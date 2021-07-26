Restoring our freedoms

After many months of looking to the state to guide or control our actions we need to rebuild individual and family responsibility quickly and comprehensively. We should not need to ask the state permission to go to a cafe or entertainment. There should not be special rules about trips to the supermarket. Public sector facilities from libraries to toilets should be reopened fully and available for use. Social distancing and mask wearing should be a matter for individual decision.
Of course people will still value medical advice, and many will want to listen to experts about how they can keep themselves and their families safe. We all might learn more about cleaning, airflows and exposure to possibly infected groups of people to the benefit of our health. It would be good if we pressed on with an airflow revolution in health settings and public places as it is not just CV 19 we can pick up from such exposure. It is a good idea to keep hands and home surfaces clean to cut our risk of catching something.
What surely we now wish to avoid is missing out on so much normal life, particularly the things we do with friends and family and for our entertainment. These are the things that makes life worthwhile and more enjoyable.
July 26, 2021
However, the government wants more control. Passports to go to football matches or nightclubs are being considered. The government can announce ‘freedom day’(as if freedom is in their gift) then get other agencies to take it away on their behalf.
‘Where are your papers?’
July 26, 2021
Keeping everything we touch and breath squeeky-clean and sanitised…. No. It may seem counterintuitive but it is the many minor infections we pick up as children, or we used to, that we recover from and which enhances our immune system to protect us better in later life.
An anecdotal story, having lived abroad for many years, in each new location I went through a ‘sickness period’ on and off, over a period of 2-3 years until I had picked up local immunity. It’s part of the risk of living.
July 26, 2021
July 26, 2021
July 26, 2021
When I first started working in a primary school I got lots of colds, after a time, I’d several years with no cold at all… or a ‘nearly cold’ which felt like I was getting a cold one day, but didn’t!
July 26, 2021
@Peter Woods. Your comments are dangerous half truths.
July 26, 2021
To live a sterile life means risking inability to build up immunity.
July 26, 2021
And our freedom would go out of the window if labour ever get back into power with most of there MPs wanting to rejoin the dreaded Eu and the trade unions wanting to bring the country to a standstill with Unions on a mission to paralyse Britain by telling key workers in transport and food delivery to IGNORE their exemptions from the pingdemic – AND they are threatening to strike
July 26, 2021
The people upon whom we depend day-to-day completely are food workers, bin emptiers and the likes.
They are not estate agents, rentier landlords and the other parasite classes.
Labour would see as a priority that the first get some kind of fair standing.
July 26, 2021
Unfortunately this area is looking very much like it would in a general strike. We are in our second week on non-bin collection and the rubbish is stacking up in the streets.
In what sort of pandemic do people deliberately go out of their way (with their phones on) to expose themselves to the infected ? And in what sort of pandemic do people punch the air and say “Yay ! Six days off !!!” when they are told they’ve been exposed ?
This has been a socialist’s wet dream from start to finish.
July 26, 2021
Pinging to tell you, you might be ill. It’s as illogical as using false positive tests to claim there are x number of cases, but fail to say how many people are actually ill.
July 26, 2021
So where has the Human Rights and its ambulance chasing lawyers been ? I seem to remember that there is a, ‘right to family life’. For what good this piece of misguided piece of legislation it has not served the decent honest folk of these lands one bit.
July 26, 2021
Mark, as I’m sure you are well aware, governments across the world have intervened in everyone’s lives in order to deal with the pandemic, and if they hadn’t – no matter how well or badly – everyone would be up in arms shouting about how “the government is supposed to protect its peoples, what’s the point of having a government if it cannot stop other people doing things that are likely to harm ME”, etc etc.
For all the bluster and hot air I read on here (and elsewhere) about how government in one country has been brilliant and in another one appalling, as data is carefully selected to back up arguments, I can’t help wondering how well ANY of us would have done had we been tasked with dealing with such an issue.
July 26, 2021
Not all governments chose lockdowns and not all governments created damaging legislation. The government had the Civil Contingencies Legislation but chose to ignore it as it requires the government to repeatedly check with parliament. The new legislation removed that safeguard. We were frightened into handing over our liberties to self styled Lord Protector and his Star Chamber of so called experts. It worries me that you and many many others have failed to see this.
July 26, 2021
Mark B – Right to family life is only used by our replacements who “can’t go back” so use it to get their whole famlies here, for more freebies off whitey’s taxes. Goodbye England. 30 to 40 years and the country will be have been destroyed. Thank God I’m old now, there is NOTHING for the young to look forward to.
