Bring on the new economic recovery

The UK economy is recovering from the big hit initial lockdown brought. The Chancellor did well with his generous furlough and business schemes which cushioned unemployment and limited bankruptcies. A combination of looser money policy and a large public deficit sustained activity somewhat at a time when public policy to curb the virus led to a sharp decline in output in all sectors needing social contact between customers.
Today the Bank of England thinks the sharp rise in wage and price inflation that we are witnessing will be short lived. They nonetheless aim to end their Quantitative Easing programme of new purchases of bonds by the end of this year, before the USA and the ECB. They have pencilled in the need for some modest further tightening in the following two years, which could take the form both of small increases in interest rates and an ending of purchases of government bonds when old ones are repaid. They may be optimistic in thinking we will have restored all lost output by the end of this year, and need to be careful not to dampen confidence too much too soon before recovery is well embedded.
The central task of keeping inflation down to around 2% remains a crucial target for policy. The Bank thinks inflation will be back a little below 2% in two years time, after first hitting 4%. That is possible, and I have no quibbles with them running at current settings whilst monitoring carefully wage and other cost pressures. I think the USA which has administered around twice as much monetary stimulus as the UK relative to its size and is planning to continue with a large bond buying and money creation programme has a more serious inflation threat. The USA should be doing at least as much as the Bank of England to move back to a more prudent policy given its much larger injection of cash.
Meanwhile we await the government’s decision on what targets if any the Treasury needs to impose on itself. I wish to see the end to the state debt as a percentage of GDP targets continued from the Maastricht Treaty. The relevant issue is net debt interest as a percentage of GDP or of public spending. The state debt figure they use appears very high because they look at the gross figure which includes all the debt the state now owns. What matters is the debt they owe to others and the cost of servicing that debt. Despite the big increase in gross debt the position has improved since the pandemic hit, both because they have been able to buy up large quantities of the debt, and because they have forced interest rates down lowering the additional cost of new debt or of refinancing old debt.
Japan has been doing this on a colossal scale for years and has got away with it because it is a low inflation economy with a high propensity to save. The UK has a lower average age with more private sector propensity to spend and borrow so we should not assume we can continue doing this without awakening the inflationary dragon. A sensible target for debt interest and a well paced monetary tightening sensitive to growth rates is what is needed. The UK already has a debt interest target which is fine. We do not need an austerity policy brought on by a wish to get gross debt down as a percentage of GDP. That would slow growth and make it more difficult to remove the deficit. The new policy must be growth oriented.The Bank needs to watch carefully possible inflationary transmission into wages and or excessive credit creation by commercial banks which would warrant earlier corrective action.
86 Comments
August 8, 2021
Good morning.
The reason the previous Chancellor, now Health Secretary, lost his job was because he would not do as the First Lord of the Treasury wanted. ie Spend, spend, spend !
Which begs the question -” Why ?”
Most ordinary people keep their money in cash. Those who can afford to move their money around and invest in property, stocks and shares have done so and, it is they who have benefited from QE. Once again, the poor and Middle Classes are being used the subsidise the rich.
Typical Tories.
August 8, 2021
I’ve not trusted cash for a long while.
I’ve put my money into property (but not too much), education (you can never have too much), the stock market (guided by the best advisers I could find), nutritional food, fitness and experiences for the whole family – bucket list experiences such as paragliding and rock climbing and not cruises or the like… but cash ? It’s the very WORST thing you can ‘spend’ your money on – you’re opening yourself up to being shafted by your own government if you keep it. I have a works pension but expect to be raped by the Tories on that.
I do not trust them one bit.
August 8, 2021
Sir John, you will have seen the Information Commissioner has demanded that the Climate Change Committee publishes its calculations on the costs of Net Zero. Reports suggest (see GWPF website and notalotofpeopleknowthat) that the CCC is claiming, in effect, that a dog ate their homework.
With the immense and unquantified cost of Net Zero being the largest single item in our budgetary future, how can any realistic planning be carried out?
JF
August 8, 2021
Very good point.
The cost of net zero is clearly an order of magnitude greater than the charlatans on the Climate Change bandwagon claim
August 8, 2021
And yet the cost of not doing is even greater.
