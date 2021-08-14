A Levels and GCSEs

A few years ago I gave a talk to students in Cambridge. There followed one of those rare conference events when I was asked an unusual and difficult question that was not drawn from the spin and media commentary of the week. “Mr Redwood, do you think the A levels I gained were of the same quality as the ones you gained?”
I had never expressed a public view on exam standards. A series of traps flashed into my mind of how certain answers could in true BBC fashion be spun or misinterpreted against me. I decided on a safe answer. “I have no reason to think that the Advanced levels I got were of a lower standard than the ones you must have got. Do you think otherwise?” As I feared but had decided to dodge, he was sure his A levels were of a lower standard and he was worried about what he saw as the downwards drift. I tried to rally him and others in the audience by saying I understood that the Exam Boards were very conscious of the need to guarantee comparable standards between years, and reflected that in the chosen mixture of the complexity of the papers, the severity of the marking scheme and the choice of grade boundary year by year.
This year some newspapers and commentators are asking the student’s question again. How can it be, they ask, that 2021 has seen by far and away the best results in both A levels and GCSE s ever, when we are also told that the education of young people was harmed by school closures, a shortage of face to face teaching and by the imitations of the on line alternative. We are told that there can be no proper comparison and that this year’s assessment is fair for the students involved given the difficulties lockdown created. It is also a year when some schools decided to teach the full curriculum for the exams and used new technology well to do so, whilst others felt more constrained by technology limitations or were delayed by slow deliveries of personal equipment to pupils in need. We are told the gap got bigger between different regions and income groups which is not a desirable outcome.
Next year will be a crucial year. Assuming that the remaining measures against CV 19 can be dropped as the vaccines work their magic the Exam Boards and teaching profession have to decide how to get back to public exams and how to calibrate the difficulty of papers, the breadth of the syllabus, the severity of the marking scheme and the grade boundaries anew. I do think exams are the least bad way to assess learning and achievement, and it should be easier to be fair between every student cohort if each year is examined to a similar standard on a similarly difficult and wide course. If too many get Grade A Advanced levels then elite universities will simply invent sterner tests to differentiate between the good and the very good. There are signs that some universities are inventing tests to do just that. I would be interested in thoughts about how the system should be re-established or reformed next year. There will doubtless be more arguments about the role if any of course work assessed by teachers, and the desirability or otherwise of students being able to take aids like dictionaries and smart calculators into exams.
Abolish GCSE. Replace A-levels with the International Baccalaureat or equivalent.
And turbo-charge the technical colleges pioneered by Kenneth Baker.
I would not have like this at all. I was very grateful for being able to drop everything but my Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry, General Studies and Specials in Physics as they had back then at 16.
Some years back in order to prove that A levels had become easier I undertook to do Archaeology A level at evening classes.
Once a week lessons plus school holiday plus it being a one year course meant not a lot of lesson time.
Also I had not one single scooby! And even less interest as it turned out. I was no true believer that any old “post hole” could really be identified.
Anyway, surprisingly the exam paper was totally traditional..similar to the ones I was familiar with. Difficult in other words.
The exam by old standards was a disaster but it didn’t matter at all…A level not needed.
I got a B!! So something had changed!! The marking??
One thing I did realise.
Archaeology has become SO politicised.
Used to prove whatever the woke wants to prove!
A pretty pointless article if the destructive and highly influential role of the self-serving, nefarious teaching unions are not taken into account. These now all powerful activist institutions allied to Labour have managed to put themselves in a position, in no small part thanks to Tory appeasement, that they can directly determine curriculum content, method of exam assessment, methodology of grade determination and even who the Education Secretary is under a Socialist Tory administration
Grades are now manipulated to reflect well on the unionised teaching profession and that is their only purpose. If grades were constantly falling as per harder exams teachers and their unions would be exposed to criticism and the NEU and their ilk refuse to tolerate any such temerity
Yes, the NEU. A teaching union so powerful it can even control the public policy of a Tory PM. Don’t believe me? You watch Johnson’s tedious utterances on any public sector issue. He never once criticises their output, ever. All is amoral and political now with the new progressive Tory party
British education has now become nothing more than a route towards Marxist indoctrination. Questioning, challenging and destroying ideas has become a massive no go area
I am certain that much of the recent and ongoing madness has been pushed by the unions.
Whence the incredible Left Wing volte face regarding freedom and vaccination? Desperate to keep this madness going by extending the economy- wrecking measures.
