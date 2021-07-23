A return to Conservative values

The government response to the pandemic here and in most countries around the world damaged the free enterprise parts of economies, boosted state spending and borrowing and greatly increased state control. In the next few blogs I am going to look at where this is now unhelpful and how it can be reversed as economic recovery advances and as pandemic controls are dismantled. I am conscious that some officials in government posts and most MPs in Opposition parties will see the special measures for countering the pandemic as desirable in themselves and an advance they wish to consolidate and extend . The Opposition parties have been ever keen to vote for more restrictions and more state spending, and reluctant to countenance relaxation or tapering of special financial support. There have been few voices speaking up for the many small businesses that supply so many of our needs.
Whilst people were prepared to accept direction of where they worked or whether they worked, when and where they could go out and which if any friends and family they could meet in order to defeat a killer disease, there is no reason to carry on with such draconian controls with the death rate massively down thanks to vaccines. Government should expect increasing opposition to lockdown and growing resistance to the advice on how to lead our lives. We cannot still claim to be a free society if we carry on with the very detailed controls and regulations we experienced during the various lockdowns. The first necessity is for government to reassure us we will not be going back to lockdown if cases rise again of a disease that usually now remains mild thanks to vaccinations.
The economic cost of lockdown must remain a one off for 2020-21, not a recurring scarring of our economy matched by a progressive build up of state debt. The sooner furlough is no longer needed, the sooner the labour market finds the people to fill the many vacancies there now are, the better. The remarkable thing is how many businesses are ready to go and wish to recover quickly despite all the obstacles of lockdown and the long delay in removing controls.
93 Comments
July 23, 2021
Shutting down the economy through ovveraction to health scares, shutting down Parliament itself which was illegal, putting huge barriters to free trade with our neighbours and worst of all smashing our United Kingdom to smithereeens thanks to your Protocol – Conservative values? pull the other one
July 23, 2021
We have been lied to and fed misleading information throughout this “pandemic”, in order to justify the lockdown measures.
July 23, 2021
Is the government losing the trust of the people? It has lost mine!!
July 23, 2021
+1
July 23, 2021
+1
Much as I dislike Dawn Butler she is correct that Boris has lied and disseminated to justify these draconian measures.
He has let the EU annex part of the UK. Instead of walking away he allows the humiliation to continue.
Now we have the government graciously exempting some people from isolating. Since when has it been the governments remit to say who can and cannot work
3 weeks to flatten the sombrero, yeah, pull the other one.
Net zero lunatic Carrie Antoinette will destroy your party.
July 23, 2021
Frank Wilhoit said that the essence of Conservatism – I paraphrase – was the creation of in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, and out-groups whom it binds but does not protect.
By that definition John’s party since Thatcher have been Conservatives par excellence, and their attacks lately on Judicial Review are a perfect illustration of that.
Indeed they take that further, and apply it not just to laws, but to all codes, conventions, manners and standards, notably – by their placemen and friends – those relating to journalism in the latter case.
July 23, 2021
A quotation attributed to Prof Wilhoit – unfortunately, it appeared 8 years after his death.
July 23, 2021
Frank Wilhoit – the American that died in 2010? If so he was an ‘American political scientist and author’ he lived alone and to the great age of 90.
I first heard of him in a Guardian article because he said “Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.’ There are a lot of people quoting this on twitter right now, to be honest I don’t know why? However, his Wiki page says “There’s a quotation[10] floating around the internet originally written by the composer and software architect Frank Wilhoit:[11] Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Several authors have misattributed this quotation to Francis M. Wilhoit: e.g. [12] with people later realizing that the comment was made 8 years after Francis M. Wilhoit died.”
July 23, 2021
A quick Wiki search says “this quote is floating round the internet and is falsely attributed to Wilhoit. With people later realising the comment was made 8 years after his death”
Maybe it was written by some odd lefty who hates the Conservatives.
July 23, 2021
@Malone, are you sure. Parliament is shut down in the same way virtually every year – MP’s need to go on holiday ahead of the crowd. We the UK have ‘never’ had free trade with our immediate neighbours, it was always conditional and costly and under the laws, rules and regulation of an un-elected, un-accountable Trade Commission. Trade with our neighbours was always about creating a protectionist zone against and in fear of the World. But yes- the Protocol is the result of a UK Government refusing to respond to the UK electorate and leaving the EU and its Overlords – servitude for the surfs
July 23, 2021
Malone
Agree. But do not forget that while the Conservative Party has been infiltrated even to the highest level, there are still a few that hold with proper values, they have not all been ‘turned’.
I and many others would like to see the few survivors break away and form a new party, which would naturally include our host.
July 23, 2021
+1
July 23, 2021
Agreed.