August 8, 2021
Andy
I was sharing a bottle of wine with an army officer now City adviser last night. He is big into hydrogen. He told me of all the research and big money that is going into it to make it safe. I said that it’s a highly explosive substance (based on what MiC told us) and his reply was “Electricity was once highly dangerous and a lot of people got fried before we consumers could use it without much thought to safety – it is merely a matter of problem solving and it will be done.”
We have to be careful about how we think of each other.
Do the Thunbergists want solutions or do they just hate humans ?
My issue isn’t about ‘not doing’ but that what you’re proposing seems a lot more about punishment than it does problem solving.
Thunbergists have a simplistic approach to electricity. Just because it is clean and solid state at the point of use doesn’t mean that it is clean at all. And then when you consider that we’ve outsourced all our dirty work to China (at risk of the importation of viruses) nothing environmentally beneficial is gained and a lot of our own self-determination is lost.
We in the West need to stop hating each other in order to survive. And BLM, Trans and Green is all about self-hate is what these things are all about and not equality or the environment. After all, it’s not us eating tiger penises nor shark fins with the delusion that it will increase our virility.
August 8, 2021
PS, My friend puts together teams on corporate takeovers and business purchases. He says that London’s position as a centre for global deals is unassailable for this reason – that teams of experts can be brought together quickly and London is considered the safest place to do it in terms of legal probity.
August 8, 2021
+1 and there is no real benefit in CO2 terms, environmental terms or economic terms. It is economic, job and CO2 exporting, vastly expensive and inflationary insanity.
August 8, 2021
No doubt and we are seeing push back from the Treasury. I am certain in the last month I have seen analysis that these figures have been dramatically understated, hence I guess the refusal to publish them.
We now learn that many wind farms will make a loss when subsidy phased out. Sir JRs piece is as ever thoughtful but it is the nitty gritty I am interested in. This government has committed to a climate change target with no idea how to get there, no idea if the science will be available and certainly no idea the cost and who is to pay.
The classic way to control inflation is to take demand out by putting up taxes, that combined with Johnson treating the nations finances like his own, ‘open cheque book/no idea who will pay’ means that tax rises are inevitable and we are already seeing the Treasury floating ideas to see which ones they can get away with or the public don’t spot. Electricity and gas price rises are a portent of much worse to come.
This is a Labour government disguised as a Tory one. The country needs that to change.
August 8, 2021
Oh my word!
Yes!
Johnson is in deep trouble with the Chancellor!
Trying to explain how he will pay for all this green nonsense!
And apparently they have SUDDENLY ( the shared brain cell shudders into life) realised that greenery will impact badly on their new working class voters!!
Maybe..just maybe I am beginning to think that all of this has been stupidity rather than pure evil.
August 8, 2021
Everhopeful
Not stupidity. More the fact they thought they’d get away with it, they and their globalist foreign masters were wrong.
The choice they face now is get rid of Johnson and net zero, or never be elected again.
August 8, 2021
+1
It’s time the entire Johnson regime was removed.
August 8, 2021
You make me laugh, steve. The globalists, WEF, IMF, … bla bla bla
but funnily enough your tribe never mentions (because I guess you have never read anything about it in your chosen newspaper or websites) about the MPS (the Mont Pelerin Society) not in Davos, CH, but in Vevey, CH.
Hayek, Popper, von Mises, Friedman and numerous others are likely to have had more impact on life in the ‘West’ these last 40 years than the socialo-communo-marxists you talk about almost every day.
August 8, 2021
No, no, Everhopeful, it is cupidity (for money), they have sold us to whoever will pay the most – and they are pure evil. A few years in government, the introduction of the electronic slave pass, the destruction of our freedom, health, money, economy and borders and then, or maybe before then, the payoff from their globalist, communist, megalomaniac masters. Occasionally they will see the smoke far below their private jets as they speed to their far distant destinations.
August 8, 2021
… to their multi-million dollars hide-aways in New Zealand? Will Jacob want to follow in his father William’s tracks (The Sovereign Individual, 1997, J.D. Davidson & W. Rees-Mogg, & ‘Why Silicon Valley billionaires are prepping for the apocalypse in New Zealand’, 15/02/2018, theguardian.com).