Lefties here pushing us towards ruination because that is what they want. ( And presumably so do the tories?).
Democrats,( including high ups), who under Trump spoke loudly and freely about mistrusting the vaccine…that would now be a crime!
Can someone please tell this Home Secretary that her adoption of identity politics to inform public policy and her public responses is both vulgar and unedifying? Crime is crime irrespective of the identity of the perpetrator. To try and use criminality to justify further totalitarian impositions is beyond moral and decent
John’s party has one simply function. It is to oppose the poison of Labour and their poison. Instead they have embraced it as an act of political protection and passed on the destructive consequences to innocent British citizens who no longer tick the correct progressive boxes
The obvious solution is just to publish the percentile the students are in (relative to all those who took the exam). Then perhaps also the average quality of people taking that exam (from their other average results). This as some subject like Further Maths, Music are largely taken by good mathematicians or keen musicians where Maths, English etc. are taken by almost every one. This largely stops boards pushing grade inflation (they do this as then they get more applicants and fees). It is certainly easier to revise now and far quicker to look things up or get video explanations.
It is worrying that some of the exam questions not are just pain wrong or poorly worded or vague. Indoctrination rather than scientific truth very often, particularly on “renewable energy” (there is no such thing) and the climate alarmist religion. Why is wood renewable but old wood (coal) not? You can easily manufacture natural gas too. But even some other science questions are just wrong or absurd simplifications. I want to see them resting understanding rather than merely memory recall of their “facts”. Often you know what they want for the marks but it is not actually the truth.
Having only taken examinations more than half a century ago, I have no idea how past and present compares, so I wonder, did the examinations I took all those years ago have a flexible pass mark, depending upon the performance of a group, because I cannot remember that being the case.
Likewise in maths you did not get any marks for methodology, you simply had to show your workings out, and get the correct answer to get marks, you got zero if you got the answer wrong.
How on earth can someone get less that 50% of the answers correct, and still pass a maths test, its a farce.
Have we now reached a stage were we are using WOKE thoughts to give/gain percentage points so as not to disappoint. Well you used the correct method, you got it wrong because you could simply not add up, divide or multiply, so you got it wrong( even with the use of a calculator) but we will give you points for trying.
From what I have read there is a push/movement from some directions to abolish exams and rely on teacher assessment.
How about an exam at about age 11 (!) which would sort out academic kids from those with different talents.
Let the academics go on to examdom and then actually provide the others with meaningful training. Like the Secondary Modern schools used to…only obviously up to date.
And MUCH better funded!
Education is changing . The under 11 year olds are completing work that in my education and my children’s education would not have been started until about 12 years old. Maths at an early age seem to be more advanced with thinking skills more forcefully incorporated into the curriculum .
English comprehension seems to have deteriorated and as language is at the basis of all written work ;there seems to be a problem , however the content of subjects is perhaps more advanced for the youngsters today . This will reflect in later years and A levels. The education system has had to accommodate families where the primary language is not English , but overall primary education: well done, keep it up.
JR: “Assuming that the remaining measures against CV 19 can be dropped as the vaccines work their magic ”
What “magic” would that be? Have you joined the band of vaccine evangelists? You do know that these jabs don’t prevent infection or transmission of this virus? Do you support giving these experimental gene therepies to children? Do you care about the associated deaths and serious side effects people have experienced following these jabs or are they just coincidences or, as some would say, collateral damage?
Reply There is plenty of evidence that most people’s decision to have the vaccine has greatly reduced serious case numbers and deaths. I do not support compulsory vaccination.
I agree with Pres’ Biden, C19 will morph into the pandemic of the un-vaccinated. These persons can’t be allowed to wander freely among the vaccinated. There will need to be the equivalent of the old “Leper colonies”; off-shore in redundant Cruise Ships I suggest. Their entertainment will consist of endless videos of catastrophic floods and wildfires caused by climate change which, naturally, they will continue to deny. 😉
August 14, 2021
Is the evidence to which you refer related to tests that are inaccurate, statistics that can and have been manipulated e.g. death numbers have been inflated to include anyone who died within 28 days of testing positive for CV19 whatever the actual cause of death? What confidence can anyone have in any ‘evidence’ when there has been such manipulation of statistics?
The decent universities with hard courses will have to set their own examinations as a separate measure with unreleased papers to swat up on each year. Done in timed tests on-line as they do in the professions requiring a high level of logic, mathematics or stem in depth knowledge.
