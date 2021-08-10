The Archbishop of York is right about England, wrong about the remedy

It has taken the Anglican Church long soaked in the views of the international elite an age to discover the cause of England. Despite carrying our country’s name in its own the C of E has regularly adopted fashionable global and EU tropes that are unwelcome to many in a doughty independent island country with global reach and ambition.
The Archbishop is by inference attacking the Lambeth Palace and Brussels oriented views of recent Archbishops of Canterbury by remembering his own Northern roots. He then reveals he too lacks understanding of how Englishmen and women feel by recommending we get another dose of regional devolution within England. So like the EU elite he wants to break up and balkanise England whilst leaving Scottish and Welsh devolution whole at the country level. The whole point about the English case is we wish to have for England some of the same devolved rights that Scotland enjoys.
I proposed to David Cameron that we gave England EVEN, English votes for English needs, in the Commons. Instead of setting up a costly new English Parliament with extra MPs and a new building, why not let UK MPs elected to Westminster carry the dual mandate and meet as a Grand Committee at Westminster for any legislation or budgetary review matters that would mirror those powers devolved to Scotland or Wales. Mr Cameron on advice from Mr Hague watered that down to an English veto on English laws, with no right to initiate an English proposal for English MPs. Now Mr Gove has removed even that.
Meanwhile we need a BBC that gives equal billing to England as to Scotland. Why is there no BBC England? We need an anthem for English teams that we know and want to sing, and a better and more sympathetic presentation of English history, literature and culture by English and UK institutions.
Good morning.
It is a very sad day that, when someone who wants TRUE equality in this so called union, he has to look to Nationalists of other parts of said union to get it.
And whilst we are on the subject of costs regarding devolution, how about all those Mayors that have been created by the Tories without our consent. The Scots and the Welsh were asked if they wanted devolution, we were not asked about Mayors.
As for setting up another devolved assembly for England with another building, that is not what I and many others want. What has been asked for both here and elsewhere is the abolition of the HoL and a creation of a UK Senate in its place, and the conversion of the HoC into a true English Parliament. It would, in fact, actually save money and solve the lopsided and grossly unfair issue of devolution.
We were asked about the first of the ‘new’ Mayoralties – under Mr Blair, there was a referendum in Greater London in 1998 to ask if the area wanted such an innovation. The overall average turnout was around 35%, but within that, the YES vote was decisive.
Mark B, That is a good alternative – an elected UK senate, and an English HoC. I would prefer a single UK Parliament (with an pr elected second chamber).
The cost of devolution has been enormous for England yet we didn’t get to vote on the issue. Take the benefits systems as an example; DWP has had to spend millions separating their benefit systems into England and Scottish regions. The cost for these changes should have been borne by Scotland but this hasn’t happened.
It is the job of England to prop up the rest of the union.
England is overwhelmingly right of centre so the majority of limp dumbs posing as tories would lose their seats to a English national party.
What do you mean by England though?
Come on – a car worker in Sunderland has infinitely more in common with his peer in Düsseldorf than he does with one of Cameron’s Chipping Campden set, and a dairy farmer in Devon more with one in Normandy than he does with a metals futures trader in the City.
It’s a huge pity, that someone somehow fooled them that they don’t.
Oh yes!
What an unceremonious booting out that would be.
When I read the Archbishop’s embarrassing article I too assumed he was another whinging northerner with a chip on his shoulder. I was wrong.
The truth is worse: he comes from Essex. No wonder he writes such nonsense.
I was aware of our Andy’s ageist bias, but his prejudice against people from Essex is new. Perhaps it’s distressing for those with a middle-class home counties background to see a person who grew up somewhere between Southend and Basildon, and attended a comprehensive, rise to become an archbishop. For the Andys of this world, that probably isn’t supposed to happen.
Isn’t that all a bit…er…discriminatory?
I am positively blenching at the “hate” therein!
😳
That’s right, Andy, when you have no factual arguments, you go right ahead and rely on birthplace ad hominems.
The C of E is now nothing little more than a political agitators for the woke left. Infected, it dies rotting from head to foot.
Of course our kind host conveniently forgets that he represents in many capacities a political party whose leaders actions have led directly to the institutional, constitutional, cultural, moral and democratic destruction we see today. All is woke. All is racial. All is political. All is identity.
From Major right through to this PM who is now a card carrying member of the woke Marxist clique. Yes, John your leader is damaged goods.
The Tory party’s refusal to confront Labour’ destructive agenda since 1997 has led directly to what we see today. All Tory MPs are responsible. They belong to the party and they represent they party in all its forms. If only they would admit they are captured and break free from this woke parasitism that is enveloping our world and strangling freedom and open debate
The downing of MT was a watershed. It marked the rise of a politics that will consume our nation, destroy our freedoms and expose us to totalitarianism using all and any method available to the woke Marxist State
I see the Reform Party is being denied banking facilities to allow it to conduct its activities. I find that so sinister. A party whose purpose is to strengthen democracy and defend freedom of expression targeted. We are captured and your party working with the forces of woke left are responsible
Shameful, utterly shameful
Reply I have allowed you to post virtually identical denunciations of our main parties on many occasions. If you want to be posted please contribute some different ideas. We will take it for granted you hate the current main parties.
