Why do some Councils set out to annoy the people who pay for them?

I recently received a demand for £10 to keep open my Congestion Charge account from Transport for London. I have to pay an annual charge of £10 to maintain an electronic account to pay them money should I dare to drive on London’s roads which I have helped pay for. Why? there is no cost to them in leaving my account on their computer.
This week I received a letter from Westminster Council demanding I fill in a form to confirm my little flat is still a second home. I have had to fill in such a form every year . It makes no difference to the amount of Council Tax I pay anyway. Why don’t they just tell residents they have a duty to inform should a second home become a prime or only residence or vice versa?
Many Councils treat car parking as a means to threaten tax paying residents with fines. They make you play the game of guess how long it will take to hold a meeting or have a coffee or do some shopping. If you guess wrongly and do not pay enough in advance they slap a fine on you. Why not say if you have gone a few minutes over you can pay for the extra time without it being an offence, up to some suitable overrun limit? Better still why not pay on exit for the time you used? There could be a penalty for anyone trying to park all day in a 2-4 hour limit park. It does not help a shopping centre to have people rushing round afraid they will be fined if they linger too long.
Highways authorities delight in making it more and more difficult to drive around. They seem to want to cut the productivity and raise the costs of all the businesses which deliver us goods, or come to our homes to provide services. They prefer lights over roundabouts, want to mix cycle lanes with main roads instead of keeping them safely separate, and are regularly narrowing or closing routes. They allow long periods of road closure to carry out works, and are happy to see main utilities put under the tarmac down the centre of main roads to maximise the disruption every time they need repair, maintenance or replacement.
Councillors should look at all Council services and charges from the viewpoint of the long suffering Council Tax payer and insist on it all being more customer friendly.
August 6, 2021
Sir John,
Please do not fall into the hapless drivel of the twits on Twitter. What you describe and complain of is a SYMPTON of the problem, not the problem. The problem is too many people chasing the same parking space/licence/road or whathaveyou. We don’t have sufficient space nor econmic capacity to service the demands of the population.
August 6, 2021
Peter Wood,
You do not address the complaint about having to guess how long parking will be required. Car parks used to be manned with payment on departure. No fines, no fine revenue.
August 6, 2021
That could still be done by putting the number of your vehicle into a machine and paying on leaving either with cash or card. There could be a time limit depending on the location etc.
August 6, 2021
Peter
No cost of supervision either with an automatic gate.
August 6, 2021
@Peter Woods; “We don’t have sufficient space nor econmic capacity to service the demands of the population.”
But we used to, and the indigenous adult population is actually falling, so what changed?
I fear it is people such as you Peter who have fallen for “the hapless drivel of the twits on Twitter” (and other social media, such a personal blogs & diaries…), finding scapegoats to blame for the ills of what you and thise others voted for – from income tax cuts to de-regulation/privatisation of public transport, the contracting out of pubic services (such as car parks) to private companies who need to make a profit rather than run a service, or the selling off of car parks as brown-field building land (commercial or residential) to appease the local NIMBYs who do not want their view or value spoilt etc.
August 6, 2021
Drivel – building sufficient parking is simple and cheap but you need LEA planning permission. Residents parking is introduced in areas where there has been no lack of parking just to raise money and fine people. Plus it is not just parking but bus and bike lanes used to mug road users too.
August 6, 2021
Why does Boris’s Gov. and green loon Carrie set out to annoy the people by ramming the idiotic £trillions Net Zero religion, expensive energy and HS2 down their throats?
August 6, 2021
In 3 odd years when the Tories lose the next election to Labour, they’ll say they didn’t realise that their new working class common voters only voted for them to get ‘brexit’ done and didn’t want all the net zero green rubbish and high migration…power corrupts, Boris might have London but he doesn’t have the country
August 6, 2021
+1
August 6, 2021
I can’t see that makes any difference to what John is saying.
August 6, 2021
That reply to Peter Wood.
August 6, 2021
Sorry, off topic, but it might be interesting for those who continually bash the NHS
https://www.statista.com/chart/25474/country-healthcare-ranking/
The NHS is not perfec but, according to this, its better than most…It could be the best!
