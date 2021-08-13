University entrance

The emergence of many more higher grades in this year’s A level results has produced problems for universities used to a higher failure rate to achieve required grades. Some courses at some universities are as a result oversubscribed and the Universities are having to make offers for the following year or encourage some other switching to try to resolve the difficulty.
I was a product of a different system for Oxford and Cambridge. Before or after A level Oxford and Cambridge set entrance and scholarship exams which they used rather than A level results.
The advantage of this system was twofold. The Universities were in full control of how many places they allocated and who would get them. The student if successful could press on to prepare more thoroughly for higher level study. The Colleges made their own judgements. Later as a young Oxford university teacher I became involved in the marking process for the entrance exams. I was impressed by the system. We blind double marked the papers, held conversations about all the ones where we disagreed, and used interviews to expose the issues where we did disagree about the achievement and potential of the candidate. We also sought to redress any unfair imbalance between students who had been well prepared by expensive schools for the ordeal and those who had not.
It looks as if some top universities are tiptoeing back to relying more on their own assessment of students. They need to be sure that the people they take can cope with the rigours and the independence of undergraduate study and are the best of the many who now achieve a grade A.
August 13, 2021
Looks like another grade ‘F’ for private Pike then…
August 13, 2021
Indeed the universities and employers have been failed as the A levels this year (and last) are almost useless as a measure of anything. Best to use the old real GCSE results or tests set by the Universities or would be employers. But about 3 out of 4 people who currently go to university would be better off learning on the job with day release or night school. Most UK degrees are not worth the £50k+ of debt + interest, three years+ of your time and loss of earning. The last thing we need is even more people getting duff degrees and acquiring large student debts. Even more so if we/they are also to be forced to piss £trillions down the drain on electric cars, heat pumps, hydrogen and other, “net zero” job exporting, religious insanity.
There was never any need to cancel the exams.
August 13, 2021
and will many students repay ‘the £50k+ of debt + interest, three years+ of your time and loss of earning’.?
August 13, 2021
At least with student fees the individuals can feel they are paying their own debts, rather than the ones they inherit from the previous generation’s excess.
August 13, 2021
The problem could well be that the potential scholars of today have been told that they all deserve the right to go to university. What they were not told is the blood tears and sweat mentality that is required to realise the full potential of the courses and the university itself..
University education is a long haul depending on the degree course and the fact is that a number of students leave midstream.. The critical degrees are those in the areas and skills that will benefit the country and the student. Too many students end up with a lesser type degree and never apply what they have learnt into the work position or career they eventually achieve.
Maybe it would be better if during their formative school years children should not have their heads filled with such high expectations. to be able to learn life skills and form lasting friendships in being what they are children.
Too much peer pressure is put on the child, parent and teachers .Those with the capabilities for real success will always stand out. It happens in every wall of life.
August 13, 2021
In my opinion, Tony Blair has a lot to answer for in this regard. Most of todays ‘Universities’ were former Polytechnics.
And why rename schools as ‘Academies’. Surely, no one is fooled.
August 13, 2021
In my day A levels were A to E or fail. A to D grades then would be all A or A* this year. A levels should just rank people by percentile as compared to others sitting the exam and keep politicians like the hapless Education Secretary out of it. He has devalued A levels and hugely damaged the system for past students, the last two years of students and indeed for future students. Doubtless they will switch to 1 to 9 GCSE tupe of system (in a bizarre backwards order) to try to rectify the mess. Just publish the percentile they actually achieved.
School reports in my day said exam mark 72%, place in year 10th out of 65 for each subject. Simple, honest, direct and clear.
August 13, 2021
Regarding your last paragraph remember little johnnies feelings and nobody today is allowed to fail..
August 13, 2021
A system where every university is setting their own entrance exams which would require pupils to sit multiple exams to cover several university options would be totally chaotic. That’s what A Levels are supposed to be – a single set of standardised exams.
August 13, 2021
But this past 2 years haven’t been. Teachers marking their own work, what could possibly go wrong.
August 13, 2021
We should take the opportunity to get rid of GCSEs completely, they are a waste of time. The standard has become very low and teaching for them is a distraction. Most other countries do not have a mid-stage public exam.
It looks like the grade inflation at A-level has been such as to make them meaningless also now. So perhaps it’s best to do away with A-levels also and move to the international baccalaureate or an equivalent. It would be far better for young people to have a broader education and would avoid the situation, which in the modern world is becoming increasingly absurd, where people can give up all studies of mathematics and science aged 16 having attained the minimal standard required by GCSE, and be described as well educated.
August 13, 2021
Indeed.
My year – 5 GCEs could get you on a Royal Navy helicopter pilot course (after other assessments) I got seven GCEs at a sink estate school and was considered a ‘boffin’ – I went on to part qualify as a quantity surveyor before changing career.
A relative’s son with special needs has just achieved 8 GCSEs. When I say special needs I mean it. Retarded, without wishing to be unkind.
August 13, 2021
I think the system you and many others went through all those years ago would return, but we are now in different times, where WOKE thoughts and actions are crippling common sense actions, words, and deeds.
Must not upset anyone, or give them reason to be upset, or feel disadvantaged in any way.
Good grief it would seem you cannot even ask for a curry now without being accused of being racist.
Problem is we have had a huge variation in how schools have handled the pandemic, some heads have done well, thought outside of the box and been proactive, others appear to have simply stood back, waited for so called instructions, shrugged their shoulders, and said its all too difficult.
As for self marking, some people cannot even complete a fun quiz without cheating when marking their own answers, and the School league tables and their own conscience have perhaps encouraged teachers to be rather more generous with the marks where they can.
It will all come out in the wash eventually when students go on to take final examinations.
The ones I really do feel sorry for are those who have attended University for the past two years and who have been let down big time, with no tutorials at all, and having paid out huge sums on both fees and accommodation.
I think the universities have been a disgrace !
August 13, 2021
Some good points Alan.
August 13, 2021
There is a ton of stuff wrong with A-levels and university degree courses. The government, with a massive majority, shows little interest in fixing any of it. (And that’s part of a pattern.) Here’s a shortlist of work:
(1) Stop A-level passes being awarded to those scoring less than 40%. (17% for Maths?)
(2) Apply forced-rankings to those passing.
(3) Stop awarding A*s, which diminish the As.
(4) Stop funding the university tuition of those with a couple of Es.
(5) Make universities responsible for the tuition costs of those who don’t earn enough to pay their debts. (I don’t want to.)
(6) Stop universities mis-selling degree courses in such subjects as ‘golf-course management’ – something that could be taught in a year or less.
August 13, 2021
I also like to set my own tests for candidates who even have electronic engineering degrees. I find they routinely fail to understand basic circuit theory.
So what use what grades at A level the students have, if the universities can’t teach anyway?