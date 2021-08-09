Readers of this blog may be interested to hear my interview this morning on COP 26 and UK Domestic Heating.
The full interview is available here:
August 9, 2021
Well done for receiving – and accepting – an invitation from the beeb to put your points across.
Incidentally, the government does not intend forcing the public the rip their gas boilers out and replace them with heat pumps. However, new build domestic housing regulations do require electric central heating boilers to be installed. It is good to hear that Siemens are investing in new turbine blade capacity on Humberside and a new facility there to build the wind turbine towers. Not, I may add, the electric generators themselves. They will continue to be made in Germany.
August 9, 2021
The investment cost of the Humberside new facility is £200m and it just so happens that £200m is available by this governments taxpayers in the way of subsidy
August 9, 2021
Ok lets scrap it then and send the 450 jobs it would generate to Spain
August 9, 2021
Sakara Gold
If the War on Motorists is anything to go by there will be punitive taxes and restrictions on gas and existing boilers long before transition.
August 9, 2021
Sakara
“Incidentally, the government does not intend forcing the public the rip their gas boilers out”
What they will do is make gas extremely expensive, as is the plan for petrol. That’s Johnson’s definition of ‘persuading the public’
Shyster aint he.
August 9, 2021
It makes little difference what the U.K. does when other countries continue with current practice with no intent to change.
On cars, Toyota, the world’s largest car manufacturer, has repeatedly said that the infrastructure for electric vehicles simply is not there. Motorists will not be prepared to spend long times recharging in the course of their journeys either.
It is understandable that a Conservative MP will welcome ‘initiatives’ but we don’t know the detail and many will be sceptical of what these measures will achieve.
It is the nature of politics that many decisions don’t have an effect until the decision maker has retired. I think Johnson believes he will be elsewhere when it all hits the fan.
August 9, 2021
Peter
“I think Johnson believes he will be elsewhere when it all hits the fan.”
He’ll suddenly have to self isolate.
August 9, 2021
A good interview – well done. You were only given a couple of minutes, but you managed to get some very important points across.
August 9, 2021
I think that you expressed eminent good sense very well, John.
August 9, 2021
Good interview John but disappointed you didn’t point out that renewables won’t be able to supply all our energy needs if Johnson insists we go down the electric route.
We need to have our own supplies and not rely on Europe for back up. Small nuclear is the way forward.
August 9, 2021
Natural gas & fracking is the way forwards short term and better nuclear & then fusion in the medium term.
August 9, 2021
Hydrogen on the way to becoming viable.
August 9, 2021
Obvious points that many seem to ignore .
August 9, 2021
Well I think John there Mr Redwood, Sir; did anyone sensible left in country proud there. As usual. If there is anyone else sensible in Government, he he. Anyway, I am putting my bets on global cooling; be freezing, ice age job. Don’t worry about heat, Earth will sort whatever it is out, by freezing.
So like, felt or stuff… You know for Parka type jackets, Captain hindsight; big stash of them somewhere is there like Rona ppe, wasn’t. But was. But wasn’t because the loops only went over the ears.
Bet we don’t have this issue with parkas, buy them in I reckon.
August 9, 2021
Well you did very well even to get onto the BBC so biased, wrong headed and one sided are they on this issue. Rather silly questions, designed to distract from the crux of the issue I assume. Could they not get hold of the deluded extinction rebellion dope, Chris Packham, the idiotic Prophet Greta Thunberg, deluded historian Lord Debden or Allegra Stratton?
To be fair to Allegra she was perfectly correct and rational to keep her old Golf. This as doing so clearly saves net CO2 and about £60k – compared to causing a new electric car and battery to be built (and then charging it for several years). A shame that (not being a scientist – Archeology and Anthropology Cantab) she perhaps did not realise this point to use in her defence.
Given that this is clearly a fact why is this idiotic green crap government encouranging the scrapping of small older cars to be replaced by electric ones? If CO2 is really their concern why would they do this?
Why too can you still drive and buy 6+ litre cars, fly private jets, helecopters or first class, fly planes half empty, burn wood at Drax, have bonfire night and fire work shows, fly thousands to Tokyo just for some games, race formula 1 cars … they clearly care not one jot about CO2 in reality. There is another agenda driving it all.
