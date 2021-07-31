Funny figures

I rely a lot on official statistics to read trends and make policy suggestions to government. The problem is the figures themselves are very unreliable and need careful interpretation. Recent extreme movements caused by lockdown and closures on an unprecedented scale here and in most overseas economies makes it both revealing and hazardous to live by official figures. The experience has also blown apart many official forecasts, as the ranges are extreme and well outside past behaviours.
We have recently been told that there are over 5.5 million EU citizens living in the UK when throughout the referendum we were told it was around 3 million. We do not know how many illegals there are living here from around the globe. It means that the official figures for the population are likely to be understated by a substantial margin . This affects figures for public service provision. It may depress income per head unless there is an offsetting amount of undeclared income by the unregistered or partially registered. What are we to make of productivity, as clearly there are more workers but maybe more work is being done as well.
The inflation figures have been under stress. They are based on a typical basket of goods and services that people buy. Our buying habits were transformed by lockdown. Gradually the weights and contents of the basket were changed, only now to need changing back as we come out of lockdown. Trying to forecast the inflation index has meant first trying to forecast what will be in it before then trying to forecast price moves of the components.
Official forecasts of the economy went haywire over Brexit as I forecast at the time. A series of grim and stupid negative forecasts were duly proved wrong by events. Then the official forecasters greatly exaggerated the debt and deficits forecasts for the pandemic lockdown period. These were more difficult to get right.
During the pandemic as reported here it was very difficult getting accurate figures for NHS capacity, for death rates and other crucial figures, and difficult getting meaningful comparisons between countries. We need better and more honest data. A hospital admission does not tell us anything about how ill someone is, how long they will stay and whether they will need intensive care. We now learn some people said to be in hospital with COVID caught it in hospital.
We cannot have an informed public debate about health or the economy without better official figures from the state. We need those in the media citing the figures to understand what the figures are actually counting and how inaccurate they may be. We also need to allow for what appears to be bias in forecasts to underpin a policy choice or establishment opinion of what is happening. The economic forecasts over Brexit and COVID which displayed excessive pessimism might have been the result of bias more than incompetence. Some of the error was baked into assumptions used in models.
July 31, 2021
There is a very important but overlooked concept called FISCAL DILUTION.
Simply put. If you have more people in the country doing non-fiscal jobs. That means taking more out of the tax system than they put in then you have lower levels of Government service.
There is a direct and strong causal relationship between allowing low paid immigrant workers and lower levels of Government service. Yet low paid immigrant workers are welcomed by political parties whose policies are to provide better Government services. The contradiction between mandates and actions is stark.
July 31, 2021
Indeed we are roughly at the point where 50% of households pay less tax in than they personally get out in benefits and direct services they receive (such as school places, healthcare, housing and similar). The other 50% pick up the bills for this shortfall and indeed for all the rest of bloated government – police, defence, HS2, shit hill at Mable Arch, social services, roads, rail, the vast government waste, the migrants, the green lunacy …
July 31, 2021
Yes, something needs to be done about the cash-in-hand economy, along the lines of what is done in the Mainland.
It is largely this which attracts clandestine immigration.
Tory-voting white van man might not like it though.
July 31, 2021
An obvious point well made.
All the low paid worker does is encourage low pay. Perhaps those jobs should be called state-subsidised jobs.
Speak to any recently arrived taxi driver (I get to meet lots.) Many will have large families and admit that their wages are a fraction of what the government is paying them. Most are OK but I’ve had to scream at drivers on three separate occasions to get them back on the right side of the road. I had to tell another not to drive at 100mph “But it is legal in my country.”
PS, Our company has had to set up a “bad driver” hotline. What does that tell you ? You – or anyone reading this – are far more likely to be hurt by an RNLI imported, unlicensed, driver than a rip tide.
July 31, 2021
Re: actual UK population
15 years ago leading supermarkets were stating population was nearer 80 million. Government population figures were around 60 million. Government response at the time, was to accuse the population of extraordinary waste of food. Just how many families were buying nearly a third more food that they needed each week, every week? Utterly ridiculous accusation. At the time I remember, looking at my food waste, which consisted of vegetable peelings, apple cores and orange rind and thinking, yeah right…then someone, somewhere must have been buying nearly double what they needed every week to make up my shortfall.
