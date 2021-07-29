A conservative green revolution

Yesterday I pointed to the dangers of net zero enthusiasts backing ways of life and products they do not adopt themselves abut require others to do. Today I ask, what does make sense and what is a saleable green policy?
The UK has advanced on the road to net zero for electricity generation. This should be one of the easiest ways to journey to less fossil fuel use. It is not however a good idea to do so by coming to rely more and more on imports from the EU, when they in turn rest heavily on Russian gas and German and Polish coal. Our first aim should be to get back to self sufficiency in electrical power for environmental and strategic reasons.
We should also have more uninterruptible renewable power in the mix and less unreliable wind and solar. Another pump storage scheme would greatly help flexibility and avoidance of power cuts. Water power more generally is more reliable and wind by harnessing water flows down rivers or the power of the regular tides and waves. We need much more capacity if the government’s ambition electrical revolution is to sweep on.I doubt we can make do without combined cycle gas, especially now there are difficulties in replacing our old nuclear stations let alone expanding nuclear.
The advance in domestic heating and cooling will come first from better insulation. More help to exclude draughts, include better standards of insulation and ensure hot water systems are well protected would lower costs and demands for fuel to heat. Anything which lowers energy use and energy bills is a very saleable proposition.
We can do more to recycle and control waste, to protect farmland and woods and to look after our landscape. Conserve and recycle is good. Forcing premature replacement of existing heating systems and vehicles with new products that are dear or not so good may not even help to net zero, given the resource cost of scrap and replace.
Free market forces trumped by Marxist infused political policy. And yes, Marxism and its ideology has now wormed its way into the British State’s culture and it seems this PM’s instincts.
Free consumers are difficult to control from the political centre and therefore they must be brought to heel by removing products they wish to buy. ICE vehicles are the preferred method of personal transport as are gas boilers. This now conflicts with the State’s aim which is to remove such products in the name of environmentalism.
The now nobbled consumer and indeed the deceived voter have been neutralised by a handful of lobby groups, grotesquely unsuitable political advisers and foreign political influence of a most sinister nature
This Anti-democratic, Anti-libertarian, Anti-freedom of choice is extremist in nature in all its forms. It resents choice. It resents voice. It desires imposition without opposition.
We will be forced to comply and conform by hook or by crook, by oppressive, immoral legislation and if necessary by demonisation through non-conformity and in the final state, arrest and incarceration. Don’t think none of this can happen in a once liberal democracy. It can happen and it will happen. And Boris and his allies across the political spectrum will be the facilitator
The British voter is voting itself into a state of imprisonment in which only privileged groups enjoy elevated status from the barbarity of the State’s demands
Well done Parliamentary backbenchers, your silence is destroying our nation. Loyalty to voters has been replaced by loyalty to party and career.
You just need to scare people to get them to comply with absolutely anything.
Can’t remember who said that but it is very true!
And I think they might have mentioned that it can even happen in a democracy.
Anyway…give me a flood and I’ll show you a neglected waterway, an inappropriately sited building, a newly excavated luxury cellar or a space where there once was a dam! Man made indeed.
We only need fear our leaders not the climate.
Well said. I fully concur and for those who they do not scare, as Don points out will be demonised, which is what is happening now.
There is no place for individual choice, free markets and democracy in the Johnson Regime.
Certainly J Bush – – keep the fear going – the beeb are STILL going on with the already discredited “xxx people died wthin 28 days of a positive result” – that shows NO cause of death. I have no doubt those same people died wthin 28 days of going to the toilet, breathing, taking in fluids, sleeping, eating and many other things – but they aren’t mentioned. Are they as deadly as the non-mentioned cause in the govt fear campaign?
BigNeil. Or did they just die of neglect which has happened to many patients. I know, I’ve seen it first hand and got friends whose relatives were treated really badly. With Covid relatives couldn’t visit and so many things went amiss. Still, eating and drinking aren’t a necessity are they?
Who’s in charge – the people or parliament
July 29, 2021
Parliament – do you not know the UK Constitution?
July 29, 2021
The people are in charge. For decades Parliament ignored us, so we instructed them to leave the EU.
A ‘sane approach to global warming’ party would pick up a lot of votes.
July 29, 2021
No.The financial system is in charge.We’re bust.We’ve been bust for a long time.Therefore,we do as we are told by that system.
Mark Carney told you,in one of the few worthwhile utterances from him,that we rely on the “kindness of strangers.”
He wasn’t auditioning for the part of Blanche du Bois,in an Am-Dram production of A Streetcar Named Desire!
July 29, 2021
The sane approach to any changes in climate is to adjust to them as and when needed. As humanity have always done so. The idea that CO2 is some world climate control system that can prevent floods, temperature rises, long freezes, forest fires and the likes is moronic.
Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary general of the United Nations and deputy executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said: “While the climate crisis, together with biodiversity loss and pollution, has indeed been under way for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought this triple planetary crisis into sharp focus.
Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary general of the United Nations and deputy executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said: “The pandemic is a warning from the planet that much worse lies in store unless we change our ways.” These people are clearly idiots or liars. A warning about the dangers of labs in Wuhan perhaps or very less likely wet markets there perhaps.
A Heath today – “what is conservative about a Conservative Party that wants to hike taxes and increase energy costs – The Rudderless Labour-lite face an autumn of political carnage”
We have the highest taxes for 70 years already and there is no “CO2 emergency” whatsoever. The problems is far to much government waste – “Shit Hill” at Marble Arch for example and HS2 for another.
You’re in for a couple of disappointments.
I’m not sure how you got this far really.
July 29, 2021
Glen – the billionaires who have promised the leaders a life of power and luxury for their treachery – that’s who is in power. Hope they enjoy ruling a planet full of 3rd worlders.
July 29, 2021
Quite right. The investors and the banks are running the show.
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
You have about the most rubber-stamping parliament in the democratic world.
With a majority of eighty – largely of eager-to-please newcomers, and very much a two-party system – the Government can do as it likes.
Please, don’t criticise the European Union’s now, will you?
