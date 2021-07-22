Getting on with the neighbours

The EU Treaty contains the following:
Artic1e 8.1 The Union shall develop a special relationship with neighbouring countries, aiming
to establish an area of prosperity and good neighbourliness, founded on the values of
the Union and characterised by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.
2. For the purposes of paragraph 1, the Union may conclude specific agreements with
the countries concerned. These agreements may contain reciprocal rights and
obligations as well as the possibility of undertaking activities jointly. Their
implementation shall be the subject of periodic consultation.”
The EU is very bad at getting on with its neighbours. This is despite the clear legal requirements it has imposed on itself through the Treaties to have good relations with neighbouring countries and to advance free trade with them. The EU has led Turkey and Ukraine to believe they could become full members, enticing them into signing up to very restrictive Association Agreements that have caused them problems. The EU has allowed a lot of fences and walls to b e put up from Ceuta in the west to Hungary in the east to try to stem the flow of migrants as it struggles to control its own borders.
Since the UK left the EU and its single market the EU has gone out of its way to try to drag the UK back into membership by its excessive and unfair interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. France has taken UK money to assist in stemming the people smuggling across the Channel but delivered limited results. The EU as a whole keeps sending large bills which it claims we still owe even though we are no longer members and no longer receive any money back from their general budget. Many other countries around the world have found it difficult or impossible to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU.
The UK has been too tolerant of EU behaviour, and needs to be more independent to deliver the Brexit the majority voted for.
7 Comments
July 22, 2021
Totally agree with your last statement Sir John
Make our feelings known in the House please
July 22, 2021
Good morning.
So where do we take them to court ? Because if we cannot impose this upon them then it simply isn’t worth the paper it is written on and a complete waste of time discussing. As Switzerland, Russia and others have shown, the EU and its members, especially Germany, only understand one thing – Strength ! And given that we have a Jellyfish as PM and a Parliament that wants others to do its job for them, we are not going to get the EU and its members to do diddly squat for us.
July 22, 2021
Once again our negotiators continuing to cry Wolf have forgotten the essential of negotiation. The side that can walk away wins. The EU know this and we are all mouth and no trousers so sits tight and nothing happens.
The Treaty gives us the right to take unilateral action. The government needs to find some cojones.
Sign seen in a shop window under Lost and Found.
Lost one backbone. If found return to No 10 Downing Street. A large reward offered by Conservative voters.
And in other news the truth, exposing HMGs amnesiac dissembling is out about how many people died in care homes, hundred and thousands of cancer patients waiting up to 9 months for a diagnosis, so more unnecessary deaths on the government’s hands and the meaningless Test and Trace is bringing the economy to a standstill.
Aren’t you meant to be protecting the public. Looks like a lot of failure from where I am sitting.
July 22, 2021
I agree, Sir John. But let’s not forget Gibraltar.
July 22, 2021
The government has no spine. Other coumust be laughing at our once proud nation being humiliated by a bunch of crooks.
July 22, 2021
Countries
July 22, 2021
Your prediction that the EU would be sugar and spice and all things nice turned out to be wrong then. On the on-going financial obligations to the EU ; we told you they were due, they are due and they will be paid as you know perfectly well. There was a ramp on . there is an equivalent ramp off, its really quite simple .