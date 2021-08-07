The state of play on the virus worldwide

The worldometer shows us the official figures for virus cases, deaths and population numbers. It seems best to compare cases and deaths per million to get some kind of impression on how countries have fared.
The UK is 29th on the list of cases per million at 87,188. The USA, Brazil, France, Spain, Netherlands, Czechia, Belgium and many others are higher. The UK is 20th in the list of deaths per million, just nine deaths per million more than the USA and well below Peru, Hungary, many of the Balkan countries, Italy, Brazil, Poland and Belgium.
It would be good to hear from the experts why countries like Hungary, Peru and Belgium had such a bad time, whilst Japan at 121 and South Korea at 41 deaths per million have contained it better so far, not to say Taiwan at 33 deaths. Nearer to home how did Luxembourg have such a high figure of 116,000 cases per 1 million, yet with 1293 deaths per million had a low end death rate of 1.1% compared to Poland where it was 2.6% and Hungary 3.7%.
There needs to be analysis of which countries had most success in avoiding cases, and which were best at treating the virus. All this of course will also need work to be done on the figures themselves, as countries adopted different definitions of a covid death and ran very different levels of testing to try to find the infection
August 7, 2021
Good morning.
When Western settlers first encountered peoples’ from the New World they brought with them many things including disease. Diseases such as the Common Cold were not dangerous to Westerners but fatal to the natives. This was due to what we would now call, ‘herd immunity’ in the settlers. CV19 and other similar diseases emanated from the Far East from people that had some herd immunity, hence the low infection rates.
I have warned here time and time again that it is unwise to compare one country to another – Apples and Oranges and all that. It would be far more beneficial if we were to compare global regions.
In any case, there has been a massive overreaction and an opportunity seized by those hungry for power. The Black Death was responsible for freeing the peasants in Europe from their serfdom and ever since the rich and the powerful have been fighting to put us back there. And they are succeeding !
August 7, 2021
You have voted precisely for the de-emancipation of the ordinary person.
That is what Torydom is, plain and simple.
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
Mark B
“In any case, there has been a massive overreaction and an opportunity seized by those hungry for power. The Black Death was responsible for freeing the peasants in Europe from their serfdom and ever since the rich and the powerful have been fighting to put us back there. And they are succeeding !”
Absolutely correct.
August 7, 2021
It is not really “unwise to compare one country to another” but clearly there are various differences to consider. If however you look at my comparisons below with UK with Sweden and with Singapore the differences are so massive we really should try to understand why the UK, PHE, Hancock, Simon Stevens, Sage, JCVI and the NHS seem to have performed so very badly in relative terms. Even in terms of deaths per + infection case.
August 7, 2021
I read somewhere that Sweden has followed the OLD pandemic plan …the one we tore up!
August 7, 2021
Personally I suspect the left leaning heads of the Civil Service and NHS have done everything they can to increase the death count from CoVid to make the Tories look bad, either that or the NHS has done a very bad job.
August 7, 2021
I am fed up with career politicians and the SAGE mob etc claiming they are following the science, but refuse to accept natural herd immunity exists.
If as they claim this virus has been around for 18 months, then there is a strong likelihood those who have come into contact with it now have the relevant immunity. Just like the common cold, which is also in the covid family.
If I am wrong and this is apparently deadly virus and just as virulent as they claim, and everybody desperately needs a jab of an experimental gene therapy. Why use scaremongering fear tactics, coercion and threats? And why haven’t people been dropping like flies?
FOI requests prove their claims are lies.
August 7, 2021
The USA seems to be homing in, slowly, on our deaths/million figure. My suspicion is that that’s because we have a better vaccination programme and fewer people thinking that one can defeat a nasty virus by reciting constitutional principles.
Still wanting a late summer holiday, I pay more attention to the weekly trends figures on Worldometers – particularly the %age increase in cases and the cases/million over the past seven days. I question why I should be expected to pay for expensive COVID testing to return from a country that is safer than the UK. (Take a look at the figures for Greece, Sir John.)
Coming soon: mass redundancies across the airlines.
August 7, 2021
And ferries and railways. We will be unable to get back to normal even if we want to.