July 29, 2021
Ooh, I think I will criticise the EU. We can vote the Tories out. Can’t get rid of the EU Commission.
July 29, 2021
No you can’t do a blind thing about anything to do with it now. Prior to 2016 the UK was one of the Big Three with enormous influence however.
July 29, 2021
Agreed. Project fear strikes again.
July 29, 2021
I can’t disagree with a single word you have said, Dom, or with those that have replied to you. We really are going to hell in a handcart and it’s driven by those that may think they know better than the rest of us but clearly do not.
July 29, 2021
Well said Dom.
The deafening silence from a majority of “Conservative” MPs is dispiriting and disgraceful. They are failing to represent people who voted for conservative policies; not green/left-wing authoritariansim.
July 29, 2021
How many Tory voters are climate deniers. Just a handful that post on here?
July 29, 2021
Using the term ‘climate deniers’ is disparaging, we prefer the term ‘man-made climate change sceptic’… (until all the science is settled)
July 29, 2021
@DOM. As with most I agree with you.
Love him or hate him – a Nigel Farage character, who turns up and is NOT the establishment would win an election today without breaking into a sweat.
The HoC stays quiet, what is left of the Conservative party is not heard – its a sad day for freedoms, the right to aspire, achieve and take responsibility for ones self.
If you dont feel ‘you are entitled’ to be given what others just work for you are the drag on the controled society. Not part of Boris’s build back better, the new beginning you are the Dinosaurs. A controlled at all times People is this administrations objective
Reply No evidence of this in the polling. UKIP only ever won one seat in a GE despite many here telling me to join them. The only way to get us out of the EU was to back a Conservative govt to deliver us a referendum.
Excellent comment DOM. We need an early general election to rid ourselves of these mad socialists.
July 29, 2021
Good morning.
There are two sided to this – Demand, and supply.
Let us tackle the supply side first. Currently the government’s energy policy is based on the mantra of, CO2 is bad and that anything that is not is somehow good. This is a childish over simplification. It is driving the government in two energy policy directions neither of which will meet the supply side. The first is so called ‘renewables’ which are intermittent and do not generate anywhere near enough energy for the nations needs. The second is nuclear. The government has embarked on an expensive and time consuming gamble with Hinkley Point. Again, when it comes on-line it will not meet sufficient needs.
The other side is supply. This the government is making a rod for all our backs. It has been, and continues to, increase the populations size to such an extent that the supply will never meet demand, certainly given current government policies. Their solution is to use ‘Smart meters’ to control demand and thereby attempt to balance them both out. This is a risky process as politically as this means controlled brownouts will cause much unrest as people expect basic needs in a modern country to be met.
The political parties, under the cover of so called environMENTALISM, are slowly enacting Socialist / Marxist doctrine of State control over the population. There are, sadly, far too many either coward or fooled into accepting this and, as a result, a far more dystopian future of various forms of State supplied rationing awaits.
July 29, 2021
Yes. We also need to reduce population but the Tories love increasing it and have enlisted a cherished charity (the RNLI) into aiding the Tory People Trafficking scheme.
Thus it can start to blame the British people (like me) for being beastly when they stop donating or ‘abuse lifeboatmen’ as the BBC claimed yesterday (without evidence.)
The RNLI usually go on TV and berate idiotic adults putting to sea from safe shores with children in unseaworthy craft. They are biased, clearly.
Andy is able to come here and claim the moral high ground but it was me who bothered to set up a direct debit to fund them 17 years before he even thought of it. (He should now be donating £40 a month if his promise to double my money is true.)
No comment on anything to do with supply or crime or social problems is true without reference to mass immigration – which has swelled our population by at the least six million people in the last twenty years (@300k net pa) Many more if extra births and illegal immigration is counted.
Yet Newmania tells us this has had no impact on housing and services in key areas.
A nurse friend of mine at the local general has just told me that Covid is only half of the story. The masses of housing estates in this region has not been met with an increase in hospital resourcing and they cannot cope.
“Do not get ill. Do not get injured.” She implored me and my wife.
July 29, 2021
Andy and MiC et al may claim the moral high ground but they don’t have it … and given the attitudes behind the hateful bile they spout they never will.
July 29, 2021
Its’ happening everywhere NLA. Worthing is a classic case. I can’t tell you the amount of new housing that has gone up and is still going up and yet all the local hospitals that serve the area have cut back on beds and waiting times are abysmal. No wonder people are getting fed up and ill.
July 29, 2021
Energy security for the UK ought to be the overriding priority, with self-sufficiency the aim.
July 29, 2021
Indeed. A National Security issue that the establishment are ignoring, just like the mass migration hypocrisy pretending it doesn’t add to our carbon footprint or impact health, housing provision or public services. Absolute stupidity by the legacy parties. We need significant change and they cannot provide it. All stuck in their ways with an outdated voting system that doesn’t provide choice for the people.
July 29, 2021
Also the failure to uphold their first priority, the Defence of the Realm. The ever growing attacks on innocent bystanders are the direct result of this.
July 29, 2021
It astonishes me hat Labour don’t adopt ‘energy security for the UK’ as a mantra. It would win a load of votes and there is no downside. Lots of infrastructure spending, jobs created here etc. What’s not to like. I must write to Labour’s HQ at once.
July 29, 2021
Agree – it would be a vote winner especially for the 1.4m unemployed, we could build wind turbines here, frack for gas, dig for clean coal, manufacture grapheme products for industrial and build nuclear small modules…win win
July 29, 2021
The UK is blessed with many beautiful old houses which are not only poorly insulated but difficult to improve. The situation is not helped by the planning laws and the conservation and listing rules in particular. Amazingly, these require planning permission to install loft insulation, despite it being invisible from the street, which not only takes time and bother but costs money as councils now charge for the application.
In my view a wholesale review of all aspects of planning is urgently required.
July 29, 2021
The whole ‘graded listed’ building thing is haphazard and needs to be scraped
July 29, 2021
The property which is my home, is approximately 150 years made of 2′ thick solid sandstone walls (so no chance of wall cavity insulation), but is fortunately not Grade listed; though I do have a wall at the end of the garden, built at the same time, which is Grade 11 listed!
