Funny money

During the pandemic a Conservative government presided over a major expansion of state debt offset by a major purchase programme of that debt by the Bank of England, itself owned by the same state. This mirrored a similar exercise by Labour and the Coalition 2008-12 to overcome the banking crash the authorities engineered in 2007-8.
It looks as if on both occasions the state has got away with it. By the end of this year The Bank o& England will own £875bn of UK government debt which is therefore no longer a debt the state owes to overseas investors or to UK savers, but to itself. Normally states cannot get away with effectively just printing money to spend because it is inflationary. In the conditions of collapsed demand both brought on by the banking induced recession and then by pandemic closures creating so much fiat money was not inflationary. Whilst the Bank observed the nicety of buying up second hand government bonds instead of just giving the new money to the government to spend, it underwrote the government borrowing at close to zero interest and has removed the need to repay the debt to third parties.
Some say the pandemic printing may yet prove inflationary. It is true that like the Great Recession printing it has proved inflationary for financial assets and houses but so far general inflation stays around target. It could get more inflationary if wrong decisions are now taken about carrying on printing and borrowing too much. This is happening in the USA where inflation is already at 5% but the Bank of England has wisely announced an end to money printing this year. There still needs to be a stronger recovery before undue monetary tightening.
144 Comments
July 24, 2021
‘Normally states cannot get away with effectively just printing money to spend because it is inflationary.’
Never mind, there is always The Great Reset if it all collapses. You will own nothing, you will be happy.
July 24, 2021
As far as many people go, asset inflation IS general inflation.
The distinctions that economists and politicians make are of no interest to them.
If they are trapped in poor quality accommodation and their chances of improving their circumstances constantly diminish, then they correctly deduce that they are getting poorer.
This is the time bomb for the Tories, as their elderly unmortgaged voters dwindle evermore.
July 24, 2021
+1
Unfortunately the average age of mortality will approach 100. Perhaps home ownership is just being shunted on further along an extended lifespan and working life.
July 24, 2021
JR, UK paying EU £11.1 billion after we allegedly left is funny money is it not? S3cond largest contributor! Would you like to correct your previous blog?
July 24, 2021
You are an advocate of ever tighter lockdowns and paying people to stay at home for our protection Marty.
How would you have paid for it? and you can only take the rich’s money off them once.
July 24, 2021
No, I’m not.
I’m an advocate of people following the Three Cs Rule, which has served Japan so well, along with the civic-minded use of masks as appropriate, and of course full uptake of vaccination.
If people did this then lockdowns would not be needed.
July 24, 2021
You will never achieve zero covid.
The virus is mutating and is out there.
Vaccine is what we have in response.
July 24, 2021
You praised the countries that locked down early or closed their borders Marty.
You can rewrite your opinions as much as you like but you wanted to shut down hard you used China as an example of success and regularly referred to New Zealand and Australia who locked down their countries to incomers.
How is it to be paid given you want to tax the rich and companies for other perceived inequities?
July 24, 2021
The time-bomb for the Tories contains unstable ingredients and they are degrading steadily, most likely to explode within a few short years. Recognition of the catalysts and defusing is urgent and it may be too late.
July 24, 2021
Interesting collection of cliches. Does it mean anything, by any chance?
July 24, 2021
That’s not inflation MiC
Being trapped in sub standard accommodation.
And you are wrong as well about unmortaged old people because their assets get passed down to the people designated in their wills.
July 24, 2021
But we were all voters with mortgages once MIC.
July 24, 2021
I don’t think out here in the real world there isn’t out of control inflation. Council tax up 5%. Energy prices up 10%. Food prices up varying amounts, all insurances up. I think its about time the Government changed what and how they measure CPI inflation so it reflects real life and NOT cheating like using RPI for tax rises and CPI for Pensions etc.
July 24, 2021
Timaction
“Government changed what and how they measure CPI inflation so it reflects real life and NOT cheating like using RPI for tax rises and CPI for Pensions etc.”
Governments also instruct their media to say the average national wage is a lot higher than it really is. They do it to make people think the country is doing better than in reallity and everything’s rosy, thus the government must be doing a good job.
Bunch of liars the lot of them including their media.
July 24, 2021
@Peter
“Some say the pandemic printing may yet prove inflationary. It is true that like the Great Recession printing it has proved inflationary for financial assets and houses but so far general inflation stays around target.”
Printing money has proved inflationary in that it is likely a recession has been avoided. Presumably that’s a good thing.
“..printing it has proved inflationary for financial assets and houses but so far general inflation stays around target.”
Perhaps the main purpose of printing money is to protect the banks.
July 24, 2021
Mortgages outstanding have increased from £1,451bn at the start of 2020 to £1,526bn at the end of May, with a big increase coming in June as the surge in completions ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday plays through. Perhaps already close to £100bn of QE has been privatised into mortgage borrowing.
July 24, 2021
Yes, and this has been going on for years.
July 24, 2021
Through Labour as well as Conservative Governments?
July 24, 2021
@Peter +1
July 24, 2021
I reckon this is/was The Great ( financial)Reset, trying to put right the awful mess they have got us in.
They shut down everything so the counterfeit cash could not be spent. (Atishoo!😷).
Under such circumstances you can have the hot little presses whirring and churning out dodgy notes yet avoid inflation.
People use it to pay off debt and others just stuff it away like the banks did in 2008.
Meanwhile prices are soaring anyway!
They used to hang people for coin clipping and forgery.
July 24, 2021
BoE already says inflation higher than published figures. We also know after 11 years Fake Tories cannot be trusted with the economy. It repeatedly failed to honour its promises and policies on balancing structural deficit. In March budget last year before lockdown Johnson went on a batshit crazy spending spree then shut down the economy!