August 7, 2021
Sea Warrior: Your ‘cases’ are cases of nothing, just lab test results that come up positive and give no confirmation of infection, let alone illness. I think you are wasting your time looking at them, and you’d be better off looking at all-cause mortality on the Our World in Data site. It shows excess mortality during Covid 19. You’ll see that mortality in Britain has been below average since March. You can attribute that to the Covid vaccines if you want to.
August 7, 2021
As you say, international comparisons are compromised by different definitions resulting in dodgy data. That does not slow down the alarmists and fear mongers who seize every opportunity to compromise freedom of choice about where we go and what we do. One day, perhaps, we may get measures appropriate to the infection risk – but that is probably too big an ask of those wielding the bludgeon of the law.
August 7, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John.
“testing TO TRY TO FIND the infection”. So apt.
Will the Coronavirus Act 2020 be repealed when it comes up for its third six-monthly debate in September? If it is not repealed, we will have yet another six months of Boris Johnson and his small cabal of advisers making sweeping edicts without any discussion or debate in Parliament. For example, with debate, the roll-out of covid ‘vaccines’ for children without parental permission (16- and 17-year-olds are children) could have been forestalled.
We read today that PHE has found that the fully ‘vaccinated’ have a similar viral load to the ‘unvaccinated’. This suggests that the ‘vaccinated’ can transmit Covid to the same extent as the ‘unvaccinated’. That’s good news. Definitely no need for ‘Vaccine Passports’ to get into venues now.
(I use inverted commas for ‘vaccine’ because this drug which has not yet reached the end of its experimental phase (2023 at the earliest) does not behave as a traditional vaccine ie. immunisation against a particular disease.)
August 7, 2021
Your second paragraph makes me think that ‘COVID passports’ might not be needed but at-venue LF testing might be. I’ll repeat my belief that the government is being slow in rolling out ‘sniffer’ technology.
August 7, 2021
@S_W; If what Mary said about viral loads is true, indeed it makes vaccine passports irrelevant, the only proven weapon again the virus will be social-distancing, compulsory testing, enforced self-isolation and -ultimately- fully enforced Lockdowns!…
Also Mary shows a total ignorance as to the testing procedure for vaccines, the testing of the CV19 vaccines were completed, it is just that many stages of testing were done in parallel, not linear, nothing wrong in that approach for stages not dependant on the results of parallel tests.
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
Only 1 in 1500 of Covid+ cases died in Singapore and yet in the UK it was 1 in 46 that died. This despite much more extensive testing in the UK which should have pushed matters the other way. What is the difference between the NHS and the Singapore system of healthcare to make such a huge difference in deaths per case? Why, in the UK, did over 32 times more people dies even per Covid case? Many at home or in care homes. The UK also had far more Cases. Even now we have many more home deaths than normal and fewer in hospital ones due to NHS failing patients hugely.
We have had about 50,000+ extra non Covid collateral deaths from NHS failure to treat other conditions so far with very many more to come.
Why too did only circa one ninth of people who died of Covid receive intensive care from the NHS before dying? Where they not sufficiently ill or just left to die to save the NHS. Does anyone really still think the NHS is the envy of the world or even remotely competent?
August 7, 2021
Michael Levitt today on twitter gives these figures:- “We can only accurately know all-cause excess death.
From week 01 of 2020 to week 30 of 2021 (72 weeks), the net excess death in Sweden over that predicted using mortality in 2017, 2018 & 2019 is now 385-360=15 deaths out of 125,000 natural deaths.
So a small burden of death.”
A total of 15 deaths above normal expected in Sweden and with far less disruption and economic damage than the UK. In the UK however (despite all the lockdowns) we have excess deaths about 1,000 times the Sweden level per million population. Well done Gov., Hancock, PHE and the (envy of no one sensible) NHS?
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
Yes ! todays PHE data show that the ‘vaccine’ is 17% effective. 339 deaths in the fully vaccinated group and 117 in the non vaccinated group, I do wonder if the experiment should be declared a failure!
In the good old days vaccination prevented the infection completely so I think this mRNA method has failed
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
“It would be good to hear from the experts why countries like Hungary, Peru and Belgium had such a bad time”
Is John somehow trying to suggest that the UK – with similar if slightly better figures – did NOT have “such a bad time”?