July 29, 2021
Are you referring to Westminster?
July 29, 2021
At the time they built ‘Westminster Palace’ they use the latest design, technology & materials of that period……they where visionaries, they’d never dream of living in the past or in old building – that’s when Britain was great, we demolished the old and built new
We need to build a new ‘Westminster’ to mark an era of the people and democracy
July 29, 2021
Nobody is forcing you to replace your car or your boiler right now. But as sure as night follows day they will need replacing at some point.
Even if your boiler was installed yesterday it is unlikely to make it to 2040. And when you next replace it we need you to get a heat pump instead.
Far from being undesirable electric cars are the most desirable cars on the market. But the higher upfront cost puts people off. Over their lifespan they cost about the same as a petrol car. But the cost is front loaded with a higher initial price but much lower running costs. That is an easy problem for government to solve. It just chooses not to.
Incidentally I noticed yesterday that the Tories are now saying their Brexit barge will costs £250m. They think the world will somehow be impressed with a ship smaller and less expensive than those owned by some billionaires. For £250m every home in Wokingham could be properly insulated, and fitted with solar panels and heat pumps.
Isn’t it amazing how they can find plenty of money for stuff we don’t need but none for things we do…
July 29, 2021
Take a look at “Why Heat Pumps May Not Be The Future” on YT and then give us your thoughts.
July 29, 2021
Welcome to the brave New world.
All electric van broken down on motorway island. No chance to push it off the road, not even hazard warning lights working.
Poor driver going spare waiting for a breakdown vehicle with a crane.
July 29, 2021
The times, they are a changin
July 29, 2021
I would be very interested to see how you arrived at that calculation Andy. Wokingham must be much smaller than I thought.
July 29, 2021
Wokingham Borough in 2017 had a population of 165,000 – now after being swamped with new housing estates you could add several thousand homes, and perhaps 3 times that for people.
So how much would typical loft insulation, solar panels (ugh!) and a heat pump with associated internal work performed by a contractor cost?
July 29, 2021
Wokingham and Wokingham Borough are not the same though. Less than 50,000 people live in Wokingham. £250m spread over that population is about £50,000 per resident, or across the whole borough, about £16,000 per resident.
July 29, 2021
Sorry, £5,000 per resident of Wokingham (error in my maths). For a 3 person household, that’s £15,000. I think you could get a heat pump, some loft insulation and some solar panels for that sort of cash.
Even spread across the whole borough, based on a quick internet price search, you could certainly get the loft insulation and a heat pump and have some cash left over to go towards solar panels.
July 29, 2021
In Andy’s wealthy middle-class world everyone is able to install a charging point in their own drive and has enough garden and wall space to install heat pump. He doesn’t care about the millions of us who live in places where we simply can’t do either. Still, maybe Andy’s political guru Sir Lewis Hamilton will come up with a solution after he’s switched to an electric car himself.
Check your privilege Andy.
July 29, 2021
Before everyone starts having a go, I do not agree with this climate change crap and certainly not with the energy proposals regarding heating etc. The house we are living in right now has solar panels which were already installed by the previous owner. No way would we have paid out for them in the first place and since moving in we would have had an enormous bill for another inverter if my son hadn’t been working for a solar company at the time. Because of the panels and the fact that our car needed to be changed anyway we opted for a hybrid in the knowledge that 98% of our journeys involve between 20 and 30 miles round trip. We didn’t buy it to ‘save the planet’ but rather to save our pockets as the model chosen was cheaper than the model we were already driving and just as nice in our view. Since taking delivery of it in March and having three quarters of a tank of petrol in it I have only had to fill it once after a trip to Sussex/Hampshire. If I had not done this journey I would still have that fuel in the tank. Rather than make everyone go fully electric with all the uncertainty over flat batteries etc why not let people go hybrid? I am sure the mileage could be improved and just doing this would save a lot of fuel being used. I don’t think anyone should be made to go down this route but if the government is insisting then to me this could be a better alternative unless hydrogen makes a successful entry. Just saying.
July 29, 2021
Hybrids would also save jobs as ICE engines would still need engineers.
July 29, 2021
You can also charge a hybrid using an ordinary household plug socket which is easy to install outside your house. I don’t bother with public charging points.
July 29, 2021
John suggests that “green enthusiasts” are in a position to “require” people to make changes to their lives.
Of course they are not. Only Parliament can pass the laws which would actually require people to do that.
The obsessive victimhood-pleading of the Right results in this frenzied hyper-reaction to anyone, looking in the least like for one moment they might simply state a fact that they don’t want to hear.
It seems to be the fact that the teller has the agency and freedom to speak on the matter at all, which enrages them more that what is actually told.
We make of this what we might.
July 29, 2021
Parliament has already passed such laws MiC
The Climate Change Act is one such example.
The Net Zero Policy that develops from that act contains bans on gas boilers and internal combustion engines vehicles in a few years.
I think that meets the definition of “requires”
As every political party is in favour of these policies, the only way to vote against them is to hope a new party with different views might develop.
July 29, 2021
As I said.
July 29, 2021
Vote Reform.
July 29, 2021
Not the point, Andy.
Those with ICE cars and gas boilers are going to be punished until they ditch them. And then punished after that too.
‘Front loaded’ costs.
Ah. You mean ordinary people are going to have to take on more credit.
You do realise that credit is at the root of excessive global consumption. Enabling people to consume what they haven’t already earned and – in many cases – more than they ever will.
Credit took the brakes off consumption in the same way that leaving the gold standard created funny money.
Your EV seems to work quite well for you but wait until there is a queue of them at your next ’15 minute’ charging point and the government have decided to raise lost petrol revenue (currently at over 150% of refinery price) by whacking it on EV charging and mileage.
And they are only as clean as the power station that charges them and advocates of them ought to be as puritanical about their features as they are forcing flat dwellers to fight for charging points. They should be as bland and utilitarian as a soviet Lada.
