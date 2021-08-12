Let Alok Sharma as chairman and deal maker fly to meetings, but how many others?

The establishment elite that perform the rites and fashion the weapons of the war on carbon are in danger of slipping into the bad practices of some past priesthoods. The officials and grandees tell us they need to fly around the world to conferences like COP 26 to spread the word. I can see the case for the chairman of the global conference to meet key players face to face in their own settings to try to do a deal, but the case for others is by no means clear. Too many fly around the world to tell others not to fly but to holiday near to home and to communicate on Zoom or Teams. When challenged about their own lifestyles which seem detached from Mission Net Zero they reply that it is fine because they are “offsetting” all the carbon their flights, chauffeured cars, air conditioned hotels and meat banquets generate. In other words they use taxpayers money to grant aid activities like tree planting or renewable power installation to claim a carbon offset.
As one of leading advocates of net Zero, Bill Gates helpfully explains in his book “I own big houses and fly in private planes- in fact I took one to Paris for the climate change conference – so who am I to lecture anyone on the environment?” “It’s true that my carbon footprint is absurdly high. .. In 2020 I started buying sustainable jet fuel and will fully offset my family’s aviation missions in 2021. For our non aviation emissions I am buying offsets through a company that runs a facility that removes carbon dioxide from the air”. At least Bill Gates uses his own money to offset that carbon footprint and grasps that others might see it differently.
I am disappointed that COP26 is not a virtual conference. The combination of the messaging on jet travel and the wish of many governments to restrict jet travel to stop the spread of covid would seem to make a strong case for a virtual meeting. There will be critics who will not be easily assuaged by knowledge of carbon offsets. There will also be plenty of examination of the nature of those carbon offsets to see if they are genuine and not being miscounted.
The efforts to place a price on carbon are creating inflation in various green investments as well as the more useful boosting of investment in things like trees and renewable power. They are also leading governments into seizing another new way of taxing us, by placing carbon taxes and carbon border taxes on items we need.
Governments need to explain how they will tax non fossil fuels in the world they want where they lose most of the tax on oil and gas.They also need to set out where all the electrical power is coming up from to fuel the electrical revolution.
That’s because he can afford to ! Many of us simply cannot. And that is what so many here and elsewhere are saying – we are being priced out of the market so that the rich can have it all for themselves. Electric cars will mean fewer cars. Less air travel will mean fewer people on nice beaches. And so on.
Perhaps all these virtue signalling loons can tell us how life will go on for businesses and ordinary people when there are mass power cuts due to weather or power station failure etc? How is Joe Bloggs going to get to work? How are carers going to get to their patients homes? How are urgent deliveries going to be made? How are emergency vehicles going to charge up? How is little Johnny going to get to school? How is grandma going to get to her GP? I get fed up with the so called elite taking tge piss out of all. They live in massive homes completely oblivious to the challenges ordinary people face every day. We can all see what is slowly unfolding John and it’s not good. People have had enough of them and us. We need a real Conservative party again and not one run by a PM’s green loon wife.
If Monty Python are looking for a script for their next film …… this is it.
Your last paragraph is the most important one for me in the post Sir John.
Not only do government’s need to be open and honest about the taxation of all these different fuels but more importantly how much will the on going dismantling and disposal of all the new elements of batteries , turbine blades, solar panels and all the vehicles and everyday appliances that will need to be replaced going to cost and where will it end up?
As to regards carbon trade offs, has anyone asked how many tonnes of carbon are created in say a 12 hour flight? How many trees are going to be needed to absorb that amount of carbon in a similar time scale. The dioxide will be in the atmosphere after the trip and its going to take thousands of trees too cancel that out immediately. Makes the whole carbon transfer off setting process a bit of a finger in the air job.
These people are pissing down our necks and telling us it’s raining. They are doing what is best for them not the world and the people in it.
Years ago the UN dreamed up Agenda 21 and it dispite them pushing it very few government’s enforced it but picked out the best bits for them. The whole project was about control of the masses by the few.
