said they would not be insisting on masks, and now they are to be imposed by legislation… THAT says everything about government intentions.
Are we supposed to be so happy that we want to stand in the street and clap the government after having stolen our freedoms, it now permits us some back?
Test & Trace has been proven a worthless nightmare – and it has achieved what? It should be scrapped.
The way this pandemic has been managed stinks of WEF collusion – Everything was mismanaged, but the government relied on psychology and Nudge teams to get us compliant.
STATE OF FEAR is well worth a read.
It is surprising that it is not compulsory to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The forwards momentum of the roadmap could still have been maintained if these rules had been kept for the time being. There seems now to be a big danger that the N.H.S. will not cope with the number of infections, which may in turn mean that the backlog of operations and appointments for other illnesses will not soon be overcome. I will be taking a cautious view, including keeping a social distance away, and I would prefer to receive it from others.
Sorry…sorry…last one.
From The Times
According to Cummings…
“Boris Johnson told Downing Street aides last year that he was opposed to an autumn lockdown because the vast majority of people dying were aged over 80, leaked messages reveal”
He also apparently said that he did not buy all the stuff about saving the NHS
He was right!! I could weep.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MAN??.
I don’t need nor want an authoritarian government telling me what I must or must not do in response to covid 19. I don’t want MPs supporting unquestioningly any assertions made by this government. This has been an 18 month long fear campaign implemented by government and complicit MPs, directed by behavioural scientists and promoted by a mass media refusing to report any counter viewpoints. The damage to all walks of life is incalculable but you MPs still churn out the narrative. None of us could have imagined that we would be living in a country with such a regime. The CCP must be looking on in admiration. Do you know the real reason behind all this destruction and authoritarianism, because logical examination of all the facts suggests it is nothing to do with combatting a virus?