July 29, 2021
32m vehicles to be dealt with the year they are banned….quite a problem coming up.
And where to put all those battery scooters, push-bikes and walking boots?
July 29, 2021
Your views and that of our current green government appear as one
July 29, 2021
Have you noticed there is NO limit of money for a non stop flood of non English speaking, unskilled, house wanting, NHS wanting, translator wanting, schooling wanting, non contributing, infrastructure using, culture change demanding, replacements.? Only one inevitable result – and the govt know it.
July 29, 2021
“much lower running costs.” Until you need to replace the battery.
July 29, 2021
DOM and Mark B, Excellent comments both. It is truly getting past wake up time. The Conservative party is useless, in dereliction, and culpable.
July 29, 2021
The argument now is how we can become self sufficient without burning coal and oil . The argument should not be this continuing obsession with Co2 and climate change. Moving on to other reusable sources will put us in a situation which is not finite .
July 29, 2021
The issue about ‘burning oil & gas’ is only definitive if you believe the hype about half the world scientists saying that their predicted models indicate a global temperature rise of 1.5 degree – otherwise your assumption is false
July 29, 2021
‘Water power more generally is more reliable and wind by harnessing water flows down rivers or the power of the regular tides and waves.‘
Hydro electric schemes were successfully implemented in Scotland in the post war years.
However, there has been talk of a Severn barrage for a very long time. It has supporters and opponents.
July 29, 2021
What I find extraordinary is the complete refusal of politicians either in govt or not and of green campaigners and others who like to make loud gestures of green virtue to address the basic numbers. What is to be the energy source for the c. 5x increase in electric power generation needed to achieve ‘net zero’, and what is to be the backup for when wind and solar don’t work due to weather conditions? There are no answers to this and the question isn’t being asked let alone debated properly. Very curious.
July 29, 2021
Fixing draughts in my home is my responsibility. The government’s role should be to set, and enforce, the highest standards of insulation in new-build housing.
July 29, 2021
The current new building regs are set, enforced and inspected by the governing trade body – National Federation of Builders
July 29, 2021
Glen
New Insulation standards for new homes and extensions are currently going through consultation for possible introduction next year.
I am informed by the trade press that many of the older double glazing systems currently in use will not pass the proposed new standards, even when using high insulation sealed units, as it’s the frame that will fail the new tests.
Newer systems should be ok for a while, as long as the correct sealed units are fitted.
Life expectancy of a sealed unit is still the same as it ever was, about 20 years, hence the 5 – 10 years guarantee given by many manufacturers on product.
July 29, 2021
Great – marking their own homework like Boeing did.
July 29, 2021
And Councils Planning and Building Control Departments.
Is that OK for you Marty?
July 29, 2021
No, because they are forced to contract out to private sector “consultancies” who are also often connected with the building industry.
July 29, 2021
Pumped storage, to make use of the abundant supply of free energy being harvested by wind and solar farms is a good idea. Those of us of a certain age will recall the huge metal gasometers that used to be found in every town, these stored the domestic gas that used to be made from our coal. As they were pumped full they rose up from the ground and would supply domestic gas under pressure on demand
I envisage pumped storage steel tanks full of water (or the excavated spoil) the size of a football pitch and say, 50m tall when raised. A cubic metre of water weighs a tonne and so ~ 540,000 tonnes could be pumped up using surplus renewable wind farm energy at night and/or solar energy during the day – and the energy released on demand. The technology is already available and a great deal of energy could be stored if we built, say 200 of them dotted around the country. Certainly the steel required could keep a UK steelworks busy for quite a while.
Using windfarm energy to electrolyse free seawater (once the sewage has been filtered out) to produce green hydrogen and its valuable by-product, oxygen is another option. Siemens have already built a full-scale demonstration plant using solar energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.
https://www.siemens-energy.com/mea/en/company/megaprojects/dewa-green-hydrogen-project.html
Once thousands of EVs are on our roads they will also soak up windfarm output at night and will effectively become energy storage devices. There are huge opportunities for UK entrepreneurs in the renewable energy field.
July 29, 2021
Good to see a positive informed contribution looking at the opportunities rather than the King Canute push back stuff that politically and now with all the major financial etc institutions committed to it, is a dead duck.
In other DT news ‘what’s conservative about pushing up taxes and power costs, even nationalisation back to the appalling British Rail. A steel producer. Bankrupt for a reason, no idea how to reform the NHS, just throw more money at it and appoint ‘a lifer’ to run it, zero new ideas, education in the pockets of the unions etc.
A Labour lite ideologically bereft party allowing the blob back to control our country.
The issues you raise Sir John are interesting but ‘fiddling whilst Rome burns’
July 29, 2021
Your ‘gasometers’ would only keep the UK’s current demand satisfied for about half an hour.
The purpose of putting an electric car on charge overnight is, believe it or not, to charge its battery, (as opposed to the few minutes it took to ‘charge’ your petrol car). I am sure electric car users will be delighted to find their car battery flat in the morning and a couple of discharge-charge cycles stolen from the precious few the car came with!
Politicians and others are living in a fantasy land, they just don’t appreciate how much energy is stored within fossil fuels, fuels that can be readily stored and transported as required. Springs, weights and flywheels need to be massive to store significant amounts of energy.
A can of petrol is truly a wonder fuel.
July 29, 2021
Agree that by 2040 we may be well on the way to a better solution than with products now, and that is the whole point of protest, the government is trying to move too quickly before reliable and proven products are fully developed and available, of course the sensible thing to do is to replace existing with better as the old and existing equipment time expire’s, if its cost effective to do so.
That is not what the government are doing, they are deliberately penalising some products and throwing taxpayer money at others.
At the moment electric cars are being heavily subsidised through grants (now reducing) but most of all, through no taxation, whilst exactly the opposite is true of ICE vehicles and fuel, hence the reason the running cost factor that you outline is in favour of electric, that is until the Government start to tax them as well, because they will need the revenue.
Too many moving goalposts for sensible decision making I am afraid.
