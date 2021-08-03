Buying more at home

If a bus company buys a bus made abroad the impact of the transaction on the UK economy and state finances is very different to a bus company buying a UK made product. The overseas product requires the UK to acquire the necessary foreign exchange, which means either borrowing in a foreign currency or selling UK assets to overseas buyers to balance the UK’s balance of payments. Buying a domestic bus imposes no strain on the balance of payments and means no demand for foreign currency.
Buses are often bought with public subsidy, as many bus services are supported by Councils. The situation is even clearer where the public sector directly buys vehicles from foreign makers rather than domestic product. If a Council buys a home produced vehicle the state will get the benefit of the tax on the employees who made it and on the profits of the firm selling it. If the state buys a foreign product there is no tax gain from taxing the producers. The more we make at home the higher employment is, so the lower benefits to the unemployed can be.
When you look at countries like France and Germany you see that despite EU procurement rules their governments tend to buy domestic product in areas like vehicles much more than the UK does. The UK government should start taking into account the wider costs and losses of revenue from sourcing from abroad, and within international rules should seek better outcomes for domestic supply as other countries do.
The UK government is puzzling over whether and how to stop the rash of foreign acquisitions of UK companies and assets. One way to slow that tide is to buy less from abroad. The days of UK governments offering UK assets to foreign buyers and calling it inward investment seem to be coming in for some criticism.
Let’s just get back to what we are best at and that is engineering and development, build more factories to produce our buses and vehicles and grow more of the food we need, it’s not rocket science
The moment that ordinary people have decent jobs with futures they have a reason to vote Labour and to join unions – to preserve those along with their pay and conditions. They also feel a sense of solidarity with those around the country with similar livelihoods.
Your idea is, for that reason, unthinkable to many of today’s Tories.
The way house-building planned for our fertile land is going, there won’t be enough space to grow more of the food we need.
So short-sighted.
It’s not only buses, All their vehicles should be made or at best assembled within the UK.
They are only there because we pay them their grants and subsidies.
There is a strong arguement for all their office furniture and furnishings.
All public financed bodies should be instructed to use UK products in all their operations. If charities receive funding or grants same conditions apply.
You are quite right.
If the UK government buys from abroad do they take into account the loss of tax and NI contributions that would have been made by using UK firms when they calculate the UK price versus the import?
Then there is the “multiplier” effect of money being spent in the UK.
The much derided “I’m backing Britain” of yesteryear should be applied today,
Not to the extent that the taxpayer gets fleeced. There is a balance to be achieved. We should adjust all tenders to account for the increased costs purchasing from abroad brings (plus carbon offset of movement if we are to follow that dogma) and after adjustment buying at home brings the best value then this should happen but it must not be an open ended cheque book.
It’s going to take 5,10,15,20 years for those in charge to wean them selves off taking orders from the EU.
Yes it is important to begin the changes needed.Who have we got who can start the process?
The second part to today’s post Sir John must be:-
If entruapanuers and engineers knew there was and is an aggressive internal market al best slightly biased they would not end up selling out to anybody but expanding their range of equipment and the facilities and staff to produce them. When firmly entrenched within the UK then lok to the export markets.
I doubt if it is beyond reason to asume that local authorities and public services the world over have very similar basic equipment requirements.
Someone somewhere needs to supply them and if companies can create a niche market they will expand. It doesn’t always have to come from China and Korea.
I am all in favour of buying more here in the U.K and the Public Sector procurement should be encouraged to do so. One of the reasons we have declined as a manufacturing nation is the Public Sector’s erstwhile obsession with complying with EU regulations so assiduously ( unlike their French & German counterparts) and buying abroad .If the domestic market is insufficient then it is hard for our native industries to survive/compete
I am entirely supportive of government efforts to encourage battery and hydrogen energy development. I want to see the government support the Rolls Royce mini-nuclear plant. I am hopeful that we can develop Lithium mining here .
I am angry and disappointed at the government’s weak acquiescence to green activists and not encouraging the opening of the Cumbrian coal mine to provide a domestic source of coke for the steel industry
+1 to that.
Indeed but the UK likes to have an expensive energy policy and likes to export CO2 emissions and thus “pretend” over CO2. This exports many energy intensive industries. They also like very high taxes, restrictive and slow planning, a huge largely parasitic state sector, poor public services (like the NHS and Education) and complex employment laws and the likes thus rendering the UK rather uncompetitive.
It’s very noticeable, well it is to me anyhow, that this tsunami of UK takeovers by US based companies and private equity funds has happened under this odious government since the American Socialist political establishment downed Trump with their sinister campaign of demonisation, denunciation and criminalisation.
