Digital genius?

The digital revolution sweeps on. Much of it is miracle technology that makes lives easier and better. It is transforming shopping, entertainment, media and much else.
Parts of the public sector though are making technology into a misery machine to spy on us , infuriate us and thwart us. Let us take the NHS CV 19 app and proof of vaccination which we now have to show in order to attend certain events. We all have a perfectly good card with our name on it and the schedule of vaccines administered with dates on them. Why can’t I just show that? When I came to print out the computer record as requested I found I could not read and check the computer record because it was encrypted in a scan code.I have no idea what it says and so do not know if it is accurate. I had to go through a duo access procedure which did not work at all on the first two occasions I tried. Eventually I was able to print out a scan code but the paper also then said it was only valid for two days although the explanatory note said it would be for a month. As I was preparing diary items a week in advance it meant I had to go through the palaver the night before the event again!I dread to think how much we taxpayers had to pay for such a poor and pointless service.
The other day I had to park in a different Council area to my own in west London. The Council had blocked many of the streets permanently and several temporarily so it was difficult accessing the on street parking and I like most of the traffic had to spend a long time crawling and stopping in congestion on the main roads. When I eventually found a surprising three slots empty for two hours next to a ticket machine I was overjoyed, only to find the machine said it was not functioning. Like others I was too afraid of tow away and of high fines for not paying so I carried on circulating.
Eventually I found a single slot. It said I had to pay by phone. I rang the number . I was told I had to download an app. I did so. That told me I had to register. I did so answering a range of questions about me and the phone. Then it asked me details about the parking. I supplied those. Then it told me I had not supplied details of the car so I had to go back to registration to do that. It eventually let me specify the parking I wanted to do. The guide to the parking was ambiguous about hours and prices. I guessed a time I wanted, only then to discover after 10 mins the parking would be free all evening. I ended up paying £1 for the ten minutes and had peace of mind that I had complied.All this had to done on a tiny phone screen which was difficult to read in sunlight. It was so much easier when you simply put coins into a ticket machine.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea if these public services thought more about the convenience of the users. Will you write in with your examples of bad service from the public sector?
83 Comments
August 15, 2021
Like your experience Sir John it would be very helpful if the machinery put in place actually worked and better still reliable. Is it all really necessary ?
All these machines and on line apps have decreased efficieny of movement and more importantly taken away thousands of jobs. Why and for what end? Control and in the car parking situation to stop people driving?
August 15, 2021
The premise of John’s piece is, I think, fallacious.
It is not the public sector, but the private sector, which spies upon and tracks people’s every behaviour, and the difference is enormous.
It does this by files, by cookies, which it stores on our ‘phones and computers, and which monitor everything that we view, buy or do on line, as well as our location. Some applications have access to cameras and microphones and listen for key topic words of conversations, identify atmospheres of settings, and so on.
Stores etc. tally spending habits with debit card or with loyalty card identifiers.
This information is available to anyone who wants it – at a price.
The public sector in proper open societies does NOTHING remotely like this nor on that general scale on the other hand.
August 15, 2021
MiC
“The premise of John’s piece is, I think, fallacious.”
No, it is typical of what people are up against these days.
August 15, 2021
We’re still trying to pay a CGT bill from last September. HMRC won’t confirm the calculations submitted by our accountant
DVLA and passports are the same. Digitised into oblivion.
August 15, 2021
Sir John should have read the ‘New ticket machines guide’ available as a .pdf file on wokingham.co.uk at ‘new car park payment machines’. I doubt very much that the West London machine would not have born some resemblance with the Wokingham ones as they are likely to have been provided by the same or similar private companies.
As for the app, the vaccination certificates (if vaccinated obviously) appear on the NHS app (in clear) not on the NHS Covid-19 app. But both are small blue squares on a mobile phone and one can easily be confused …
Reply I was not confusing the two apps. The vaccination download is a scan code not a written record you can see.
August 15, 2021
If that’s how you feel about John’s posts then don’t bother to come onto the site. Simple.
August 15, 2021
@MiC; Our host is talking about two very public services, the NHS and on-street parking, it is not the private sector at fault even if it is the private sector who run these digital only services, someone within the State or public sector has allowed that to happen.
That said, I agree with the rest of your comment, it is amazing just how much personal data someone is willing to give up to supermarkets and their ‘partners’ just to get £0.05p of a multi pack of baked beans or whatever.
August 15, 2021
Indeed the government/LEA’s aim is to raise money and inconvenience motorists as much as possible. Must to wonders to reduce productivity and to raise the public’s blood pressures.
August 15, 2021
All these think tanks and NGOs you would think that all this new way of doing things is time wasting and very costly to the people and the nation, they would start to research (cobble) together some meaningful costs. In the spirit of common thinking it must surely have an effect on the environment. No wonder stress levels and mental insecurity is rising. Gone are the days when you talked with people now it is communicate with machines and all the problems they bring. On line shopping, how much waste in returning wrong ordered goods and materials. Anybody bought an Amazon reject skip yet? You cannot make it up.
August 15, 2021
For skip read pallet
August 15, 2021
@turboterrier; I think you might have been correct the first time… 🙁
August 15, 2021
I don’t think it’s just the public sector – I have said for some time that there is an assumption by those who are technically/computer-minded (for want of a better phrase), that the rest of the world will understand their language ~ both their terms AND their symbols, and it simply isn’t true.
