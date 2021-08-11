The US retreat from Afghanistan

The news from Afghanistan is worrying. Twenty years after the first military actions by the US and her allies in Afghanistan President Biden announced a rapid withdrawal of US forces. I have no disagreement with the aim of getting out. I agree that the UK also had to leave quickly as soon as the larger US force left. We were a smaller part of a coalition force and had to think of the safety of our forces in a volatile situation. I do have a disagreement with the sudden speed of the USA planned departure, and the apparent shortcomings in reassuring the Afghan government and leaving in place enough advice and support to make their task easier.
It is surprising that given the longer term cross party aim in the USA to leave defence and policing to Afghan forces that more successful plans were not already effective for advice and training of the now considerable Afghan forces. A lot of effort had we are told gone in to allow them to handle any insurgency or violent subversion of the state. There was a good argument to say that keeping foreign forces there for too long to suppress violence could be seen by some Afghans as a provocation that helped recruit more opponents against democratic government. There was an even better argument that at some point to prove Afghanistan has become a self sustaining democracy it has to be left to Afghan people and institutions to defend its new order and to subsume critics within a democratic system to resolve or handle differences. They can of course ask for advice or specialist help from allies, but Afghan forces should take full responsibility for law and order.
Russia and now NATO have found Afghanistan a difficult place for operations. President Biden seems to lack a clear vision of what if any role he wishes the USA to assume in the Middle East. We know he is not as pro Israel and as anti Iran as President Trump, but we do not yet know what he is trying to achieve and how he sees the new threats instability bring in the region.
Very worrying indeed I agree. Biden (or whoever is really driving these things in the US) is also very worrying.
Good Morning,
Who provides the arms used by the Taliban?
good question..the Taliban have now taken over many areas .. is there any hope that they wont achieve total control in Afghanistan?
Various sources, including Afghan defence forces leaving them behind when they run away, despite being funded 5-10 times more, with modern weapons including attack helicopters.
The Taliban supply themselves in the form of suicide bombers. The Afghan forces can’t match that. Why would anyone blow themselves up for such a worthless cause?
At a guess Iran, I don’t think Russia with their past experience or China with their anti Muslim stance would support the Taliban.
Did not Gordon Brown assure us British troops were in Afghanistan to make the streets at home safer? So what can we expect now, after twenty years of failure as confirmed by President Biden?
Exit the US, enter China.
Biden has no vision nor principle on any matter of any significance. His presence in politics is personal not moral. Almost a conduit for those with a more brutal vision for the US
Lije him or loathe him, Trump was more positive and open about what he wanted to achieve.
On more than one occasion you do wonder about the sense of getting involved in the internal affairs of foreign affairs to such a degree you complete air strikes, and have boots on the ground.
I can perhaps understand advice, training, logistic supply support, and the offer of diplomatic help, but we have seen time and time again, the failure of the United Nations on who’s head this should really fall.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan marks the end of another failed US military venture, like it’s Middle East predecessors.
Prior to the US led invasion the Russians warned that Afghanistan is characterised by warlordism and is unamenable to centralised governance or western style democracy. We have learned that the hard way and now face a resurgence of terrorism from that country. Biden has accelerated that process.
I see Tory Defence Minister Ben Wallace recently told the Mail he’d quietly pressured other countries to send their soldiers to Afghanistan to replace US troops. Their governments quite liked the idea, but their parliaments rejected it. Tsk tsk, that’s parliamentary democracy for you, how inconvenient for Mr Wallace! Then again, wasn’t parliamentary democracy what we were supposed to be bringing to Afghanistan?
But not to worry: According to Ben Wallace, “we’ll probably be back in 10 or 20 years.” Bringing democracy of course.
Biden has other geoplitical issues on his mind just now. Like us, the Americans like to win their wars. After 20 years of fighting a resourceful opponent, $trillions spent and thousands of casualties, he has decided that, as with Vietnam, the war is unwinnable and it is best to pull out.
Britain has been militarily involved in Afghan four times in the last 150 years. We have never been able to prevail. Let us hope that the politicians can learn the obvious lesson from this.
Someone on this morning saying there are around 2.8 million Afghan refugees. All running from a Taliban force of no more than 100,000.
Good morning.
You can add our name to that list. Those who forget the lessons from history are doomed to repeat them.
Afghanistan is a country in name only. It is tribal and has not changed socially since the dawn of time. Best thing to do is simply leave them alone.
I don’t think that it is his vision that is impaired IYKWIM 😉 Anyway, the Democrats are embarking on their on form of culture wars and their ‘March through the institutions – ie New Labour 2.0.
Thank you for the messages of support yesterday – I did reply but that dis . . . .
Who trains and funds the Taliban troops/fighters?
After twenty years why aren’t the Afghani forces trained and ready to protect themselves by the USA and British forces that were sent out there?
How long do we take to train the British fighters we send there?
How long do we take to train the British leaders who lead the teams more than twenty years?
Have we left the Afghanistan troops with the equipment to protect themselves?