The lies about the actual population size has been going on for at least 2 decades. Probably because the governments knew the indigenous people would quite rightly accuse them, at best, of their incompetence. These lies continue today, but they do go some way to explain why taxes keep going up, without any improvement on service provision. In fact it has got substantially worse.
I was absolutely gobsmacked when the NHS doctors stated (I think it was last year) they would refuse to charge foreigners for health services and the government effectively agreed and has allowed it to continue!
And that is just one area where there are ‘funny figures’.
July 31, 2021
Re the 5.5 million, our fellow Europeans who came here were generally fit, young, ready-educated, skilled and productive, therefore in a good position to start families here, and many of them have done that.
They need now to apply for settled status for their children too.
Also at any *one time* they will not all be here by any means, because most have retained strong links with their home countries, just as have the many UK people who have homes in Spain.
Why must the simplest things need explaining to you?
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
J Bush
Not just supermarkets, the waste treatment works can advise how much additional waste they are treating every year as well, but does anyone take any notice , or even bother to do any sort of compilation, No.
I am shocked and dumfounded John, you mean the expensive once every 10 year Census form that we have to fill in under threat of fines and imprisonment, is not being completed by illegals who should not be here, well who would have thought that, how dishonest of them !
July 31, 2021
The data isn’t dodgy if its serves an official purpose which is to deceive and misinform. As the now utterly offensive New Zealand government declared last month ‘the government is now the only source of truth’. This extends to the British State and organisations like Depts of State, civil service and the entire public sector including the NHS and legal professions That is beyond Orwellian and utterly unacceptable. It hasn’t been condemned by any government to date nor any British politician which doesn’t surprise.
The aim of the now discredited and highly politicised British Socialist State is to prevent an informed and accurate PUBLIC debate. By crushing open debate through the various methods of legislative and now intimidatory techniques the public (private and apolitical or some call pejoratively label them ‘the average man in the street’) recoils from any form of active and in many cases visible debate for fear of official reprisals and it now seems direct threats against those who dare to challenge the prevailing orthodoxy that covers many aspects of public life.
The nomenclature of the progressive poison is designed to control what is and what isn’t permissible debate. From terms like ‘tolerance’ which in practice equals silence (to destroy debate immigration, religious extremism and threats of violence) to vile terms like ‘equality’ and ‘diversity’ which are divide and conquer techniques, highly political and in no way translate into their original meaning.
Of course this deliberate and politically inspired destruction of open and informed debate is both beneficial to the brigands that encompass Labour, the unions and their thugs that tolerate no dissent and indeed to the Tory party that remain silent on many issues to avert blame knowing but not taking sides and allowing others to take the flak can continually insulate themselves from any form of slander or condemnation.
Both parties and indeed agents of the State (and its outriders lie Twitter and the slavish media and some celebrities) are directly and indirectly, in the case of the Tory party, to blame for the thuggishness, the climate of fear and the subtle use of threat to crush damaging debate
We are living through a period in history that in decades to come will be seen as a watershed in which Marxism will be seen to have succeeded in its primary aim, the destruction of human morality and privacy by State ownership of our bodies, our minds and our souls and our property
July 31, 2021
Frightening isn’t it DOM.
July 31, 2021
The left always screams “conspiracy” because it has an agenda to hide.
The Marxist who appears hypocritical is not. It is simply down to the above…a hidden agenda.
I doubt if any government has really not understood that there are many number-bending, left wing gremlins in the system.
That is where the govt’s terror of the right comes from because the right’s power would lie ( if allowed) in exposing the things that have to be hidden from the sheeple.
I note that PP is up to the old “child migrant” routine yet again. What with the RNLI stuff govt. will be sheeple-nudging into acts of great charity I expect. Charity begins at home, my dear politicians!
July 31, 2021
A tough read but absolutely true.
The fact is that there are lots of different ‘twitter storms’ – the Govt just decides which is important and those happen to be the ones that push towards totalitarianism.
The BBC is at the forefront.
Shockingly it used four social media louts to smear 50 odd million England supporters and ruin what should have been a week of celebration of our multicultural football squad. The BBC does not want unity. Claire Balding asked Adam Peaty during the Olympics “Have you noticed any racism since you’ve had a mixed race child ?”
What the hell does she think she’s doing ?
One of our sons has an Indian fiancee. No. We have not seen one shred of racism during our many meetings. Quite the reverse. She’s been the life and soul of any gathering.