August 6, 2021
Cars are seen by some councils as a source of revenue. Not only can they get money from car parking, but if they can trap motorists into manoeuvres or turns that incur a fine so much the better. Poor signage can boost this fine revenue.
Rules and regulations are also seen as a demonstration of power by some. The Mayor of London often adopts this attitude.
The result does not help High Streets. Free parking used to encourage visits. With parking fees, I now often choose to go into The West End, or drive to a shopping mall instead of using local town centres.
August 6, 2021
Indeed. Follow the money, but it is a very inefficient form of taxation for money that is largely wasted or spent on excessive salaries and gold plated pensions for largely parasitic LEA bureaucrats. But Boris is actively encouraging the bike and bus lane road blocking/transport LEA vandalism.
August 6, 2021
10 years ago we had a thriving high street with a 40 free car park, the council brought in a charge and the high street business lost 25% of trade, likewise our beach road was always free until 2 years ago, now the traffic can’t move due to everyone parking in the adjacent side roads, also with a drop of visitors by about 50%…..revenue first and last, local residents and business don’t get a look in
August 6, 2021
Why do govts, that raise money via direct taxation, keep creating (or allowing others to create) these sorts of stealth taxes, why can’t govts simply be honest any more, tax peoples income and/or wealth at source and be done…
Sir John, you helped create the beast you now complain about, pay up and be pleased, rather than bemoaning the fact that you are now expected to pay such stealth taxes, as you sit in congestion created from the fake “Climate Crisis”; otherwise someone speak the truth, like the small boy who dared to tell the truth, the King has no cloths on, time to stop spearing the political blushes or else sit down!
August 6, 2021
As for Traffic-Lights vs Roundabouts, the reason road planners (who consider all road users) seem to prefer lights is because they allows all road users a chance, not just the overly congested (often trunk) through routes and thus cut the risk of accidents caused my impatience. A roundabout with four entries, two on a congested A route, two minor feeder roads, will never give equal access to those feeder roads as the level of traffic on the A road will never allow a break in through traffic – hence why road planners have often had to resort to placing traffic lights on roundabouts!
August 6, 2021
“who consider all road users” yes they consider motorists as cash cows to be mugged at every turn to fund their mad agenda. Otherwise to be deterred, blocked, fined & congested of the roads as far as is possible.
August 6, 2021
I agree Jerry. There’s a prime example of this on the A5. During rush hour it’s shocling but if it weren’t for the lights on the roundabout the minor roads wouldn’t get on. Surely flyovers where possible for the busy trunk roads would make sense? We have several around us that would benefit.
August 6, 2021
Give me roundabouts all day long.
August 6, 2021
It is kind of obvious really. If I choose not to have a car, why should I be taxed on my income, or wealth, so that you can park your car?
August 6, 2021
Westminster is a Tory council, John, so assuming that – so far as it can – it works according to Conservative ideology then I would have thought that you were better placed than most to answer the question that your headline poses.
I have had dealings with a number of different ones in various places. I have to say, that Tory Wandsworth’s attitude to leaseholders on property for which they are the freeholder is quite egregiously high-handed, whereas Labour Calderdale have been nothing but helpful on everything from planning to refuse collection.
So I think that your heading should include “some” before “councils”.
August 6, 2021
I see that it does!
August 6, 2021
You’re not one of the army of buy to let parasites who, unable to find yield in the South, have bought in the North to price locals out there too?
August 6, 2021
It all stems from councils using over-exaggerated climate nonsense to fill their coffers, yet at the same time trying to drive motor vehicles off the roads.
August 6, 2021
Old Albion
+1
August 6, 2021
I recently parked at Dinton Pastures which has a pre-authorised parking system.
I followed the instructed payment method for pre-authorised payment by entering my vehicle registration and presented my phone for payment, my credit card image popped up and I received a blue tick. The instructions told me that there was no requirement to display a ticket in my vehicle. On departure, I again presented my phone to the same machine and I received another blue tick. The system would calculate how much was due and debit my account.
