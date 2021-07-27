Foreign travel and the dangers of overseas infection

There has been much criticism both ways of world and UK policy towards international travel. All those who like travel or need to travel across frontiers have been very critical of the big hit airline travel has taken, as many countries have closed their borders or greatly restricted flying. Meanwhile many others have been very critical of countries including the UK who have not closed enough air borders quickly enough with signs that a major source of infection could come from overseas, as CV 19 did originally from China. Surely people ask, isn’t a quick and full close down of air and shipping routes the best way of stopping spread, and wouldn’t such a lockdown allow much less internal damage through internal closures?
We have ended up globally with a prolonged closure of much of the international travel system. It has not proved possible to reach global agreement, so sometimes your country allows you to travel to another but the other country does not want you to, or vice versa. Rules change rapidly and often, making it a very unappetising idea to go on a foreign holiday as you may get stranded there, or you may be forced into a long sojourn at your expense in a non holiday hotel in your return. All this implies that maybe being tough on global travel for any individual country is sensible, as travel patterns will be disrupted anyway by other countries and most of the new virus strains originate elsewhere and need to travel to your country.
In order to save the rest of the hospitality and travel sector the market did need to adjust to the idea that this year many more UK people would take holidays in the UK and foreign visitors would not. The industry needed to show flexibility to offer sufficiently attractive UK holidays to locals to replace the type of tourism they sold to foreign visitors.I wish the UK industry well in serving the many UK holidaymakers keen to have a domestic holiday. Maybe it will win more people over to UK holidays in future.
56 Comments
July 27, 2021
Good morning.
It was not that long ago that we use to have holiday’s mostly in the UK. It wasn’t until Sir Freddie Laker and his Skytrain enterprise did flights to foreign destinations begin to take off (pun intended) as he offered much lower prices that BA and all the others. You also had TV programs such as, ‘Wish you were here’, and Holiday ‘xx’ on the BBC, for people to get the taste of holiday travel abroad and the costs involved. Once foreign travel became much more affordable places such as Torquay began to suffer. It would be good to see more people travel to the West Country to spend their money and help a part of England that has suffered economically.
July 27, 2021
If Torquay wished to be busier then its prices needed to reflect that desire. Dorset is a lovely county as are Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent, much of Wales and Scotland, the Isle of Man and Yorkshire but accommodation, food and attractions are/were not priced to move. Those prices have become less attractive
July 27, 2021
NS,
The UK is fine for short breaks and some site seeing – at least it was before covid.
If accommodation prices have become too expensive then don’t bother.
July 27, 2021
JR selectively forgets:
the exception of 2,500 EUFA officials who travelled here without quarantine, checks etc, except G7 leaders and security who could have had a video conference- instead spent £8 million to extend runway for president’s plane, a ship to house security and helicopters for security and hold a good old BBQ without any restrictions whatsoever, except the rich who continue to travel anywhere, except rich businessman who bring business here, accept Gove who can watch Euro football match, accept ministers who can make up the rules as they wish ie Jenrick can go to his second home and visit parents. Of course advisors like Cummings and mistresses of ministers also exempt!
This virus is very selective not transmitting from rich, political people and cronies of the same. Of course then we have thousands of illegal migrants who walk in on our beeches free from all diseases and no security risk whatsoever!!
JR, at least give a balanced view of what your party and govt are actually doing.
July 27, 2021
Agree – maybe we should put all illegal immigrants in isolation cells for 28 days and then return them to France
July 27, 2021
I was 14 before I ever went abroad (Italy and France) for a holiday with my family. Before that it was self catering in the Lake District, Northumberland, the Peak District or Wales where we had a great times rain or storm. The UK is however very expensive especially for a large family this not helped by very high rates, restrictive planning and employment laws, 20% VAT and English food is almost always rather disappointing unless you spend a fortune, cook and pick very carefully or cook your own.