August 7, 2021
The UK has had liberties restricted and racked up massive debts through all this, so I’d say it’s patently true the UK has had a bad time.
On the other hand, night clubs and pop concerts were suspended. Every cloud…
August 7, 2021
We had a bad time. Why? Pure and simply due to Government hesitations and head in sand, plus NHS abdication of management. A couple of potty ‘scientists’ got listened to, even when regularly changing information to suit their 15 seconds of fame, becoming 15 months of horrors.
August 7, 2021
The UK performance is clearly among the worst in international comparisons. This measured in terms of A. infections per million. B. deaths per infection and C. collateral deaths from other conditions (due to NHS and GPs largely closing down).
The reasons are probably mainly A. the dumping of infected people tested and untested into care homes to infect other B. the lockdowns which reduced Covid spread among the young (in effect earlier, natural vaccination of the young) C. the rather poor and very rationed NHS service (most victims got little real treatment and no intensive care at all many did not even make it to hospital) D. The failure to isolate infected patients sufficiently causing very high nosocomial infections (in hospitals, care homes and to and via staff). E High rates of obesity and the oldish population. F failure to vaccinate in order or gender risk from Covid (men about 5 years younger than women which almost certainly killed over 1000+ extra people.
August 7, 2021
Covid modelling – and statistics – mostly knowingly crap and designed to invoke fear or provide excuse to make holiday travel more expensive or inaccessible to the majority (with exceptions for climate conference attendees, government ministers, the rich and elite).
August 7, 2021
Correct Matthu but not only holidays. Every shop I went to this morning has still got signs up asking people to respect the workers and wear a face mask. So…… about 90% of the shoppers have still got face masks on as if we are still in crisis. I fear we will never get back to normal at this rate. Needless to say I didn’t wear mine but felt very guilty by the time I’d finished. I don’t know about herd immunity but I felt like it was herd guilt trip.
August 7, 2021
A mistake repeated more than once is deliberate.
1. Neil Ferguson (using computer modelling as a scare factor)
2. Matt Hancock (overbearing draconian autocratic dictates to the masses)
3. G7 meeting did it for me.
4. They have continued the double standards with Wimbledon, football and no doubt the COP26.
August 7, 2021
What I’d like to know is when is Boris Johnson going to lead the way by banning imports from China ?
August 7, 2021
Never!
He wants to drag us to carbon zero on the back of China’s coal!
August 7, 2021
Steve – BJ can’t even stop rubber dinghies – nor does he want to – never mind things from China.
August 7, 2021
Some good questions here, Sir John, but we won’t get answers to them from ‘the experts’, at least not those on the government’s approved experts list. They won’t even ask those questions, never mind provide answers. They can see what happened recently to Prof. Robert Dingwall, who disagreed with giving the Covid vaccine to teenagers, and was pushed off the government vaccine policy committee. He wondered what benefit there was in vaccinating children, who are acknowledged even by the likes of Anthony Fauci not to be significant spreaders of disease, and who are very rarely at any serious risk themselves.
There’s less of a problem when it’s realised we already have the answer to one of your most important questions: Is there a correlation between severity of lockdowns and disease outcomes in countries worldwide? It has been shown over and over again in research papers that there isn’t. Unfortunately that won’t matter to a government like yours, that isn’t following the science.
August 7, 2021
A better understanding of transmission is required. It is quite likely another significant virus will occur. We at least should be prepared and able to undertake much earlier preventative measures. How relative are airborn particles to touch – flesh and various surfaces? How long does this virus survive on each? Does air temperature matter? Are any of quoted ‘miracle’ product defences any good?
Whether Covid was designed, or escaped to humans is not the point, it will be around and a risk for the foreseeable future.
August 7, 2021
The test methods, measurements and statistics are all challengeable. In my opinion they have been manipulated to create a climate of fear which has enabled this wrotten government to take away our liberties and freedom aided and abetted by complicit MPs and media, paid handsomely to act as government propagandists (modern day William Joyces). We no longer live in a parliamentary democracy but under an elective dictatorship. MPs should be ashamed of the supine role they have played and thereby betrayed their constituents and the country.