JR your govt economic record over 11 years reflects disaster. Taxation at 70 year high says it all.
Lies over NIP, lies over fishing, lies over checks of goods, no Irish border etc. Immigration! We do not believe or trust you.
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
Oh yes. Sorry, I meant to say that it was the govt’s stupid theory.
As if you could print money without consequences!
Certain sure they are lying about inflation …they took house prices out of the “basket” ages ago I think?
July 24, 2021
HOPE
“Lies over NIP, lies over fishing, lies over checks of goods, no Irish border etc. Immigration! We do not believe or trust you.”
Yes it’s all bullshit & lies isn’t it, and most of it down to May & Johnson.
July 24, 2021
It is inflationary and damaging as we will see. In effect year another tax on the productive sector.
July 24, 2021
+10 for the WEF reference, which, from its dictatorial decisions, the Johnson regime appear to be rigidly following.
July 24, 2021
Is not debt money that sooner or later has to be paid back?
The government are not helping itself when there are hundreds of cases if not thousands of people actually working but getting furlough payments. It is another scheme very well intentioned but open to abuse as its roll out due to the circumstances was not closely monitored.
Like university fees, the majority of the money will be lost forever and the reliable tax payers will foot the bill one way or another.
The fruit of the money tree is waste as like credit card debt and quick loans on offer, very few think about the payback and to the people it is not their money. It becomes their money only when the demands for payment increase. That cannot happen in civil and public services as they don’t own it in the first place. Change in the truest sense of the word is required and government has got to grasp that nettle.
July 24, 2021
The money is spent with tech, food, building companies etc which all increase in value, and 20% of each transaction goes back to HMG. It makes both shreholders and the government happy and rich.
July 24, 2021
I find it very difficult to get my head round the economic effects of repayment of a debt that your infact owe to yourself. I would very much welcome some words from out host about this.
July 24, 2021
It is perhaps ironic, that it is literal conservatism amongst voters which makes them shrink from the Tories.
That is, if you have a good, secure job with decent pay and conditions, and live in a pleasant environment with good amenities, schools etc., then you have much which to conserve, and most of these are threatened by Tory misrule, laissez-faire, and couldn’t-care-less.
If they destroy all these, and leave people with nothing, then the dispossessed might well vote for them in the hope that they will rob those whom they now envy in turn of these things too.
Sadly that seems to be the level of many new English Tory voters.
July 24, 2021
‘leave people with nothing’?
Do you live in the backstreets of somewhere like Blackpool, surrounded by broken families, children never having seen the sea, walking hungry to school, housing pitiful?
You are expecting this to spread all over the south of England?
July 24, 2021
I mean nothing worth conserving, such as demeaning ZHC jobs, an absence of occupational pensions, grim, crime-ridden surroundings, and no-hope schools.
Think Hartlepool, maybe?
July 24, 2021
It is more about how standards of living improve and under which system of government.
It seems to me, during my lifetime that it is socialist political parties all over the world have ruined standards of living of the majority.
July 24, 2021
Peter, I saw this not long ago:
“Ever noticed that you have never seen people fleeing Capitalism to seek a better future in a Socialist State? Never, ever, not once – think about that – and take all the time you need ….”
July 24, 2021
Lots of people move from right wing countries to more left wing ones for a better life and generally find it, e.g. from the UK to New Zealand, or from Poland to France.
Of course historically people will flee any tyranny to a lesser one, but your post is an outdated Cold War caricature.
July 24, 2021
I agree SM
Well said.
July 24, 2021
“It is perhaps ironic, that it is literal conservatism amongst voters which makes them shrink from the Tories.”
Shrink from the Tories by giving them an 80 seat majority followed by by-election wins in office?
July 24, 2021
Whenever there is ‘free stuff’ you can bet the least needy or deserving are at the front of the queue.
July 24, 2021
And I know of people deliberately exposing themselves to people to get themselves ping’d and another six days off… I mean… isolation.
People simply do not go out and do this in a lethal plague situation.
July 24, 2021
The debt issue isn’t the fundamental issue. It is to what purpose this debt is used to finance which is the important issue
It seems the construction of a Marxist State governing all areas of life doesn’t come cheap. Johnson’s personal advisers know this only too well and have planned for such costs which of course will be borne by the civil population both in the immediate and well into the future.
John’s focus on the financial aspects of Johnson’s social and political engineering project which is simply a natural continuum from Blair, Cameron and May detracts from the real cost that extends way beyond the financial consequences of this PM’s adoption of policies that wouldn’t look out of place in China, East Germany or the Venezuela
Without the productive flexibility, energy and materially enhancing provision capacity of the private sector which unfortunately has also been brought under political control the UK would have suffered greatly.
A vicious authoritarian politics as practised by all main parties and their State agents (aka, a visceral hatred of democracy, freedom of expression and it seems certain peoples with certain identities) is now the greatest threat to this nation’s civil and legal foundations.
The London-centric political class appear to be determined to smash us into the dirt using all forms of strategies taken from some of the most vile ideologies.
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
The irony is that a supposedly free peoples are financing their own subjugation. State monitoring of all life will become common place in the short to medium term using ID cards, cashless financial transactions ending the private space of cash transactions and digitalisation to assert control over movement and online activity
With new anti-speech laws about to be imposed upon us the expansion of oppressive control approved all by most of those who infect Parliament and the wider Socialist client state is all too real
The voter deceived by the political State debt fuelled free-lunch offering dished out before each GE have inadvertently handed the two party State victory to do whatever they see fit to us.
Only Conservative Woman is exposing this vileness whose primary aim is to protect and expand the two party, parasitic State
July 24, 2021
+1
plus curtailing free press, alleged hate speech etc. What we can eat, where we can go, and all those employment quotas in the public sector providing us third world public service. Still more taxation is the maser!!