Which Banks are denying the Reform Party banking facilities?
August 10, 2021
Metro Bank
August 10, 2021
You are right though Dom and it is all heartbreaking.
Mr Tice actually appears to have a little backbone and also manages to get some MSM coverage.
He is appealing to the B of E for an account ( is that likely to happen?). Publicity for the injustices done to non-mainstream, putative political parties I imagine/wonder.Create a sh*storm I hope!
So many small parties that would have saved us, if only as a UKIP type threat, from our present situation have been sinisterly silenced and crushed.
Imagine if both Con and Lab split into two factions!!
August 10, 2021
Reply to reply
Whilst I don’t always agree with Dom, however, if he, and others only expressed concern over the direction this country is heading once, then the political class as a whole would just dismiss it out of hand. They have form on doing just that. I understand the Johnson regime wants to effectively ban protests/demonstrations, no matter how peaceful they are.
A growing number of the electorate also seem to be vastly concerned by what is happening, but they don’t have any mechanism to stop it, or even the ability to remove politicians who were effectively elected on a lie.
How else can the electorate get the message across, except by using the only ‘tool’ they have and that is to voice discontent, and if necessary, constantly?
I am of the opinion some use your forum to express their discontent, because they know you listen to their concerns.
J Bush :
Agreed.
Very well put. I applaud you Sir.
August 10, 2021
As an Englishman – not my first identifier in my view – I’m not quite sure just how numerous are this “we” to whom John refers, who share his aspirations for the country. Those seem to stem from a nostalgia based on a mythical past rather than from modern reality.
It would help if he would specify whom he means by terms such as “international elite” too, but he seems confident enough that his readership will imagine that they know, and so I expect that he will continue to use such trigger terms freely without more.
It’s knowing where to start with so many implications, really.
Actually, the BBC aready does a great deal of regional programming for England. Apart from the excellent BBC Radio Berkshire that broadcasts much local news and topical commentary for the Wokingham area, it also produces the very good BBC TV Oxford news programme that frequently reports on the state of play in the consituency. Not all of which is bad. And they gave you airtime yesterday.
August 10, 2021
So your crazed nationalist experiment has taken us out of the EU, now you want to destroy the UK too. There’s no end to this nonsense is there. You’ll always have some grievance to complain about, there’ll always be an imaginaryenemy, whether it’s Brussels, Edinburgh, the Archbishop of Canterbury, William Hague, Michael Gove ….. But of course I do understand why you are keen to deflect attention from your catastrophic Brexit
August 10, 2021
The Bishop says:- “Various devolutions seemed to be a good development. They emphasized that unity in diversity. They shared responsibility and empowered local government. A Scottish Parliament and a Welsh Assembly were born.”
Seems like an appalling development to me, yet more essentially parasitic & socialist government for the poor Scots and Welsh to suffer under. Done for party political reasons by the appalling Blair (but this backfired on Labour as I predicted it would). It was also appallingly unfair to England, English voters and particularly the English Regions. What does Blair now think about the mess left by the US following Blairs’ wars in Afghanistan?
August 10, 2021
We need a Federation.
Scotland, Wales and N.Ireland already have their own Gov. Turn the HoC into England’s Gov. Remove the non-English constituency MP’s (117 from memory) One massive financial SAVING.
No new buildings required.
Get rid of 800 plus peers and turn the Upper Chamber into a UK Federal Gov. for reserved affairs. Gigantic SAVING.
Create a Federal body consisting of Senators to represent the UK. Some cost, but paid for out of the SAVINGS.
Or sit on your hands pretending there is no problem, as you all have since 1998 And continue to pretend England doesn’t or shouldn’t exist.
‘Meanwhile we need a BBC that gives equal billing to England as to Scotland.’
We don’t need a BBC. It would be better to simply remove the TV licence than to try to micromanage it.
I find even Radio 4 tiresome now. Same topics in the news, predictable opinions etc. It is a struggle to even make it through the ten minutes of headlines.
The BBC is just appalling, the one sided (& the wrong side too) coverage of the climate report yesterday was pure & blatant propaganda.
The BBC is also anti-english and anti-men in an Emily Thornberry tweet way, insufferably woke and anti-real science too. Staffed by rather dim, woke, lefty, deluded art graduates. Why still no reporting of the Wuhan lab leek now this is virtually certainly the Covid source. Why is Rabb still pretending the wet market was the most likely cause? When will he come clean, the evidence now is very clear.
August 10, 2021
leak rather!
August 10, 2021
The Church of England has long ago lost any authority – spiritual or otherwise.
Thus the Bishop of Manchester can say of Matt Hancock :-
‘So, I think I’m more worried about the fact that he failed to keep social distancing than I am about the fact that here is a middle-aged bloke having a bit of a fling.’
We don’t do ‘adultery’.
+1 six children involved too.
August 10, 2021
Too many words of wisdom in that piece, Mr Redwood.
Your colleagues are ill equipped to cope with such sense.