July 27, 2021
My parents regularly took coach trips abroad during the late 60s. We also had a vast military with garrisons the world over.i travelled extensively to America, West Indies, Scandinavia and the Far East with the Navy. We were probably the most travelled people on earth during the cold war 60s
July 27, 2021
I agree that a holiday abroad is now very ‘unappetising’. Long queues at airports, uncertainty and the prospect of a quarantine that was not there when you set off.
It is maybe an easier prospect for older people who were more used to holidaying in the UK before foreign holidays became commonplace.
Travel is also a notable big industry that has taken a hit from covid measures. Mostly it is sole traders and small companies that have had it worst.
Quarantine for illegal arrivals preferably on a remote island should be introduced.
July 27, 2021
Same UK holiday as last year £350 more.
Last time I will get ripped off by these chancers.
July 27, 2021
Aren’t there a lot of extra costs too..with tests ( someone told me £400 for a German holiday) and then hotel charges if you get quarantined etc.
July 27, 2021
Ian
Indeed what these people forget is that customers have long memories.
Last year we cancelled 4 holidays due to covid, one being a touring holiday in Scotland with very c0mplex and multiple individual bookings, for varying lengths of time at different locations.
We managed to get all of our money returned in full from all holidays and bookings, but with some organisations it was a very real struggle/battle.
We certainly remember those who were good, and those who were poor, and we will book next time with that in mind.
Same thing with increasing prices beyond what is considered to be the norm !
July 27, 2021
Interesting to see just how much air-travel has bounced back. In the States, one airline – AA, I think – is flying as much as it did pre-pandemic and is both recalling all the staff it laid off and training more. And looking at the Heathrow website yesterday, I was surprised to see how often the BA logo appeared on the departures board. But the government needs to do more if it really cares about putting our airlines back to work. It needs to stop giving very short notice of colour-coding changes, which cause a crush for seats and cost travellers money. And it needs to review the testing regime for air-travellers – especially those who have been vaccinated. I have a worry that when ‘sniffers’ come along, the government will add another layer of defence rather than using the technology to replace existing defences. Questions in the House are needed, Sir John – and they’re needed as soon as possible.
P.S. I can’t see myself flying anywhere until September at the earliest. Greece looks good.
July 27, 2021
From today’s Telegraph…
“The leaked data – covering all NHS trusts in England – show that, as of last Thursday, just 44 per cent of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid had tested positive by the time they were admitted”.
Fibs and yet more fibs! And why? To get more funding or to gain a far left political grip on the nation?
July 27, 2021
E,
There is no justifiable reason to vaccinate under 40’s the risk is far too low and the risk from the vaccine far too high and still in trial phase!!
July 27, 2021
Heard of ‘long COVID’?
July 27, 2021
+1
July 27, 2021
Strange understanding of risk,
July 27, 2021
Everhopeful
Since last year, the data has been skewed. It’s been mis-represented by changing the way it was presented- deaths in number, then percentages, then cases…
The number of people catching Covid in hospital or having such a mild case they were unaware of it(or was the test result inaccurate?) and being presented as cases going in to hospital really doesn’t surprise me…
Will we ever find the real reason as to why? It can’t all be incompetence… especially when NHS staff have been told not to question things, ‘if you value your job’.
July 27, 2021
+1
Money
Control of all things human…birth, death….
Control…
Marxist takeover.
Masks and sport are very deeply rooted in Marxism.
July 27, 2021
Depends on WHY.
If we had an outbreak of Bubonic Plague, assuming what we are told about it is true, about 1/3 of people would be dead. Few pilots. Few workers. Those still alive, fully occupied with lime pit burials. How “overwhelmed” everything would be!
A REAL disease closes down the world.
Diseases manage destruction all on their own.
They do not need a helping hand!
July 27, 2021
Do bear in mind that travellers from the UK are – understandably -banned or quarantined in more countries than from almost any other before you think of a trip, and do your research before wasting time.