July 24, 2021
+1 re: the conservative woman.
Given the growing number of trolls coming onto that site now, strongly supports the ‘flak is at its greatest when you are over the target’, is accurate.
July 24, 2021
The way to deal with the Trolls is to do what I do – ignore them !
July 24, 2021
DOM, +1
July 24, 2021
To give you some idea of how inflation works
In the 1930’s you could rent a 1.600 acre shooting estate with a 16 bedroom house for….
£300 PA
Inflation destroys savings
July 24, 2021
No, inflation destroys saving you insist in holding in cash. People who hold their savings in cash and then complain about inflation are pretty much idiots. You can always do much better than cash.
July 24, 2021
‘Not printing money’? Seems like a ‘dancing on the head of a pin’ statement. Surely government debt eventually turns into money as it filters down from wherever it was spent.
Maybe you would explain if this amount is on both sides of the ‘same’ ledger why it is not set off and cancelled. In any event your relaxed attitude to inflation is already costing us umpteen billion on the index linked paper HMG has issued.
I am not convinced all commentators think QE will turn out to be as benign as you think albeit the alternative does not bear thinking about.
In other news we read Boris misled us, no surprise, with way out of date figures (pre vaccination) on Covid percentages amongst the quarantined.
This blog has been calling for up to date data, infected against quarantined for some time and this is now gaining wider traction. Why the hell is HMG basing its decisions on ‘useless’ dated information is beyond me.
Is there anyone with any common sense making policy. Does anyone believe that anybody understands who can be quarantined and who can’t and given what we know now about the science, why?
It’s a fiasco and real people are taking the only sensible course, ignoring it/deleting the app. The latest opinion poll also shows what people think.
July 24, 2021
Cleverly said in parliament that the vaccine passports will also be given to those who had the placebo. Can you clarify this please. What percent of the public got the placebo? Was it given out demographically so only the poor got the vaccine and the elite got the placebo?
July 24, 2021
My first question I would be asking what percentage of politicians had the placebo and I would want solid evidence to support their answer? i.e. the batch lot number Placebo or otherwise) and how many joe publics were jabbed from the same batch?
Cynical ? You bet. I have seen too many publicity stunt photos where the needle cap is still attached or where the injection site is hidden by the nurses hand. Anyone with experience injecting another, knows this is not the way you administer an injection.
July 24, 2021
I do not understand all that top level stuff – there is something decidedly fishy about it. I know I must repay any borrowing or debt I have.
I also know there seems to be inflation coming through. Experience tells me that as soon as there is talk of it, many businesses put their prices up if they need to or not – they claim legitimacy and quickly take advantage.
July 24, 2021
I think this vaccine roll out is proof the political class world wide must be abolished, pensions and careers abolished. We need a new system. It is a scandal the so called vaccine has been rolled put this far.
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
Roaring inflation is coming to a street near you.
Mark my words, buy gold.
July 24, 2021
Johnson has totally revealed his hand ( and the whole Tory party’s presumably?).
According to The Telegraph he is implementing a health based social credit system.
How about conspiracy theories now then?
Presumably, if the cashless society bit is also true, we won’t need to worry about money for much longer?
July 24, 2021
Are we all going to get a slice of the wealth….where do we sign up to this ‘brave new world’
July 24, 2021
I don’t doubt a ‘cashless credit system’ is the desired aim. It is certainly what the WEF want, “you will own nothing and be happy” and Johnson is doing his damndest to run up massive national debts, how much now 2 trillion and rising? Which will then, ‘for the greater good’, be offloaded onto the taxpayer, who won’t be able pay the stupendous tax demand. But don’t panic, we will accept your assets in payment…
I will be more than happy to be proved wrong about this ‘conspiracy theory’.
July 24, 2021
Some twenty years ago in a dubai theme park your hard currency was exchanged for a wristband with electronic money, great technology in its day, however everyone treated the electronic money as free monopoly money, with a swipe of a wrist you could buy anything. Purchasing things with hard currency give to time to reflect how it was to earned and the value of the products you’re buying. If we go ‘cashless’ I can predict a rise in credits, defaults and personal bankruptcy
July 24, 2021
Is this how Corbyn was planning to finance his spending spree – Keep printing money?
July 24, 2021
+1
Yes..plus lots of new taxes I expect! Taxing the working population on their garden size and inflated house value etc.
Mind you a leading Tory wants us to “learn to love the interventionist state”.
I don’t really think that’s likely!
July 24, 2021
If the government see little inflation as a result of printing money, they will continue doing it until it does.
I believe the government has now lost control of spending, and is terminally unable to balance budgets, so debt increase is now remorseless.
At some point, a future generation will say “Not our debt” and there will be a revolution and a new state.
July 24, 2021
Unlike the recession in 2008/9 much of the extra money printed by the government has been saved by the middle classes and debt has not been racked up by the lower classes to be repaid.
Inflation is sitting in banks waiting for the opportunity to spend it on holidays, hospitality and second homes. The inflationary pressures have not yet disappeared so complacency is not a good look Sir John. At present due to uncertainty holidays are cheaper than last year and the year before, that will not last and with decreased capacity prices will surge. VAT cuts are still supporting hospitality so there is another 5% price increase waiting to happen and supermarkets will be wanting to recoup the costs of Covid compliance over the last year so customers will eventually pay.
As everyone has to live somewhere, leaving housing costs (which are increasing rampantly due to the money sloshing around plus demand) out of any view of inflation is ridiculous.
July 24, 2021
+1 on house prices/inflation.
