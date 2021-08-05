Climate realism

Allegra Stratton, the official Climate change spokeswoman, has been struggling to find things we could all do to advance their chosen cause of heading to net zero carbon dioxide emissions. She has suggested not rinsing crockery before putting it in the dishwasher, and freezing surplus bread for use on another day. Some think these ideas will not go very far.
She has also presided over a welcome delay to introducing expensive heat pumps and ripping out perfectly good gas boilers . She has said she prefers to run an older diesel car to buying an electric vehicle which she should be able to afford because of the diesel’s range on longer trips.
Meanwhile the Leader of the Opposition has demanded a more taxing target for getting emissions down, without pausing to tell us exactly how this could be done. Is he suggesting earlier elimination of internal combustion engine cars? Will car travel be slanted to the better off who can afford electric vehicles? Is he thinking of making foreign travel dearer to stop mass jet travel? Does he think long haul planes should be reserved for the elite attending climate conferences? Does he want to accelerate heat pumps and get people to trash the boiler? Does he want to make us all vegetarians?
All these behaviour changes would require a wide range of laws, subsidies and taxes to direct and nudge or bludgeon us into the lifestyle he wants us to follow. Time to ask the Leader of the Opposition what he is doing about his personal heating, travel and diet if he wants the rest of us to change.
I do pass the Stratton test. I scrape dishes into the waste before the dishwasher, and do freeze part of a larger loaf until I need it. Job done?
4 Comments
August 5, 2021
The Leader (oxymoron?) of the Labour Party spouts this stuff without responsibility nor worked up policies thinking something might stick. It isn’t more the shame because this Government needs to be more accountable/held to account.
At a time when 26000 delegates are allegedly coming to the U.K, so no Covid risk then and hardly green with all, those air miles, so more double standards, chumocracy job getting Allegra Stratton tells us not to pre wash plates, freeze bread etc.
This at a time when both China and India are ploughing ahead with fossil fuel power generation ignoring the virtue signalling tosh from Boris and forest is being ripped up extensively.
Just like the nonsense with the traffic light system more evidence how out of touch this Government is.
August 5, 2021
I missed her election, Sir John. Can you shed some light on when that was?
P.S. Yes, my loaves go in the freezer too. So I’ll be keeping my Jaguar, with its high fuel-efficiency and AdBlued emissions.
August 5, 2021
Starmer wants to create jobs in the green sector as if private enterprise isn’t working as hard as it can. He needs to read a few more business columns. Each job will cost £75000 to create. Guess who will pay for it?
Corbyn is alive and well and still running the Labour Party.
August 5, 2021
Once again yet another good post highlighting the underlying problem with the whole of the government’s net zero plans.
To many people all qualified in various professional areas, totally unqualified in the subject matter being discussed, relying on the zealots who keep pushing this stuff to give them the foundation of their next sermon from the pulpit.
Until the government calls time out and get together the best scientific experts and engineers from both sides of the arguement to thrash out a paper that can be believed as credible which can then be properly costed, this country is going nowhere but down the tubes as our competitors are not abiding by the same rules. Just get rid of this we have got to be a world leader and setting a good example mentality. Get rid of all this green nonsense that is going to eventually bankrupt us. Half the politicians don’t believe it , but push it to keep their seat. The BBC to achieve all this has got to be reigned in big time.