August 8, 2021
Every serious newspaper this week has featured an article in net zero and all are pretty much in agreement that it is unachievable without bankrupting the country.
GB news pointed out the folly of creating thousands of green jobs whatever that means at a cost of £75k per job.
They also pointed out for every job created 3 will be lost.
The whole thing is a tribute to WEF, Build Back Better by confiscating all our assets to pay for this nonesense.
This is going to come back to bite the government in a big way.
August 8, 2021
The country is already bankrupt. ‘Boris’ and many others, who will be loyal to him and the party through thick and thin whatever insanity he comes up with next, try to get us to think otherwise – it will all be ok if we forget the mountain of debt, and increasing inflation is nothing to worry about. These people are a danger to the rest of us who need work to survive.
August 8, 2021
The economy is not a zero sum.
August 8, 2021
+1
My constituent MP has voted for every one of Johnson’s insane policies
August 8, 2021
Julian
Any figures they produce will be a massive under calculation, as they try to prove a case to force all green policies through.
Good grief they cannot even get the price right of a train set called HS2.
All Warships and planes double in cost or more, just like nuclear power stations, etc etc etc.
August 8, 2021
Alan
“Any figures they produce will be a massive under calculation, as they try to prove a case to force all green policies through.”
You mean pack of lies, surely?
August 8, 2021
I can understand if a dog has indeed eaten their homework – but the answer is very simple, ask them to do it again! Shouldn’t take them too long, second time around…
August 8, 2021
Julian Flood : “With the immense and unquantified cost of Net Zero being the largest single item in our budgetary future, how can any realistic planning be carried out?”
You’re right and the CCC will not be publishing their calculations or the total cost ahead of COP 26.
But I think it will get worse.
In order to save face at the forthcoming COP 26 meeting, for which many countries including the largest emitters such as China and India have refused to submit updated climate plans and with the South African Environment Minister suggesting that the richer countries should be paying $750bn/YEAR to the poorer countries to combat climate change, expect our PM to magnanimously declare that not only will the UK spend the money necessary to implement net zero in the UK by 2050 but we will provide large scale funding for all the poor countries of the World to do the same.
August 8, 2021
We surely will not know the true state of the economy until furlough has been stopped for a period, and company debts and loans taken on during the last few years have to start being repaid.
I certainly think some businesses will be getting a rather big surprise on trying to recruit new personnel to jobs where unpleasant working conditions, unsocial hours and extensive travelling times have previously been the norm, as many people during the last 18 months will have reassessed their lives.
August 8, 2021
Reassessed their lives? Don’t you mean decided they can live on benefits rather than getting up early and commuting to work? I’ve heard so many saying they are better off on benefits and doing a few jobs here and there under the radar.
August 8, 2021
Yes..and no pinging!
August 8, 2021
Indeed they are. The benefit and tax systems combine to mean many people are very little better off by working (esp. after commuting and travel care costs etc.) so they do not and just help a mate fix his home or car for cash or just do DIY for themselves or shop/cook more efficiently with the extra time. The government once again damaging the economy hugely by paying people not to work and thus discouraging it.
August 8, 2021
@Lifelogic
Yep .. “The benefit and tax systems combine to mean many people are very little better off by working.”
Part of a solution might be to ensure all benefits are taxable. Those on low incomes who are genuinely in need, would not reach the tax threshold. Those at the margins may be encouraged to reconsider their position ?
August 8, 2021
A family of three can live in London doing a local minimum wage job and take home £36K per year once Universal Credit has kicked.
Why travel to a job with responsibilities and be considered rich to earn the same take home pay as a shelf stacker or fruit picker?
The shame is to get on that merry go round you can have no savings, if you have savings and lose you job, guess who picks up the tab – not the tax payer. he prudent, as with social care, get to pay for themselves.
August 8, 2021
Sadly, the anecdotal evidence seems to support this view.
