Reviewing quangos

Today I refresh my suggestion that the government during its spending review improves its financial and policy controls over quangos. The long trend to hive off more and more activities into so called independent bodies should be halted. In practice the public expects the government to shoulder the blame for anything in the public sector that goes wrong, so Ministers need to review policy and resources of the quangos that report to them and ensure value for money and fitness for purpose.
Ministers should be appointed by each Secretary of State to review the annual budgets, to review the annual reports and accounts and undertake any other meetings with quango heads where things are going wrong or where a change of direction is needed. This should all be reported to Parliament in the usual way. The review should decide which of these bodies are a needless overhead or a function the relevant department could carry out, and where a quasi judicial role or some other function warrants specialist management and a quango format under a policy and law determined by Ministers in Parliament.
If we take the case of Homes England it had assets of £21 bn and receives grant in aid of almost £5bn a year. It would be good to have a more open debate about the need to hold all these assets in such a body and to find out how much value taxpayers get for the grant in aid, given the substantial private sector money available to provide housing of all kinds.
Hollowing out government responsibility by giving it to so called unelected bodies does not succeed in shifting blame if things visibly go wrong. It can however shield these activities from proper scrutiny and criticism allowing waste and poor performance to persist. Some quango bosses come to think of the Quango assets as some independent fiefdom., when they are just part of the huge state balance sheet. The Treasury should review how much insurance individual quangos need as they are all backed by the state, and be critical of any independent financings which occur at higher costs than the general government. Network Rail, for example, has substantial index linked borrowings and foreign currency borrowings (c. £20bn)which increase public sector debt risk.
25 Comments
August 4, 2021
Hear , hear.
GFI Sir John
August 4, 2021
Depending on which side of the fence you are on many believe that politicians are reasonably well paid and receive very good packages at the end of their parliamentary careers. But all these quango organisations can and does lead to abdication of responsibility in personal research on any given subject matter. What you research and understand you can debate, as there is an element of ownership in the data collected.
These quango organisations in my opinion have a tendency to become the tails that wag the dog and the costs of having them far outweigh their perceived performance.
We end up with little Hitler type organisations making decisions with far reaching effects, whose decisions are just seemed to be rubber stamped when presented to the house. The at times totally unstanciated recommendations especially in areas of climate change and energy are suddenly law and there is never proper debate and as seen on countless occasions far too few politicians understand the subject and take the quango recommendations as gospel. Hence the rise of the new religion, but based on what?
August 4, 2021
+1
IMO only those who agree with diverting political responsibility to unelected quangos should fund them. I would be interested to see just how many people want to see their taxes spent in this way.
August 4, 2021
Indeed. As you say ministers need to review policy and resources of the quangos that report to them and ensure “value for money and fitness for purpose”. Seems rather unlikely that this will happen anywhere in government. Most government activity in housing is surely unfair subsidised competition to the private sector. Why should some people get cheap housing when others (often on the same or lower salaries) get none? How are the lucky ones chosen. Surely better to always charge market rents and help those who really cannot afford these.
August 4, 2021
So Allegra Stratton has sensibly defended her decision to keep her ageing diesel car, saying, “I don’t fancy [an electric car] just yet” because she needed a vehicle to visit relatives without having to make lengthy stops to recharge the battery. Her Golf is third hand and she has had it for 8 years. Perhaps the first sensible think she has said on the topic.
She should also have correctly pointed out that buying a new electric (car rather than keeping the old Golf) was A. far cheaper (by perhaps ~ £60,000 over six years), B. far more convenient due to range and rapid refilling times, C. Will not need a very expensive new battery after 6 years and D. It saves more CO2 by not causing a new EV and battery to be manufactured anyway.
The energy needed to manufacture EVs and batteries and indeed to charge them produces lots of CO2 we have no sources of zero carbon electricity. Wind turbines produce loads of CO2 in their manufacture, backup and maintenance – especially offshore wind. Does the energy department employ and sensible engineers or listen to them?
August 4, 2021
Do as I say, not do as I do again.
Are you really surprised, it’s ok for those who preach green, to travel around the country virtue signalling when it’s all at the taxpayers expense, but when it comes to personal choice and cost, they all think rather more rationally.