July 23, 2021
You’re exaggerating. It’s been the same problem for countries all over the West not just the UK. Boris always had to deal with the fear of millions of people who wouldn’t go out to work and to the shops to buy things because of people being frightened of catching Covid. A fear put into them by the media and by their own human nature. Boris didn’t really have that many big choices. And it was all something new. New things coming at him super fast. Including the fear of millions of people getting Long Covid.
Whether people were right or wrong to have this fear, doesn’t matter, you have to react to this fear (or you get booted out – like President Trump).
But Boris did have a clear choice with the jabs and he did push his ministers to get them implemented really fast. So well done to Boris on that.
July 23, 2021
OK, but who spent north of £300 million on advertising with the media to produce this fear porn?
zorro
July 23, 2021
The first lockdown created the fear which authoritarians and the media have fed on since.
Until we locked down there was no question that people would go out and go to work
July 23, 2021
My thoughts exactly.
July 23, 2021
Good morning.
It is not the opposition parties that have an 80 seat majority in the HoC, and it is not they that have been saying one thing only to do another. That has been the sole preserve of this government and the PM and his advisors.
Lockdown was suppose to be a temporary measure, as was furlough. We were told to; “Flatten the sombrero” and, “Save the NHS”. And when all the goal posts were met another reason was invented to continue this nonsense. That and the shameful fact that the government abdicated its responsibility to us and place us into the hands of unelected and unaccountable Shamen. We were not being led by ‘the science’ but by dodgy data and groupthink.
My one and only wish, which I very much doubt I’d get, is for a great reckoning from the voters for what has been done and, for the things not done (eg closing the borders).
July 23, 2021
Mark
“We were told to; “Flatten the sombrero” and, “Save the NHS”
We were also told “let’s get brexit done”…….which turned out to mean done like a kipper as were conned with BRINO.
It proves you can’t trust a word Johnson says, it’s all shit to be honest.
July 23, 2021
Why are people being so negative?
The overall picture is that thanks to science we are now beginning to emerge out of this pandemic. If it wasn’t for the jabs, we’d be looking at chaos for years.
Boris had to implement rules of protection because if not, millions of people wouldn’t risk going to work and the shops because of a fear (rational or otherwise – the fear still objectively exists for Boris to deal with) of going to hospital and / or Long Covid.
Boris reacted positively and quickly to the scientists and their incredible work on the jabs – Boris needs to be congratulated on that.
And for people to CHEER UP. Part of the problem with our GREAT country is that there are so many people moaning and complaining and being negative. Instead of looking at big picture which in this case are the jabs – that normally take 10 years to develop – and Astra Zeneca in less than a year I think.
Well done Astra Zeneca – and if I am ever rich enough to own a race horse, I will name it after you ..
CHEER UP everyone please!
July 23, 2021
Well said Ed. It was always a no win situation for the PM especially with the opposition acting as fault finder general.
Another reason to be happy… Japan has told the EU that their flag will not be flown at the Olympics dispite the EU insisting it should be.
July 23, 2021
Unfortunately none of this is intended to be ‘a one off for 2020-21‘.
There will be no ends of ‘variants’. Winter will be another excuse for further restrictions.
It suits the ‘Great Reset’. ‘Build Back Better’ and all that.
Boris Johnson buys into all this because he thinks it will be good for Boris Johnson.
July 23, 2021
Yes please, but rather unlikely under the new bonkers Boris with his daft Carrie/socialist green crap agenda. The Conservative party is stiffed with socialists and Libdems. Net zero is another huge socialist con trick. The Starmer/SNP alternative is even more horrific. Increasing taxes from here will raise less tax not more.
July 23, 2021
@lifelogic, agreed the cloak of Socialism is all embracing, the SPAD’s have taken over the asylum
July 23, 2021
Pray for the voice of Reform.
July 23, 2021
@Lifelogic,
You have a heretical view of Conservatism. You reduce everything essentially to taxes and money (like Socialists – although they from the other side of the coin). That is NOT Conservatism (and Conservatism is much bigger and greater than NOT being a Socialist – important as not-being-socialist is).
Conservatism is a movement that covers – or should cover – every area of public life / civilisation. From Politics and Economic Policy, yes, but also to Education, the Media, Arts and so on … even The Church of England or non-religious bodies that do the same kind of work as The Church of England should embody Conservatism.
And some of the values we should be trying to defend in Education, Media, Arts – and Politics etc – is The Family / Men being men and women women / Men taking responsibility for themselves and their families and relying on extended family not the state / of sense of Public Duty and Patriotism. And so on. If we achieved all this, the taxes would absolutely tumble down – and for the long term. And people would be much, much happier. And our GREAT nation with a far stronger and more stable and interesting economy for the future.