US based, now politically controlled private companies have been given the green-light by Johnson to buy whatever they wish and no doubt we will see the progressive poison being rolled out throughout many of these companies that the US have swallowed
The agenda in both countries is coordinated, sinister and deeply troubling. The laughably titled Democrats hand in hand with the equally laughably titled Conservative government to bring under total control all areas of the economy and the private
I just wish John’s leaders and those in Washington would be more honest and open about the horrors of what they have in store for the clueless voted on both sides of the Atlantic who continue to support the two party State that is deliberately destroying democracy, civility, normality and liberty
TCW has a handle of what John’s party morphed into and no doubt Johnson’s aiders and abetters will be applying pressure on Kathy Gynell to rein in some of the more honest articles that expose the sheer deceit of the Tory party and that criminal organisation and their Marxist thugs in opposition
You appear to have – how can I put this – an epistemological problem.
The rash of foreign acquisition of UK assets, of property, of shares etc., is largely due to the fact that John’s brexit has crashed Sterling and made them very cheap.
But it keeps the housing bubble pumped up so that’s fine.
Sterling similar level v dollar and yen as pre Brexit
DOM, +1, Once again it’s both barrels and bang on target. May TCW continue to be Conservative and withstand whatever sinister pressures are exerted.
What kind of Alice in Wonderland world have we woken up in, with ‘leadership’ such as Johnson, Biden, and Macron?
When will steps be taken to arrest the malign interference by Big Tech?
So Adam Smith and David Ricardo got it wrong? You want to overturn hundreds of years of research into the economics of international trade? Have you ever heard of comparative advantage? What has the Conservative party become, that an MP can praise the destruction of free trade?
Not at all, but trade with China is not free trade but rigged trade with a long term price to the importer.
What has it become? Why, the brexit party, what else?
Surely, if foreign made goods are subsidised we gain from buying a cheaper product?
‘The UK government is puzzling over whether and how to stop the rash of foreign acquisitions of UK companies and assets. ’
It’s a bit late now. Closing the stable door after the horse has bolted?
What about Free Trade and comparative advantages?
In the telegraph yesterday by Nick Timothy:-
“Net-zero zealots don’t heed the hardship their impatience will cause
Britain ploughs on with costly green policies while dozens of other countries break their promises.”
Some truth here but the ignorance of the Sheffield Politics Graduate (1st) is amazing. He says – “It had not occurred to Miliband that the alternative to an electric bike is a simple bicycle, which after manufacture emits no carbon”. Total drivel Nick a pedal bike is powered by extra food intake (its production, packaging, freezing, transport and cooking causes loads of CO2 especially a meat eating cyclist). Five people cycling 200 miles uses far more energy and produces more CO2 than sending them by car and wastes hours too. Plus they will not need a hot shower on arrival or hotel accommodation before they return. Please go and learn some basic energy science if you are going to pontificate on such subjects.
A good piece my Charles Moore today:- Tories risk creating a new cost of living crisis.
But you are constantly harping on about a protectionist EU resulting in it being behind the rest of the world in terms of growth/development etc and that’s what you get when you remove genuine competition.
Equally our balance of payments is underpinned by our invisible earnings so now as well as a protectionist U.K. are you now suggesting our companies cannot invest abroad? Just more Labour lite from allegedly a Tory government.
Foreign acquisition regularly identifies poor management, alternative strategies etc. Instead of going down a Buy British route for the sake of it or using subsidy to offset inefficiency, get Management to up their game, and then it will become a No Brainer because the best products will be home made.
You will of course find that across the EU be it employment, food, culture etc they are more proud of their regional everything than we are in the U.K.
And in other news, meeting with some friends yesterday, the conversation inevitably turned to Covid. Without exception the view was that no one knew what the rules now were and that the Governments approach to overseas travel lacked common sense and was two faced. How can you justify letting double jabbed people in from the EU without quarantine when UK citizens have to?
Boris’s assertion that foreign holidays are dangerous is risible rubbish and whatever Ministers and their advisers that thought that the suggested new traffic light system would be understood or accepted or indeed help the situation are not fit for purpose. That last part has been apparent since the pandemic started.
Fortunately it looks as if Boris has (been forced?) found some of the previously lacking sense. I hope that you will encourage him to continue.
Foreign acquisition of a UK company does not necessarily mean poor management, as you assert. It will often mean that good management receives an offer they cannot refuse. ARM is a good example. In my view company management that demonstrates good ideas and innovative technology is more likely to be the target of a foreign company than a failing business.
Perhaps your party should not have been quite so enthusiastic about closing down manufacturing and promoting the service sector, John.
Yes, people with good jobs in manufacturing did understandably tend to vote Labour, whereas white van man less so, but you now see the consequences of this doctrinaire crusade.
The egregious UK PPE famine was perhaps its most serious recent manifestation.