August 7, 2021
B. T. , +1, Not a single superfluous sentence, thank you. Well written and, to ‘our betters’, dangerously laden with truths.
August 7, 2021
I would not put too much faith in any figures on Covid JR.
Testing is not carried out to the same standard, or indeed perhaps at all by many countries of the World.
Many people with few symptoms and no testing may have had a slight infection without knowing.
Deaths have been recorded in so many different ways with so many other complications, It is difficult to be very accurate. on a single cause.
It may perhaps be used at best as a rule of thumb within the developed Countries, but elsewhere trying to get even rule of thumb calculations may lead to a high margin of error.
As for Asia, many in that region have suffered from SARS before, so they may have built up some immunity from those past infections, given we are informed Covid is a type of variation of SARS.
Probably the most accurate figures can be gained from the results of tests set out and completed on the same people, in the same regions, at set time scales, completed over many months when the UK were trying to get an idea of the spread of the virus in the UK.
August 7, 2021
How can you have any faith in statistics, when someone who is hit by a bus (but tests positive for Covid in hospital) and later dies from his/her injuries – is included in the Covid related deaths?
My mother was in a Care Home for three years and other residents passed away quite regularly – often the ones you would least expect (e.g. those who seemed brightest and fittest). Old people are clearly vulnerable to infections but I do wonder how many deaths recorded as being Covid related were often other things or simply old age. I very much doubt we will ever know the actual facts.
I think the only useful comparison given differences in metrics across even regions, is probably excess deaths per million.
August 7, 2021
It should be perfectly clear — Those with a healthy regime, where immune systems are strong, are the ones most likely to be unaffected by this cold virus.
It is extremely annoying that the authorities still measure cases, and make them such a huge part of the rules they put in place, when we all know the tests used are a total waste of time, being so inaccurate.
Deaths, hospitalisations and hospital recoveries are the statistics we should be seeing – anything else borders on being criminal.
…and when are we going to see less spent on adverts to keep us scared – If the Chancellor were serious about cutting costs – and he doesn’t seem to have much heart for it, then he would slash the advertisement budget!
August 7, 2021
Bryan Harris
August 7, 2021
Sir John,
We know that the official figures in the UK were distorted and maybe are still being so. Probably the official figures of other countries also are untrustworthy. So what will we learn from a comparison of our distorted figures with their dodgy ones?
August 7, 2021
Exactly. Absolutely nothing. What country in its right mind would make the figures look worse than they actually were as happened under Johnson which at one point made us the pariahs of the world. Fall out of a plane or get run over by a bus but if you happened to test positive for covid 28 days before then hey that’s what you died of. Meanwhile countries like Russia were doing the very opposite and suppressing their figures even refusing to put COVID on the death certificates of state workers especially doctors and nurses to avoid compensation.
August 7, 2021
Yes. Cummings right again about the need for things to be data driven. Instead we get Shapps/Johnson etc winging it. On a cost benefits basis no one in their right mind would condemn hundreds of thousands to house arrest just because they were ‘close’ to someone infected.
Isn’t it strange that Boris in the close confines of a plane just happened not to get close enough to have to isolate when other plane loads make no such distinction. As Camilla Tominey says in an excoriating of Boris and another piece about the lies spun relating to the need for testing, double standards everywhere.
We now see Ministers scurrying about looking to ‘stop rip off’ testing companies. Why did it take so long. Because they are not if this planet and couldn’t care about anything except their political hides. It looks as if we are going to get some comparison BS. We want the price to be forced down.
Why aren’t the lateral flow tests accepted for holiday returnees when they are undertaken by hundreds of thousands for other purposes?
Simple this deceitful government is using the exorbitant cost to prevent family holidays abroad, ‘through the back door’.
We knew Boris was economical with the truth when we elected him but didn’t realise it would be so brazen and accepted by his MPs who by association are similarly tainted.
August 7, 2021
When ODL has vanquished death by covid how will he keep the rescued?
In a pumpkin shell?
Oh no…I’m forgetting the, how many million (?) with very serious neglected diseases languishing on waiting lists…and the tens of thousands killed in the ( strangely universal) “care” home cull.
And now the “freedom” jab is said to neither protect nor prevent transmission.
Paving the way for more!
The Pincushion Nation.
Sick!