Sorry, to be harsh. But I am not here to win friends, but do defend Conservative values and the Conservative Party and our GREAT nation which like the rest of the nations of the Western World, is fast in decline – precisely because we’ve rejected all of our great Conservative values – and traded them in for cheap hard left-wing or hard right-wing alternatives.
July 23, 2021
By over-focusing on politics and economic policy as you do, the economy over-heats and then self-destructs in bust and a socialist government gets into power (although socialists have been so useless in recent years, this hasn’t happened, so we just get complacency in Conservatism that helps to undermine Conservatism and our country – although better a knocked-up old Tory party than Labour).
And our economy needs to be invested in – a bit – not too much – by clever capitalist-like, government investment and care in the High Tech / Digital Sector (like the US government in Silicon Valley, German government in its car industry, and Israeli government helping to establish Tel Aviv as leading High Tech hub. And then focusing Conservative Values and the War (non-confrontational one) to Education, the Media and The Arts. Politicians aren’t magicians. They don’t have a magic wand to solve all the dysfunction in our GREAT country. To think so only damages the Conservative Party and our GREAT country in the long-term.
July 23, 2021
There are PLENTY of “killer diseases” that have been totally ignored over the past 18months of imprisonment.
And many of those do not have an estimated recovery rate of between 97% and 99.75%.
July 23, 2021
The same cruel measures have been taken in many countries.
Small businesses wiped out.
It is not logical and it makes no sense whatsoever. BUT it is centrally directed.
And as for extending the whole charade with ( no doubt modelled) variants…well honestly!
How can we have any sort of recovery when every effort is now being made to finish off theatres, restaurants, nightclubs and pubs with disgraceful “passports” which will no doubt be needed for EVERYWHERE eventually. More lies by the minute.
I honestly did think better of Conservative MPs until they allowed our lives to be sacrificed on the altar of I know not what. ( Communism? Financial chicanery? Foreign invasion? What?).
July 23, 2021
It was Fear that did it Everhopeful
You can see it vividly in the eyes of so many too afraid to remove their masks.
The reason – just look at who has gained during the last 2 years – how many multi-billionaires have grown excessively richer while the rest of us approach a future devoid of hope.
July 23, 2021
+1
Agree entirely!
July 23, 2021
I am utterly convinced that lockdown (in varying forms) and masks are here to stay – forever.
The Track and Trace fiasco is lockdown by the back door. It is a way for the Government to abrogate responsibility for further furlough commitments and to wilfully wreck the economy, destroy livelihoods and our way of life. All at the behest one-track-minded and tunnel-visioned scientists.
There is absolutely no logical justification for what they are doing and even less in the way of scientific cost benefit analysis of the criminal measures they are forcing upon us.
We are one step removed from tyranny, we are are near the final move to be check mated by the totalitarians.
Boris is a lunatic.
He is utterly destroying Britain and has totally squandered the vaccine effort by this nation.
He is the worst Prime Minister leading the worst Government in our history.
He has lobotomised the mind of the nation and turned vast swathes of our population into petrified, mouthless automatons.
I detest the very sight of him for what he has done.
July 23, 2021
Finding it hard to disagree with any of that sadly.
July 23, 2021
+1
And how!
July 23, 2021
Is creating a lobotomised electorate a symptom of Long Covid.
July 23, 2021
What a sad life you live, so much negativity and subjectivity.
July 23, 2021
Me too.
July 23, 2021
A “one off”?
In our dreams! ( Don’t worry about the debt…we’ll pay..it’s on us!)
Notice the non medical, non elected creators of all this, licking their lips for September restrictions.
And ALL of it based on insane predictions.
Remember the needlessly slaughtered cows all you MPs!!
But then…that suited the agenda didn’t it? Saved all that methane and ruined a few farmers.
Gosh…”Nasty Party”..what a mild memory. What might one call it now?
Accepting that the other parties are also beyond the pale.
July 23, 2021
The government base their restrictions largely or wholly on the number of infections, yet no one seems to agree on the reliability of the PCR and lateral flow tests.
Wouldn’t it be part of a more pragmatic approach to sort this uncertainty out in order to have the facts and nothing but the facts on which to make the important decisions which affect lives and livelihoods?
July 23, 2021
MP’s of all Parties need to re-educate themselves as to who who pays for all government\State expenditure, because the Government has no money, it only has what it takes from individuals and business, or at least that was the case for centuries, until the Government realised if they thought they had a worthy cause, then they could also borrow in the peoples name, now it would seem virtually every cause is a worthy cause.
Now wee seem to have thousands of worthy causes, indeed so many, we increase our borrowing and need to raise more and more each year in taxation because enough is never enough.
We now have a situation where the population and its businesses actually work for the government for free, for a good part of every year, thus reducing the incentive to work harder or smarter for yourself, because now the individual is the last to benefit, instead of being the first.