Net zero is a political disaster about 100 times worse than the poll tax, it is economic insanity and it will do nothing even for World CO2 let alone climate. For the cost of the net zero insanity you could construct about 15 million new small three bed detached houses – about half of one per UK household.
August 9, 2021
Your last para is Spot On
August 9, 2021
but all of the above doesn’t match what China is doing every year.
August 9, 2021
Great last paragraph LL. Rest of your post is spot on too.
August 9, 2021
As the owner of an (almost ) 6 litre Italian sports car, I for one am glad that our government has understood that it cannot ban such cars or private jets, helicopters, motor yachts or first class air tickets, for that matter.
Despite my addiction to fast cars, my carbon footprint is small. I am retired and spent the last 25 year of my career working from home. Very efficient and no time wasted commuting.
Yet sooner or later I, and millions of others are going to come under pressure, which I will certainly resist, to buy an electric car and do away with our modern gas boiler.
Like most of my compatriots, I will only consider green alternatives when they are at least comparable on price and convenience to our current equipment and vehicles. Being the same age as our host, I do not believe that will happen within the active portion of the remaining lifetime I hope we will both enjoy .
August 9, 2021
Sir John Green? I love it!
August 9, 2021
Excellent in places – a little Weak on enforcement
8.5 out of 10 (:
August 9, 2021
JR managed to make all the points he wanted to which is very unusual for the BBC.
He came out on top as he usually does in interviews.
Interviewer managed to not greet him properly and to get his name wrong at the end…Good Grief!!
(Why was the word “Green” on her mind? And why so combative?)
Determined as ever to twist what was said.
I really hope the greencrap agenda comes a huge cropper!
I won’t put what my mother would have said about the interviewer.
August 9, 2021
Everhopeful
“I really hope the greencrap agenda comes a huge cropper! ”
It will.
There has to be a general election before net zero, Johnson will go down and take the party and all his master’s green crap with him, even if we have to vote Labur to get them out. They’re pretty much the same thing anyway……it’s going to be about revenge for our betrayal by this current bunch of deceitful shysters.
August 9, 2021
bbc is just broadcasting to the guardian reading, indoctrinated lefties, now. hardly worth bothering with.
August 9, 2021
Half hour slot on GB news maybe for you John.
August 9, 2021
@paul; Our host might as well shout into a vacuum as waste time with GBNews, the idea surely is to preach to the unconverted?
August 9, 2021
You side-stepped her silly question about one particular project rather well.
The main point is we need R&D until we have products that make sense in economic, practical and consumer convenience terms. Rolling out duff and expensive technology before it works using subsidies and legal bans it idiotic. It just mean lots of expensive duff and unwanted technology littered all over the place. Most of the technology being pushed does not even save any or any significant CO2 anyway after manufacture and instalation is fully considered. World co-operation is also needed & just will not happen anyway. Plus CO2 is not actually a significant problem. This has been hugely exaggerated. So three reasons the policy is mad and anyone will suffice to make this case.
August 9, 2021
Good words SirJ, I’d be interested at how many other Tory backbenchers support your views
I’d suggest the majority of Tory voters support your views
August 9, 2021
Greenwood? An interesting Freudian slip there.
The reality is that neither the CCC (now proven in court), nor BEIS, nor National Grid, nor any of their consultants have begun to estimate the costs of this folly. Graham Stringer was entirely right to ask for an impact assessment when the net zero SI was laid before Parliament. It is still missing.
Would Parliament really vote to impoverish us all and make us cold and hungry if it actually understood the consequences of these proposals?
August 9, 2021
Mark
“Would Parliament really vote to impoverish us all and make us cold and hungry if it actually understood the consequences of these proposals? ”
Yes, they have a misguided faith in their security.
August 9, 2021
Heartcare NHS operation waiting list will take five years to clear I read. But also I see the NHS are buying electric ambulances at over £100k to get down to net zero.
Not that these vans would actually save any net CO2 after manufacture. Still if you do not die within the five years you might get to ride in one eventually. Probably without heating on though, as that would cut the range down too much hope they makes it without needing a 5 hour recharge in route.
Have the NHS got their priorities right?
August 9, 2021
Do the NHS ever get their priorities right?