This should be so simple!
Except that I also received penalty notice on the windscreen – presumably because the machine malfunctioned. I now need to go through an appeal process or pay a reduced £25 fine or a full £50 fine if I delay.
August 6, 2021
They perhaps have an incentive for it to malfunction (as many do not have the time to appeal). If they are rented cars the rental companies just pay up and take the cash off the renter. Not easy or worth the time trying to recover it.
August 6, 2021
and similar happened to my wide at Winnersh Park & Ride. Logged in with correct car Reg , Driver checked she had. On return with same driver there was a glued Penalty. My wife had the paid Bus ticket proving travel both ways. Photocopied it all – sent in pointing out machine must fail, or attendant half asleep? Received a bizarre agreement to no fine, seemed to be translated from Chinese by a robot. Most strange acceptance and forgiveness English imaginable.
August 6, 2021
Matthau
That is why I refuse to use my phone as a debit card equivalent!
Even with a debit card, I’ve been charged twice despite assurances that the payment hadn’t gone through twice! Then the hassle of a less than simple method, online, of claiming back my money.
August 6, 2021
Yes we have something similar in St Ives Cambs.
Far too difficult for me to follow so I was unable to pay.
Oh dear
August 6, 2021
Good morning.
Because they can and that there is no alternative to them. ie There is no one else that is likely to take their jobs.
If you change the dynamic you most probably will get a different result.
August 6, 2021
Car owners are seen as handy sources of revenue, that’s all. Incidentally, how is the Chancellor planning on replacing the £20bn a year he collects in fuel duty when petrol cars are banned ?
August 6, 2021
Don’t take it personally. Its probably an algorithm on the councils’ computer system that is maintained by some jobsworth who can speak Latin.
If you don’t send them the £10 they will in all probability sell the “debt” to a firm of bailiffs who will turn up early one morning and clamp your car. The £10 debt will by then have grown, miraculously, to £750. If only my Sipp could perform so well…..
The local garage sends me reminders every year, about the need to service and MoT a car that I disposed of three years ago. Despite my calling them every year to point out the error.
August 6, 2021
I get SMS reminders from DVLA telling me to MoT a car I’ve never owned!
August 6, 2021
Re: your garage. Oh! the joys of modern digital technology.
August 6, 2021
With regard to roadworks, I cannot understand why councils allow them to take so long to be completed. In my area, whenever I drive past works, there is rarely any activity or even any workmen present. I suspect that this is because the contractors have several sites on the go at the same time.
Similarly, with the infilling of potholes, my council gives the maintenance teams a random list which is not based on proximity so the workmen spend more time travelling between potholes rather than repairing them.
I have raised this with my local Conservative Councillor to no avail.
August 6, 2021
Are you thinking of the last year or so?
Same thing here…eventually we discovered that one positive “TEST” meant that the whole workforce was “shielding” or similar rot.
Same thing in Post Office etc etc well before the “pingbloodydemic” was fully known about.
August 6, 2021
Our friends postal service stopped completely because of ping.
August 6, 2021
No, this has always been the case. Even when the works are sited at major road junctions.
August 6, 2021
The smaller the job, the fewer are the resources which are allocated to them, so the time taken remains long, is what I have found in many places.
The cost to the local economy of the disruption does not appear on any relevant balance sheet I assume.
August 6, 2021
Central government is just as bad with IR35 and the new pedestrian and cycling priority of the highway code.
Forcing taxis to be wheelchair accessible when some may never carry one.
The state always puts obstacles in the way of the productive sector just because they can.
Less government at all levels is required.
August 6, 2021
Our Police Station spent thousands making their frontage “accessible”.
Then the station was shut down.
No loss though really.
Immediately there was a rash of car windows being smashed and eventually the crowbar used ( allegedly) was ceremoniously laid on the closed Police Station’s ramp!
Councillors scratched their heads.
August 6, 2021
+1
August 6, 2021
I believe that councillors are paid now?
An extremely bad move in my opinion.