Call me a cynic but all these years later we now have Climate Change, Net Zero all heavily backed by the UN and the majorities of government’s have picked up the baton and are running flat out to the cliff edge. Ask the question, Who is going to benefit the most out of all of this? It sure as heck not going to be the people or mother earth for that matter.
It’s all part of the Big Reset. Get the proles off the road, tax them till they’re bankrupt and confiscate their assets in payment.
Before that happens the population will turn on the establishment to regain their freedoms.
It will be very un British and not very nice. Be warned.
Two points. One, I have a few words to describe these people and it isn’t ‘elite’. Two, they don’t need to nor feel any compulsion to justify their actions and the damaging effects on freedoms because they can’t be held responsible for there is no mechanism that I know of to hold them responsible
In relation to the UK, the British voter continues to endorse the status quo that is the corrupt two party State so they and indeed those who didn’t endorse the morally bankrupt Tory and Labour parties will have to suffer the disastrous consequences of their naive and self-defeating voting patterns
The tragedy is that ex-Labour voters who have switched their loyalty to the Tories simply do not realise that both main parties share the same vision. Today, there is not two parties with two different visions but one class using free-lunch bribery a few weeks before each GE to deceive the dependent voter who can no longer see beyond the end of their own noses. I know this to be true for I have people with this mindset in my extended family. They are CLUELESS as to what both main parties have become and that makes them sitting ducks for deceitful and manipulative politicians
There is an article by Amber Rudd in the Telegraph today – “It’s critics of net zero who are unconservative”
It is drivel from beginning to end, as one would expect of the deluded Libdem, Chelteham Ladies, history graduate and T May supporter. A women with zero grasp of climate, energy engineering or energy economics. It has absurdly wrong trivialisation of the economic costs of the insane and entirely valueless agenda.
There were 150 comments and everyone I saw was correctly damning of of her, her article and the net zero lunacy of the Tories. The comments section is now been closed one assumes they did not want any more sensible comments. Net zero is expensive, pointless, will not save any significant CO2 and politically it is the poll tax but about 100 times worse and 100 times more expensive. It is encouraging how the readers saw through it and her.
Also keeping your old car for longer and not buying a new EV actually saves world CO2 emissions and money. So why is the government agenda the reverse if they want to cut CO2. Why did Boris get a dog? Pets especially meat eating ones cause a huge amount of CO2/Methane and need extra food production requiring land and energy.
How can this government be so idiotic and out of touch with sensible real Conservative voters? What is the real agenda it is not CO2 for sure.
The green revolution in the UK has left many of the doubters who post here behind. I recently learned from a kMatrix economic report that we are well on the way to building the low-carbon economy that Johnson is promoting.
The UK’s low carbon economy is now worth £200.8bn, four times the size of the country’s manufacturing sector, with growth expected to accelerate even faster in the coming years. More than 75,000 businesses employ in excess of 1.2 million people in the green economy. Using the same methodology, kMatrix found that the manufacturing sector is worth only £55.6bn and the construction sector is worth £132.9bn.
From communal food gardens, regional home retrofit programmes, regenerative farmers. private recycling companies, hydrogen jet fuel, net zero whisky, district heating systems using hot water extracted from ex coal mines and energy storage systems, British entrepreneurs are involved in thousands of new company start-ups in the green economy.
At the Port of Tyne, hundreds of acres of brownfield land on either side of the river have been cleared to make room for the green energy companies which will shortly be involved in building the world’s largest offshore windfarm (the Dogger Bank Array). Which will be built completely free of subsidy, the output will allow us to export cheap renewable electricity to the EU via the interconnectors
Post Brexit, this is the way forward for the deprived ex-coal mining communities of the N East, who recently voted Conservative for the first time in their history.
reply The majority of people rely on fossil fuels to heat their homes, to drive around and to secure their food.Renewable electricity is still a small proportion of our total energy supply.
Why should anyone vote for a government that promises to make us less well off? This net zero is just another scam to relieve us of our money.