August 7, 2021
It seems to be clear looking at these data – and also at the data for the various US states – that there is no correlation between degree of lockdown and success in suppressing the virus. Excellent article the other day by the professors of medicine at Harvard and Stanford explaining why the Great Barrington approach would have been better, and objecting to the smearing and rubbishing of its many distinguished authors by, inter alia, Dominic Cummings. It also makes clear what utter nonsense is the idea that if only the U.K. had locked down a week earlier last March somehow that would have made a big difference. About 2/3 of the U.K. deaths have happened since the great Barrington declaration last summer, during which time lockdown has been implemented as an alternative.
Meanwhile we see that Mr Sharma (and I assume all ministers, since they must have been aware of his activities) does not himself believe in the policy of quarantine after travel. It is reported that he has been to some 30 countries during this period of travel restrictions, 6 of which are on the red list. But not quarantined as others have to. He simply would not have done this if he actually believed in closed borders / restrictive travel and quarantine. (Leaving aside the humbug of flying around the world to talk about a conference on global warming, the main message of which will be everybody else needs to reduce their carbon emissions). I’m afraid humbug like this requires resignations.
August 7, 2021
August 7, 2021
Apparently 380 trillion viruses live on and inside our bodies.
Johnson should buy some more PCR tests and get busy! (Only a few more £billions).
A positive universe of “cases” to discover.
Just turn up the amplification and he can shut us down ‘til he finally achieves whatever level of destruction it is he seeks.
August 7, 2021
Probably not possible with the world data set but must be possible with the UK data set, who caught it? In what setting and who succumbed. What weights, BMIs and blood types ended up in hospital and what ethnicities?
This kind of mining of the data can inform the (over) reaction to the next illness which travels from one place to the next by plane and then spreads.
August 7, 2021
India is an interesting one. They have reduced their death rate massively. Of course, the media won’t tell the public this as they only like to report bad news. India issued Ivermectin to their population at the height of their outbreak. Could this be the reason for the reduction in deaths? Why is it taking so long for the trials of this drug to come back with an answer to whether it works or not?
August 7, 2021
Christine, I presume your question was a rhetorical one? We all know the answer.
The ‘vaccines’ were given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) because there were not, apparently, any available alternatives. (Never mind that in the developing world Ivermectin has been used successfully and safely for other diseases for approximately 40 years).
August 7, 2021
Well said Mary – 100% agree.
August 7, 2021
Here is the real state of covid play. SAGE admit that 70% of “breakthrough” cases are fully vaccinated. Israel and Australia say it’s 95-99%.
The illnesses are caused but the completely untested and very dangerous gene therapy claimed to be a vaccine.
You and your colleagues have done more harm to this country than any government in history and that includes Napoleon Bonaparte’s and Hitler’s. Gross negligence is the very least you could possibly be charged with in a just world. Lucky for politicians we don’t live in anything approaching a just world.
August 7, 2021
As the saying goes, there are Statistics, Lies and Damned Lies…
No one who tested positive for CV19 here in the UK and died on the 29th day or later since that first test are counted, the official UK figures are a (political) fudge.
August 7, 2021
I’m always staggered by the numbers of clinically obese, mostly women, when I’m out and about, literally digging their graves with their teeth, and usually with an equally plump offspring in tow, will it be suggested that they should be denied treatment on the NHS as has been mooted for the unjabbed?
August 7, 2021
The State doesn’t understand what is going on but still acts like a Nanny — The socialist welfare state we are now a part of requires that people don’t think for themselves, and as such their purpose in life is lost – they seek pleasures through eating – while the State tells them what to do and how to behave.
In this the State psychology has been most expert – just seems it cannot get the messages out about obesity, perhaps it has not focused its psychology departments fully on that aspect of our lives?
August 7, 2021
When will the unvaccinated receive their NI refunds if they are to be denied NHS treatment? This substantial minority will simply set up its own parallel ‘freedom’ economy and exclude vaccinated people. Lawyers will be very busy.
August 7, 2021
Well IF its true that obesity makes you less likely to survive Covid then it’s hardly surprising the UK didn’t fare as well as it could have. Compared to some countries we are very unhealthy.