How many pages of tax law do we now have, is it around 20,000 or more.
Time methinks for a complete a rethink with a blank piece of paper.
July 23, 2021
+10
July 23, 2021
@Alan Jutson – Unfortunately Alan most in the HoL & HoC are no longer there as a calling and a desire to serve, but purely to ensure the ‘surfs’ pay for their personal asperations. Look at every situation, problem, the UK faces and you see that a crowd that suggests they are the elite, the special the chosen ones that want a society in their image and toeing the line.
Individuals, creative thinking, achievement has to be suppressed for the purpose of the collective thought of your rulers. Pay up and keep quiet is the request by your overlords.
July 23, 2021
“A return to Conservative values” from this government is about as likely as Stalin deciding to move to California to become a flower power hippie.
The evidence is overwhelming that vaccines are more dangerous then the virus yet your ministers are forcing poeple to take it- completely against the law, whilst removing the right to travel, criticise the government or protest at all. Has this not sunk into any MPs consciousness yet? You are actively turning Britain into the kind of state tyranny that Eric Honecker would have been proud to run. What kind of life will your children and their children have in this awful new reality? Are you proud of yourselves?
July 23, 2021
I would like to see a reply to this.
July 23, 2021
Since Thatcher the Conservatives appear to want to conserve nothing, but only to destroy.
They have done this with everything from red telephone boxes to manufacturing, and from the UK’s relations with the countries of the Continent to the very basis of the union of the UK itself.
I think that the ERG etc. wanted to destroy the European Union above all, but have failed completely, and have only achieved something of a renaissance amongst the twenty-seven.
That last point is a cause for genuine celebration whatever.
Reply The ERg and I have always wished the EU well with its mission of economic social and political Union. We just do not want the UK to be part of it.
July 23, 2021
Thank you John, and if you are sincere then I apologise for any misrepresentation.
However, you seem to attract a devoted following of people who take the opposite extreme view.
Do you have an explanation for this phenomenon, I wonder?
July 23, 2021
John,
Can you press hard to ensure the promised enquiry asks the questions that the media and opposition fail to ask, namely:
– What has been the cost – benefit outcome of Government actions? We can measure benefit in terms of lives saved/extended and know the costs..
– Is there real evidence that lockdowns reduced deaths? The worldwide data now allows comparisons of experience for different countries/states that took different actions.
– If masks are so effective, why did every country see cases go parabolic as soon as they were introduced.
I fear we will just see an enquiry that asks, why wasn’t lookdown, mask-wearing, isolation done sooner and harder. Explicit assumption that each action was helpful.
July 23, 2021
May I impose
The petition “Trigger Article 16. We want unfettered GB-NI Trade.”:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/573209
July 23, 2021
The electorate voted for fettered trade at the 2019 general election. What part of democracy do you not understand?
July 23, 2021
“there is no reason to carry on with such draconian controls with the death rate massively down thanks to vaccines”
This is a very irresponsible statement. The controls were never draconian, just a sensible strategy to reduce person-to-person contact after the pre-lockdown explosion of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
Fatalities are still rising, currently in the 50-100 per day range. Caution is still warranted. Yesterday I thought it prudent to go shopping and to my surprise nearly everybody was wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Which suggests to me that the public is still fearfull – and worse, does not belive that the current date-driven relaxation of controls is sensible.
Also irresponsible is your attempt to link objections to the government’s incompetent response with political opposition. Labour voted with the government on most of the measures and this has cost them significant support.
July 23, 2021
I would say that the public are not so much fearful, as generally concerned and rightly sceptical as to the safety – think “eat out to help out” – of some of the Government’s decisions.
There are many unknowns, such as the duration of vaccine immunity, the likelihood of a more lethal and vaccine-immune strain arising and so on.
These people that you see are probably being civic-minded and responsible, not scared.
July 23, 2021
Sakara
“The controls were never draconian ”
Yes they were. Facemasks being the prime example. They don’t make any difference whatsoever, if you can detect smells and odours while wearing them……they won’t be stopping any virus.
July 23, 2021
Return to Conservative values – well lets see some action rather than all the promises. But before values comes Leadership. Not with the bumbly one. For the last eighteen months its been a policy of saving the NHS but kill the Country
July 23, 2021
I know it is your blog Sir John but your government has a majority of 80, referring to the opposition does not cut it. Your party is enjoying these measures (if not the cause of the measures). Have you to yet realised that your party and Labour now represent mainstream politics driven by narrow focus groups and twitter. Both are evermore detached from mainstream views within the population with minority their focus and love of authoritarianism.
Unfortunately most of us are too busy just trying to get by to push back.
You are the opposition Sir John and MPs and politicians like you really need to form a new party unless you wish to get ever more marginalised. Voters are not sticking with the Conservative party because they are confident in its delivery, there is no alternative to get behind.