It would seem that University entrance exams are the best way to maintain standards – assuming that high standards are still their priority…
I would assume if we have the same Education Minister next year then it will be equally as big a shambles as this year.
Reply Exams are directed by independent Boards and assessments by teachers.
I have no truck with teacher assessments. Favouritism, slewed marking to pander to their own style of writing, mistakes and covering their own backsides.
It is also grossly unfair on children in schools with a high teacher turnover, in one A level two year course my youngest son had three changes of teacher in three separate subjects, each not picking up properly after the previous end of year 1 teacher. His new English teacher didn’t like his style of writing, he went from getting high A grade course marks to B and C, all of his external papers were A and A *, she bought his mark down to 1 mark off an A, I asked afterwards how many people she graded A in the exam coursework got A’s in the external exams the answer was zero. It doesn’t matter now, he went on to get a first class degree but she stopped his entry into three universities. All from a woman who had known him eight months, new to the school, there isn’t time to appeal properly and the school just shrugged and said well he got into a great university.
One teen when it came down to it bombed out in her A level Maths exam and left the room she couldn’t answer the paper she was crying afterwards, she got a medical exclusion and the teachers awarded her three A*s and she got in to Oxford without taking any exams that year with just teacher grades signed off and recommended by the Head. This has been going on for years, the chosen ones will get in no matter what happens. Just as those that don’t quite fit in to the establishment will get marked under what they need by subjective teachers/professors.
This doesn’t come from a parent who feels her children didn’t achieve their potential all of mine got first class masters degrees. The whole process opened my eyes though, they were the first children in both our families to go to university.
They should not have stopped NAGTY the version set up by the Tories.
If teachers are assessing then random marking assessments need to take place, especially if someone is accused of under marking or over marking.
This new marking system is unfair on the true top 5% worthy of an A* and the cohorts ahead and just behind them. Sweeties for all but watch your cavities .
So why DID successive governments purposely dumb down education?
Equality of outcome?
For whose benefit?
My two sons both went to the same grammar school, an old one started up in 1600’s. When the national curriculum first came in, the school would teach it and then during the rest of the school year teach more in depth and further around the subject. When preparing for GCSE’s and A levels, the boys were given past exam papers to practise on, and were told that they were harder, but that it was good practice for them.
When my eldest son was doing A level practice he was told he’d gone way beyond the expectations of the exams and was shown how to keep within the limitations.
If that doesn’t prove that exams are easier…
If children aren’t taught properly, how can they be examined on the syllabus they were supposed to learn?
The ball is in Johnson’s court. Will he allow the lockdown zealots in teaching unions to decide educational policy next school year, i.e. close schools once the next flu season gets going? If he does, he will land us in the same position next August, and we’ll again be scratching our heads wondering what to do about A levels etc.
We need a Prime Minister who can govern in the national interest, not in the interest of political and commercial lobbies, as we’ve had for most of the ‘pandemic’.
Bring back National Service (but for much shorter period).
Far too many kids doing A ‘Levels who shouldn’t (they should be focusing on a trade). And focus instead on improving A ‘Level standards, and improving levels of Maths and English in general (including two hours of logic – how to think logically – best class I ever did at school!).
And even more kids shouldn’t be going to University. At least 50% of university is a waste of time. These kids should be learning a trade, or doing short, 1-year useful courses such as accountancy, digital marketing, coding etc ..
National Service is about getting up early, making your bed – discipline. It’s also a great way to make men of young men. To make life-long friends. To become patriots. And to have GREAT fun.
Conservatism shouldn’t just be about education and money and things like that.
Sir Francis Chichester hated school (Marlborough). Although gentry, Francis, aged 17, took a job as a stoker on a ship to New Zealand and boxed, in his free time, to make money. In NZ, this young man, born with a silver spoon up his whatnot, worked in the mines (the hardest job you could do in NZ back then – and they were tough guys). He worked at a logger. Then he bought his first plane. Took people for trips. Made more money. They became first man to fly, solo, from Australia to Japan. After, his 4th try, the RAF allowed Francis into the RAF and he became a brilliant instructor on how to navigate using the stars at night. He built up his own map business. And then sailed around the world as he did in 1967, a relatively old man, with cancer. But his primary goal wasn’t education or money. But ADVENTURE. The spirit of JOYFUL adventure (and money, success, happy family life all flows from this).
We need to instil more of our young with the spirit of joyful adventure. But adventure can be tough. You need discipline. Another reason why we need to bring back national service (Francis didn’t do national service but being at Marlborough College back then was probably as good as).