The same does not generally apply to those travelling from China, from NZ etc., so most governments must believe the stated infection rates in those lands, even if posters here do not.
July 27, 2021
Maybe they just believe in restricting travel?
Or have been told to!
Seen any lime pits?
Oh..maybe Five Wells next to the crem? Similar.
July 27, 2021
A case of a political parties both in opposition and in government who know full well there is no immediate political damage from smashing the now captured, forced-compliance private sector.
Of course this deliberate and cowardly targeting of private companies who are expected neh required by law to become infinitely flexible to the idiotic, cretinous demands of insulated politicians and their bureaucratic masters never extend to the unionised and politically powerful Socialist client state.
Equality? Bullshit. More like discrimination against those who can’t fight back. Tim Martin at Wetherspoon’s has the measure of this Marxist bullshitter in No.10 and now understands that the real enemy of the private sector is indeed the Tories and Labour
You keep doing the bidding of the unions and their vicious allies until there’s nowhere left to hide. The cost is borne by those who have to adapt to the demands of Johnson and McCluskey and his ilk
July 27, 2021
I hope they lose all support.
Has there ever been a Marxist revolution from WITHIN a government before? Rather than from outside with the support of the peasantry?
All primed by the EU.
Big, ossified and corrupt corporations hate small businesses and have no appetite for people who take care of themselves.
July 27, 2021
So far Covid has killed more than 4m people and worldwide the pandemic still has years left to run.
is like wiping out the entire population of Scotland or Ireland or New Zealand in one go. This disease has brought plenty of destruction all on its own. Even if you and your family have not been affected.
But
July 27, 2021
It’s rare – but +1.
July 27, 2021
Global statistics evidences to date, 4,160,000 people have died from covid.
2020 global population was 7,794,798,739.
Percentage of global deaths from covid is 0.05%.
WHO: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Representing 32% of all global deaths.
WHO: Cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.
WHO: 1.4 million people died from TB in 2019. But TB is curable and preventable.
1.66 million died from TB in 2020.
Deaths from heart disease, cancer and probably TB have been exacerbated in 2020, because a virus with a 99% survival rate took precedence of everything else.
No wonder this covid jab is referred to under another name, referencing the blood clots it causes.
July 27, 2021
Excess deaths in India alone are over four million, though Modi only admits to 400,000 covid deaths.
You can do similar with many countries.
July 27, 2021
Having seen the latest news about hospital Covid admissions and wrong forecasting of overall numbers again, so decisions taken by HMG on completely false information and having been to Portugal recently, I have posted before about the utter lack of common sense in HMGs position, this is utter rubbish.
Forget the recent price hikes, U.K. holidays have always been expensive for questionable weather with my own countries people, I yearn to escape from occasionally. No thank you.
If home PCR tests are OK for so many people, don’t forget entitled Ministers then returning U.K. citizens should be able to do the same.
The Government has and is failing in the eyes of everyone I talk to. You need to push it to find solutions to enable us to get away, not berating the travel industry for not providing holidays that many of us don’t want.
As usual bashing Johnny Foreigner counties to hide your own fsilings.
Reply I didn’t bash anyone
July 27, 2021
Holidays are important and could be good for your health and soul, but your health is more important at times of high risk when a pandemic is around.
Usually take a number of holidays each year, both abroad and at home, not been away for now for close to 2 years, and not planning anything yet until 2022.
Those who have booked up anything previously for the last 6 months have put themselves through mental anguish, as rules everywhere constantly change. This was pretty obviously going to be a problem given the changing nature of the virus, so we saved ourselves this mental torture, which many have inflicted on themselves.
We now see rank profiteering by many companies, house rentals, hotels and the like, as they try to claw back losses from last year, and earlier this year.
July 27, 2021
Please remember international travel is not just about holidays. I have not seen my son for over a year. How can that be right?