The determination to secure such a sinecure is unbelievable. Fisticuffs at dawn. Really!
Thus the dumbing down of local councillors.
And of course backhanders re planning are now legal …so many, many underhand things go on. Midnight tree felling and the theft of public artefacts. Not good.
Much dumbing down on the council. The illiterate and unintelligent make stupid decisions and are absolute sponges for rubbish, politically correct “directives”.
BLM light shows to counter waycism! No idea that they ( Conservative) are declaring themselves a Marxist council!
August 6, 2021
The only councillors who don’t get paid are parish councillors.
Parish Councils are required to employ a clerk who deals with all the communications, takes minutes, manages all the documentation, their PAYE and advise the councillors on law etc. They are, on average, employed 5 hours a week on very basic pay.
Yet, these are the councils the higher level councils keep trying to dump their responsibility on to. For example, last year ‘street lighting’ was changed to ‘footpath lighting’ in an attempt to push this onto parish councils to manage!
August 6, 2021
I live in a one bed with attic terraced house in West Cumbria (outside the National Park) and this year I am paying just under £14,000 Council tax . For this I get my bin emptied once a fortnight. There are some street lights in the village where I live. The road through it, over the years has become increasingly busy and is now used all types of vehicles, including HGV’s, as a ‘rat run’, instead of using the only main road, the A595. My neighbour has to park their car on the road and has had 3 cars written off, but the offender never leaves contact details. Our constituent MP has and is still encouraging road users to find alternative routes to the A595, thanks a bunch. Subsequently, the road surface is poor and the pot holes have increased.
The borough Council no longer sends out information, you have to use their website, which is a dogs dinner to try and navigate. For example if you want to look at transparency reports, these are the Councils monthly financial transaction reports and a legal obligation to make available to the public. At the top of the search result you get “Strategic nuclear and energy board item 7 – Thu, 14 Feb 2013”! However, if you want information about the covid virus, net zero carbon, transgender, equality and diversity and other woke stuff there is reams of the stuff. Equality and diversity search comes up with 599 results!
The Council emails all this guff out to Parish Councils! The constabulary does the same and regularly provides covid stats!
I am left with the overwhelming impression that they are either taking on additional staff, or the existing staff have been relegated from providing actual services to providing umpteen kinds of wokery information. I don’t consider this good value for my money.
Reply I dont believe you have to pay £14,000 Council Tax
August 6, 2021
The Town Clerk should take a 75% pay cut and all parking should be provided free.
And all the other clerks should be available to the public on the phone …like they used to be.
Why do we pay Council Tax? To have ghastly bins festering all over the place, spilling out unasked -for packaging?
Can’t think of any other service??
What does Council Tax actually pay for?
Oh..they cut the grass…after a fashion, with excessive noise and fuss I might add.
August 6, 2021
+1
August 6, 2021
Brings in revenue?
Expands the Council’s departments and jobs?
And for some extreme left Councils it is a way of deterring customers and businesses in order to keep the area impoverished.
Poverty-stricken constituencies exist because the voters vote for the Left, not vice versa.
Generally the difference between the Left and the Right for Councils is that for the Left it is all about ideology whilst for the Right it is more about what works the best for the residents.
August 6, 2021
“Councillors should look at all Council services”
What council services? Where I live these are far and few between. We have volunteers running the library, picking up litter, and doing the gardening. The roads are a disgrace. We are charged extra for a green bin. Due to the pingdemic our other bins haven’t been emptied for weeks.
Our council tax seems to go on funding six-figure fat-cat salaries and paying people to sit at home doing nothing.
August 6, 2021
This is because you vote Conservative. The Tories have spent most of the last 50 year attacking councils by centralising power, and removing their ability to raise money. Cash grants from Westminster have been slashed, the right for councils to set their own council tax levels has also been limited. The result is that your council does not have enough money to do all the things it needs to do. This is why your libraries are closed and your roads are full of pot holes.
But, unlike the majority of voters, you carry on voting Conservative so the problem will never improve. However some billionaires are very grateful for your continued support for their chums who helps them dodge tax.