July 29, 2021
Sir John. I am interested to know if you believe that climate change is man made.
July 29, 2021
Intelligent people do not require binary absolutes.
If they are of the view that there is a reasonable probability that the claims of the majority of meteorologists and of other atmospheric scientists are correct, and also that the consequences of ignoring them could be disastrous, then responsibility – stemming from the Enlightenment value of the Precautionary Principle – dictates that they take action.
For those in certain positions, and in relation to matters generally, failure in this regard might rightly be deemed recklessly criminal.
July 29, 2021
”Intelligent people do not require binary absolutes”
So the Laws of Physics don’t apply
July 29, 2021
???
July 29, 2021
I’d like to hear that answer
July 29, 2021
I might believe there is some good intent in all this if I could see any environmental care or consistency in the small, local things.
But no….front gardens are concreted over, back gardens are ghastly deforested wastelands filled with noise and smoke making equipment. Cars idle smokily and noisily often emitting loud music. The rubbish produced by all the woke companies litters everywhere and total idiots troop off to clean beaches rather than hold the authorities to account.
We need local jobs, local shops…the list is endless and so are the lies from government especially the Home Office.
Well they can shove their green garbage Reset cr*p because it was never born out of any care for the planet or the people on it.
July 29, 2021
It beggars belief.
It’s the young ‘educated’ people who seem to leave the beaches and parks looking like tips. “Someone else does the cleaning.”
When was the last time you found a Werther’s Originals packet on a beach or in a park ?
July 29, 2021
Open top recycling. Madness in our windy weather.
The latest is that we “… must not waste water rinsing tins and plates.” So dirty cans are supposed to sit outside in Summer heat ?
July 29, 2021
Oh my goodness!
I hadn’t heard that latest madness.
Not rinse out tins etc?
Rats, foxes, cats tearing open rubbish sacks …and stench, as you say.
And not waste water in a rainy country?
Too many people now?
Or are the crazies planning to export our water?
They are allegedly clearing out an area of Africa to get at rich underground supplies of water! Three powers fighting over it no doubt.
July 29, 2021
NLA – it also seems to be the young who want unlimited immigration – haven’t they any understanding of a quart into a pint pot?
July 29, 2021
You make some good points but far too gently. The net zero agenda is wrong in engineering terms, environmental terms and economic terms. It is a political disaster too. CO2 is not a major problems, the solutions proposed do not save CO2 and certainly not significant CO2.
If CO2 is really the problem they claim we would need world co-operation to reduce it and this will clearly not happen. China alone built the equivalent of more than one large coal plant every week in 2020.
If the government really think CO2 is the problem they would ban first class flights, helicopters (other than rescue ones), central heating, bonfire nights, firework displays, burning wood (it should be used as wood or buried), barbeques, garden fires. They should ban planes flying with more than a few empty seats, ban sales of expensive cars with huge engines, large houses and all meat eating and meat production. They should make people wear more jumpers and thermals and not heat buildings much at all. They should cut down all mature trees (the take in little or no net CO2 use the wood and replant with new growing trees. Ban all space flights, reduce international shipping, keep small old cars rather than replacing them and much else. But they do not do any of this as they clearly do not really think CO2 is a serious problem.
You can only judge politicians by what they do not what they say.
July 29, 2021
They are for example burning imported wood at Drax an insane policy if you are really concerned about C02. They still allow people to build massive homes 50 times larger than they reasonably need and buy collections of huge luxury cars. You would certainly ban bottled and canned water and drinks and drink tap water (far cheaper & better for you anyway). It is perfectly clear the government themselves given their actions simply do not believe in CO2 reductions it is a ruse for socialism and a con trick. It you want a good laugh read the insanity from Allegra Stratton (Boris’s spokesman on green crap) in the Telegraph a couple of day back. Also ban gyms as that is clearly a large waste of food fuelled energy (food energy is very inefficient in CO2 terms).
July 29, 2021
The media carefully avoid reporting the NASA website which concluded that over 35 years of increasing CO2 the planet had added 18 million square kilometres of greenery due to enhanced plant growth, about twice the area of the USA. ‘Zero carbon’ is a plain idiotic political slogan.
The arrogance of political ‘elites’ knows no bounds. They can’t stop rubber boats crossing the Channel but they think they can adjust the temperature of the entire globe to suit themselves by putting up windmills and other expensive and superstitious gestures. Banging saucepans to drive away the virus would be in the same category of deluded thinking . With these attitudes the future situation of the UK as an environmental goody-goody will be laughable as the real polluters like China do nothing. Insane, as you claim repeatedly.
July 29, 2021
RH, +1
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Today I read that the electricity supply for all these electric cars is absolutely nowhere near ready or probably even possible! Well there’s a surprise!
Also…more scarily ( can this really be true?) there are firms planning to capture and store (!!) CO2.
Huge contracts for mates no doubt!
July 29, 2021
Is it Southern Water by any chance?
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
What a load of infantile absolutist nonsense you so often write.
July 29, 2021
got a mirror handy?
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Indeed LL
July 29, 2021
<blockquotewhat does make sense and what is a saleable green policy?
TBH – it is impossible to answer that because we are starting from a position of very misguided logic, so many of us will argue that we are starting from an invalid point.
We expect to run low on energy this autumn as generating plants close down, which demonstrates the irrationality of the current approach – before reducing capacity we should have developed something that can really replace that energy creation we already have.
The current practice is to make sure the public get the message, very hard, and reduce their usage, if they can get any when it gets really cold!
We all want a nice clean planet, but knee jerk reactions are worse than useless…… FGS, it should be obvious to everyone that nature has worked for millions of years to provide us with fuels and precious resources that we can just take out of the ground — What an insult to this great Earth God to ‘leave it in the ground’.
We need to back track on Net-Zero, all the way…. Fix those models that have never worked, get science honest again, remove incentives for the already rich to get even richer off something that is not a problem, and take a fresh look at our world – It wasn’t created just for looking at, it was meant to be lived on to the fullest possible extent.
