A Level and GCSE results

Congratulations to all those who have done well and obtained the grades they wanted in the recent assessments for national qualifications. Schools in the constituency have produced good results, allowing more young people to move into the 6th Form in a positive spirit or to go on to the university of their choice. Well done to all the schools and teachers who have helped their students to a good outcome.
10 Comments
August 12, 2021
Out of interest, by whom would you rather be operated on, a heart surgeon who has passed the heart surgeon exams, rigourously and independently marked, or a heart surgeon who according to some instructor did ever so well in class, no really, bright as a button with n’er a hint of downloading essays from the internet, and who probably would have passed the exams given a good day had there been any?
Let us at least see a benefit for the taxpayer. Scrap schools and teaching and just print the top grade certificates that can be left in a bin near supermarket checkouts for the Gen, Z-ers to collect if they can be bothered.
The only one deserving of congratulation is the Right Honourable Gavin and that is for keeping his job while presiding over this shameful fiasco, a betrayal of every student.
August 12, 2021
All they/we need now, is a government that understands how to use its own fiat currency, to maximise the deployment of our educated human and our natural resources. Sadly, we have a Neoliberal Tory government that has no idea how to do that.
The bottom line is, if your educated youngsters and the not-so-youngsters, are not being fully employed using the non-human recourses available to them; it is always because the government’s budget deficit, is too small to allow it to happen.
August 12, 2021
Congratulations to all those students who have obtained the grades they deserved.
Shame on the politicians and the teachers who saddled last year’s young people with what may well be seen as suspect A level grades, then repeated the outrage this year.
August 12, 2021
The Gov. should never have cancelled the exams. There was no reason at all not to hold then it has left a rather dire devalued mess. A sensible employer or university will ignore this years results and last years results (other than perhaps the actual subjects chosen) and look at their GCSEs and/or give them their own tests.
I see 57% of university undergraduate students are now female only 43% male quite a large difference. But women are more likely to work part time, tend to choose lower paid work (for work life balance and other reasons), far less likely to read STEM subjects and they take far more career breaks. So the student loans are far more likely to be grants for them. They in effect pay far less than men so it is far better value for them. Perhaps as little as 50% of the cost for women on average. Indirect discrimination?
Glad it did not happen to me as I was good at exams and lazy/messy at handing work in to teachers. Most was done on the bus late if at all or quietly in a different lesson. Plus I missed all my mocks with Glandular Fever.
August 12, 2021
Given the grade inflation that occurs whenever teachers mark their own students, would not an algorithm to get rid of the grade inflation be a good idea?
August 12, 2021
To adjudicate grades fairly without grade inflation the students teachers are a poor choice. You could get a far better estimate of A level grades from their real GCSEs results (overall and in in similar subjects).
August 12, 2021
Is this article sarcasm?
August 12, 2021
Perhaps the higher grades were deserved? After all some students are bored rigid by teachers and work better online or at home. Many of the more able students are forced to work (and learn)at the slowest pace the teacher has to allow for the weaker students. Well done to all, most adults will understand how hard studying has been this last 18 months or so.
August 12, 2021
Keep the schools closed !!! They obviously produce better results that way.
*sarcasm*
It beggars belief. On my usual train commute I see people whom I used to commute with, who are WFH because they too scared to work and to travel but willing to pack their families on to trains for days out.
August 12, 2021
It seems the education secretary cannot remember his A level grades. History, Economics and Government & Politics it seems – then followed by Social Sciences at Bradford. They must surely have been rather dreadful (and it rather hard work) to actually contrive to forget them I imagine. But surely someone can helpfully remind him.
As someone once remarked:- Anything that calls itself a Science, probably isn’t.. Rather similar to the word “Independent” or “accountable” in this respect.