August 6, 2021
For decades I have moaned about pre paying to no avail.
They do not like payment on leaving John because then they can only sell the parking space once.
Payment on arrival with a guess to how long you will stay means there is an element of left over excess time, which can be charged for again, thus with maximum use the car park it will actually make rather more income than planned.
Likewise the whole point of having your registration number on the ticket, is so that you cannot pass the excess time left on the ticket onto someone else.
Hospital car parks are an excellent example of having to guess the time or be fined, when the appointment overrunning, is nothing to do with you at all. !
August 6, 2021
At our hospital you are very lucky to find a space at all. I remember having to go to the eye hospital with my child. I had to park on the road with a time limit. Her appointment was 2 hours overdue and I had to go out to move my car or face a fine. I missed her appointment.
August 6, 2021
No parking charges in Scotland at hospitals.
August 6, 2021
You are so right about hospital car parks, Alan.
August 6, 2021
I agree. If I pay for two hours of parking and only use one hour, I have still booked that parking space for two hours and I should have the right to allow anyone I choose to have the time left over.
August 6, 2021
Sir John
You are a member of the party in power. Perhaps you could try and get the government to address some of these matters rather than banning my gas boiler.
Roger
August 6, 2021
Sir John – completely off-topic, there appears to be quite a lot of publicity given to the PM’s ‘green approval’ reference to Mrs Thatcher’s coal mine closures.
Perhaps it is worth pointing out that during her premiership of 11 years, 160 mines closed.
During Mr Wilson’s premiership of 8 years, some 290 mines closed.
Doesn’t anyone check Mr Johnson’s utterances before he proclaims them?
August 6, 2021
Labour criticise the Conservatives for not being “green” enough, so Boris, in my opinion, rather cleverly gave them the choice of either agreeing that Mrs Thatcher was correct to close mines or hypocritically arguing that the mines should have stayed open.
August 6, 2021
Of course nobody checks what he says. Seeing that most of what he says is either rubbish or lies.
August 6, 2021
So Harold was earlier and greener! Who knew.
August 6, 2021
They were not closed as a ‘green’ measure. Won’t somebody tell the truth that most mines were essentially exhausted or the manpower (heavily unionised) versus output was uneconomic (and often dangerous). The horrendous miner deaths, mostly in older unfit men have been stopped – does nobody want to commend the closures on health grounds?
August 6, 2021
Not such a simple answer, SM. You surely have to take into account percentages of closures, people employed, production losses as well as difficulty of operations. Also there cannot be a definitive answer as British Rail moved from steam to diesel during part of Harold Wilson’s tenure.
August 6, 2021
”Doesn’t anyone check Mr Johnson’s utterances”
I believe its Carrie
August 6, 2021
Why do Councils set out to annoy people, simply because they can, and they have the law on their side, and you have no other option but to use their services and do as you are told.
No completion , so no choice.
There are some very good people working for the Council who do care, but they do not tend to last long from my experience.
August 6, 2021
Alan Jutson
Very true Alan but those that care are very few and in between.
August 6, 2021
Very annoying but I seem to remember your government repeatedly talking about bonfires of red tape, quangos, free parking at hospitals, weekly bin collections.
Guess what, same kind promises that Boris is prone to make. And in other news Alok Sharma is ignoring the rules the rest of us have to adhere to so more doubke standards, we are told we need PCR tests because they provide better information on variants, only one problem HMG only tests a small number, so rubbish, HMG won’t publish infection rates etc because it knows it’s reasoning will be found to be false and Amanda Pritchard already spinning her version of the ‘truth’ re young peoples infection rates.
It’s just lies and more lies.
August 6, 2021
Weekly bin collections is one of my favourite silly Brexitists gripes.
If you need your bin collected weekly you create too much rubbish. Simple as that. You need to create less waste. In fact, rubbish collections should be reduced to monthly to force us to waste less.
Collect recycling fortnightly and allow a (small) caddy of food waste to be collected weekly and everything else should wait.