The contrast between my own 20s (buying a London house) on a junior wage and my sons’ 20s (no chance, even as top professionals) is truly frightening. And it doesn’t get much better in any of the other regions they can work.
July 24, 2021
So far the government may have got away with it, but what about us, and our savings, investments, and purchasing power.
Owing money to yourself once you have manufactured it sounds like a good trick, but that is what it is in reality, it is fake accounting.
You say the trick has been used a few times before, and the Government have got away with it, but that is in itself a problem, that means in their mindset it’s not a problem, and they do not really have to balance the books.
Rest assured one day they chickens will come home to roost, they always do, and the taxpayer will foot the bill one way or another, perhaps not this generation, but it could be the next, or the one after that.
July 24, 2021
Funny Money is appropriate, it would seem a mechanism for government survival. Sadly it is not available to Joe Citizen living in the real world. Whatever the carefully controlled inflationary figures state I can assure you prices have shot up in the UK. Pints of beer can now cost you between £5 and £6 out of London. I hate to think what Londoners have to pay. One sees the trend in Spain, though not as marked as in the UK.
When are we going to call time on the EU’s subversive trade tactics, Cheddar Cheese has disappeared from the shelves at Lidl in Spain. If our government cannot read the signs, such as the NI Protocol and other impediments, and are not prepared to take major steps to halt it by reverting to WTO rules, they are not fit to govern.Their lack of action causes me to mentally right them off.
July 24, 2021
But you voted for precisely for Cheddar cheese to disappear from shelves in Continental stores, along with Loch Fyne oysters and all the rest.
Rejoice!
You have it!
July 24, 2021
Can you explain why they are unavailable?
Does the EU have a desire to punish the UK?
July 24, 2021
People can shop around if they find inflation going up at their local so much so that they can’t afford it. Wetherspoons is celebrating “freedom day” with £2 pints on Monday, and will let drinkers order at the bar. The pub chain said today that it will serve guest ales from local breweries for £1.99 a pint from next week. Around 700 of them had this offer on. Elsewhere prices are about £3. When you consider what it costs in wages, business rates, dray costs, glass cleaning, heating, cleaning, it is very reasonable.
July 24, 2021
a-tracy,
Agreed. Just had a pint of Oakham ales green devil(6% alcohol) for £1.99. Then a simple curry with a pint of Guinness for £6.45 at one of Mr.Martin’s establishments.
Elsewhere in London prices are usually at least £4.50 a pint. Over a fiver is not unusual now.
I was on my way home from the anti covid measures speeches in Trafalgar Square which will not get reported on the mainstream media. Some interesting speakers, some wacky theorists – like a massive Speakers Corner with screens and amplification. This post may get lost in moderation here too. We will see.
July 24, 2021
What do you mean “let” drinkers order at the bar?
Is it some kind of privilege, to have to stand there, and compete for the staff’s attention with allcomers?
The outdoor table service in the recent hot spell has been delightful on the other hand, but that’s family-run pubs for you I guess.
July 24, 2021
It was sometimes said “if they paid x to stay at home the company would run better”. Perhaps this is has now been applied wholesale to a a whole swathe of mainly public sector but also many private sector employees? It’s interesting to note where we actually see gaps in the supply of labour. The whole food supply chain has worked marvellously under strain. The NHS and its associated freelance GP system has been, by and large, awful and will have pursuaded many with financialassets to go private for elective consultation and procedures. Many other service industries have held up with about 50% drop in efficiency because y is “working from home”.
So financial assets have again ballooned in value, and the value of workers who are really needed in post will soon also inflate as they realise their value. For x, who stayed at home with the company still pounding along as usual, the future isn’t as rosy. The tide has gone out and x has been shown not to be needed, and y could be replaced by somebody more remote and cheaper.
Perhaps the market is working to favour holders of assets who worked profitably pre-crisis and didn’t consume, while the x s and y s of this world who would have sat out years in post now have to find productive work.
July 24, 2021
The whole world is off to hell in a handcart. Nouriel Roubini in “The Looming Stagflationary Debt Crisis” published at Project Syndicate on 30 June last says: –
“Making matters worse, central banks have effectively lost their independence, because they have been given little choice but to monetize massive fiscal deficits to forestall a debt crisis. With both public and private debts having soared, they are in a debt trap. As inflation rises over the next few years, central banks will face a dilemma. If they start phasing out unconventional policies and raising policy rates to fight inflation, they will risk triggering a massive debt crisis and severe recession; but if they maintain a loose monetary policy, they will risk double-digit inflation – and deep stagflation when the next negative supply shocks emerge.”
So the people’s Blue Boris needs to time losing a general election quite carefully to see to it that the blame is applied elsewhere, not that it would be wholly fair to land it upon him anyway when the financial ignoramus G. Brown is the one more responsible.
July 24, 2021
It wasn’t Brown, who was responsible for the US’s exporting the negative equity of its poor around the world, using instruments of concealment and dodgy ratings agencies, was it?
Come on.
July 24, 2021
It wasn’t America that stood by while BRITISH banks came up with all sorts of clever wheezes to, effectively, Lena the same money multiple times. It wasn’t America that stood by while consumer debt in this country went from £650 billion in 1997 to £1.4 trillion by 2007. It was the New Labour government that stood by while a debt fest increased house prices by an average of 300% over that period. In some parts of the country, like Newcastle and Liverpool, house prices went up by a factor of FIVE!
In 1997 you could buy a 2up-2down terrace in Newcastle for less than £20k. By the time the BRITISH government had allowed BRITISH banks to run riot for ten years, that same house was over £100k and unaffordable for local people. An army of Buy to Let landlords was also created in this period.