JR
“The UK government is puzzling over whether and how to stop the rash of foreign acquisitions of UK companies and assets. One way to slow that tide is to buy less from abroad.”
Even easier way – just make it illegal to sell UK assets to foreign entities. Just do it.
Great! Let’s stop buying abroad. More turnips and carrots, no lemons or avocados. Global Britain, is it John? Don’t remember “stop the world we want to get off” on the side of a bus, but Brexit’s true insular backward-looking colours are clear now
‘The UK government is puzzling over whether and how to stop the rash of foreign acquisitions of UK companies and assets.’ You could have fooled me! I think that the government just doesn’t care and I’ve just started tracking ‘Meggitt’ – the next tale of woe – with a news alert.
It would be nice if I could throw a light-switch, light a hob, turn on a tap, and use an airport without having to enrich other countries. The answer: have NS&I set up a unit trust, and take in dividend-hungry cash, from Brits, to buy significant stakes (ca. 29%) in British infrastructure and utility companies.
BTW, I’m wondering if there’s something significant going on with our Balance of Trade. Post-Brexit/pandemic are we seeing an improvement?
Home made buses would be too expensive due to this government’s policies, turning our country into a warehouse economy.
You have overlooked the price of the bus and its long term running costs which could be cheaper if acquired abroad, though I go along with your basic argument. If it is reasonable price wise to buy in the UK do so because there are lots of fringe benefits as you point out.
Anything strategic should be home produced, power being a prime example, communications another. At the moment it would appear that purchases from the EU are reducing. How much is Covid related and how much resentment by the buying public at the appalling behaviour of the EU post Brexit is difficult to assess. As a generalisation I hope the UK does choose to be self sufficient, particularly from those organisations and. nations who would wish us harm. The EU and China come to mind.
And we now read a devastating critique of the HS2 project blowing away HMGs claim of economic and environmental benefit. It was of course always political. Once again politicians taking us for fools.
Indeed Britain destroyed her industrial base – built up since the industrial revolution – in 20 years during the Thatcher and Major eras. At that time “market forces” (read asset strippers such as Hanson, knighted by the Iron Lady) and “there is no alternative” were the slogans of the day. And with it went the export income in foreign currency, as the manufacturing tooling was sold off to India and the Chinese.
We then compounded the error by selling off highly profitable strategic infrastructure industries on the cheap, losing their significant income – plus the tremendous dividend payments made to the new owners that distort the sterling forex markets and which impoverish us all.
However, I sense that the tide may be turning. The railways have been re-nationalised. The MoD has recently nationalised Sheffield Forgemasters to preserve a strategic defence asset. The re-nationalisation of the English water industry is Labour policy. If we had any sense, we would do the same to the electricity generation and distribution sectors.
The FT recently noted that £975 billions has left the City for Frankfurt and Paris since Brexit, along with an estimated £175 billions in financial services income. With the national debt now at £2.2 trillion and Sunak at the limits of how much money can be printed – without the markets demanding higher interest rates – we are indeed in the shite. There is actually very little left to flog off to the foreigners. Even a modest rise in interest rates would be disastrous for the economy – and the Conservative party.
UK industrial collapse was most severe under the 1970s Labour government and centred on the big decline in coal, shipbuilding and steel, all nationalised.
I’ve been saying that for years.
French steel for our Dreadnought subs is scandalous.
Acquisition of British companies by private equity is a particular problem. They borrow the money, take a big slice themselves, then load all that debt onto the company hobbling it from the start and forcing cost cutting, low wages except for the senior management, low R&D spending (in the manufacturing sector), no innovation, lower product quality and so on – all to service the massive debt. And they have no shareholders to call them to account. Such takeovers – Morrison’s will be next – need better regulation.
In other news the Pope is Catholic.
There should be a coefficient added to the cost of of all foreign purchases by government which equalises: red tape, energy costs (we penalise ourselves more), tax take, unemployment payments and the money multiplier effect. I am all for free trade and purchasing at the best value but value is not just price and we flagellate ourselves with regulation and ostentatious, meaningless climate mitigations much more than other countries.
UK manufacturing decline versus German manufacturing strength has its origins post WW2. In the UK high taxation was the killer blow. In Germany the key element of the Erhard reforms was the protection of business capital when the Reichsmark was abolished and replaced by the Deutsche Mark ((I think at 1:1) whereas private savings were converted at a much more unfavourable rate. Coupled with the abolition of rationing and controls – to the outrage of the US military – he claimed, rightly, “the only coupon people need is the
Deutsche Mark…and they will work hard to get them”. So long as private profit and returns on equity are treated as dirty words UK manufacturing will continue to decline and with it standards of living, supercharged by the Prime Lemming’s obsession with net zero.