The owner of my favourite local restaurant was telling me that (luckily) he was staffed by family and a few close friends – but that other business owners he knows have been unable to recruit sufficient staff to stay open normal hours. His view is that many young people have an expectation of the sort of work (and pay) that they are “entitled to” and simply won’t do things such as ‘waiting on’ – they don’t see “menial” tasks as being suitable employment.
It seems we have large numbers of young folk highly qualified in subject areas where there is little or no demand from employers – and lots of work in areas that they are unwilling to accept. A large mismatch between ambition and reality.
August 8, 2021
Why do you think so many come from safe France via rubber dinghies to the UK, it’s certainly not for the weather…?
August 8, 2021
And apparently Johnson is busy laying plans ( having consulted the Tarot, crystal ball, goats’ entrails and stars ) for Autumn/Winter “firebreak”lockdowns. ( I thought that greenies were against firebreaks?)
How the HELL can we recover economically? Back I trudge to the Great Reset theory!
And does our jailer have to keep insulting our intelligence with his stupid soundbites?
August 8, 2021
+1
August 8, 2021
Alan Jutson
People should be careful what they wish for.
WFH has shown who is essential and who isn’t.
Many a Smug-@-Home is about to lose his job.
August 8, 2021
The UK economy will not escape and cannot avoid the impact that the continuing disruption of international supply chains will cause. It is too dependent on them to do so. It means that forecasts are and will be even more unreliable than usual. I also read that the Chancellor of the Exchequer is rightly taking issue with the cost of Johnson’s extravagant spending plans to implement his ill-conceived fool’s errand of achieving a net zero economy. If the country is to recover the Tory party should first sack Johnson, drop the net zero idea and focus on more practical green issues like avoiding and cutting down on waste.
August 8, 2021
Indeed just abolish Lord Debden’s evil and surely dishonest organisation now and repeal the climate change and net zero lunacy. Even if the dog has eaten their homework (rather unlikely) it can easily be reconstructed by the potty people who did it. Net zero is an insane project, economic suicide and does nothing climate or the environment.
August 8, 2021
Ah yes, I remember Gummer and the beef burger fiasco well! His reward, promoted to the Lords in 2010. He became a climate change expert from reading history at Selwyn College, Cambridge, qualification achieved unknown. Though he was awarded an Honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) from the University of East Anglia in July 2018.
August 8, 2021
Net zero was a manifesto commitment which all those of you who voted Tory in 2019 voted for.
Reply By 2050 with no laid out detailed plan for the next five years
August 8, 2021
Well the only alternative to the Tories was a dire even more green crap Labour Party wagged by an SNP tail you could not pick and choose – no real choice.
August 8, 2021
Sack Johnson and replace him with who? Someone with intelligence and integrity one would hope. Except envy will prevent anyone with those credentials from getting anywhere near a position of responsibility.
August 8, 2021
Whatever the numbers say I see no signs of recovery just empty commercial premises and quiet rail stations at the height of the rush hour.
There is also paper talk of a rift between the PM and the Chancellor.
And there is The Great Reset, of course.
August 8, 2021
+1
My mental dilemmas exactly!
August 8, 2021
Peter – the Great Reset is being welcomed at Dover, with hotels and knowledge their families will be here shortly, all for a life on whitey’s taxes – until there is no more whitey.
August 8, 2021
Bigneil – +1.
August 8, 2021
I see the cost of quarantine for citizens returning from hot spots has gone up to over £2k. Is this how much it costs to put illegals up in hotels? Are those in quarantine paying for the illegals when they isolate on return?
August 8, 2021
The CPS have decided they are breaking no laws it seems – in order to augment the flow one assumes. “Unless individuals who have played a significant role in people-smuggling, including those who organise and pilot dangerous boat crossings across the English Channel – who can expect to face prosecution where this is supported by the evidence.”
But is not paying for the passage, procuring the boat, climbing into the the boat, steering the boat, fuelling it not a significant role? They are not forced on board are they? France is not some war torn hell hole.
August 8, 2021
Not a word about Brexit. You might have thought the Brexiters would trumpet the gains, aren’t they full of joy at their victory? Of course not, they just want to pretend Brexit never happened because we now we can all see so very clearly how Brexit has brought us trade barriers, reduced growth and shortages of goods and workers. Exactly as Remain forecast. You won’t be able to hide behind COVID for ever Mr Redwood, how very nervous you and your fellow Brexiters are that one day you will be held to account for this fiasco!