The scales are beginning to fall from everyone’s eyes. The ‘restrictions’ are not in place because of SARS Covid-2. It is to restrict travel for the plebs. Anyone notice how the ‘elite’ have no problem travelling around the globe?
July 27, 2021
There is little doubt that few governments have made such as mess of borders and international travel during the pandemic as ours have. There have been two main approaches. Secure borders – place like New Zealand whose approach is to keep Covid out completely.
The other approach is the EU approach where they have sought to open borders as quickly as possible, particularly to their own people – with great success. Germans are not having any problems going on holiday in Europe this year. Nor are the French.
Had Mr Redwood and his chums not removed us from the EU we could still go on holiday to Europe easily too. But travel to Europe will now be permanently harder not just due to Covid but also because of their Brexit. They didn’t mention form filling on the side of their bus, did they? The neglected to tell all of you about the extra hassles and expense you face going on holiday. And the definitely didn’t mention that it’ll be worse for old people and sick people. But we now have sovereignty over sausages.
July 27, 2021
Infection rate in France is creeping up to the 25,000 plus mark. Give it another week and the EU drawbridge to France will be pulled up…
July 27, 2021
Comparing New Zealand to the UK is ridiculous.
Population numbers (70 m v 5 m) and densities (280 per sq km v 18 per sq km) are totally different.
Their average age is lower than the UK and healthier with lower obesity and smoking levels
NZ is one of the most geographically isolated nations that has cut itself off from the world.
The worry is what happens when eventually one day NZ opens up ?
July 27, 2021
OK, how about those rainy, tea-drinking, industrialised, populous islands like the UK then?
I mean Japan.
July 27, 2021
And in other news it is suggested Boris will put the date back for boiler replacements and ground pumps, if true a welcome touch of common sense, more please.
And France says we cannot turn back boats as thousands mass on their coast. If newspaper knows there are thousands why can’t we helping the French police confiscate their boats before they set out.
So much for Priti Patels latest initiative lauded here only recently.
July 27, 2021
The last “back hander” given to the French should have allowed the UK Government to tow migrants boats back to France.
But of course the French took the money with no intention to stop the migrants moving from their safe France, they want to just pass them across to the UK.
July 27, 2021
The least dangerous pandemic in history coupled with the most dangerous and ineffective vacine sprinkled with extreme government disinformation and authoritarianism. Result- society and freedom destroyed whilst MPs go along with it all like compliant sheep. Or maybe they’re in on it- which is it Mr Redwood?
July 27, 2021
Apparently the original use of masks ( shaped and painted to look like demons and monsters) in medicine was to SCARE OFF a disease.
So..no worries..just send few Ministers wearing scary masks to the airports and no germ or virus will dare to enter the country.
Full travel can be resumed.
Runes, witchcraft, entrails and crystal balls.
Wrecked country!
July 27, 2021
I just want to see my grandchildren in Australia. Looks like this year is out of the question no matter what this government does. I have done all I can.
As for holidays in the U.K. they need to ensure they don’t price themselves out of the market thinking they have a captive audience.
July 27, 2021
If it had been possible to reach a global agreement on how to prevent the spread of the disease and to save lives then one on travel – which is intimately involved with that – would also have been feasible.
However, John – if I understand him – does not like such agreements generally and did not argue for any such process.
As it was, countries adopted completely different approaches, even neighbours such as Norway and Sweden.
They ranged from the assiduous – such as NZ’s and China’s – to the completely indolent – such as Brazil’s, and in many ways, for a time, Trump’s and England’s.
The latter are now chronically undermining the heroic efforts of the first, whereas they could instead have been consolidating them.
Who can blame these countries for excluding UK people?
July 27, 2021
Holidaying in the UK, weather permitting, has always been a pleasant experience but was overly expensive compared to going abroad where the weather was guaranteed. Even a grotty caravan costs more than a foreign hotel or house rental.