August 6, 2021
If my council is anything to go by , the local councillors bemoan the fact that 80% of their budget is spent on social services and related disciplines.
No wonder they are after every extra pound they can get hold of.
Looking around you can see how much waste there is in the wayy they apply themselves. They can do want they want because they can and its not their money.
August 6, 2021
Agree – What councils do and how they are funded needs a complete revamp
August 6, 2021
Should we be surprised?
Every election time for the local council I get a small pile of leaflets from prospective candidates about this and that they will do. It will all cost to do it, so where are they going to get the money?
So we have councils that are committed to spending.
I look in vain for the candidate who will tell me they want to reduce costs and what they will do to achieve it.
Local councils are strapped for cash when they have to shell out for care costs for people who have squandered all their money on careless lifestyles when they were younger.
August 6, 2021
I tried applying for the regular user pass for the Dartford crossing, they repeatedly refused as their credit reference people think I am not a legal resident of the UK. Absolutely hilarious email exchanges which exposed their obvious incompetence. But they are a monopoly provider so get away with it. I gave up and pay normally for each trip.
August 6, 2021
Sir John you have captured just a handful of the everyday complaints citizens going about their attempts at lawful activitiy face. Bureacracy gone into overdrive.
August 6, 2021
It is not just councils that are predatory, all government is. That is the nature of any organisation that exists by forcing people to pay – extortion by it’s proper name. All such organisations are then staffed by people who enjoy using any power they have to control others. A self reinforcing cycle that results in increasing tyranny as we can see very clearly in the last two years.
August 6, 2021
Good morning.
Yesterday, I received an email from my local council to update their list of eligible voters. The email seemed to be genuine giving two pass codes and a link for your browser to follow.
The only problem – the email was redirected to the TRASH folder. Why? Because, the link visible in the email was not the link they wanted you to follow. It went to ‘lnk.ie’ with an embedded redirection. Needless to say the email has been ignored – I do not reside in the Irish Republic.
Of course, the council are not really interested in voters, only that the correct council tax has been paid.
August 6, 2021
Government at all levels attracts a lack of common sense and downright incompetence. Look at the evidence. PPE unpreparedness for any emergency. By contrast a manager from the private sector organising the Vaccine programme. Moving back the governments unbelievable and totally shambolic involvement with any international travel. Any time government local or national choose to do anything it has a catastrophic result and at the end of it the citizen pays for every incompetence. The biggest shambles on the horizon is government going green. The deficit they are investing in is enormous. Consider the number of people governance employs, the cost of them and the cost of their failures. For the productive sector of the economy it is akin to having a sea anchor permanently streamed. There has got to be a better way of doing things.
August 6, 2021
And in other news electricity prices are set to soar and the NHS has already got its begging bowl out for another 600 million to cover a difficult winter on top of the same amount given in April.
When will someone have the guts to stand up to them and demand efficiencies.
August 6, 2021
Ofgem has confirmed this morning that your electricity and gas bills will rise by an average of £150 next year. Petrol is already the most expensive it has been for a decade.
These Brexit price hikes were totally foreseeable. Indeed, the House of Lords did foresee them – warning in a 2018 report of such a scenario.
Perhaps as you are paying far more cash to heat and power your home you can sit their in your Union Jack pants enjoying your sovereignty?
PS: my prices won’t rise as I saw this coming and am on a two year fixed price deal. You are most welcome.
August 6, 2021
And in yet another example how this government sh***s on people without any care whatsoever, changing countries to Red with minimum notice, expensive needless tests etc. Happy to trash family life, kids education, people who can’t get the needed health whilst they swan around with millionaires lifestyles untouched by the misery they are causing.
Boris joking about the whole communities that Thatcher destroyed whilst only recently ordering wallpaper he had no idea about how to pay for at a price for just one roll that would take a person on a minimum wage two weeks to pay for.
August 6, 2021
The only thing which will change anything for the better in this country which is administered incompetently in every area and at all levels to the detriment of England and led by out of touch arrogant elites is mass direct action.