But yes, let’s get back to normal and roll back as many “temporary” measures as possible.
July 23, 2021
This current situation has taken several decades to be reached. Membership of the EU has left us with a large number of second rate MP’s unable to display any convictions. All the PC nonsense has left people scared to speak out or they have been brainwashed into wokeness in university.
There is definitely a global co-ordination in play. When I read a translated German report last year, on all that was going on there, it could have been Britain that was being described.
Why, last year, were we constantly being told from every advert etc this was the ‘new normal’ ? And Build back better, the same phrases in most countries, the whole thing seems scripted. And the continuing terror campaign, that’s deliberate. Money put aside for Covid marshalls, further advertising and Covid certificates and passports put out to tender months and months ago. This isn’t intended to stop.
Unless more MPs and the public wake up, this will continue, possibly forever.
July 23, 2021
Sharon
“There is definitely a global co-ordination in play ”
I too am convinced of this. I racked my brains trying to figure out what the agenda was, and eventually concluded it must be enslavement to debt. £30K – £40K for an EV which won’t be worth a toss second hand and might only last three years. Another £40k to keep slightly warm in winter. Then there’s all the cost of living increases because of Johnson’s servitude to the architects of this climate scam.
One needs to ask one’s self who will be making a killing in Johnson’s new world ? Follow the money, it will be financiers, credit reference agencies etc. i.e the WEF crowd and the Bilderbergers.
July 23, 2021
IMO, I suspect there are very few UK MP’s who are not already signed up to global co-ordination. Afterall, they all received a huge salary, pension, expenses and various other perks to just be EU rubber stampers. To now be expected to take responsibility and be held accountable to the electorate is probably a frightening prospect and without doubt, beyond the capabilities of most of them.
However, I do wonder if they have ever considered, global co-ordination is more than likely an altogether different ballgame and that once the desired aim has been achieved they will have served their purpose, so what use are they? USSR referred to them as useful idiots…
July 23, 2021
There were about eighteen thousand pages in 2010, although that includes some duplication , which one could argue should not be included in the count, but one can also argue that cross-references and shared sections confirm how overly complex the regulations are
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/603470/OTS_length_of_legislation_paper_published_Apr12.pdf
July 23, 2021
Have you still not realised that this is about authoritarian state control and not about controlling a virus?
MPs have let us down very badly. We no longer have a functioning parliamentary democracy but live under an elective dictatorship intent on implementing authoritarian state control. We didn’t vote for this. The Chinese Communist Party must be watching in delighted admiration.
July 23, 2021
The British state is constitutionally little different from China.
Parliament is supreme, so it could pass an Act to do whatever it likes, say, to make elections only every fifteen years, to ban whatever party, or what you will.
China, equally, could decide to allow other parties, proportional representation, and at a stroke be more democratic than the UK.
In neither case is there anything formal to prevent this.
July 23, 2021
This country has never been so divided and nasty. First, we had the Brexiteers and Remainer, then we had the knee takers and the non-knee takers, then the climate change warriors and the deniers, now we have the vaxxed and anti-vaxxers. I believe this is all orchestrated to divide and conquer us and the media is complicit in this agenda. As we are busy squabbling amongst ourselves, China is taking over the world and our own liberties are being eroded on a daily basis. It’s time to put our differences aside and come together as one people and move forward as a nation. We need to put a stop to the draconian policies being implemented by our politicians under the auspice of a virus that is now no more deadly than the flu.
July 23, 2021
You did not mention devolution – unionists and nationalists. Which ‘country’, which ‘nation’ are you referring to?
Might you be thinking of England?
July 23, 2021
Conservative principles of freedoms, responsibility and self reliance have been drummed out of the psyche by this Socialist Centralist Controlling Government in cohort with their master in Brussels and direction from our Socialist’s run MsM. Ask yourself why have we not left the EU as we requested in the ballot box, why are we not a free and sovereign nation inside our own territorial area. Why does what should be a foreign power get to decide UK laws, rules and regulation and not our own Parliament. Why is it Parliament cant create, amend or repeal all laws, rules and regulations that relate to activities that only affect UK citizens inside the UK – because it is a ‘Colony’ of a foreign power perhaps.
Our upper management only believes in ‘virtue signalling’ and ‘grand standing’. Forty Years of someone else dictating and they have forgotten Parliament is only sovereign because of the power the people lend it. Its how they then use that privilege, do they serve or pontificate. They confirm they are subordinate to a higher authority and also confirm ‘the Great Reset’ every day.
A good Conservative Government ‘buts out’ gives the people back ‘their’ money.
The Conservative Party are not Conservatives they have been highjacked, you could say they should be in court for miss-representation and fraud.
July 23, 2021
We won’t return to what most of us call Conservative values with this set of politicians.
