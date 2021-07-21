Yesterday the Borders Bill passed the Commons

I thought I would reproduce the government’s statement on its Borders bill, as some of you are complaining that the government is not doing enough to stop illegal migration and some are concerned about government intentions.
The Bill will be firm but fair: fair to those in genuine need, but firm to those who break
the rules.
The principles behind the Bill are simple. Access to the UK’s asylum system
should be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers; Illegal
immigration should be prevented. Those with no right to be in the UK should
be removed. Those in genuine need will be protected.
The case for change is overwhelming.
The system is broken. We stand by our moral and legal obligations to help
innocent people fleeing cruelty from around the world. But the system must be a fair
one. In 2019, UK asylum applications increased by 21% on the previous year to
almost 36,000 – the highest number since the 2015/16 European ’migration
crisis’. The current appeals system is too slow. As of May 2020, 32% of asylum
appeals lodged in 2019 and 9% of appeals lodged in 2018 did not have a known
outcome. Shockingly, the asylum system now costs over £1 billion a year to run.
The Bill – and the wider New Plan for Immigration – has three key objectives:
1. Make the system fairer and more effective so that we can better protect
and support those in genuine need of asylum. Over the last six years the UK
directly resettled 25,000 people from places of danger – more than any other
country in Europe.
2. Deter illegal entry into the UK breaking the business model of criminal
trafficking networks and saving lives. Small boat arrivals reached record levels this year, with over 3,700 people arriving in the UK this way in the first
five months of 2021. This is more than double the comparable figure for
2020.
3. Removing from the UK those with no right to be here. In 2019, enforced
returns from the UK decreased to just over 7,000 (7,192), 22% lower than the
previous year, and continuing a downward trend since 2013.
To make the system fairer and more effective, we will:
• Continue to resettle genuine refugees directly from places of danger, which
has protected 25,000 people in the last six years
• Continue to offer refugee family reunion, which has seen a further 29,000
people come to the UK over the last six years
• Meet our statutory commitment to lay in report in Parliament on the
outcome of the safe and legal routes review including family reunion for
Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children (not in legislation but being taken
forward alongside the Bill)
• Improve support for refugees to help them build their life in the UK, integrate
and become self-sufficient members of our society.
• Introduce a new temporary protection status for those who do not come
directly to the UK or claim asylum without delay once here but who have, in
any event, been recognised as requiring protection. This status will afford only
basic entitlements whilst still meeting our international law obligations.
• Introduce reception centres for asylum seekers and failed asylum seekers who
require support (to replace hotels) so that they have simple, safe and secure
accommodation to stay in while their claims and returns are being processed.
• Introduce a new and expanded ‘one-stop’ process to ensure that asylum,
human rights claims, and any other protection matters are made and considered
together, ahead of any appeal hearing. This will prevent repeated last-minute
meritless claims that are simply designed to frustrate proper removal. Introduce a
new legal advice offer to support individuals so that all relevant issues can be
raised at one time.
• Strengthen the law to withhold modern slavery protections from serious
criminals and those who pose a threat to national security, set out the
circumstances in which temporary leave to remain should be granted to
confirmed victims of modern slavery and clarify the decision making thresholds
for potential and confirmed victims, in line with our international obligations.
• Reform nationality law to make it fairer and to address historic anomalies.
To deter illegal entry into the UK, we will:
• Introduce new and tougher criminal offences for those attempting to enter the
UK illegally by raising the penalty for illegal entry from six months’ to four years
imprisonment and introducing life sentences for people smugglers.
• Provide Border Force with additional powers to:
o Search unaccompanied containers located within ports for the presence of
illegal migrants using them to enter the UK;
o Seize and dispose of any vessels intercepted and encountered including
disposal through donation to charity if appropriate;o Stop and divert vessels suspected of carrying illegal migrants to the UK
and, subject to agreement with the relevant country such as France, return
them to where their sea journey to the UK began.
• Increase the penalty for Foreign National Offenders who return to the UK in
breach of a deportation order from six months’ to five years’ imprisonment.
• Implement an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, similar to the
USA ESTA programme, to block the entry of those who present a threat to the
UK.