August 6, 2021
Councils annoy likely for the same reason that quangos are out of control: absence of effective political control over self-serving functionaries.
August 6, 2021
A short example of the way HMG are screwing up the lives of its double jabbed citizens totally unnecessarily.
At the end of the month I plan to fly Spain / UK. Costs are as follows.
Air fare with leg room about £66.00
Government Additions.
PCR Test prior to departure £84.00 approx
PCR Teas 2 days after arrival £120.00
PCR Test 8 days after arrival £120.00
Total PCR cost £324.00 against £66.00 to get there.
I maintain that the double vaccination is sufficient assurance, and if not what is the point in having it. If I develop symptoms after arrival that is the time to get tested and discover new variants. In any case there is an official test centre half a mile from my destination, why cannot any testing be done there at government cost. I could get an MRI scan for less than the cost of three PCR tests just to put this racket into context.
One thing is for sure, HMG puts a rapid end to this nonsense or I see a deluge of votes departing or abstaining over the next three years.
August 6, 2021
Something else you can sort out with the Health Ministry/NHS. I am a UK citizen, double Covid jabbed by the NHS. Because I reside in Spain a lot of my time I apparently cannot go on the NHS website app and have an electronic phone pass confirming my two jabs. My UK doctor recognising the utter stupidity of this has given me an A4 signed certificate detailing the two jabs. It will be interesting to see if Immigration recognise this or are steeped in the same bureaucracy that permeates the NHS. Just one more unnecessary stupidity to ruffle the lives of UK citizens .
August 6, 2021
In 2010 local government spent in cash terms £167 billion, 25% of all government spending. In 2020 it was less at £162 billion, 18% of all government spending. Adjusted for inflation the 2020 spend should have been £207 billion. That’s how you camouflage austerity that can easily be blamed on local government, not Westminster, by the unknowing voters; as demonstrated by today’s comments.
August 6, 2021
The fundamental problem, with all public services is that they are run for the convenience of the staff and the organisation, not the customer. This applies to the NHS and Education as well as Council services.
For example, in the NHS, why is it that I can’t ask my surgery for an appointment or a repeat prescription via email ? ( although have recently found that I can request a repeat prescription via the excellent NHS App).
In education, the thorny subject of holidays and supply days needs to be a re-thought. It isn’t right that schools can close because of a little bit of snow or because the teachers want a meeting day. The effect on parents having to arrange for children to be looked after, often at short notice is a scandal.
Socialist-run organisations such as London are the worst.
Until there is a complete change of emphasis towards customer service, nothing will change.
August 6, 2021
Mr. Redwood, it must be very heartening to know you are part of a system of government widely regarded as some combination of useless, self-serving and corrupt. Do you get any job satisfaction?
August 6, 2021
The immediate “acid test” of this government imvho is stopping boatmcboatface’s loads of illegal migrants.
So far, utter failure and no accountability. When Sir John, when?
I agree jobsworth councils are certainly up there somewhere, well ripe for transforming, neither Lolabour nor Tory councils are cost effective. Still they all have safe jobs, career paths, gold plated pensions and oodles of sick pay for the stress. No-one to vote for to kick em out.
August 6, 2021
The cycling thing is getting stupid.
Those that want us to cycle more (why??) should first consider that we need to have ways of separating this incompatible traffic.
The current situation where slow bicycles are trying to share space with fast vehicles seems to be fueled by dogma and is irresponsible and dangerous.
August 6, 2021
Councils do this because they run all the local roads, often have a monopoly over car parking provision and are responsible for granting planning permissions. These conflicts of interest are meant to be addressed through democratic control. But in local government this is weak; so they do what they like. The needs of motorists, local residents and businesses are not given sufficient weight the decision making process.
Is this going to be addressed in the upcoming Planning Bill?
August 6, 2021
Sir John.
Highways England !!!!
Not fit for purpose…QED.
August 6, 2021
I fully agree with what Sir John is saying here. I gather emission charges over a wide area of London are planned from October. My visits to London are very infrequent, and I am dreading having to grapple with whatever system is implemented. Perhaps they will be kind to us.