August 7, 2021
We know that the quality of the statistics is generally poor, and variable across time and geography in rich and poor nations alike. That makes comparisons of detail very difficult.
One chart I did back in March, after a year of the virus, compares death rates with PPP GDP per capita. It seems to show that being poor is one way to avoid covid. People who do not travel don’t transmit the disease.
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9WwxR/2/
August 7, 2021
In reality it is the open border policy that is the main difference – the UK is for an Island so leaky it is unreal.
August 7, 2021
I see that the Climate Change Committee has never even attempted to estimate the cost of transition to Net Zero, and has managed to overwrite its spreadsheet estimate of the extra costs in 2050 – i.e. ignoring transition costs. On this basis Parliament has committed the nation to impoverishment and unknown trillions in spending.
I pointed out the other day that the CCC is far and away our most costly quango. It should be abolished forthwith, and no pensions paid to its members who have deceived the country. The whole process of decision making needs to be revisited, starting with cancellation of Net Zero.
August 7, 2021
The bottom line is ‘excess deaths’. Many of us have seen FOI figures from councils in England that show in 2020 the figures for burials and cremations were more or less the same as in the previous five years. So where were the bodies of these 125,000 ‘covid deaths’ buried? In plague pits?
August 7, 2021
Curious that you don’t mention Sweden at all, Sir John. Is it too much of an embarrassment to the government?
Reply Not at all and I am not trying to shelter the government. Sweden’s figures are within the EU range, better than Belgium, worse than Germany.
August 7, 2021
I seriously doubt the ‘experts’ who came up with the gem to test school children twice a week, in order to keep the ‘cases’ high, took account of the following and factored a reduction of these anomalies into their totals.
It is common knowledge school children used orange juice to get a positive result, as a means to legally ‘bunk’ off school?
Why is a test required to tell you, you are ill with a virus, when you have no side effects?
August 7, 2021
Weird isn’t it – A letter in todays Daily Telegraph from the Archbishop of York is able to articulate simply how flawed the Johnson administration is. From it, it makes us all beg the question who and what does this Government represent and who does it work for. A clue is given in the observation on the Governments attitude to the people of the UK – London “metropolitan elite” for treating people who are proud to be English as “backwardly xenophobic”
Then elsewhere Boris as if to highlight his ineptitude, attributes his silliness in his punishment of the UK people with his weird ‘Great Reset’ agendas by trying to suggest Margaret Thatcher would agree with him – forgetting it is only his shallow clique of acolytes that is remotely in need of this self flagellation. Elsewhere in the MsM it was picked up on the fact that this PM and his team want to spend, spend, spend so as to be big on messaging a green agenda without ever suggesting how its going to be paid for. Mrs T had the burden of addressing the problem of over taxation and balancing the books – and succeded. Boris J is nowhere near comparison, he has set on a path of destroying what’s left of the UK, indoctrinating a Socialist agenda with it inevitable high cost and taxation, destroying prosperity and future – just for the sake of a grandstanding virtue signal.
Its all to sad to be real.
August 7, 2021
Why is it that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 have to behave as though they have not been vaccinated and why are there reports of people who have been vaccinated becoming sick with Covid-19?
Are the vaccines effective or not and if not are they are all equally ineffective or is the AstraZeneca vaccine which is a conventional vaccine, effective, and others which purport to create immunity by an immune response to the spike protein itself less so?
I have had two AstraZeneca jabs and I have no intention of receiving any more just because a vaccine manufacturer has managed to persuade the government it is necessary.
Is this about public health or helping pharmaceutical manufacturers’ bottom line? Creating a virus and the vaccine to protect from it seems like the perfect business model.
August 7, 2021
In addition to your very sensible suggestions Sir John, we also need to bring both the number of PCR tests conducted, AND the cycle threshold that those have been conducted to, into the equation.
Whilst doing that, we should [b]also[/b] consider the level of vaccination uptake in those countries.
There are many things that contribute to this, and they ALL need to be considered, analysed and conclusions made therefrom, REGARDLESS of whether we like the results of those analyses, and whether they fit with what the various ‘experts’ and advisors think they know.
It is long past the time when we needed to start to look at all of this objectively, rather than ‘spinning’ the numbers to suit a policy. And some countries have definitely been doing that……….