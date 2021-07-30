This autumn will see a major public spending review. There will be the usual pressure for higher sums for the NHS, for education and other crucial services.There will be some good cuts to announce , as the subsidies and support payments needed during lockdown fall away. There also needs to be some detailed work done on problem areas where expenditure has been rising in ways that are not offering value for money or reflecting preferred policies and outcomes.
I will start examining some of these areas. They include the need to get better control of our borders to cut the costs imposed by illegal migration, as the government seeks answers through new legislation and policing. There is the big question of what should the railway look like post pandemic if as many think there will be a big decline in peak hour commuting which has been the high volume staple of the passenger business. Whilst the government is wedded to HS2, a very expensive project, there remain other pressures on capital spend to examine. There is the issue of how much money should be spent on housing subsidy at a time when the housing market is awash with private money.Do we need to subsidise the provision of homes given the way we offer financial help to those who cannot afford the homes on offer without benefits?
We need to look at the issue of how much the UK state buys from abroad, and whether there could be cheaper procurement from UK sources when you take into account tax flows on the businesses producing the items. We need to ask why the UK is still sending so much cash to the EU after we have left, with insufficient push back on the EU’s view of the cost of the Withdrawal Agreement. Your thoughts on areas where reductions in spending could happen would be welcome.
Well HS2, Hinckley C, Shit Hill at Marble Arch, the circa 50% of the state sector that deliver no real value or do positive harm and largest of all the net zero carbon insanity. Bonkers in CO2 terms, environmental terms, energy terms, economic terms and insane politically top. Cost will be well over £1 trillion and for zero benefit.
Make people pay for the NHS (combined with tax cuts) and thus encourage some real and fair competition in healthcare to the appalling at best second rate NHS.
Tax breaks for private school fees too, so as to encourage more to pay for their own children, thus cutting education costs for the state and improving education standards in the process too.
I estimate that I pay £5k a year to the NHS.
It will be nearly six months post incident by the time I see a doctor (any sort of doctor) about an acute knee injury.
Imagine what sort of health insurance I could have got for me and my family for £4k pa with £1k given to the NHS for our ambulance/casualty cover.
We did not ‘save’ the NHS. It WAS shut down by Covid.
Cutting red tape is a win, win saves the government money and make industry more competitive and profitable. So what do we get yet more of it.
Women must get two in five board seats, listed firms told by the FCA (the idiots who gave us on size 40% personal bank overdraft rates).
Companies to face ‘comply or explain’ rules on diversity under new proposals in bid to make boardrooms match society.
I suggest they use the following explanation.
1. Women with decent science and maths degrees and qualifications are rather thin on the ground. Even now it is only about 1 women for every 4 men and higher still in older age groups and at higher levels.
2. Women statistically are more likely to work part time and or take career breaks so tend to have less experience at any given age. They often choose jobs that fit in with children (teaching for example is hugely female esp. Junior School)
3. Women on average (and esp. once they have children) make very different work life balance and career choices they are less likely to work long or inconvenient hours, work on oil rigs, travel and work away from home, commute long distances, work as refuse collectors or on construction sites. Even at A levels languages have about 4 to 1 women. Physics, Further Maths, Computer Studies more like 4 to 1 men.
This FCA proposal is blatantly anti-male discrimination and should therefore be illegal. It is also hugely damaging companies like ours should clearly just employ the best person (or machine or robot) for the job in question.
I note that in 2019, 75.8% of school teachers were women. So are the Gov. going to ban recruitment of female teachers until this becomes 50/50 or is it only “boardrooms” that must be made to match society for the dopes at FCA? Will they do the same by banning male recruitment of say refuse collectors, oil rig workers or front line Construction workers which are over 9o% male? Should do wonders for these industries.
We need to review HS2 .The costs appear to be running out of control whilst the need for it seems to have diminished
Meanwhile the need for investment in railways in the north is paramount
I am glad to see the government supporting BAE and the Tempest aircraft project
The government needs to release the Cumbrian coal mine project
The government needs to support investment in battery and hydrogen technologies
Cancel now not “review” it made no sense whatsoever when started by Labour and post Covid make even less sense. True they have idiotically (or even corruptly perhaps) pissed £billions away on it already but it is still far better to cancel it. They government should not fall for the sunk cost fallacy (as the foolish Tony Benn did with Concorde – though not as dire as his appalling son Hillary).
We could start by taking a leaf out of Trymps book. UK first.
I don’t understand why the police and local councils have to buy top of the range BMW. When you go to Europe all the public service vehicles are local.