Reply I am delighted we are now free to make our own decisions and develop our relations with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India anD the TPP. Also pleased to see the wish of many to buy more UK food and goods and import less from EU.
August 8, 2021
Wow. So brexiters like Redwood want to trade less with our nearest neighbours and more with countries on the other side of the world. In defiance of every expert on international trade and on good environmental practice. Ideology comes first, realism comes nowhere. What a miserable thing this Brexit is
Reply I want to trade anywhere where it makes sense to do so. Mass imports from a rigged market was not a great model, driving us into massive deficit.
August 8, 2021
Unsurprisingly, those faraway countries value arrangements with the European Union of 450 million more than they do with the UK of 67 million too.
August 8, 2021
JR
“Reply I am delighted we are now free to make our own decisions and develop our relations with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India anD the TPP”
But, Sir John, NI is still under EU jurisdiction for it’s food supplies from the mainland, and the French still fish in our waters……and keep dumping immigrants on our shores. Not good enough Sir.
Reply I agree we need to take control of NI trade and fish as promised
August 8, 2021
Reply to reply. Then may I suggest Johnson is removed, sharpish, and replaced with someone who understands, respects and upholds democracy,
August 8, 2021
What you are in fact demanding is someone who has mastered time travel, and who can transport the whole of Europe back to 1972 at the latest.
Ain’t gonna ‘appen, me ol’ son.
Get over it.
August 8, 2021
Indeed. Some things to help. But Alas Boris is not a real Conservative so it will not happen. Only about 100 at best Tory MPs are.
Cheap on demand energy & abandon the net zero and the renewable subsidies lunacy.
A huge bonfire of red tape.
Easy hire and fire.
Cancel HS2 and all the many other piss down the drain Gov. projects
Simpler lower taxes – not the highest for 70 years and still increasing.
Relax planning
Sound money
Cull all the soft loans for duff university courses about 75% of them are.
Freedom of choice and fair competition in education and healthcare – not state dire monopolies.
Abolish the BBC propaganda outfit – endless lefty drivel and climate alarmism & nothing on the Wuhan leak.
Stop blocking the roads to cars and vans we have jobs to do and get to.
Do not lock down and open up the travel sector now.
Do not vaccinate the young when it does rather more harm than good.
Sort out the huge and appalling NHS backlog.
Cut CT tax to zero.
Demand reparations for the Covid Wuhan lab leak now almost 100% certain and tell Rabb to come clean on this and stop pretending or lying that it was the wet markets.
August 8, 2021
@LL. Your policy recommendations are far too sensible for this, or any alternative, government to adopt. I’m afraid we are stuck with the clowns run ing the circus.
August 8, 2021
Plus cut out all the pointless and expensive things the state does that deliver little or no value or negative value – at least 50% of the state does this. Release them for productive work and real tax paying jobs.
August 8, 2021
If this ‘economic recovery’ is to work then it cannot be with any kind of apartheid – we have to move on as one.
The government via ministerial quotes and adverts suggest that those without CV vaccinations should be denied their rightful place in society, as do some alleged 10 minute celebrities – This is astounding and must be stopped along with any form of segregation and passports.
The upsurge needs us all pulling together to make it work.
Apartheid didn’t work in South Africa nor America, and it will drag us down if it is allowed in by the back door. The best that the Treasury can do is to put a stop to the enormous waste of taxpayers money, in all forms, but especially ill thought out schemes to fight a virus we would have been all but finished with without lockdown.
They should make sure all new projects are estimated correctly, not under-costed to get them accepted.
The Information Tribunal has ordered the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) to publish the calculations behind its claim that the UK economy can be decarbonised at modest cost. This was after the CCC could not substantiate their guesses on the cost because they had destroyed the spreadsheet — Truly amazing that Parliament could let things like this through without a real examination!
August 8, 2021
“…the new economic recovery.”
“I never was so immensely tickled by anything I had ever said before. I actually woke up twice during the night, and laughed till the bed shook.”