August 4, 2021
Aye and not just Stratton. Johnson used a jet to go to Cornwall, why not set an example and go by train?
The fact that he didn’t do this, speaks volumes. Like the hypocrisy and double standards about social distancing and wearing masks at the G7.
August 4, 2021
Agreed.
The other problem with quangos is they are now another huge area for political patronage. Favoured individuals are put into well paid positions without necessarily having the credentials to do a good job, but rather as a thank you for past services rendered. This has led to a merry go round of serial failures, moving from one plum position to another. Health services heads and council chiefs are often completely useless for the same reason too.
It is not just quangos. We now have huge companies classified as ‘public service providers’. They don’t get sufficient scrutiny. Nor do they suffer if they fail. They need proper scrutiny too. Francis Maude made matters worse by having a small band of favoured firms that got government business. His Efficiency and Reform Group made matters worse. Even the big accountants are in on the public service provider gravy train now.
The traditional civil service had a defined pay structure that imposed a cap of sorts on cost. Public service providers have no such restraint. ‘Consultants’ are employed at huge daily charging rates. It is now a vastly more expensive quasi civil service with work allocated to favoured companies rather than handled by state employees on fixed terms and subject to a recruitment process,annual appraisements and long term consequences for poor performance.
The tea drinking civil servants that people used to complain about may actually have been the better option
August 4, 2021
A desire to reduce the number of civil servants has opened up a market to various companies who have not necessarily done a good job. Politicians can say they have cut the number of civil servants but then fail to mention a private firm has been engaged to do the work. Whether there is adequate due diligence before employing such firms get we don’t know..
Why is the prison service outsourced? In the USA they are able to give lengthy sentences to criminals. The short prison sentences handed out by judges in the U.K. may be because of a liberal mindset – but perhaps cost may also have been considered when sentencing guidelines are decided.
In earlier times all prison work was directly handled by government. Even the hangman was paid a fixed amount for each execution. It was piece work, not pensionable employment. Poor performance meant no further engagements.
I imagine if the death penalty was reintroduced selecting the executioner would be outsourced to a favoured firm and he(possibly she too nowadays) would cost thousands of pounds a day. Albert Pierrepoint only got travelling expenses in 1956 when there was a last minute reprieve!
August 4, 2021
I remember being told about the consultants employed where someone I knew worked.
£1000 per day.
And often the various stuff installed did not work.
They probably drank their fair share of tea too!!
August 4, 2021
I would be interested to see which are the top 10 Quangos in budget terms. Are we counting the NHS ?
August 4, 2021
A good post but wasted. Your implication is that there is not even an annual performance review, strewth. In any event are Ministers up to doing them? Having seen some and their backgrounds, no.
Too much unaccountable mediocrity often appointed for political/diversity reasons rather than in ability rewarded with the inevitable ‘gong’ bonus etc and why so many who would vote against this government so are never going to do its bidding, indeed as we see often from the wider Civil Service.
Mediocre Ministers begat mediocrity supported by the self interested blob who ‘cry’ ‘call foul’ when asked to put a real shift in and of course your Government is implicit. Cummings saw through them/it all and look what happened to him.
Most independent commentators and certainly the general public think the NHS performance during the pandemic has been appalling.very poor. It is well down various lists in terms of international performance.
Who gets appointed to run it, the person who has been second in command whilst all rubbish has been going on and her predecessor gets to go to the House of Lords.
Need I say any more?
August 4, 2021
What about a new quango to assist Ministerial scrutiny, the job of which would be to rate quango performance, much like Ofsted rates schools?
August 4, 2021
Good morning.
This farce has been going on for decades and I see no signs of anything changing. Jobs for the boys and girls – The Chumocracy in action.
August 4, 2021
The biggest scam of all is Motorbility .
Perfectly healthy people having government funded top of the range cars.
Every claim needs reviewing to halt this rip off.
August 4, 2021
Hear! Hear!
I have heard such a car called “My treat car”!!
August 4, 2021
What would be useful would be a map of the quangocracy – how they are personally/amorously/familially related, sit on each others’ appointment and remuneration committees; like that 60s newspaper article that mapped the connections between members of Harold Macmillan’s government.
August 4, 2021
Very good points, but one wonders why they have to be made.