The fact that American banks had got up to the same stunts is neither here nor there. The credit crunch happened here because the overnight lending mechanism stopped because BRITISH banks stopped trusting each other
Come on, use your brain to find out what really happened and don’t regurgitate, like a New Labour parrot, ‘it started in America. In the UK it started with the run on Northern Rock.
July 24, 2021
No, it wasn’t Brown. It was European Banks who insisted on buying sob-par US mortgage debt to get a small bit of extra yield.
July 24, 2021
Brown did not need to release the mortgages for all free-for-all on mortgage loaning that he encouraged through his favoured banks the RBS and Northern Rock – I know people given 100% mortgages without even checking their earnings levels were legit. This was down to Brown copying Clinton like some big global con trick. We had Iceland taking the Mickey and our councils rubbish savings and investments there collapsing, putting up our rates to top-up their pensions, we bailed out Iceland, we bailed out the Dutch. We had the RBS allowed not to do due diligence buying the Dutch bank ABN Amro! Why, why on earth was such a big deal not checked out whilst he and Blair were too busy knighting the man that did that! He failed, he bust us.
July 24, 2021
But we have to keep the printers going to fund HS2, subsidies for electric cars, hotels for immigrants and 3% paying rises
July 24, 2021
Don’t forget the Stonehenge tunnel, which has placed in jeopardy the site’s World Heritage Site status.
July 24, 2021
There needs to be a stronger recovery you say. Indeed, and how are we going to get that with net zero, very expensive energy, the highest taxes for 70 years & still increasing, a nanny state, bonkers employment laws, restrictive planning laws, a dire NHS, £billions wasted on duff degree, red tape everywhere and a government that pisses money down the drain all over the place.
July 24, 2021
If Boris became the old Boris again, instead of a nanny state, piss down the drain, climate alarmist, huge state socialist (one assumes demanded by deluded green dope Carrie) it would help encourage rather than deter investment in the UK.
July 24, 2021
Concur
July 24, 2021
Did you not pay attention when he was Mayor of London.
This is what he does. He was always a bandwagon jumper and populist. Unfortunately for you and I this time round the bandwagons he has jumped upon are ones where we disagree with him.
July 24, 2021
Good morning.
I do not and never have believed the inflation figures. Real world inflation is running, at a very rough guess, at about 6%. I make that assumption based on know price rises where I can compare old with new. Eg fuel bills, Council Tax and so on. All these bills are rising way above inflation rates quoted.
As more money comes out of our pockets both through taxes and inflation we will become poorer and our ability to spend and keep the (private) economy going will become harder. At this juncture I believe more and more State money will be used to prop up the economy much like we see in Socialist and Third World economies. A very slippery slope we can, but I doubt we will, avoid.
July 24, 2021
Firstly, “… the banking crash the authorities engineered in 2007-8.” Was actually caused by deregulation of private banks. Such banks were allowed to borrow from each other outside of the control of the BoE. When the music stopped they all stopped lending. The “liquidity” in the system (cash) froze solid. The magic money tree at the Treasury came to the rescue. Countries who’s “interbank lending” was heavily regulated did not suffer crashes like the UK and US.
July 24, 2021
If you are only talking about the UK you may have some points acorn.
But you forget the USA disaster in its banking and mortgage markets ar the same time and how it infected us here in the UK
July 24, 2021
Thank you Peter.
I would remind critics of the then Labour government of your second sentence.
July 24, 2021
European Banks bought sub=par US mortgage debt, not European Governments.
July 24, 2021
Thanks for agreeing MiC
Brown failed with his regulations of the finaindustry.
They loved the tax volumes coming in and failed to regulate the UK side.
July 24, 2021
Acorn, what happened with Iceland and the Dutch bank then they just passed on their losses to the UK too
July 24, 2021
Last night on the radio – – An area of Manchester? ( i was tired } – is to have modified shipping containers to accommodate the homeless.
Now nice. containers for them – – and those approx 1000 foregners who arrived recently are in which hotels????
Priorities are clear.
July 24, 2021
The foreign illegal immigrants are put up in 4* hotels for a reason…they’ve all self-identified as fully qualified doctors and engineers and are therefore entitled to better treatment than our own homeless citizens…..and what politician has the bottle to argue against that
July 24, 2021
I heard an appalling story earlier about unaccompanied children crossing the Channel. They are being forced to sleep in Home Office office blocks because there is no suitable accommodation for them.
What an appalling stain on our country that we are unable to properly look after desperate children.
Incidentally – it should not be an either / or. We should be able to look after our homeless and our veterans and unaccompanied migrant children all at the same time. We can’t because you all vote for people who look after tax dodging billionaires instead.
July 24, 2021
A classic example of faux compassion so typical of left wing hypocrites.
July 24, 2021
these unaccompanied children crossing the Channel are the result of English people buying places in France – where these economic illegal migrants could be housed.
July 24, 2021
I assume you think we should have an unlimited supply of suitable accommodation, (not ‘children’s homes’, I trust) in case any unaccompanied children turn up. As you are so appalled at our apparent lack of provision, why don’t you offer to give a home to a couple of unaccompanied children?
July 24, 2021
Which UK tax dodging billionaires are this government looking after Andy? In what way?
July 24, 2021
The fundamental problem is that politicians are not honest with the electorate – and voters are not honest with themselves.
If you think the government spends too much – and it does – you have to look at what it actually spends our money on. Not what you THINK it spends our money on. What it actually does spend it on.
And this is where pensions come in. Pensions are the biggest single item of government expense. They cost over £100bn per year. Every year we spend more money on pensions than HS2 will cost in its entirety. HS2 is a multi-generational project and you all moan about the cost of it but every single year pensions alone cost us more.
Add in social care, pensioner perks and extra NHS treatment for the old and all of a sudden pushing on for half of all spending goes on the elderly. That is completely unsustainable. There are not enough young people paying into the system to support all the old people taking money out of it. And, no, the vast majority of you have never paid as much in as you now take out.