July 26, 2021
“After many months of looking to the state to guide or control our actions we need to rebuild individual and family responsibility quickly and comprehensively.”
But people are generally selfish, if they were not we would need few if any other laws, our moral compasses would lead us to make the correct, sensible or empathetic decisions. Why else, after 14+ months of the NHS T&T app/system do we now have a “pingdemic” crisis, what changed, other than the attitude towards the legally backed public health guidance – and this was happening before the final round of unlocking just one week ago.
July 26, 2021
The vaccine is what changed !!! Why are you ignoring it ???
July 26, 2021
Certainly we must see “…an airflow revolution in health settings and public places…”, the better to be ready for future viruses as well as living with Covid in all its varied forms.
(Clearly, the dangerously useless Public Health England ought to have addressed this matter in its planning but its myopic approach seemed to cope only with influenza-type pandemics.)
July 26, 2021
May I suggest that the game-changer in this fight will be the roll-out of COVID ‘sniffer’ technology. Autumn and winter will soon be upon us, the technology is far advanced and yet the government doesn’t seem to have a plan. Perhaps some questions in the chamber are warranted.
Changing subject, a little, I’m disappointed to see that Johnson and Javid have left Shapps out in the cold and now seem set on screwing up the holiday plans of millions of Britis. Here’s another question in need of answering: what percentage of double-jabbed Brits returning from Greece, having had their ‘pre-departure’ tests, are subsequently failing their post-arrival PCRs?
July 26, 2021
By not wearing a mask and by refusing to social distance you can – quite literally – kill someone.
Parliament bans drink driving because it can kill people. Parliament doesn’t let me smoke cannabis should I want to because of some spurious reason or other related to harm.
We know, right now, masks and social distancing can save lives – so why should you get the freedom to kill others? How about, for the time being, we give everyone the freedom not to be killed by people too selfish to wear a mask?
Wear your mask. Stop moaning about it. It’ll only be for the next few years.
July 26, 2021
The Lancet affirms observations support a predominantly airborne route of transmission. The vast majority of masks worn outside of a laboratory setting are only marginally effective against droplet-borne infections and totally or mostly ineffective against airborne infections.
There is no published evidence that urging the public to wear masks will has saved lives.
July 26, 2021
May I suggest you patent a mask to fit over the cabin air-intake of your Tesla?
If EV nonsense predictions are true you’d make ‘a killing’.
July 26, 2021
So are we being forced into passports (aka compulsory injections) or not?
No means yes and yes means no. See the vids of the “Vaccine Minister” saying first a definite “No” followed by a huge U turn.
As far as I am concerned Johnson has sucked out everything worthwhile and enjoyable from life.
July 26, 2021
The government is losing its grip. Comment in the DT this morning. No more needs saying.
July 26, 2021
The trouble is at the moment, too many people are unable to or can’t be bothered to see the big picture with regards to our freedoms. Either they’ve been so terrorised they cling on to mask wearing and of restraining others’ freedoms to keep them ‘safe’; or ‘I’m all right Jack, I’m happy to stop others going to places I don’t like’; or they’re a bit laissez faire about the idea of digital ID, arguing that we have drivers licenses or passports already.
More people are waking up to what’s happening, but the introduction of a social credit system seems to be being accelerated. How do we stop this incredible situation, dead in its tracks? Apart from enough people refusing to comply!?
July 26, 2021
Social distancing and mask wearing would have been better retained in certain settings for the time being, e.g. public transport, shops. If left to individual choice, they will be neglected too frequently.
July 26, 2021
Freedoms? – – There is no freedom of speech – in case we offend someone who has arrived here with totally different views – but they can walk our streets demanding “infidels are slaughtered” – with no prosecution.
Freedoms? – the most watched nation on earth. cctv AND elrctronically, Tracked by ANPR, credit card and ATM usage, trackers on every new car, Covid passports to go anywhere, etc etc.
Yet thousads a year, we know nothing about, arrive and give any story they want, any ID they say they are. And our govt say they are all scientists, doctors, surgeons etc.
July 26, 2021
Once freedom is surrendered to the State, even for good reason like Covid, the State is very reluctant to return it. The State is averse to returning power. Just consider the outcome of David Cameron’s decision to hold a referendum in 2016, and it has yet to be resolved. Providing government persists with the vaccination programme and follow up vaccinations as necessary I see no reason why people should not be left to conduct lives as they see fit.
You emphasise the need for good air flows, with which I agree. Thinking about the Big Stink of Victorian times and its sewer solution, has anyone ever considered noxious air extraction from our city streets. We all mostly have extractors over our hobs so why not extend the principal to the streets, removing all that the ICE produces.