Shouldn’t quangos be set performance targets and standards as well? We should all understand their brief and how good they are at achieving it.
Quangos in many eyes are ripe for pruning and asset stripping. Too many have evolved their own little empires.
Responsibility for us the taxpayers getting real value from money rests on the shoulders of ministers – they need to take this role very seriously.
There is still the need for a bonfire of quangos – We should make it an annual event.
August 4, 2021
“Shouldn’t quangos be set performance targets and standards as well?” – I can see that suggestion being applauded, because think of what it may involve:
A Minister for Quangos
A Permanent Secretary for the Quango Minister
A Private Secretary for the Quango Minister
2 SPaDs for the Minister
A Director of Communications for the Quango Department
A Quango Supervision and Equality Department, suitably staffed
Sir Humphrey is drooling with excitement …
Reply Not the idea. Just a task for Ministers already in post, served by officials who are meant to be doin* this already
August 4, 2021
I know it’s not to do with a quango but see how keen Johnson is to pass responsibility on to businesses for discriminating against people who want to spend money!
Almost as if he has been charged with closing down said businesses.
August 4, 2021
WooooHooo..I can post again!!
August 4, 2021
So we have teams of highly paid people, Spads and the like (with or without knowledge) hired at the taxpayers expense to research and advise Ministers who seem to regard these people as experts, theirs views and recommendation appear to be rarely sensibly questioned, and upon such advice Ministers agree a policy after talking amongst themselves for a while , and whilst consulting some more highly paid Civil Servants and Lawyers, again at the taxpayers expense. Then they put some other highly paid so called experts in charge of overseeing said policies, again at the taxpayers expense so that Ministers can distance themselves from any fall out, and you suggest such groups of people are then insured, again at the taxpayers expense, when they are already covered by the Government, again at the expense of the taxpayer against claim.
One common theme appears here, at the taxpayers expense !
Perhaps this is the problem caused by rarely having Ministers who have any actual knowledge and experience of their brief, and why re shuffles are so common.
How many commercial organisations operate in this way ?
August 4, 2021
For those with the time and inclination, you can obtain a spreadsheet showing all the QUANGOs from here.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2009/jul/07/public-finance-regulators
August 4, 2021
According to 2017 figures from the Taxpayer’s Alliance, there are 988 QUANGO’s (non-departmental public bodies) operating in the UK. Collectively they spent ~ £490 billion of taxpayers money and cost roughly £170 billion in salaries etc
So why are roughly 20% of the UK workforce working in non-productive civil service and QUANGO jobs, funded mainly by the taxpayer? Answer – they all learned how to speak the dead language Latin at school!
Here is my list of quangos that the nation could do without:-
Independent Commission for Development Aid – Cost: £4.3 million – Function: Jobs for retired ex-FCO spooks
Independent Reconfiguration Panel – Cost: £300,000 – Function: Jobs for retired NHS consultants
Great Britain China Centre – Cost: £900,000 – Function: More jobs for retired ex-FCO China spooks
Judicial Appointments Commission – Cost: £4.5 million – Function: Jobs for retired barristers
Senior Salaries Review Body – Cost £2.3 million – Function: Organises pay rises for Quangocrats
Test and Trace – Cost: £37+ billion – Function: Provide a well paid job for Dido Harding
Gambling Commission – Cost: £1.2 million. Function: Jobs for retired bookmakers
Single Source Regulations Office – Cost: £400,000. Function: Attempts to control the installation of goldplated toilet seats in RN warship officer messes
Collectively QUANGOS cost about a fifth of government income. Not to mention the generous non-contributory index linked final salary pensions for the highly paid incumbents, many of whose heads earn more than Secretaries of State or indeed the Prime Minister. We should scrap the lot and save the money – many would be forgiven for thinking that their prime function is to give jobs to the old boys and girls. Not too onerous mind you, only one or two days a week. Nice work if you can get it.
August 4, 2021
And in other news Wetherspoons report out of 50 million customer who have ‘pinged’ the app, not one outbreak of Covid has been reported. So the Government is not following the science whatever that means.
Allegedly the Sage group looked at transmissions abroad but ignored the U.K. data so hospitality has been trashed ‘on a lie’
Just like zero management of quangos. Utterly useless.