It is, of course, easier to blame half a dozen foreigners in a dinghy. Or a negligible contribution to the EU budget to facilitate the frictionless trade you have removed, or to literally take money from the mouths of poor brown kids by slashing intentional aid. But the harsh truth is that if you want to sort out our country’s finances it means getting tough on granny.
But grannies vote in large numbers and they don’t realise they are the problem. Which is why we have a problem.
July 24, 2021
It would be interesting to compare the public cost of e.g. a state-managed occupational pension system like France’s with the UK’s flat pension.
TBH I don’t know how much – if anything – the taxpayer contributes there as against employee/employer contributions, but clearly there would have to be a safety net for those who were not employed during their lives.
However, that could be greatly offset by the occupational pensions.
July 24, 2021
It’s a nonsense “comparison”. In some countries you pay taxes out of which pensions are paid. In other countries you pay the same amount into a “pension fund” out of which pensions are paid. There is really no difference in cost. You pay for your pension either way.
July 24, 2021
LOL if it were just “half a dozen foreigners in a dinghy” they would be no problem. The fact is, there are over 200 per day coming here – courtesy of British boats that deliver them safely to our shores, and it is the taxpayers, the workers of the country who have to pay for their free-life here. Unlike the “bad” elderly you describe, these economic migrant illegals have paid nothing into this country and have no affiliation with us apart from becoming their own personal benefactors. Why should we tolerate that abuse of our compassionate nature?
On arrival, they immediately become a burden of Social Services, the NHS and the Welfare State.
If it is not stopped, where will this madness end? When this country is so diluted of true Brits that itself becomes poor enough to be declared a Third World Nation? Appeasement never pays.
July 24, 2021
Pensions are funded by employers and employees National Insurance Contributions
Do you not realise this young andy?
Over 30 years contributions to get a meagre pension.
July 24, 2021
No, there is no dedicated fund nor earmarking of those revenues any more than there is vehicle tax.
July 24, 2021
National Insurance Fund
The three British National Insurance Funds hold the contributions of the National Insurance Scheme, set up by the Government of the United Kingdom in 1911. The National Insurance Scheme was established on 5 July 1948 to provide unemployment benefit, sickness benefit, retirement pensions and other benefits For contributors. Search domain assets.publishing.service.gov.ukhttps://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/954496/Great_Britain_National_Insurance_Fund_Account_-_2019_to_2020.pdf
The National Insurance Fund (NIF) holds National Insurance Contributions (NICs), paid by employees, employers and the self-employed. Voluntary contributions are also paid into the Fund. Receipts paid into the NIF are kept separate from all other revenue raised by national taxes and are used to pay social security benefits such as contributory benefits and the State Pension.
July 24, 2021
There doesn’t have to be a “dedicated fund”. You pay taxes out of which pensions are paid. Do you prefer the fiction of imagining you are paying into a “fund”?
July 24, 2021
Wrong.
Just ridiculously wrong Marty.
July 24, 2021
So where was the surplus in all these years of NI contributions, put by for when the contributors retired? That’s right, it doesn’t exist, all squandered by borrow and spend governments. Governments voted in by the electorate of the day, and shouldn’t they take their share of responsibility for the debt, rather than demand more pension when they retire?
If my personal pension company behaved the way government has, they would be accused of running a Ponzi scheme.
July 24, 2021
They would if they claimed there was an invested fund – but they don’t cos there ain’t.
July 24, 2021
The Government, that is.
July 24, 2021
That’s been reduced. I had to do 44 years to get a meagre pension. Had we been allowed to invest the NIC pension portion, each pensioner would now have a pension of at least 20,000 pounds per year as against the pathetic sum the government doles out in a giant ponzi scheme.
Unfortunately, Andy has no idea about investments or economics, he is a 12 year old intellectually, beating the same old drum because he can think of nothing but his hatred of the elderly who built the country for him, first and foremost hatred for his own mother. Andy is lucky that he and his ilk will not have to pay in for so many years as we did to get a pension as he only started his working life halfway through, as he has told us he has been to uni and has a degree of some sort. He can’t have been paying in for much more than 25 years by now, half of the years I paid in. His super current lifestyle of big cars, big house, private education for the sprogs, foreign property paid for by his detested, elderly by way of his education.
July 24, 2021
I had to laugh at you Andy. You rarely fail to amuse. What you don’t realise, or do you? that those grannies (and grandads too) look at the middle-aged sneering whinger swanning around in his toy electric car costing the equivalent of their mortgage years ago, with your kids at private school learning to be privileged oicks, when not boasting of the French chateau, all the while humouring the elderly neighbours- resenting their hard-earned pensions and paid up mortgages, and using up those NHS services…The majority understand you to be the problem, but like a comedian tripping up on the stage – you keep us laughing.
July 24, 2021
“Add in social care, pensioner perks and extra NHS treatment for the old and all of a sudden pushing on for half of all spending goes on the elderly. That is completely unsustainable.”
Pre-pandemic, government debt was falling as a % of GDP. What is unsustainable about that?
July 24, 2021
Pension funds suffered badly from the economic decline caused by lockdowns, which is another reason why we must never lock down again. Fewer in work means fewer employee and employer contributions. Shut down and sold off offices mean the commercial property investments of the funds take a big hit. If the economy was in safe hands rather than this ‘Tory’ wrecking crew, prospects for pensions would look a lot better.