George Grossmith
August 8, 2021
When you take a look at the major outstanding problems that have run and run seemingly on the basis of something will turn up, I do not have much faith in HMGs ability to set up a post Brexit economy. I begin to think we would benefit from HMG taking a long vacation and leaving those of enterprise to get on with it.
The outstanding problems are.
NI Protocol
NHS 5+ million waiting list
The cross Channel immigrant bus service.
The iniquities of IHT and CGT.
The whole ill conceived Green Agenda, a trip to hell in a handcart.
Dare I mention an unwanted HS2.
The imminent destruction of the whole travel and airline industries.
All of which indicate with flashing red lights that this HMG is a product unfit for market.
August 8, 2021
Last month, Mr Johnson admitted that heat pumps, seen as an alternative to gas boilers, “cost about ten grand a pop”. Much more than that mate in a reasonable sized retrofit house needing new radiators amd other adjustments perhaps even up to £50,000. It saves nothing in fuel as gas is so much cheaper than electricity and with electricty heat is wasted at the power station. We certainly will not have sufficient wind electricity.
“Abolish HS2 to bankroll going green” says an idiotic piece in the Sunday Telegraph. No – abolish both neither make any sense the latter is even worse than HS2 and by miles.
August 8, 2021
Yes. We see the unworldly uninformed tosh that Johnson spouts. He must not be allowed to get away with these numbers albeit even on their own eye watering. New boiler, new pipe work complete re dec etc and how long would it take to do one property, where are all trades people coming from to do a whole country.
His figures must be challenged at every turn until we get something realistic.
August 8, 2021
We don’t need austerity – that’s true. Austerity kills people and, frankly, this government has done enough of that already.
We need tax rises and we need the richest demographic – pensioners – to finally pay their share. We need a wealth tax on billionaires -nobody needs a billion pounds. We need to make Amazon, Facebook etc pay their share – and we need to close them down if they don’t.
As we see from the daily headlines about how easy it is to buy influence in the Tory party we need a government on the side of normal people rather than this Eton elite we have.
August 8, 2021
One of your better ideas. Close Amazon, unachievable nonsense of course, but let’s suppose. At a stroke putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work in the logistics industry so no taxes from them, all the infrastructure, vans/lorries so no fleet sales, v.a.t, fuel,duty. Thousands of firms with no market place and I could go on.
Was that you i saw in a colourful suit, big red nose, outsize shoes and a revolving bow tie at a circus I went to recently?
August 8, 2021
The government hasn’t done any austerity. Looking over the past decade or so, national debt has increased year on year – nothing paid back. When austerity comes, there will be no choice about it. Unlike Greece, we don’t have the choice of leaving the EU to avoid it, we’ve already left.
The rich as well as super rich are very good at spending money on goods that keep people in employment. Just think about all those boatyards on the south coast that would be out of work, were it not for the rich. Rich people are far more sensible with what they do with their own money, than governments with other people’s.
August 8, 2021
That’s not very clever is it. More tax payments to the political State who then take those taxes and use them to finance an expansion of further State power. Don’t you understand that the State is a vested interest in its own right and whose primary aim is to protect itself from all harm. You, the taxpayer and a citizen are the enemy.
The Socialist State now embraced by both Tory and Labour views you with contempt and wants nothing except your compliance, your silence and your taxes
The more you are taxed the less free you become. You are in effect financing your own subjugation and you don’t even know it
Marxist capture is now all the rage. From ‘taking the knee’ to ‘wearing a mask’. The message is simple – ‘You will comply or else you will be demonised and criminalised’ Pariah status is Johnson’s politics
Mr Redwood’s party is demonising the very people who vote for Mr Redwood’s party. It’s beyond comical to a degree
August 8, 2021
There’s an excellent article by Richard Beard in today’s Guardian, as to what is wrong with a country’s being led by English ex-public schoolboys – he was one himself btw.
It’s the sort of thing that we don’t often get to read.
Reply Like Priti Patel and Sajid Javed?