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
USA reduced their carbon emissions and increased energy security greatly by promoting fracking. We should do the same instead of relying on electricity imports made from Russian gas and German coal and Canadian wood chips.
July 29, 2021
Yes, the burning of methane rather than coal roughly halves CO2 generation, so it is an important interim means of power production etc.
The pyrolytic conversion of methane to hydrogen first would reduce that to zero.
July 29, 2021
Hmm…
So no energy need to do the conversion process then , wonder where that comes from…[irony]
July 29, 2021
“…Methane pyrolysis is considered a suitable alternative technology for hydrogen production. Methane pyrolysis implies the thermal decomposition of methane to form hydrogen and solid carbon. From the thermodynamic point of view, the decomposition of methane is energetically much more economical than water electrolysis, i.e., only 37.5 kJ are necessary to produce 1 mol of H2, whereas 286 kJ per mol H2 are required in water electrolysis. Although methane pyrolysis is not – unlike water electrolysis – an indefinitely sustainable process due to the use of a fossil raw material, this technology can be a timely alternative owing to the large amounts of natural gas reserves available.”
It’s around eight times cheaper in energy usage than electrolysis. If the hydrogen produced is also used to supply the heat, then up to a third of it may need to be used, but you’re still left with the lion’s share.
July 29, 2021
I think that people who try to skip all the strictures they have imposed on others…like pingpotty isolating…
are extremely selfish,
and illiberal,
and sneaky, and MEAN.
They should learn to put the public first!
July 29, 2021
I agree with your general direction but what is the government actually doing?
Sustainable and secure, scalable electricity generation has to be a core element of energy supply, but it won’t be cheap enough to cover UK winter heating needs.
I and a friend have been comparing notes on experiences with “greener” energy approaches – solar panels, immersion heater diverters, EV and air source heat pumps. The short answer is that ASHPs do not appear to be viable for UK winters without expensive supplementary heating, while the more effective GSHP installation is far too expensive as a general approach. Solar panels and diverters are good enough for average EV usage, house appliances and hot water but would not be generally sufficient for heating in the colder months even with reasonably well insulated homes.
I don’t see UK housing stock of all ages being converted to passivhaus standards and even double glazing and extensive insulation is likely too expensive for many. So you need to accept you can only get so far with reducing domestic properties and focus on the generation and supply side.
Short of finding some magical way to generate electricity very, very cheaply and while meeting the self -imposed restrictions, my suggestion is to explore the use of surplus electricity to generate hydrogen feedstock. Use that H2 along with captured CO2 for hydrocarbon production – gas for home heating and generator fuel, liquids for transport. Get this process close enough to net zero CO2 and you can extend if not retain the option for some ICE vehicles.
What is the UK research strategy, programme and funding to address our energy and resource needs? Is it more than that being wasted on HS2? What is the UK strategy on critical materials, which will need to include catalysts, metals etc to support our energy and industrial needs? Does the government even have a list yet?
Another side of the equation is to reduce general demand by stopping the import of unproductive migrants.
July 29, 2021
Your submission today suggests to me that there is no credible plan to detox the UK. Nothing that stands up to scientific scrutiny and is acceptable to the electorate who are expected to pay for it. All we get are soundbite pronouncements and no appended budget. Meanwhile industry, engineering and science are quietly getting on with possible solution that are marketable. The ill informed legislators will need to shift their stance in the face of growing public disbelief.
July 29, 2021
The government must start with State buildings as they come up for repair, renewal and replacement. The number of buildings that you can see lights on at night, floodlights on empty car parks, empty multi-storey car parks at night instead of reactive lights that only come on when a person walks past. Buildings that could have solar panels fitted south facing, replacement tiles rather than attached on to tiles.
We want the British to have control over our energy provision not foreign firms and other Countries.
Government make the savings show us how big the savings are at the local council offices for a start. Do all of these big old listed public buildings have secondary glazing and insulation? If not, why not if you all believe in this is the way forward and there are immediate savings?
July 29, 2021
a-tracy – – re the solar panels. It was suggested ages ago that with all the new houses and industrial units going up everywhere – the South facing roofs could have the panels fitted as standard – but then again it always needs someone to grab more money afterwards instead of forward thinking.
July 29, 2021
bigneil – I wonder just how successful solar panels are? Why aren’t they compulsory on blocks of apartments they’re building all over London, Birmingham and Manchester if they generate enough electricity to run the block?
It is just so tiring to listen to all this fiddling around the edges.
When the new tube line was built did they plan in the heat distribution system to power up local flats/offices nearby as they did on some of the old lines.
Someone putting a bit of loft insulation in isn’t the big solution to these problems. Everybody I know already has it and most have cavity wall insulation.
July 29, 2021
SirJ you and the conservative party are working on the premise that you have to have a ‘revolution’
A green revolution is staged to show and appease the green party and the world media that we’re doing something…what we need is the management of our built environment and not the social engineering of people, their views and their behaviour
Before we look at solutions we need to understand the problem/issue, the governments own BEIS report that UK co2 level is down to 1858 level and all air particle pollutants are down dramatically across the range to 1970 level – so the issue isn’t co2 or air pollution…..maybe it’s the predicted 1.5 degree global temperature rise – well only half of scientists believe its man-made the other half believe its sun flares and planet life cycle
Realise that we the UK are not the problem, China, India and Russia is
So by all means create a managed ‘green’ environment to make thing cleaner, pretty and more efficient/sustainable for humans to live in
Build more nuclear power station – especially small modular
Dredge rivers and build up banks with its material
Manage our trees and tree planting nationally
Fund our council to clean up litter
Develop and allow coal fired powers with low emissions
Develop the use of ‘graphene’ material, products and filters
Above all stop banning things on a false premise
July 29, 2021
Past and present governments have encouraged massive housing developments on flood plans, then fail to dredge the rivers. To protect the homes and those living in them, it is time to encourage the recommencement of river dredging, because we have, purportedly, left the EU.
Or are most politicians really that stupid, or do they just have a sadistic streak?