We are using French steel to build nuclear subs, this is nonesense.
When taking into account the cost, social costs should be included not just the headline price.
Cheapest isn’t always best value for the UK taxpayer.
Re ‘cheaper procurement from UK sources’ this should be allied with consideration of : jobs created or preserved, apprenticeships created, strategic skills reserve within UK, reduced dependence on foreign imports especially from China (a country which could restrict exports with serious consequences to the West). At a minimum, Government policy should be encouraging second sourcing from within UK.
My thoughts are very basic. Until government and local authorities clamp down on the way that projects once passed for commencement, the original costings just fly out of the window.
Infrastructure, warships, power stations and net zero the list is endless.
Prove to the taxpayer you have tried and tested controls in place to ensure VFM on how the project will be managed and audited phase by phase.
Is the NHS still providing seminars to their employees regarding the Marxist Critical Race Theory that assets that white people are innately evil? And you consider taxpayer funded spending on this NOW political organisation ‘a crucial service?
Your party’s lost its mind. It’s become psychotically obsessed with repositioning itself to the left of Labour. Most voters can’t see it the Tories sly shape shifting but people who comment on here can.
Let me tell you what’s gonna happen to the NHS and how it will access to its services no doubt working with your party in government. It will use access to healthcare as a SOCIAL AND POLITICAL WEAPON to assert compliance and control. This will happen as it now does in China. Indeed Macron has already suggested such a move
The public is being held to ransom because your party in government refuse to confront the power of the destructive left that now control all public sector organisations. The march of the Gramsci progressives through the halls of power and the State has been extraordinarily successful to the point where it even controls the actions of Tory Ministers and Tory PMs
Exactly.
July 30, 2021
DOM, +1, Excellent exposition of a sinister and ever developing trend that is becoming evident to some but ignored by far too many who aught to know better and serve us better.
A lot of your arrows here have hit the bulls-eye, Sir John. You’ve identified a number of areas that receive too little attention. Housing benefit is a (selfish?) concern of mine. It seems that too much is being given to too many. Here’s a simple example. My home is flanked to two others. One is worth some £330K and the other about £285K – so, beyond the immediate reach of two doctors working at the local hospital. Both homes are let to people who, with the best will in the world, would never be able to afford to purchase them. Looking at the immediate area, it is on a downward slope as the proportion being BTL’d has reached some 50%. So I wonder how many of these lets are being financed by the local council. And query whether someone unable to make their own rent should be living in a marina development. Of course, national government bears most of the responsibility for the ‘housing crisis’ but may I suggest that MPs should have a chat over tea and biscuits with their local councils to find out where the money is going.
I also believe that the ‘triple-lock’ and the high levels of government support for rich people’s pension contributions are indefensible for the rest of this parliament. Our benefits are too high, dragging in the World’s poor, and so are our taxes.
Yes, a large part of people’s taxes are going straight to private landlords.
I would make renting a property for profit a require a planning application. The character of whole neighbourhoods is being seriously damaged by this.
I agree with much of this but as to “the high levels of government support for rich people’s pension contributions” these have been attacked hugely with a 55% tax and now very low lifetime limits and contribution limits (wrongly in my view – it has caused many (doctors for example) to retire early ). It is not really a “tax relief” anyway just a “tax deferment” as you pay tax at up to 45% when you draw the pension down. If you remove higher rate tax deferment you make investment in pensions rather pointless for many people.
Spending review? Any review needs to be much more meaningful than that.
Why should the NHS be given more money when at a time it was needed the most it withdrew medical and dental services in a claimed pandemic? We have been failed badly by that institution, at the cost of lives, and still are being failed.
Far from performing a “spending” review which I imagine will follow the same “Business as usual” rails as any other before it there needs to be a drains-up existential review.
The question is would any amount of money be appropriate without radical changes of focus, management and structure.
The same needs to be asked about the public sector generally where they continued in secure employment, providing reduced services and increasing taxes while the rest of us were left to rot.
The bigger problem for the NHS is it is over-subscribed treating lifestyles diseases, such as obesity and its negative consequences, drink, drug and smoking disorders and I suspect a good chunk of mental health problems are in fact self-inflicted. Relieve the NHS the pressure of these and they will find it much easier to cope.
A society only produces so many suitable candidates for nursing and medicine. If these are insufficient because the excess demand is too great, the NHS has to turn to less suitable candidates to fill the posts. Consequently the service suffers, catastrophically for some who are treated.
The Marble Arch Hill has cost £2 million+ for a pointless & temporary hill smelling of refuse. Plus traffic disruption too. About the same as building 20 permanent small houses for people. So why exactly did Westminster do it?