August 8, 2021
He would have been moaning when it was led by Margaret Thatcher who didn’t go to a public school, but not when it was led by Blair who did. What he and you mean is you would rather have a left wing govt. well all you need to do is win an election. Bad luck.
August 8, 2021
No, like Alexander Johnson, John.
August 8, 2021
The problem is mainly a lack of MPs with any real understanding of science, logic, numbers, energy, being competitive or sensible economics. Loads or PPE graduates, lawyers, english, classics & even geography graduates (T May) who all seem to want an ever larger state sector. One that intervenes and regulates almost every single thing in people’s lives. Combined with the highest taxes for over seventy years and still increasing.
August 8, 2021
Andy, I just love it when the Left shout “Tax the Rich” – because like it or not – the really rich are multinational and you can’t get near them. Good old Richard Branson doesn’t pay any more to the taxman than he decides he wants to. He already lives on his own private island and (together with Bezos and Musk) will probably be living off-Earth once he can figure out a way to get the peasants to pay for it.
No, what you really mean is tax the poor suckers who have a half decent job and can’t afford to live in Monte Carlo or Jersey. They aren’t “rich” – they have just worked harder and saved a bit more than the average guy and were hoping to get some small benefit from that effort & prudence.
August 8, 2021
Your Counsel Of Despair is not shared by the European Union nor by the US etc., and if the UK had played its part then tax-dodging by global corporations could easily have been a thing of the past.
However, it appear that you would rather support those who would make the UK a tax haven and a playground for dodgy money.
People who do that should watch out. Nasty people tend to have unpleasant ways of protecting their interests once they have established them.
August 8, 2021
+10. Young Andy is annoyed he can’t have what other people, after a lifetime of working and paying taxes, have achieved and saved.
August 8, 2021
Well almost anyone from the UK can live and work in the IoM or the Channel Islands should they want to.
August 8, 2021
Andy :
“We need tax rises and we need the richest demographic – pensioners – to finally pay their share.”
Since pensioners have been paying tax all through their working lives, what do you mean by “to finally pay their share”?
August 8, 2021
Andy :
“We need a wealth tax on billionaires -nobody needs a billion pounds.”
For each £1 billion that you could extract from the billionaires would only enable you to hand out just £14 to each person in the country.
August 8, 2021
Why would we save when the government has a track record of raiding our savings, devaluing them, and making sure only people heavily leaveraged into property do well.
We are exactly the way the political class have socially manipulated us.
August 8, 2021
You didn’t mention that in addition to an inflation target the BoE has a new “net zero” mandate. Any idea what policies and levers they will have to meet that target ? It seems so vague that they could probably use it to justfiy just about any policy they choose.
August 8, 2021
You feel the USA has a more serious inflation threat, but remember that when the USA sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold. At least Gordon Brown was correct when he said the financial crisis of 2008/09 started in America.
The debacle of the ERM put the Tories out of power and high inflation will do the same.
August 8, 2021
JR
Thank you for yet another excellent piece Mr Redwood.
Unfortunately I cannot share your optimism. You see, I and tens of millions like me live in the real world, and there isn’t much for us to be optimistic about.
And it’s all down to Boris Johnson.
Now where does one start? The list is very long, but here’s a summary –
Threats to make petrol too expensive / obsolete, he’s already stealing 10% of petrol and replacing it with ethanol in the hope no one will notice. He will be fully aware that engines do not run on ethanol, and so the ethanol content will keep rising until all ICE cars are off the road, we aint stupid we know what the crack is.
Humiliated this country infront of France, the EU, and RoI.
NOT delivered brexit like he promised, but BRINO as per May’s original intention.
NOT decriminalised TV licence fee non-payment…LIKE HE SAID HE WOULD !
Now as for the real world economy i.e the one WE have to survive in; you talk of wage and price increases and inflation. Perhaps your government should make it illegal for businesses, particularly supermarkets and energy companies, to pass cost increases on to consumers. Sometimes in business you don’t make quite so much profit……clearly most businesses upon which people’s daily lives and wellbeing depend need to be forced to accept the fact. Price hiking should be classified as racketeering and carry harsh punishment for the perpetrators.