July 31, 2021
Good luck with that one JR. Johnson wishes to continue taking in what france doesn’t want. He believes in waffle, obfuscation and mealy – mouthed white wash.
Johnson, and Patel for that matter, don’t want the real statistics known.
July 31, 2021
Lies, hot air, fake promises and pathetic distraction policies is their agenda certainly on migrants.
July 31, 2021
The numbers coming from France are small compared with those who historically landed normally at airports on visas from around the world and then simply never returned, having melted into the crowd.
We have no good idea how many such people there are, because the Tories never properly implemented eBorders, which would have counted people in and then counted them out again.
However, the detection incidence of clandestine immigrants shows far more of such cases than of smuggled people.
July 31, 2021
This doubt over almost every official statistic suits the Government. When policy becomes criticised over time, the decisions can be supported by claims of statistics used at the time were sound, now with the benefit of hindsight, or correction, all can be presented as fine.
Jokes about dodgy abacus, old corrupt spreadsheets, missing people in the counts who are vertically challenged, dropped zeroes and disproportionate representation on graphs means people in general make that knowing smile, or sometimes dismissive grin when faced with official numbers.
July 31, 2021
The upshot is that government is blundering about in the dark – like everyone else – as to what the future holds. Cashflow is as reliable a guide as any for calculating the impact of change as it is occurring – whether in a personal, business or government context. Our family cashflow tells me that significant inflation is affecting our spending. My expectation is that what goes up will stay up. Central banker assurances that the current inflation spike is temporary is no comfort; that merely confirms my belief that the higher prices are here to stay. That is likely to be the best outcome. The worst outcome would be a continued rate of high inflation. That is clearly government policy as it piles on a £trillion plus in its mad dash to achieve “net zero”, the ultimate fool’s errand. How long before there will be a reckoning in the ballot box? Or will MPs pluck up the courage to do something themselves before that day of reckoning by the voter; on the evidence so far most seem to have their heads firmly buried in the sand.
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
Oldtimer
Exactly, do your finances based on historical fact, and known figures at the very least, clearly that is easier for a household than for government, as it is a weekly/monthly known expenditure calculation, but the government seem to rely upon pie in the sky guesswork, and then wonder why the figures have to constantly be adjusted/manipulated.
July 31, 2021
Good morning.
As a follower of John Cowperthwaite I deplore government statistics. I have stated here that the ONS should be shut down for what little good such information it provides. For example:
Well of course they are because :
a) It is politically embarrassing.
b) There is no real way of finding out since we no longer count people both in and out.
What the above statement from our kind host cleverly fails to admit is, the number of people who have ‘legally’ entered the country from non-EU countries. Those numbers are believed to be even higher than from those from the EU.
Measuring Inflation has also changed from CPI to CPIH by the Tories in 2013. I would imagine this was further harmonising with the EU.
The best figures for inflation, if you are going to produce such thing, is to include all those things we all have to pay for. Eg. The Council Tax. They Mayors Precipt (inflation busting that). Defence and Security. The Civil Service. The NHS. National, devolved and local governments. We can also include payments to the EU. All costs that have to be met – somehow !
It was ‘figures’ from a well know individual who has a very bad track record of producing anything reliable, and our media and gullible government that got us into this mess in the first place. So to return to my first sentence – I deplore statistics.
July 31, 2021
Indeed, official statistics can be very misleading indeed and often it is rather hard and very time consuming to get to the bottom of how they even recorded or obtained any figures. Then these figures are further spun and distorted by politicians for political reasons. Also further mangled by many innumerate and unscientific journalist, authors and others. They are also selective in what they choose to record. This so as not to have figures that are politically embarrassing.
How many people who died of Covid received any hospital care or any intensive care for example. I have seen figures that suggest that as many as eight out of nine received no intensive care. How many did not even get palliative care from “our” dire NHS? What proportion of Covid victims caught Covid in hospital having been admitted for other reasons?
How many extra people died due the abject failure of JVCI to vaccinate in a rational order to reflecting gender risk. This is surely well over 1000 and fairly easy to determine. Will there be a group legal action from their widows?
Perhaps the most important things to determine are how much tax receipts will decline when this socialist, tax increasing, green crap pushing government increases taxes even (further from the current hugely over taxes position) and the extent of the huge economic damage that will be done by the £Trillion+ net zero lunacy. Perhaps then we can stop it. But unlikely they will bot even cancel HS2 and Boris ever want to continue his road blocking cycle lane insanity.