To remove from the UK those with no right to be here, we will:
• Confirm that the UK may remove people including criminals to a safe third
country and declare as inadmissible those who come here from a country where
they could have claimed asylum, so that they can also be removed to another
safe country
• Introduce expedited processes to allow rapid removal of those with no right to be
here
• Introduce a power to impose visa penalties on countries that do not cooperate
on the removal of its nationals who do not have a right to be in the UK.
• Ensure that compliance with the asylum or removal process without good
reason must be considered in deciding whether to grant immigration bail.
• Increase the length of the window in which Foreign National Offenders can be
removed from prison under the Early Removal Scheme for the purposes of
removal from the UK.
• Place in statute a single, standardised minimum notice period for migrants
to access justice prior to enforced removal, and confirm in statute that a new
notice period does not need to be re-issued following a previous failed removal,
for example where the person has physically disrupted their removal.
We need to act now.
I bet nothing is really done until the year running upto the next General election, the government as taken us for idiots over COVID and now they will try and pull the wool over our eyes on illegal immigration,
Totally agree!
Agree.
Passing legislation to appear to be doing something.
Constantly u turning on lockdow.
No faith whatsoever of anything tangible being done.
Indeed no political will to tackle this, just worthless hot air from Patel and others. Perhaps as many 20,000 this uear and it is a serious terrorist risk too. Easy to stop if they wanted to deter them but they do not. So they keep paying the French another £54 million but “once you have paid him the Danegeld/ You never get rid of the Dane.”
Starmer’s Labour would (on this and most other things) be even worse so voters have no where to go.
Lifelogic,
The belief that voters have nowhere to go no longer holds true. All the other main parties were broken – Whigs, Liberals and now Labour.
It would be best if the same happened to the current Conservative Party then we would see what would emerge from the chaos.
Mick,
Agreed.
I watched all the hand wringing and virtue signalling in the Commons yesterday.
Utterly astounding!
I thought we were still in a plague situation that expressly demands border control?
There is no moral way around it…the government’s priorities should be to its own people.
It’s only FAIR ( bleat)!
Anyone from these countries who can afford to pay a people smuggler or afford the airfare to the UK, does not need our “fairness”. They are already thriving in their current environment. It is the ones who stumble over their countries’ border to the nearest country and apply from within a refugee camp who are deserving of our compassion.
Good morning.
I believe this Bill will have little effect and that clever lawyers and a sympathetic judiciary will overturn and waterdown much of it. It is nothing but a fig leaf to hide the government’s failure and embarrassment over the past 10 years.
People fail to understand that, in order to get to the UK they first have to pass through a number of safe countries to get here. Under international agreements they, the refugee, are obliged to seek sanctuary in the first country they pass through. The very fact that they do not and seek to come, illegally, into the UK only goes to prove they are nothing more than economic migrants. They know, as detailed by our kind host, that once they arrive and are given asylum they can then apply to have the rest of their families come to the UK – That is the aim / draw for these people. Free home, schooling and healthcare plus all the help they need setting up a life here. No wonder they try so hard.
I am for one am not impressed.
Mark B
+1. Incredibly weak government statement.
Indeed the Government clearly have no intention of any serious deterrent action. This would clearly stop it. You have to be cruel to be kind unfortunately – on this issue.
All well and good but as shown countless times in the news why are you coming to England? “We are if fear of our lives’ That makes it right does it?
Nearly always young men so accept them you can end up with all their families all eventually being paid for by taxpayers. No papers of identity. NO ENTRY whether it be by Border Force or the RNLI. The latter should keep their noses out of it, they are assisting criminal operations.
The gloves are off start playing hard ball, enough is enough. Get it sorted because if you don’t it has the power to not just bring the tories down but parliament itself.
I agree. They may say they are in fear of their lives, but half the World is on the move, and we cant take them all.
The worst thing is, we don’t know who they are, where they come from, whether they have a criminal record, the state of their health etc.
The Government is worse than useless in this regard. Over 700 in two days! (and more to come).
Because of their weakness in this regard, and others, I have terminated my membership of the Conservative Party, after many years. Neither will I be giving to the RNLI any more, or to any charities, who think it is our ‘moral duty’, and that, ‘we are not doing enough’.
Best of luck.
Enforced returns 7000, estimated illegals living here one million. Boris suddenly saying the situation is unacceptable because political pressure is more important than the reality. Sums up all the bolleaux we have been fed for years.