This year prices have spiked, we are being gouged. No thanks, I’ll keep my money and splurge on a better foreign holiday once we are no longer restricted but I fear for air fares and accommodation costs as supply has been decimated. To beat the hikes one will need to book early and take the chance.
July 27, 2021
The government and many scientists are intrigued by the rapid fall-off in positive cases, infections have fallen to their lowest level in three weeks at 24,950 confirmed cases as of yesterday.
This could be because the football Euros effect has dropped out of the figures, but I think it is because of the so-called “pingdemic”. The NHS App has finally started to work properly. Last week over 600,000 people were “pinged” and went into self-isolation. This inevitably reduced transmission of the highly contagious “Delta” variant.
Of course, the usual suspects in the Tory press are demanding the dismantling of the system and in a highly irresponsible move, are actually recommending that people delete the app from their phones!
Naturaly, the government has capitulated to their demands and are now issuing exemptions from the self-isolation requirement to large sections of the economy. Hancock’s useless lateral flow tests are to be used on a daily basis – despite the American CDC advising the government last month that they were so inaccurate that they should be returned to their manufacturers.
Had the NHS App been working like this in early June when cases were down to less that 2000 per day, we could have attempted the zero virus strategy and had a good bash at eliminating the virus from these islands.
July 27, 2021
History, and current events, clearly show that, at any time, a virus can emerge that can wipe out humans.
To give us all the best possible chance of survival, global trade and global travel should be kept to a minimum.
Millions of people hopping on planes, packed into an enclosed space with recycled air, is clearly insanity in action.
Relying on overseas trade for food is clearly insanity.
Constantly increasing the population, either by birth rate or immigration is clearly insanity.
A sane reaction to the virus would be:
Limit population growth by discouraging, economically, large families and ending immigration.
Develop an agricultural policy to make us self sufficient in food.
Forget the nonsense about ‘global Britain’ and encourage manufacture here of the things we need.
The above would limit the likelihood of a pandemic wiping us out and a sane, responsible government would get on with it.
Yet, having left the EU, our farmers have no idea if the subsidies that keep them in business will continue.
Apart from partially shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, where is your government!
July 27, 2021
Tories are ideologically opposed to subsidies.
However, they may well continue them for farmers – landowners rather – because they voted Tory and Leave, I suppose.
There’s a name for that.
July 27, 2021
Divide the reaction to Covid travel into two distinct phases. Phase one , when it broke we failed to shut the door with sufficient conviction or at all. Flights observed on Flight Radar 24 were pouring into the UK from highly infected areas and it never really abated. PPE was a failure however you looked at it and HMG gave every impression of being lamped.
Phase two is the current situation. Through vaccination, for which Boris deserves great credit in making the right decisions, the pandemic has been reduced to flu status. I suspect far more people are dying from neglect of all the normal fatal causes than are currently dying of Covid. Our only real problem are those who continue to refuse vaccination, among whom I do not include those who for sound medical reasons cannot be vaccinated. HMG must get its head round the idea that continued vaccination and vaccine development is the ongoing answer , as it is with flu. All the neurotic petty controls must go so that productive work and vacation travel can resume. The only criteria for the individual not doing so should be having symptoms which need confirmation and treatment.
The elephant in the room is the astronomic backlog of normal NHS activity. This demands of Boris the same radical thinking that produced the vaccine and vaccination programme. Without such the problem will persist for ever.
July 27, 2021
Last December it was possible to return to the UK from St Lucia – a small, sparsely populated Caribbean island that had imposed sensible resort protocols for the good of its own economy and citizens – without having to be tested or indeed quarantined. No vaccines had been developed or approved for bulk provision at that time.
Here and now, anyone seeking to return to the UK from Antigua, another such island with similar internal protection in place, must be Covid tested (and must pay for the tests) both before and after returning. Vaccines exist, and it is fair to infer that the overwhelming majority of travellers to Antigua will have chosen to take them.