The more the state expects us to fight ‘inflation’……the less we will buy and the more food we grow ourselves. People are starting to wise – up and are less inclined to buy anything they cannot make or grow themselves, moreover they are shying away from chinese muck and sticking with perpetuated-service goods built in Britain, the US and Japan.
Before long there will be a parallel economy of the savvy, and we sure as hell won’t ever be voting for a party that thought it could get away with giving us a foreign serving quisling – half Belgian – republican sympathising – anti English – anti motorist – responsibility dodging – petrol thief.
Of course Sir John none of this reflects on your good work and I am fully aware that you speak for us, however I think back benchers should be discussing amongst themselves that actually Boris Johnson will see the conservatives out of power for the rest of time. The message is clear : ‘we ain’t havin it’ .
August 8, 2021
+1
The problem appears to be that Johnson is dancing to another pipers tune. Which has nothing to do with those who voted and expected him to respect democracy and uphold Conservative principles.
August 8, 2021
If all areas of the economy that were forced to close are now open it must surely follow that interest rates can go back to the already low rate they were in March ’20. That immediate threat has passed.
Then at year end the rate can rise another 50 basis points.
Interest rates and money creation at this level is only suiting those with spare cash to by assets. Please create a monetary policy for the many, not for the few.
August 8, 2021
What exactly does John and his party believe in? I’d like to know. Is it now simply securing power for power’s sake? They’re in government and yet are captured by the American left and the British hard left and do their bidding at every turn by abusing the current and future taxpayer.
Why would freedom loving, civil Voters ‘vote’ for this current level of State control and enforced State compliance? Are they blinded by the bribes dished out once every 5 years by political charlatans brandishing unfunded cheques and choose simply to sacrifice their freedoms, their privacy and embrace political capture in return for such free-lunch Keynesian barbarity?
I watched GBNews last night. Your party’s embrace of vile Marxist politics was exposed. If that’s the type of politics you and your colleagues approve of John then it is an extreme sad conclusion to all that you have fought against
The interests of the Tory party working with Marxist, rancid Labour to protect the 2 party status quo from harm is splintering our nation. Embracing the politics of Keynes to justify this stance is an act of unprincipled barbarity
August 8, 2021
Dom,
The tone of your posts (‘rancid’, ‘barbarity’ twice) usually suggests you might have an issue with high blood pressure.
I hope you are in good health and that your daily posts are merely a cathartic release after which you are untroubled for the rest of the day.
Enjoy Sunday.
August 8, 2021
Some commentators in the wider World are starting to point out, the PM’s ‘I will raise you bidding’ with equally dumb leaders in other nations, will cost money, lots and lots of money.
The Conservative way is get your house(books in order) in order, create the basis for prosperity and wealth and then, only then are you in a position to fund additional asperations. The Socialist way of doing things is spend, spend, spend and the look around of who to punish to pay for things. As always the punishment route means those that cant escape, the bedrock of society, those that cause an economy to exist get clobbered the greatest.
It doesn’t take much imagination to see the political leanings of those that are now ruining the Country. It doesn’t take much imagination to see who will be paying for the PM’s and his Left Leaning Metro Cohort teams vivid fantasy imagination. It wont be the ones that have been honoured with the jobs for the ‘Guys’ it will be the ones that voted him into office. But ‘hey ho’ inline with the new world of entitlement there is always the ‘magic money’ tree.
August 8, 2021
@Nota# – just as the Liberal Party died out, followed by the Liberal Democrat’s, then it was the Labour Party that chose obscurity – the Conservatives have chosen destruction, big time destruction in pursuit of one mans dream of notoriety. The UK deserves better, what is called the Political Class needs a big refurbishment, to move on from ego’s and start remembering who pays the wages and who they serve.
August 8, 2021
How can the Government make any realistic plans when because of our open borders policy for both legal and illegal immigration it has no idea of future population size or composition?
August 8, 2021
While I applaud your debate today, alas its all meaningless as this government and Alok Sharma are focused on cop26 and climate change with Alok saying today ‘’we can’t afford to wait two years, five years, ten years, this is the moment’’
With this biased statement I must conclude that the politics and the direction of travel towards a ‘green’ economy is settled