Original Conservative principles as per the period 1975-1992 include self-reliance, economic competence, low taxation, friendly to savers and small business, strong on the Union.
Now we have the juxtaposition on most of these, so much so that there is little for the Labour opposition to oppose. There is nowhere for original Conservative voters to go, and there’s a field day for socialists-whoever they vote for, Conservative, Labour or Libdem, they get what they want.
July 23, 2021
State intervention, in the form of high spending funded by high taxes, will simply transition from being a Covid response to being a response to Global Warming. For example, specific airline travel restrictions for Covid which have led to a collapse in air travel will simply transition to restrictions on airlines via taxes and other rules in furtherance of a Net Zero agenda. The result is the same, air travel is only for a few rich people now.
July 23, 2021
10 comments so far this morning and what expressions of apoplexy from sensible readers.
This government of Johnson and his pseudo Conservatives is a Party to be opposed on almost every part of their work and intentions, not supported from the wings.
Get them out!
July 23, 2021
What I perceive is a rudderless ship, of decisions made and promptly reversed. There is absolutely no picture of where we are heading with Covid, the NI Protocol, or the illegal immigrant problem. Has long covid struck government I wonder. For sure the whole act needs cleaning up, given direction, and executed with conviction. Incidentally conservative values went out of the door long ago with your shift to the left. They are now just a nostalgic talking point.
July 23, 2021
A very interesting and as usual honest blog Mr Redwood.
I agree with what you say, but in my opinion a psychological connection has been generally overlooked.
During WWII every family gave not just their tolerance for rationing and loss of many freedoms but also in the majority of cases the supreme sacrifice. They did so with the determination to emerge victorious as a united people. They did not make these sacrifices thinking they would end up sueing for peace with or surrendering to Hitler. Churchill understood the connection, and knew how to use it hold the country together even when Britain stood alone.
Much has been asked of people lately, we have sacrificed many freedoms – because of another country’s lifestyle / abysmal food standards / abysmal animal welfare….or even ‘perhaps’ meddling in stuff they should’nt have been.
We need to see action taken against the country that did this to us – government(s) should rebuild our manufacturing base to service our own needs and work as fast as posible to cease trading with China.
We need to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we need to trust that governments will make this country immune to the actions of other countries, whether foolish or malign. This believe it or not IS the primary duty of any government.
Your government led by Boris Johnson is falling way short of the mark. All Boris Johnson is doing is fudging and bodging for the short term, while kowtowing to the wants of other countries.
Boris Johnson is not fit to lead the country. He has no plan, only ill informed fantasy and is incapabable of contructing anything that works.
Desdpite his quasi -churchillian stage act, which has passed it’s sell by date with the public, the difference between him and a strong patriotic leader is like the difference between a three year old child with a lego set and a qualified Craftsman. The former will produce a mess all over the place and hurts like hell when you tread on it, the latter will give you something that works, lasts, and that you can be proud of.
Get us a leader who will ensure the country can feed itself, service it’s domestic needs – start with white goods. Believe it or not there is still a British company making a washing machine in England, and another making a British television. IT CAN BE DONE !……we need more.
We need another Mrs Thatcher or Mr Churchill, not a foreign-serving clown.
Made In Gt Britain………..deliver, or we don’t elect and we sure as hell won’t be making anymore sacrifices.
July 23, 2021
‘We need another Mrs Thatcher or Mr Churchill, not a foreign-serving clown.’
– No, no, no!
Mrs Thatcher was great in her time – the first 5 years of the 80’s in tacking socialism in the trade unions. She did a fantastic job. But she was NOT a business woman (she wasn’t terrible at economics either – but privatising many of the things she did wasn’t rocket science either). She wouldn’t know how to develop our High Tech / Digital Sector that desperately needs developing but which no Tory government has really tried to do.
And Churchill was brilliant in war. But not necessarily in peace time.
We need a leader who is wise enough to face the great problems of the world / civilisation we live in today.
July 23, 2021
We’re nearly out of the (Covid) forest. All all thanks to the scientists who came up with the vaccines super fast. Everything that has happened in politics regarding Covid – good and bad – pales in comparison the success of the jabs. And for all the failures (and successes) of Boris over the pandemic, he got it right – big time – by pushing his ministers on the vaccinations.
But big thank you to the scientists.
July 23, 2021
The “values” I read expressed by many of the contributors to these pages have little in common with Conservative values.
Whilst I have never agreed with ‘Conservatives’ I thought they were at least supposed to be kind, law abiding people. Instead we mostly now see a frothing mass of hate from a collection of mostly angry old men.
Ken Clarke is a proper Conservative. Be like Ken.
July 23, 2021
Both Jane Austen and Scrooge were Conservatives. Jane of the hopeful, cheerful, benevolent kind. Scrooge of the negative, gloomy, mean-spirited kind.