All meaningless legalise that will do little/nothing to stop the boat people. As if they care if the boats are sold for charity. Small boats will continue to flood across the channel and there is nothing that this Bill can do to stop them. Turn them back, has anyone in this government tried to turn a boat back when they will just bear away and then come in on another tack.
Are you really saying you will force boats with kids in etc to go round and round until they run out of fuel and then leave them drifting. Again you think the British public are fools.
Only one solution, create a compound that is like airside at an airport, not UK territory, put them there as soon as they arrive and then without delay ship,them to a third country.
Once they are on U.K. soil whatever you set out will have little effect. Farage will be having a field day.
Please make a note to follow some cases and advise us how quickly they are returned. Then I certainly will start to believe you.
In other news we are told workers that want to avoid quarantine will have to apply to the appropriate department for an exemption. Please tell how logistically that will be managed. Looks panicky, not thought through or achievable? The answer is easy. Delete the app as more and more people are doing;
How can you continue to justify Test and Trace when to anyone with any common sense it is to all intents and purposes it is useless. Instead of breaking an election manifesto to put N.I. up to pay for Social care, cancel T and T and spend the money where it can be more effective.
Re the Bill which will no doubt be amended to death…
“Fine words butter no parsnips”.
We have had enough of promises and lies!
How very strange that in the light of its historic craven terror of right wing politics the tories should pursue the very policies likely to lead to right wing resurgence.
Maybe the tories have tied themselves up in knots over various weak kneed compacts, agreements and pledges of eternal obedience to various foreign powers?
Who pays for it all in every possible way?
Why we do of course!
Good Morning, Sir John,
I remember wishing for a clearer explanation in December 2018 of why Theresa May agreed to adopt The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration’.
At the time it felt as though she was signing the UK up to something over which we would have little control, just when we were negotiating leaving the control of the European Union and seeking to regain sovereignty over all our affairs. (The inclusion of the phrase ‘orderly and regular migration’ is slightly unsettling.)
I wonder if at some point in the future you could please explain to us what if any impact this Compact will have on the Government’s Borders Bill. Thank you very much.
I copy below an extract from the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library: ‘The United Nations Global Compact for Migration’ published Friday 16th August 2019.
‘The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is an intergovernmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).
‘The text of the Compact (GCM) was agreed at the UN General Assembly in July 2018 and formally adopted at an intergovernmental conference in Marrakesh in December 2018.
‘It aims to foster international co-operation on migration in a comprehensive manner, in order to “facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration, while reducing the incidence and negative impact of irregular migration,” and also “to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities migrants face at different stages of migration by respecting, protecting and fulfilling their human rights and providing them with care and assistance.”
‘The GCM sets out 23 objectives to achieve safe, orderly and regular migration. Within each objective it sets out a range of actions that can be drawn from in order to implement the objective. The text of the GCM affirms that it is a “non-legally binding, cooperative framework” and that States have the “sovereign right . . . to determine their national migration policy . . . in conformity with international law”.
They always blithely add to our obligations without so much as a by your leave to us, the electorate.
1 Let it be known that if someone arrives in the UK illegally (without papers in a small boat) they will never get asylum in the UK and be deported.
2 When such illegal migrants arrive in the UK they should be finger-printed, as use of false names and documents are no proof of identity; so if another attempt is made, using a different name, they can be identified.
3 They should then swiftly be loaded on to a landing craft and returned to the French beaches from whence they came.
Nan, re your No 3: do you seriously imagine that France will allow UK vessels to enter their waters for such a purpose?
Every state in the world, especially those alluring to genuine refugees and economic migrants, is in a state of shock and frayed nerves because of the pandemic, and all it would need would be a tired or worried officer making a hasty and aggressive step – I, for one, would not relish yet another resurrection of Anglo-French wars.
Will there be stricter checking and verifying that “children” are indeed under 18??
Meanwhile generations of my family have done EXACTLY what was asked of them.
And now the government has turned the country they loved, obeyed and served into a prison camp.
Successive governments have destroyed everything that was good and sane and wholesome.
And we have to live the recurring daily nightmare of moral inversion.
And the government, which presumably would have to call on us if there were ever a real emergency….cares not one single jot.
So relatives cannot visit their parents/spouses in care homes unless they have had the vaccination. Shows how nasty the members of the government are; they are determined to introduce the electronic identity pass and their police, no longer police, bash up protestors.