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Denis Cooper.. and just how do you think the Government us going to enforce non movement of goods from NI to the ROI with some 500 border crossings- not to mention farmyards outhouses and laneways one side or the other?
July 29, 2021
Green should include steps to ensure no slurry can get into water courses -a very real problem currently.
Water Companies should be compelled to redouble efforts and budgets to tackle terrible waste of potable water leaking into streets etc.
Local Authorities should work to standardise equipment to process various waste items, including collection of spent batteries, paint cans, previously non-recyclable plastics and more.
Cars reaching end-of-life should be collected by arrangement and not fall into the hands of scrappers making a fast buck.
More Authorities should provide nearer locations for dealing with waste (Wokingham failing being a classic case in point) and establish compost production ideally in their borough – not miles away like Wokingham.
I’m sure people would appreciate a tidier, more environmently aware neighbourhood.
July 29, 2021
The trend towards more limited life products needs to be reversed somehow.
Buildings made to last 100 Yrs, vehicles 20, appliances 20, clothes 10.
This was possible in the past.
July 29, 2021
In a nutshell I believe that conservation (e.g. preventing drafts) will work since it unites the “green” requirement with the economic requirement.
The rest of it is politics/power grabbing (communism/socialism/Marxism by the back door) or people distorting the market to make a fast buck.
I believe that anything that requires “nudging” (e.g. propaganda) should not be trusted.
July 29, 2021
It seems strange that we need to divert recources to fight atmospheric warming in a country that is warming at a rate of 1/100 deg C per year, mainly in the winter season, and whose inhabitants need space heating to stay warm for the majority of the year.
July 29, 2021
The most promising solution to sustainable, reliable electrical power is probably the Rolls Royce modular nuclear station project.
It is entirely UK-designed and built and has huge export potential. The government should be diverting a large amount towards development and should throw in lots of foreign aid budget in as well as the system should be ideally suited to many third world countries.
A production line to build the modules could be functioning sooner than any new large power station project that has to go through our tortuous planning process !
July 29, 2021
Must be plenty of under-employed, high quality engineers at R/R currently given the lack of flights and demand for new aero engines or maintenance of them.
July 29, 2021
Did you see the article on the nationalisation of Forgemasters in the Telegraph yesterday? It concludes:
The company also hopes to work on a new generation of mini nuclear reactors which are far cheaper to design and build than conventional powerplants.
Mr Bond said that the nuclear plants – known as small modular reactors – are similar to the devices used in submarines.
July 29, 2021
The majority of the contributors have realised that the Marxist solution that’s being proposed can only lead one way!
The abolition of Fracking in the US has resulted in them going from an Oil exporter to being dependent on some extremely unstable countries
People seem to miss the point that Oil plays an important part in the manufacturing process of several vital products, Pharmaceuticals and plastics amongst them, the fact that almost no MP’s are questioning this is deeply disturbing, the sight of an almost completely empty HoC with the few attendees masked is beyond comprehension
I don’t think that Let Down adequately describes the situation, what is required is the reassertion the Old Normal which served us so well for so long?
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Given the record cold currently afflicting Australia and South Africa, the snow falling in Brazil, our cold spring, the sub zero temperatures recently experienced in Texas, one must question whether the world is warming at all.
Sure, I’ve cherry picked- but so do those promoting the idea of warming.
July 29, 2021
Energy efficiency and its pursuit and the drastic reduction of waste is to my mind should be the drivers. The idea that green zealots should be allowed such power and influence by government is dangerous and largely unworkable.
July 29, 2021
“net zero enthusiasts” Impractical fools who need to consider the arguments against it by real scientists. Reading “The Hockey Stick Illusion” by A.W. Montford would be a good start. There are (were?) presentations on YouTube by people such as Patrick Moore.
Surely it is time for a reasoned discussion rather than blind acceptance of the politics pushed by government?
July 29, 2021
Patrick Moore’s new book is excellent as is “Sustainable Energy Without Hot Air” free on the internet by David MacKay (A Cambridge Physicist/Engineer) he illustrates the huge practical, engineering and physical/economic constraints of low carbon energy generation.
July 29, 2021
Fixing draughts? Hang on Sir John – aren’t you pointing out that one of the remedies to corona is better ventilation?
As Florence Nightingale pointed out.
So – underfloor heating and open windows. Quite the Roman.
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
What about the project in cornwall, the eden hot rocks, should be up and running sometime next year and if works like in other countries will supply over 15% of the England electric when finished. One reason it may be kept off the radar is because big companies and gov don’t like it, it cheap to build and supply electric for nothing, not the way they do business.
July 29, 2021
Sir John – as you say the “It is not however a good idea to do so by coming to rely more and more on imports ”
Its even more concerning that the whole theory of todays and future UK Energy is based on off loading it to foreign a lot of it foreign State owned energy suppliers.
It would appear that nuclear for all its problems is part of the UK’s future, there is a big however in that. The UK thanks to Gordon Brown sold off our capacity to be an independent Nuclear energy provider – as there was no conceivable reason for its future. The UK is now paying Foreign State owned providers more than it achieved from the sale just to get back on track.
To many successive Governments have played to the audience in order to win the next election, before common sense and the common good of the country. In an item recently in the MsM it was reasoned the UK Government will give the French State run energy company more than its value just to keep us supplied with electricity – paying to be held hostage comes to mind.
This lack of foresight is played out regularly in all the areas the Government is charged with keeping us safe and secure. Each time it leads the taxpayer to pay twice over for the same, think of ARM, think of GPS out of Guildford now in the hands of the EU, think of the Chinese takeover of the UK’s largest chip maker in Wales(especially when the world is crawling to a halt due to shortages)
July 29, 2021
Being more self sufficient will work but energy costs will rise. We will simultaneously need to make Chinese imports more expensive in order to punish it for running a dirty economy. In order to comply with the spirit of WTO rules, we would also need to apply higher tariffs to imports from the USA, Poland and Germany, nations that also burn a lot of coal. This needs to be done gradually to enable our entrepreneurs and investors to use labour more efficiently, in order to counter cost increases.