The real enemy to Conservatives isn’t Socialism (horrible as that is). It is the enemy within (inside the person him / herself).
July 23, 2021
Pot kettle andy.
Have a re read of some of your previous posts.
Full of hate and anger.
July 23, 2021
Andy,
Be like Dad
Keep Mum!
July 23, 2021
Andy
“Ken Clarke is a proper Conservative. Be like Ken. ”
Enoch Powell was a proper conservative, as was Lady Thatcher……..be like them.
Not like someone who is on record for demanding a constitutionally and legally binding referendum be simply ignored because he personally didn’t like the result.
July 23, 2021
I appreciate the optimism, but I fear Sir John that you are almost a lone voice in the wilderness.
which is all too real given that as a nation we have been shoved too far left.
Officials and ministers are already lining up the next lockdown, with their talk of ‘excessive cases’ – This is a deliberate part of the NUDGE psychology to get us used to the idea that we are going into a NEW NORMAL….. Meaning the old normal will have to be destroyed in some fashion, otherwise how is Boris going to BUILD BACK BETTER?
The economic cost of lockdown is already far too high – Should we be made to endure another one then I fear we will be lost as a nation.
July 23, 2021
The Government seem to have collapsed into chaos with almost as many suggestions, policies and opinions as there are ministerial mouths, and mostly conflicing. Having got a vaccine why can we not trust it? What is happening now makes being vaccinated seem pointless and I am not surpised the take-up rate has gone through the floor.
I wish I thought that the view that the measures to control the pandemic were desireable in themselves was confined to Opposition MPs and the Civil Service. I think their are plenty on the Government side, and indeed in it, who hold the same view.
I applaud your efforts to get a return to Conservative values, but I am afraid you are going to have to shout very loud.
July 23, 2021
Nice to see that Mr Redwood is still plugging the government line through thick and thin, I do admire his perseverance despite the overwhelming opposition from sensible contributors,
All the usual Trolls receiving more than their fair share of space, do any of their contributions go unmoderated?
From the absolute madness of Net Zero to the vaccine roll out, Mr redwood unfailingly supports Comrade Johnson even when it’s becoming more widely recognised by the sheep exactly what the game is, presumably he has been promised a place on the vessel which is denied to us plebs?
And I guarantee that won’t make it past the censor!
Conservative Woman is the site if you wish to express an opinion without the censorship and you can up or downvote opinions
July 23, 2021
What hysterical and inaccurate nonsense from start to finish!
Either you are incapable of understanding Sir John’s very clear writings or you are just very silly.
July 23, 2021
Lester
Loyalty is a commendable quality, even in an adversary.
Remember our host is also loyal to us. Every other MP I can think of would not dare provide provide publicly accessible site like this. Moreover if they did they would not dare invite opinion on many of the topics John Redwood addresses.
John Redwood does a pretty good job at maintaining balanced discussion, which is not easy these days with all the woke PC & litigation etc.
Also account for the fact that there is an awful lot of anger and frustration out there right now….John Redwood MP has not run away, he’s still with us.
Personally speaking; I remain grateful that there is one MP at least who hasn’t got his snout in the trough, gone with the flow, or been ‘turned’ and he speaks for Great Britain. Quite a rare thing these days.
July 23, 2021
+1
Conservative Woman is one place you can visit and read other people’s opinions.
“We read to know we are not alone”. Shadowlands – C S Lewis
July 23, 2021
You beat me to it Lester. My plain view is that to me Sir John will remain a totally loyal Tory no matter what horrors of policy and practise his masters and party approve. He will object and thus claim innocence but it will go no further.
The Tory party is above everything, certainly the likes of us who are ignored even though we appreciate his giving us a platform – for the moment.
July 23, 2021
Lester,
Conservative Woman does seem to cover topics that would get moderated out on this site. However, I have not posted there so I don’t know what is permissible there and what might get rejected.
July 23, 2021
and more power to the individual, and less to the state. in ALL areas of our existence, including secondary healthcare, social housing, schools, stop the top down corrupt allocation and rationing and give the power to individuals.
July 23, 2021
For a man who cannot get through an hour without saying ,”More borrowing….and lower interest rates “, this is an interesting “adjustment”.
I guess you are panicking because the Brexit and Covid spending cannot be on our card any longer . Tax rises are coming as is inflation. After Chesham & Amersham you are concerned that the good people of Wokingham may be getting sick being asked to pay for Brexit #, Levelling up, Boris Bridges, airports in Hartlepool and jobs at Nissan, while trying to cope with the no deal Brexit they got lumbered with.
You will simply have to tell the charming voters of your constituency it is all worth it for the sake of “sovereignty ” and that they voted for it so they can lump it.