It is difficult to avoid inferring that the testing regime is little more than a racket designed to “nudge” the population away from foreign travel, and to pick their pockets if they decline to be browbeaten. Under a Conservative government, too.
July 27, 2021
DC, +1, specially considering that the ‘pharmacie’ near my sister-in-law in France would provide a PCR test with results within 36 hours for 27€ for my return flight, and the test here (PCR test, Fit to Fly, FtF) in Reading before travelling (with various ‘companies’ although originally appearing as ‘£59 at selected locations) cannot be obtained for less than £80 from the Madejski FC testing centre. The Test to Release (TtR) (on return to the UK) from the same site is £99.
Another ‘company’ operating from the Oracle, Reading, announces a £99 PCR test FtF within 36 hours and a £199 PCR test FtF with same day results.
As a positive note, the Madejski site having been involved in testing and vaccinating for more than six months is likely to have efficient staff and access to labs, whereas most of the various other companies also offering tests have practically a zero history of such work (when researched on the web) but a big presence on it.
How I love the delights of the UK ‘free’ open market.
July 27, 2021
Sadly we have all accepted that as much as some of us would holiday within the UK the reality is you get better value for money by going abroad plus of course most times better weather.
Tha ball is firmly in the UK holiday industry court. They have got to come up with more innovative ideas and work with local authorities, the number of times you visit tranquil places in the UK and find them full of litter and dogs mess. It is no more about providing accomodation it has to be the full package. Somehow they have got to get into the business of under promise and over deliver. It has to involve the whole community, after all they all benefit from the tourists.
July 27, 2021
My friend and I usually have a holiday once a year together. Two years ago we went to Dubrovnik and enjoyed it so much that last year we booked to go further north. Obviously this was cancelled due to Covid restrictions so we left our deposit with the travel firm (over 50’s) and we are supposed to go this year. Because of all the debacle with travelling….testing, long queues and being asked to get back before the holiday has ended we have decided not to go but to look at booking with the same company a holiday next year in the UK. The Croatian holiday was £549 for 7 days, all inclusive with a free bar and two free excursions. All we can find in the UK is a holiday to Cornwall for 4 nights, most meals, no free bar and in September over £900. Needless to say we have said no, we won’t bother. Maybe book independently but the cost will be far more than we normally pay. The UK is a very expensive place to have a vacation and the weather can be grotty for many months of the year depending where you go. I feel for people who haven’t travelled much yet as I wonder if they ever will now.
July 27, 2021
are greatly over-rated
If it is that bad then:
– why are we seeing face to face meetings between leaders of different countries along with their entourage?
– why are immigrants allowed in to the UK so easily?
More and more this whole thing is looking like an awful game. To challenge our obedience, to make us become subservient. Too many things just do not make sense.
July 27, 2021
It seems to me that foreign holidays are going back to how they used to be, which is the preserve of the rich and privileged. This is what net-zero aims for.
The EU is adding to the downturn by imposing their 90-day rule on entering Schengen countries. This will kill off the swallows’ winter holidays in Spain and force visitors to non-Schengen countries like Croatia and Cyprus. The UK on the other hand allows visitors to stay for up to six months.
July 27, 2021
@Christine
+10
July 27, 2021
Yes, brexit looks ever sillier, doesn’t it?
July 27, 2021
Keep jabbing to negate long covid in younger adults. Provide carrots not just sticks, look at other countries methods who’ve done this successfully already.
Stop the illegal migrants & their infections – this goverment’s had long enough to fix it, so far priti ineffective.
Keep the people, goods and services flowing in/out of NI to/from GB, whatever it takes, memories of the Berlin airlift come to mind.
July 27, 2021
Morning John,
Off topic…..
Gertjan Vlieghe bank of England policy maker says negative rates and increase pension age to help boost growth in the Telegraph.
I hope to see a post by your good self debunking that nonsense.
Pensions are NEVER an affordability issue but ALWAYS a productivity story.