July 31, 2021
The Government’s deliberate misuse of statistical data is criminal.
Lying to the house with misrepresentation is rampant.
Misinterpretation by politicians is rife.
We don’t trust you.
And the Office for National Statistics very rarely says anything about how their data is misused.
The establishment has abandoned facts in favour of lying: ‘the ends justify the means’.
July 31, 2021
Even if the figures were accurate politically motivated people wouldn’t believe them. Note how the BBC and Sky don’t believe the current Covid daily case numbers because they are going down rather than up. They only believe data which supports their political aims.
July 31, 2021
If the UK was a real company there would be massive changes needed to bring it back from the brink of real decline. At present the CEO and his directors and the people controlling the back room teams are all living with where the sun doesn’t shine. Data good or bad has to be in the open and discussed with the workforce otherwise there is no way they can rise to the challenge that is required. The data has to be above all accurate (honest) . For too long the statisticians have been living in La La Land thinking they can keep the deception going. Truth always out. Massive changes Sir John in either mindset and application or a change of the CEO and his board.
July 31, 2021
My a chief Constable once said when questioned on rising crime in the Thames Valley, “ I know figures show that crime is rising, but the rate it is rising is falling.” Oh my word that did it for me.
July 31, 2021
There are often simple explanations for the at-first-sight anomalies, which John uses to suggest that these figures are highly unreliable, and that reality is very different from the official position.
There will be some range of uncertainty unavoidably, but the qualifications supplied with the official figures are generally reasonable.
John seems to try to perpetuate and to amplify any public misconception which might be politically useful, however socially damaging that might be, I think.
July 31, 2021
The only way to ensure that we know who is living in the country is to have some form of compulsory biometric ID card and ensure it is produced when various services are required. Healthcare being the one most people require at some point. It has always been a nonsense that government employees in the NHS refuse to check ID and whether a patient is entitled to free treatment. They should realise that they are taxpayers too and are funding the treatment of those not entitled to it.
Illegal immigrants should be issued with an ID card on arrival with a graphic that makes their temporary status obvious. A bright red border, for example ?
Almost everyone now carries a debit card for cashless transactions. Any of these could double as the biometric ID.
July 31, 2021
Once unreliability is the accepted norm for Official Statistics, of course the way is opened to corrective adjustments that can be designed to serve the wishes of those conjuring them up. Eventually no-one will believe the numbers produced.
Sir Diamond and his national statisticians should surely have sought ways to gather better data in their day to day work than bother with the Census 2020.
July 31, 2021
Yes, it must be very frustrating indeed, SJR, when your work depends on getting reliable information from this government and its agencies.
As I posted yesterday, NHS England used to provide information on the number of cancelled hospital operations. It hasn’t done that any more since February 2020, according to its website. Apparently no-one in the £multi-billion health sector is now able to compile the figures, despite the NHS – led by Johnson’s old university chum Simon Stevens – having more administrators than ever. I wonder what you and your fellow MPs think about that, when the issue comes up of your constituents’ cancelled operations.
July 31, 2021
Very well said — YET this applies to all aspects of government – has done for decades.
When did the MoD get any estimates right for hardware – when did NHS projects come in on close to original estimate – When the final cost of HS2 is known it is likely to be many times the price we were told it would be. Nothing comes in on budget.
We can partially rule out incompetence – Nobody could be so useless. We cannot rule out a deliberate policy of underestimating costs to get them off the ground and to a point where they are too costly to cancel!
This could be said to be down to the way everything is now managed by psychology to present the best image to the public. Certainly there is enough evidence to see that we are only told what the government wants us to know, and I feel that also applies to MP’s in the briefings they get.
Official figures, for example over covid, are not just made confusing, they are manipulated and made to mean different things at different times.
It IS time the government got honest with us – a difficult task given that there have been so many lies over the years….. But they really should stop hoodwinking us through their massive use of psychology.
July 31, 2021
Strange how over the past 15 or so years no politician has thought…
“My, my, this little island seems a tad crowded.”
Or over the last 16 months…
“Zounds! I don’t see people dropping like damned flies in the street and my great aunt Dora is as fit as a fiddle!”
The rest of us did!
But we kept it a secret too.
Because WE have been gagged!
July 31, 2021
‘How do we spin this?’
That’s the only question politicians ask. New Labour were experts. The Tories are copying them.