August 9, 2021
Points well made JR given the limited time you were given.
I do not think they will ask you back any time soon, far too sensible for the BBC, but I live in hope !
August 9, 2021
On the BBC at last Sir John !
Very impressive the way you calmly sidestepped the opening question and got your sound points across.
I felt the interviewer was unusually good in allowing you to speak without the current fashion of constant interruptions
August 9, 2021
Well, since the Chairman of the BBC Richard Sharp donated over £400,000 to John’s party, and its DG Tim Davie was deputy chairman of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservatives in the 1990s, perhaps that is not altogether surprising?
August 9, 2021
The radio 4 goose is still calling you Sir John Greenwood! But you managed to keep her quiet for most of the interview and we were allowed to take your point.
The most irritating thing about the UN panel this morning was that they never mentioned China, and when asked about China’s part in all this, they avoided the question. The other noticeable thing was that they still pretend the history of the climate begins in the 19th century. Sadly, millions of people will be taken in by this dishonesty – which amounts to assertion without demonstration.
August 9, 2021
25 years ago my friend and I went on holiday to Greece and ended up helping locals to fight fires for the week.
The BBC are now a campaigning organisation.
They are not meant to be a campaigning organisation. If they want to be then BBC presenters and executives must be prepared to lead by example on personal austerity.
After all, if the UK thinks it can lead China by example then BBC presenters and executives must take severe and visible cuts in their standards of living to lead our people by example.
Driving a luxury Tesla does not cut it. Ditching a perfectly servicible ICE car and smugly driving around in a brand new car gouged out of the earth by enslaved black children is hypocritical, barbaric and most definitely NOT green.
August 9, 2021
I think the young need a dose of 1970s austerity to fully understand what is being asked of them.
Why did we sacrifice our economy to save the old from CV-19 only to kill them by hypothermia ?
August 9, 2021
JR
Thank you for speaking up for us Sir Redwood.
If I may : you are not entirely correct in your view that we were not forced to embrace digital technology. I say this as a parent – a certain very big software house muscled it’s way into the schools, the consequence being that homework could not be done without a PC, internet access, and ‘Office Suite’. So parents were forced to shell out. Moreover, said office suite was suddenly obsolete and required futher expense…..the usual trick of that infamous company.
Secondly – digital consumer items were foisted upon us by industry, via deliberate obsolesence in services, targetted advertising and so on.
Thr digital revolution was never about enhancing quality of life, it was to get money from people by making them fork – out or be left out…..and still is.
Ref heat pumps: decent of you to highlight our concerns, but as is proven by so many aspects of life these days, if you give industry a hand in matters we will end up in a situation where industry dictates what we will have, rather than us deciding what industry should be offering us. Remember that no industry likes standardisation unless it’s theirs.
Better to be telling industry ‘this is what you will make, and at this or that price ‘ Leave industry to it and you can guarantee lobbying and laws designed to shaft consumers. For example cars have to be fitted with catalytic converters for no other reason than a certain company has a monopoly on platinum.
In short – No Sir Redwood we are not having heat pumps, or EV’s….period. Sorry the answer is no and all green & net zero arguments should be taken to China and the big Incs that financed it with their uncontrolled greed for maximum profits from cheap labour and shoddy useless goods, without a thought for the consequences of their actions.
On the bright side, Johnson will be kicked out anyway at the next election, and with him his stupid green fantasies and the entire conservative party. I shall not be voting for someone who is of European ancestry, is a republican sympathiser, and doesn’t know one end of a spanner from the other.
Again, thanks for your support on these and other matters Sir Redwood, but I think you will find we’ve been pushed too far by this government. Personally I think you should deservedly put your feet up, ….it’s over for the conservatives.
August 9, 2021
This is not about electric heaters, changes in climate, electric vehicles and all the rest of the green bullshit. This is about the State asserting total control over how we live our lives. I don’t expect one single dependent politician to draw attention to this very fact
We are seeing nothing less than Marxist western governments and their parasitic vested interests aiming their guns at the civil, free world to undermine our freedoms, destroy who we are and splinter our culture. Talking about heaters etc is simply missing the point.
All and issues are now being politicised to justify criminal intervention. It stinks, it reeks and it is a cancer