DOM, +1,
SirJohn, it’s inevitable that much repetition of ideas will occur on such issues as are discussed daily and DOM does, in my opinion, frame things very well. There is a great frustration and anger that the Conservative Party has become so ineffectual in countering socialist ideas and is now even leading in ‘woke’ and green lunatic action.
The contributions by DOM are rational and they are also visceral and he is not alone.
If it’s the case that the Reform Party is being impeded by Banking complications then it’s not a small matter.
+1
August 10, 2021
Metro Bank suddenly told the Reform Party that they’d got 6 weeks to close their account ….. and then it would be closed for them.
It would appear that the Establishment is very rattled indeed by the Reform Party.
August 10, 2021
“Friendship of the world is enmity with God” says the scripture. The CofE has forgotten this and wants to be popular. When will they realise that to be of any use they need to be saying the things people don’t want to hear?
The salt has lost its savour.
Given that the concept of one Parliament for the whole UK has been abandoned (principally by Tony Blair), then England must have its own Parliament. The alternative – removing the Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales Parliaments – is preferable to me, but is probably not politically feasible. The UK would then be a federal kingdom, with the UK Parliament responsible only for external defence and foreign relations financed by a UK wide national income tax.
August 10, 2021
I see the Essex boy blog troll – who specialises in posting nothing worth reading – has reared his ugly head again. I specialise in ignoring him and his provocative nonsense. Like all trolls, he then goes away and bothers another blog
August 10, 2021
An English Parliament? That’s another layer of MPs to rule us? Another Parliament building? More civil servants? More security/logistics/transport? More expenses?
Sir John’s idea of using the current English MPs for English issues seems eminently sensible to me.
August 10, 2021
We can expect nothing of the Church!
“God has raised up a prophet in Greta Thunberg in a way that no one could predict,” former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has claimed. “She has said things no one else could have said. Thank God for her!”
August 10, 2021
Certainly no one honest and with any grasp of climate, physics and energy engineering or energy economics would have said.
It is the job of Cof E bishops to talk vacuous, hypocritical drivel so we can laugh at them. PRINCE Charles, the BBC and most actors too too.
August 10, 2021
Proof – if any were needed – that AGW has transmuted into a major religion from a scientific theory.
August 10, 2021
England
Is it not that England’s Sovereignty, power and influence over the past decades been deliberately reduced by the Elite because of their long term plan to have England part of France, and look at the almost 1940’s police brutality that is taking place in France against the will of their people, is this what is to become of England once the French people’s will has been broken?
It is a very long time since the Church of England could accurately have been described as ‘The Tory Party at Prayer!’
I just want to be treated in the same way as subjects of the other constituent countries of the UK. If English Votes for English Laws is wrong, then the devolution enjoyed by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is wrong too, and Mr Gove should be pursuing its reversal in all three cases. You cannot have it both ways.
August 10, 2021
The Archbishop of York is entitled to his opinions of course and to be able to express them in the HoL.
However, whilst I have no objection to the Archbishop being selected by a party to represent them in the HoL, and vote accordingly, I believe that the number of Lords selected to vote for each party should be proportional to the number of votes each party receives in the previous GE and include all parties who receive 5% or more of the total votes cast.
The real crux of the matter Sir John is, we the country do not need a BBC in its present format and ideology.
Regarding Mr Gove and his thought process. He is a Scot it is in his DNA it doesn’t justify his actions past and present but it gives a better insight.
The politicians and the media have made things the way they are by always referring to the “Scottish Government” It is a devolved parliament nothing more nothing less.
The church should concentrate on its real job, and keep it nose out of politics.
One of The Archbishop of York’s statements were: “Many English people feel left behind by metropolitan elites in London and the South East”
This is wrong. Those that are “left behind” are those “metropolitan elites” many of whom take their cue from the unelected and out-of-touch.
I have always believed in the “wisdom of the crowd” and, as always, the majority are ahead of the game as they were with Brexit and their rejection of the Labour Party.
The Archbishop needs to catch up.
You mention the BBC John. It only serves one purpose – broadcaster of biased “allowed” comments to carry on the brainwashing and farce of a govt that has lied and lied – now moving from non-stop Covid to Climate Climate Climate. Guess what? the only govt/world cure will be – – for the rich to be made richer and the poor even poorer. So the rich can carry on living their rich lives.
Thank God I was told yesterday I only have “Up to a year”.
Sub-national management of England is a mess; it very much suits Westminster and Whitehall to keep it that way. Imagine if the other eight “regions” of England were copies of the London region!
The UK is the most centrally operated country that was ever in the EU28. The regions of England were abolished in 2010. Public Services since being based on various ad hoc areas operated by Quangos, Trusts or private operators to central diktat. Unlike by Länder in Germany, or by Regions in France; Republics with proper Constitutions and democracies that penetrate far deeper into their socio-economic systems.
PS. Comment from an expat. “Brexit is surely the last full stop on the last chapter of three centuries of the British Empire.”
Reply The North East rejected elected regional government and Labour rightly decided there was no point in asking anyone else as the answer would have been No. The British Empire ended many years ago and is unconnected with Brexit.