The current invasion, legal and illegal, is government policy, it will continue.
This is an area where this Government, and others before it, have spectacularly failed the people. I’ve never read so many platitudes in one statement but that is what we’ve come to expect from Priti Patel. There’s even a provision to return the boats from whence they came?! Do you trust that they won’t find their way back into the hands of the people smugglers?!
MPs seem to overlook the sheer embarrassment and concern of citizens of the 4th military power having to watch a daily influx of unidentified migrants onto our beaches. How much of Africa and the Middle East are we to take? Why not sort out issues in their homelands so no trips are necessary? This is the most serious threat to the Conservatives’ continuance in Government.
My solution.
Refuse immigrant boats entry to British waters where detected, and make it illegal for Border Force to admit them or leave British waters to “rescue” them.
Detain all illegal immigrants in a holding camp until their identity is known.
Return the illegal immigrants to their home country and make it a condition of diplomatic relations that countries receive their citizens.
If their home country is too dangerous, return them to the bordering refugee camp and give aid to the country hosting it.
Immigrants should not be returned to France unless they are French – they don’t want them either.
Immigrants who travel through safe countries on their journey to the UK forfeit their right to claim asylum here.
Prison sentences won’t deter people for whom a UK prison cell represents comparative heaven.
The business model of the people traffickers has to be broken.
Give no more money to France for doing nothing.
Priti knows full well that prison sentences won’t deter them, not that they’ll be serving them anyway.
Yet again it’s the Tories deceiving their voters.
I have cancelled my donations to the RNLI after 17 years and told them why (they are colluding with traffickers) and are now a bigger threat to my family’s safety than a help.
They told me that they are impartial and non-judgemental and I pointed out that if a bunch of 30 grown England fans had taken a couple of kids on a barely seaworthy craft to force a rescue to France for (say) the Euros the RNLI would be all over the TV channels condemning it. France is a safe, Northern European country. No excuses.
I’ve also cancelled my National Trust membership over Woke.
It really seems like the country is going to the dogs after 11 years of Tory rule. This government is terrifying.
It’s a crap bill – we are full up. As we fight the Chinese plague virus with bungling Boris as the ringmaster, our health care system (free health care being the main driver of the migrants) is struggling. We should just detain them and send them back from whence they came.
I voted for Jeremy Hunt in the leadership election and it is a matter of regret to a significant section of the party that he failed to attract enough support to win.
This was the Boris Manifesto his personal guarantees:-
Extra funding for the NHS, with 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more GP surgery appointments a year. (most cannot even get to see a GP).
20,000 more police and tougher sentencing for criminals. No sign of this they keep letting violent criminals out to offend again.
An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration. (but not if you arrive in a RIB to Kent it seems)
Millions more invested every week in science, schools, apprenticeships and infrastructure while controlling debt. (controlling debt sure?)
Reaching Net Zero by 2050 with investment in clean energy solutions and green infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions and pollution. (This will cost £Trillions, will kill many people, wreck the economy and achieve nothing. It should be dropped now)
We will not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance. (They have clearly decided to rat on this already by freezing allowances which puts up the effective rate and by putting up NI shortly it seems).
Fine words butter no parsnips Sir John.
When illegals are not welcomed at our shores with blankets and meals, instead put back to sea or left to float in the channel and when deportations reach the same level as illegal arrivals at airports and ports and when assessments are much more timely we will see that the problem is being taken seriously.
I note that there is nothing in the statement about protecting our population from criminals and from the theft of our services which are already in scarce supply. Perhaps your government might consider this as part of levelling up in which case it would get the focus it truly deserves.
We know what will happen, all the stuff in the bill that encourages migration, and there is a lot of it, will get implemented with bells attached. All the stuff that half heartedly seeks to deter migrants, well that will be the last we hear about it .
Unless you tear up May’s Migration Compact , something she had no right or mandate to sign us up to, at the very least change the Asylum Convention, if not withdraw from it, and limit the scope of the Human Rights Act, then the invasion of our country will continue at a pace.
At the very least do not, DO NOT make matters a whole lot worse with the ‘safe route ‘ scam , you set up safe routes and we will get inundated.
The Conservative Government is now on borrowed time on immigration and asylum, all your rhetoric on it has come to naught if not got a whole lot worse, you had better start delivering.