A large Heltah Skeltah ride would have been far cheaper, more fun and far preferable.
Good morning.
This is nothing more that a way for the Government to tell us how wonderful it is by spending more. Yes, the NHS will get more and, yes the service will little improve but CEO’s salaries and benefits will increase. Same to with local and devolved governments’.
The only thing that will impress me, is if the government can actually manage to achieve a balanced budget. But with the PM throwing other peoples money around like a drunken sailor just so he can be more liked, I very, very much doubt it.
Quote, ” They include the need to get better control of our borders to cut the costs imposed by illegal migration,”
Also, the ongoing costs of supporting the illegal economic migrants who are already here and who we seem unable to deport ?
Hayek certainly seems to have taken a back seat for now.
His ideas appear to fall apart when confronted by war, natural disaster, epidemics and the rest.
The fact that his ideas would increasingly appear to contribute significantly to making these things happen too may well prove fatal for this baleful doctrine, and not before time.
Why do we only have a spending review once a year, appreciate that perhaps an annual budget has to be set out in some form, but households and business review and check spending constantly, and if it starts to get out of hand, then a decision is made to either stop purchasing a product or service, or seek and alternative immediately, not in a years time.
Seems to me these annual budgets are just a green light to spend that amount, no matter if the goods or work are required or not.
Perfectly understand a wage review should be made on an annual basis.
Given the way France is not just failing to halt/manage the illegals jumping into dingy’s, but is actively aiding with escorts/deliberately turning a bling eye, why hasn’t this remuneration to them been stopped/a refund demanded?
If the Johnson regime are of the opinion this waste of taxpayers money must continue, change the method under which this remuneration is paid and make it paid in arrears, based on daily basis achievement.
Achievement in no crossings results in remuneration.
Failure to halt the crossings results in no remuneration.
The taxpayer has a right to know why they are expected to pay twice.
1. To Macron
2. Then paying again for the illegals upkeep
And why are undocumented illegals allowed entry, they are hardly fleeing from a war torn country?
HS2 will cost £100bn. That is a lot of money.
But it is a multi-generational project. It’ll be used not only by your children and grandchildren but by THEIR children and grandchildren too. It will still be here in 2121, 2171 and beyond – carrying passengers in the same way we still mostly use railways built by the Victorians.
In this country a project even vaguely ambitious gets moaned about. The M25 was moaned about. Where we would be without it? HS1 was moaned about. Heathrow T5 was moaned about. The Jubilee Line extension was moaned about. The 2012 Olympics were moaned about. Crossrail has been moaned about. They have all been a success. HS2 will be too.
The £100bn price tag will be paid back over generations. Meanwhile your pensions cost us more than £100bn per year and the rest of us get nothing from then. Axe state pensions save £100bn+ a year.
Start with the obvious – foreign aid to include costs of illegal immigration and other refugees ringfenced at the start of each year plus a substantial amount for repatriation to a supported camp in Africa (for all arrivals whose provenance is unclear).
Introduce £10 deposit for each NHS appointment and give this money to the NHS.
Cap on executive salaries and a complete review of pensions.
Slash compliance costs for diversity budgets by removing the need to comply, let the cream rise not the preferred.
Restrict translation costs.
Scrap HS2 and Green subsidies, if they they are worthwhile they will sustain themselves.
Reduce the number of MPs and the number of patronage posts.
Reduce the number of Lords.
Slash money given to charities, let the public pay if the cause is worthwhile.
Close all tax loopholes by simplifying the tax code (tax giveaways are spending).
Invest in post school training.
“… to get better control of our borders to cut the costs imposed by illegal migration…” – Home Secretary Patel allowed c. 400 to arrive last weekend (can she reach 500 this weekend?) so any budget needs at least to cover the equivalent cost of a new small town annually, ignoring those who arrive during the week.
The profligacy of this government has been something to behold but few seem to question. The cabinet apparently found the magic money tree that they previously claimed didn’t exist. Once we had a real Conservative government that abolished the ‘closed shop’ whereby membership of a trade union was obligatory to be employed in certain companies. We now have Boris Johnson trying to force people to be ‘vaccinated’ in order to keep certain jobs. They seem to have got into office by false pretences. Perhaps you know who the real puppet masters are? How you can support these people is a mystery and grave concern.
Why is the PM deaf to business demanding that Track and Trace is dropped ? This ridiculous situation is squandering the vaccine success and crippling the country’s recovery.
Or is that the point ? We’re not allowed to recover before the EU.