July 24, 2021
I presume you are including your parents in this. Your children and you will be old one day although with your attitude I’d be surprised if you make old age. You never answer the question Andy. What would you do about pensioners. You wouldn’t want them working and taking jobs from kids even though many still do and are more loyal and reliable than the youngsters. You don’t want them in houses and they are to get no nhs medical care. Perhaps a concentration camp would suit? You really are a pathetic individual and one the world would be better off without and you haven’t got old yet .
July 24, 2021
O/T – You are owed an explanation lest you start receiving baleful looks from under-performing Ministers for I have taken very strong action indeed in my capacity as a Redwoodista (that I note for any new readers is self-defined and in respect of which Sir John bears no responsibility or blame at all).
Having asked the people’s Blue Boris himself in November last to start reading this diary every day so he would know what he should be doing, and being disappointed in not then seeing a large boost in Government performance but only intermittently a very modest improvement, I have urged a fresh effort with more diligent reading. Not, as may be supposed, by repeating my request to the Prime Minister but by asking Mrs. Johnson to offer encouragement. A strong measure that some may even see as underhand it may be but needs must as the times demand. I thought you should know.
July 24, 2021
+ a few million!
Lol! Lol!
Give him detention and make him write out every single day’s blog x 1000.
Shame Johnson doesn’t want to take advice from sane quarters!
More interested in doing the bidding of ….?
July 24, 2021
Yes, he absolutely should read it.
July 24, 2021
Other countries and global corporations decide if your money’s good enough.
Our Government can set the printing presses on full speed and pretend that there’s nothing to fear from it all they like.
The fact is that a Mars bar (a reliable measure of inflation) is now Fun Size but in a full size wrapper.
July 24, 2021
It feels like we have a ‘fun size’ government but we’re paying for a ‘full size wrapper’…the size of the cabinet might be the same but the quality of ingredients and the size of the output is greatly diminished
July 24, 2021
Ha ha, that’s a great one Glen.
July 24, 2021
I try not to follow twitter, as I believe that it’s a pathform only for the media and politicians
However, SirJ your tweet today about ‘electric car ads’ was spot on
July 24, 2021
+1
July 24, 2021
I don’t recall a petrol car ad telling me its range or how inconvenient it is to refill. They usually don’t bother with the price either. So what’s the difference? Except the fact that the electric car is better.
Anyone test driven a Tesla yet? Or are you scared that it’ll embarrass your old banger by being better on every way?
Reply Most people cannot afford a Tesla. We are happy with the 400 Mile plus range of the typical petrol/diesel and the five minutes refuel at any of the many filling stations in every area.
July 24, 2021
A friend of ours had one for 6 months. He loved the car but charging was too inconvenient and there was always the worry of a flat battery. You do have a tendency to be repetitive in your posts Andy. Kind of obsessed. That’s a condition but i can’t think of the name right now.
July 24, 2021
Immaturity perhaps?
July 24, 2021
Why not allow free market forces to operate in a level, fair and open playing field and test your theory that the Telsa electric car is better in every way
Allow the consumer the choice to decide which is better
July 24, 2021
I have yet to find an electric car design that I would even consider to buy. Not dog friendly, too much space taken by batteries, inadequate range, shortened significantly if you need to keep warm or cool. I do seem to remember one car being advertised as being able to drive from Land’s End to John O’Groats without needing a fill-up, promoting its fuel economy.
My present vehicle will do over 700 miles on a tankful, and its air-conditioning has been a big boon (and essential for the dog) during the hot weather, with long drives through the countryside lasting hours at a time, or even most of the day being a pleasure – and no need to worry about trying to find a charging point in the Welsh mountains.
July 24, 2021
Cars were usually sold with mpg figures. I guess Andy doesn’t know how to find out how much petrol a car can hold thus cannot work out the range. Too taxing for him presumably
July 24, 2021
Perhaps being ignorant of these things, you don’t know we can, and do, buy used cars of quality for £5k to £10k that will go on for years – probably longer than your Tesla. No problems with long journeys, 3 minutes to refill the full range, no searching or planning where to connect to power source. Easy to fix/repair unlike your monster battery. Some us can even boast more justifiably.
July 24, 2021
@glen cullen
Twitter falls into the same category as FB as well as the MSM – all to be avoided, and indeed there are better things to do than keeping up with the fake news from these woke establishments
July 24, 2021
Their adherents are not called the ‘twaterati’ for nothing.
July 24, 2021
Government spending has been put on the Bank of England credit card. While you spend and the credit supplier is willing to let you carry on there is no pain. It is only when the bill payment date looms that the pain emerges. UK debt has a relatively long average maturity.
But the BoE has concerns about the future effectiveness of further bouts of QE. It may even switch from merely not extending the government credit card to securing repayments by forcing the market to finance some redemptions, rather than buying replacement gilts. Such action will at the margin increase yields and interest rates, and switch borrowing to the open market.
Government plans for net zero will require £2-3 trillions in QE if they are going to try to avoid consumer pain. The estimate from the OBR of £459bn, relying on the nonsense figures from the CCC for the overall cost of £1.4 trillion, is merely dipping the toes in the water to explore the effects. No account has been taken of the consequences of economic collapse from shutting most of industry, making it internationally uncompetitive, and trashing our balance of payments.
Already polls are signalling unhappiness with the proposed increases in national insurance. I hope Sunak is spending his time in isolation looking at real answers to the questions from Andrew Neil that he swerved. Net zero is unaffordable. We need a vibrant economy able to pay its way to prepare for the next headwinds and to help reduce our debt and borrowing dependence.
July 24, 2021
How can he put any extra on English grads, they’re already paying 20% tax, 12% ni over £9500, 5% nest (extra ni dressed up), 9% grad tax plan 1 over £19,895 pa.
So the government is already taking 46% over £20k and more in the higher earnings group.