July 29, 2021
Strange. I don’t recall any of this ”green revolution” and ”zero carbon by 2030 (or whatever)” stuff in the Conservative Manifesto back in 2019. Has it been debated much over the past two years – you know, when our chosen representatives get together in Parliament and discuss things?
July 29, 2021
Boris & Co would say ‘’the manifesto is more of a guideline’’ so it can evolve into anything until the next election when they’ll swear by it
July 29, 2021
A big area of concern comes from the ‘Grand Standing’ and ‘Virtue Signalling’ every proposal coming from Government amounts to exporting jobs, exporting the UK’s future. The Government is not keeping the People safe and secure when all their focus is on ‘just’ moving the problems to elsewhere in the World.
The starting place for anything must be how all these replacement arrive in the market place. A great big chunk of the battery powered cars are made and delivered to our shores by some of the most polluting elements known to man. i.e. the Government is in the first instance creating greater World pollution than it solves in service – so desperate to be on message they don’t look at the consequences.
July 29, 2021
Sir John “especially now there are difficulties in replacing our old nuclear stations let alone expanding nuclear.”
I would suspect it isn’t really such a big deal, more the consequences of a weak Government that is to ready to ‘give’ taxpayers money away rather than invest it for a return. The Government is selling us down the river when they give out money to what ostensibly is foreign powers to provide our energy. They(their owners) in turn see this weakness and play the long political game as after all its politics to them not business.
All enterprises that require taxpayer subsidies should be first an foremost owned by the taxpayer, that does not mean a foreign taxpayer. Someone somewhere has to start taking responsibility and be held to account to ensure a re-investable return on all taxpayer funding.
July 29, 2021
Fully subsidised wind turbines by the taxpayer, fully owned by private energy company…..and all the benefit goes to the company shareholders
July 29, 2021
I’m a fan of watermelons. But not when they’re political policies and are green on the outside but red on the inside.
The Government is promoting extreme left-wing policies under the guise of environmentalism. It is all about CONTROL (again). Banning this; outlawing that; taxing; forcing unnecessary expenditure on private individuals to meet a collective outcome. And continual “nudging” (ie psychological techniques) to change behaviour, treating us like children.
The pathetic, patronising and quite frankly childish article Allegra Stratton wrote in the DT this week is a prime example. How on earth can a Government, which purports to be conservative, sanction such a ridiculous lecture on how to wash the dishes? Do they really not understand how they are alienating conservative voters with this lunacy?
The NetZero claptrap should be ditched. Nothing we do to reduce carbon emissions will make the slightest bit of difference to the global output of C02. The Government should instead focus on planting more trees (instead of ripping out ancient woods along the route of HS2); empowering individuals to improve the energy performance of their homes by scrapping VAT on insulation and solar panels/installation etc and (if they must) ramping up road tax on 4×4 cars, which have proliferated in the past 2 decades, to encourage drivers to switch to smaller vehicles.
July 29, 2021
Many good point here. Though to save CO2 best it is actually better to chop the mature ones down (then use to timber to build long term buildings or just bury it deep) and then grow new ones in their place. Though this might have political difficulties. Similarly you should bury all crop waste and not use it for energy or let it rot.
But we all know C02 is not really the huge problem they pretend it is.
July 29, 2021
Gone With The Wind
Courtesy of Gridwatch, here is the contribution of wind power to total electricity demand from 1st April to 24th July:
25% of the time it met 5% or less of demand
48% of the time it met 10% or less of demand
66% of the time it met 15% or less of demand
79% of the time it met 20% or less of demand
Somebody above proposed “using surplus renewable wind farm energy at night” for pumped storage schemes. Based on the last 4 months there was precious little surplus and that was outweighed by a huge shortfall. People, including what laughingly passes for a Government, need to wake up and face the uncomfortable negative facts about renewable energy.
July 29, 2021
Wind turbine 100% funded by UK taxpayer and 100% supported by every MP
July 29, 2021
Since “climate change” is a religion perhaps we ought to say that Covid is a sign sent to us to show us that Modelling is not Science.
St Neil of Ferguson has shown us that many times over the last few decades.
July 29, 2021
My wet finger in the air facing the breeze is more accurate.
July 29, 2021
There cannot be many homes left that do not have basic insulation, i.e loft, cavity walls and double glazing.
To go any further than that requires much investment and also involves the infamous *cladding*.
There are thousands of people having their lives ruined by unsafe cladding which, four years on from Grenfell, is still in place and people who bought flats in good faith are expected to pay for its replacement.
July 29, 2021
After President Macron’s legislation of a few days ago to make the French vaccine prisoners, they have just sprayed his residence, the Elysian Palace, with manure. I suspect this is not about going green. Could it be they have no faith in their rulers?
July 29, 2021
You get the odd loopy farmer anywhere.
Remember what happened to that council here?
July 29, 2021
The out of step inequality of the UK tax punishment system. Is those that can afford something are financed by those that can’t. The latest mumblings is that more battery car charging points should be funded by the general taxpayer. Just as those able to afford these shiny new battery cars are subsidised by the general taxpayer.
The Government keeps digging holes. There is a concept that you should just get something ….. because.
Its like the irony of those jetting of on holiday and everyone else gets punished for their extra CO2 production and when they bring the new virus in everyone gets to batten down once more.
July 29, 2021
Like so much of the UK getting to the top of the “Zero Carbon here” chart is we just take the generated energy and leave the CO2 in another country. The Greens and all politicians that jump on this supposed vote catcher can tick a box at our expense. The Government has spent more time explaining and justifying why we should get vaccinated with daily broadcasts, charts, professors and scientists making presentations. It is a bit suspicious that they can’t present evidence to the voter in a similar way to justify the mad expensive dash to go CO2 generation free. The focus on zero carbon emission is a distraction from all the other ways the environment is being destroyed. But there is no money to be made in stopping environmental damage but a lot in going green and throwing out these cheap and efficient CO2 generators before there time is up. Hydrogen is a better fuel for vehicles than electricity but not a lot of investment here unlike China.