Happy to help
*beam*
July 23, 2021
Before we have a return to conservative ‘values’ we need a return of the real conservative party !
July 23, 2021
The problem you have, Sir John, is that – as we know – thre is nothing so permanent as the temporary. This is, coincidentally, well articulated in this article in today’s CityAM: https://www.cityam.com/status-quo-anxiety-covid-foreign-aid-change/ Just look at the opposition there is to the withdrawal of the ‘temporary’ £20 increase in benefits.
The Left are good at making changes, because they deceitfully wrap these up in words about ‘fairness’ and ‘progress’. The Conservatives have NEVER been good at resisting – let alone rolling back – the Left’s vile political changes because they don’t have the courage of their convictions and are afraid to defend them bluntly. Take the recent Rashford campaign for free meals for children. The government should – as I stated at the time – have resisted this campaign by saying “there is NO poverty in Britain today because we are proud to have one of the world’s most generous welfare systems and NOBODY goes hungry. Those who claim there is child hunger are liars who are denigrating Britain and the British people”. But instead Boris the Buffoon meekly caved in.
So I doubt you will have much luck with your campaign. The Conservative Party has always been afraid (for reasons that I can only ascribe to moronic cowardice) to upset or antagonise those who do not, and never will, vote for them. Why is your party too stupid to understand that those on the Left are your enemies and they and their views DO NOT MATTER. You should o what YOU want, and when the Left kick and scream you should just laugh at them and tell them to get stuffed. But no, you never will, and that’s why you will always lose.
July 23, 2021
OFF TOPIC.
The French power company that co-owns a nuclear plant in China would shut it down if it could, due to damage to the fuel rods, a spokesperson said — but the decision is ultimately up to the plant’s Chinese operator. The spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said on Thursday that while it was “not an emergency situation” at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in China’s southern Guangdong province, it was a “serious situation that is evolving.”
If the reactor was in France, the company would have shut it down already due to “the procedures and practices in terms of operating nuclear power plants in France,” the spokesperson said.
https://us.cnn.com/2021/07/22/china/edf-taishan-nuclear-plant-china-intl-hnk/index.html
OR browse Taishan China nuclear
July 23, 2021
What conservative values do you want to return to?
Brittanica says ‘traditional conservative values are: using political and cultural institutions to curb human’s base and destructive instincts’
Well, that is what your party is doing, so tick.
Brittanica says: ‘to restrain peoples passions and bridle and subdue’ tick.
Use ‘family, religions and education establishments to teach the value of self-discipline and those that fail to learn this lesson need discipline imposed by government and law’ tick.
July 23, 2021
It is very ‘conservative’ to want to have a greener, cleaner country. Conservatives tend to prefer classical pretty architecture, communal spaces, not iron railings, brutalist ugly buildings, concrete multi-stories. You don’t see many mismatching, brutal shop signs of any description in conservative run councils. Recycling, minimising waste, preserving, not wasting money on things you don’t need all seem to be conservative values to me, striving, training and bettering the position you were born into.
We are frustrated right now because your government is throwing money around like confetti. We want a fairer society but you are asking working people to carry to much of the people sat doing nothing at all. These people don’t even feel obliged to do community, voluntary, work from home jobs, nothing at all. Some I know have been sat on furlough for over a year loving it, going out horse riding every day and doing up their homes on the coin of others that are working through this.
July 23, 2021
The Tories do not have any ‘values’ other than getting re-elected by hook or by crook. This is why they steadfastly resist reforming the unfair electoral system. This is also why they only ditch leaders when they become an electoral liability not because their policies are not ‘Conservative’. What are Boris Johnson’s values; we’d love to know?
July 23, 2021
A Government and Party which intends introducing what is effectively compulsory “vaccination” with unlicensed gene therapies, using Vaccine Passports to force compliance has not business calling self Conservative.
It appears that Government Ministers and most Conservative MPs have absolutely no idea what conservative values are.
July 23, 2021
Those Conservatives who post here, dreaming of a return to the unbridled capitalism of the Thatcher era are living under a misunderstanding of the modern electorate.
It is a matter of some regret to me that the electorate have gone soft. They would not accept going back to the Conservatism of the 1980s any more than they were prepared to vote for Corbyn’s style of socialism.
Boris and the majority of his PMs realise this and that is who he has a good majority. It is true that they are rather more generous with public spending than I would be ( HS2 and the 0.7% aid budget being prime examples ) but for justifiable electoral reasons I am afraid we are stuck with a Conservative government that has much more in common with Blair than with the late, great Margaret Thatcher.
At least we have a Home Secretary who is trying her best to sort out illegal immigration, although her colleagues in cabinet are not prepared to tackle the need to reduce legal immigration to the much more manageable numbers needed to eliminate our so-called housing crisis.