July 24, 2021
The Bright Blue energy policy adopted by the government will cause huge inflation. Electricity is costing 16 pence/kWh already because of increasing renewables. National Grid are building higher capacity in the HV pylons and the local distribution will all have to be upgraded with the cost going to the consumer.
The change to 10% ethanol petrol will cost motorists with 1 litre engines 10% more, as it has less energy content and consumption goes up.
As you say on Twitter the electric car adverts don’t mention the price. Even my five year old diesel has such complicated electrics that it has to be fixed by the main dealer. No wonder the industry is going along with the illusion that we can change the climate by going electric.
July 24, 2021
The price of some assets has already risen very quickly. Share prices have risen way ahead of any economic growth. The 0% bank rate has driven this in part, but maybe some see them as better investments than cash in whatever currency. Add to that issues with all sorts of supply chains due to the chip shortage, and we have new challenges.
We are in a sense going boldly where no economy has gone before.
July 24, 2021
Sooner or later a government has to balance the books – or at least reduce deficits to manageable proportions, such as the 3% limit the EU is supposed to impose on Eurozone members ( but which it effectively ignores).
In our case, before the Pandemic, England’s deficit was negligible : It was only £74 per head of population or 0.26% of GDP. That is substantially less than England’s contribution to the UK’s overseas aid budget.
The rest of the UK is the problem : The per capita deficits in the other three parts of the UK are way out of control :
NI £4,996 or 19.35% of GDP
Wales £4,307 or 17.44% of GDP
Scotland £2,482 or 8.10% of GDP
In these three regions, the 2019 deficits totalled a massive £36.4bn, well over three times our entire contribution to the EU budget. This is effectively all paid for, or rather borrowed, by English taxpayers.
When is a Westminster government going to even start to get these three regional economies under control?
We can’t do much about sparcely populated Wales, but my solution would be to allow Scottish independence ASAP and encourage the reunification of Ireland.
Apart from putting the fear of God up the Irish Government, who know only too well they can’t afford a United Ireland, England and Wales would then be a very wealthy and efficient unit well within reach of eliminating its deficit entirely.
July 24, 2021
All of us mortgagors know if we do not repay our debt, we can lose our homes. However, the Government borrowing even more on top of previous borrowings appear to be immune by the way they have continually burned though the money. But! They’ll not lose the homes.
They will have little to lose when the Global debt crisis really hits home, for it is those mortgagors and British taxpayers who will ALWAYS end up paying for any Government profligacy. Government are not spending their own money, so they will actually lose none of it. Waste yes, lose no.
So much for democracy here, for these same citizens were never given the opportunity to voice their own opinions prior to any Government decision that seriously affected the health of OUR economy and their own personal wealth.
July 24, 2021
With the exception of Acorn, to whom I am indebted for putting me right, few on here appear to have a clue how the banking system actually works.
Say Bank A lends 200k to Fred as a mortgage. Fred buys a house and pays the money to Jim, who banks with Bank B. Jim buys a house with a £220k mortgage that day, from Bill. Bill banks with Bank A. At this point Bank A has created money out of thin air and lent it to Fred. They now have a 200k asset – Fred’s mortgage – on their books. Likewise, Bank B has created money out of thin air, lent it to Bill as a mortgage, and now have a £220k asset on their books.
That night settlement takes place. All the payments that have occurred during the day are totalled up and some banks owe others and some are owed. In my very simplified example, one bank owes 20k to another. This debt is settled from their reserves. 20k changes hands but the banks, between them have assets of 400k on their books.
If one bank owes more than it has in reserves, the others lend it the shortfall – this is the fabled ‘overnight lending’.
85% of the money banks create out of thin air is lent into the residential housing market. The whole thing is a ponzi scheme that only fails if there is a house price crash and the assets held as security for the debts become worth less than the debt.
What happened in 2008 was that the overnight lending market simply shut – as the banks suddenly decided they didn’t trust each other as, via Mortgage Backed Securities and Collateralised Debt Obligations, they had been lending the same ‘created out of thin air’ money more than once.
As for QE, it just proves the whole thing is a game. Under normal circumstances no-one would lend any government money (by buying bonds) knowing that when said government needs more money they will simply print money and buy up the bonds the have previously sold. It is a cunning stunt and in days gone past would have seen the (new) bond market collapse.
These are strange days. Gold, or even Bitcoin, might be a good idea.
July 24, 2021
Mike, don’t mix the terms money and credit. The Treasury issues the money (M4 in BoE terms), Private Banks issue credit (M4L in BoE terms). Treasury money is referred to as vertical money. Private Banks’ credit is referred to as horizontal money. Horizontal money always sums to zero. For every asset on a balance sheet there is an equal and opposite liability. If you are a BoE licenced private bank with a reserve account at the BoE, you are allowed to call the credit you create in your customers accounts Pounds Stirling that can circulate freely in the economy with the Treasuries money.
Vertical money is totally different. There is no balance sheet where assets balance with liabilities. The Treasury creates and spends its own monopoly money into the private sector and gets it back by taxation every time it moves in the private sector economy. The difference between the two at any moment is the amount that is being saved in various forms by private sector households and businesses. This eroneously called the national debt when it is actually the national savings of the private sector. To be clear. The government DOUS NOT BORROW ITS OWN MONEY FROM ANYBODY EVER.
July 24, 2021
Perhaps we should have the old building society loans from deposits system again.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy
What are people’s deposits used for then, does that cash go to the central bank? Who holds it?
July 24, 2021
We have funny money; and after watching the BBC today I believe we have funny Olympics – the contestants are all professional, they play DJ music throughout, keep asking how everyone feels and proclaim everyone, even the losers, as being exceptional, everyone is now a woke superstar – the Olympics is now an elite, corrupt, political institution that we shouldn’t support