I am lucky enough to live with my daughter-in-law, who does all her work as a graphic designer on computer and generally has an affinity with how to use them and all associated app and streaming services. This week she attempted to load an app for a new TV streaming company based in the UK, and was completely foxed by its complexity; she then discovered that many other applicants had had the same problems. Oh, and before ‘someone’ says its just oldies who don’t understand, she is 42!
August 15, 2021
All the phone based parking “services” I have come across have been commercially operated on behalf of the council/parking supplier. But the council chooses the service provider and the responsible people must have assessed the service in some way, didn’t they?
The problem is that just like public sector services the competitive pressure to improve is not present. The provider’s customer is the council and not the service user so there is nothing driving change except cost saving for the council. The council has a monopoly control over a critical resource and clearly don’t care about how usable a service is so long as they can tick a box.
So how does a lowly rate/tax payer affect change in the quality of a public service…?
August 15, 2021
Exactly dixie. It does not matter if it is Private or Public operated, if it is a monopoly then there is no incentive to improve.
August 15, 2021
As you say:- The council has a monopoly control over a critical resource and clearly don’t care about how usable a service is so long as they can tick a box.
So how does a lowly rate/tax payer affect change in the quality of a public service…?
How indeed you vote every few years will not change much. Rather the same in central government.
A question on Any Questions yesterday was:- “Is climate change an emergency or an opportunity?”. It is clearly neither climate change is what the climate does and always has done. The only emergency is caused by the insane, vastly expensive, government’s over reaction to this alarmist religion.
David Cameron’s “get rid of the green crap” is perhaps on of the few sensible things Cameron has said.
The government is so out of step with the public on this subject but Any Answers just skipped the topic – perhaps for this reason.
August 15, 2021
The dire Anna Soubry made much of Thatcher being the first PM to warn about global warming. Yes Anna but that was just one more thing Thatcher got totally wrong – closing many grammar schools, appointing John Major as Chancellor and allowing him to join the the ERM, further burying us into the EU, failing to grant real freedom and choice in education, healthcare… , failing to cut government, regulation and taxes down to size, letting John Major become PM, the poll tax… Net zero is the poll tax times 100 politically one people realise the (entirely pointless) costs.
August 15, 2021
Planning ahead for the day when Johnson will permit me to travel EASILY to countries with less of a COVID problem than we have here, I’m contemplating having to buy an expensive (£170) ‘smartphone’ for the purpose of displaying my COVID vaccination and a mass of other stuff. I already have a decade-old Nokia C5 that is perfectly functional but that doesn’t support the ‘app’. I could take the letter-option but wonder if we will eventually face a problem where widespread forging leads to that being withdrawn. Anyways, I found myself thinking that an enduring COVID vaccination certificate, in the style of a high-tech banknote, showing my name and passport number, would have met both my needs and those of the Border Force, admirably. Cost? A quid, or less.
I wrote to Johnson yesterday, echoing Gatwick airport’s call for the ending of testing requirements on vaccinated travellers coming in from GREEN and AMBER countries. The airport is only launching an airliner every six minutes or so.
P.S. I too have endured the parking-meter hell described by Sir John.
August 15, 2021
The yellow fever jab certificate is a simple piece of paper, seems that has been good enough for many years worldwide.
The worry now with everything going electronic is if your phone is lost, stolen, breaks or just fails to work, you have lost the ability to not only prove who you are, but a whole lot of very personal information, because it is all kept in one place, the very thing any security expert would tell you not to do.
August 15, 2021
True, but as far as the authorities are concerned, that’s your problem !
August 15, 2021
Exactly right Alan. Our lives are virtually on our phones now. I felt real panic when my battery ran down so goodness knows how I’d feel if it was lost or stolen.
August 15, 2021
+10
August 15, 2021
@S_W; The UK govt does not stop you from travelling to whatever country you wish, they simply impose conditions on your return [1], if you cannot enter (travel to), or have to satisfy certain entry conditions, at the moment it is the govts of those destination countries who are preventing your travel plans..
[1] and so what if their official Covid infection figures are lower than the UK, some are lying, others can not collate a true figure even if they wish
August 15, 2021
It would be easier for vaccinated-me to get into Greece than for me to then get back into the UK. While I would agree that some countries – notably China – have been dishonest about their COVID figures, I would not include Greece in that grouping.
August 15, 2021
Apparently in 2025, everyone will have to have a digital phone, as opposed to the landline that I (and many others) have.
I may be able to cope, with assistance from my Son, but many others may not. I see problems ahead,
August 15, 2021
Thanks, as I was unaware of this. Do you know what reasons are being given for this?
August 15, 2021
Old technology not up to future and current speed requirements, is the reason given.
Probably more expensive a system to maintain than digital over the airwaves.
Will be a real problem for those who have problems with a mobile phone signal, as indeed we do at home.
August 15, 2021
Yes, we pay for supposed high speed wifi. It’s not high speed and it keeps cutting out on us. It’s very annoying when you are in the middle of paying for things online. Rather than spend billions on HS2 Johnson would be better off improving wifi connections for the whole country.
August 15, 2021
Indeed almost anything is better than pissing money down the drain on HS2 or Net Zero. Tax cuts and redundancy payments for much of the state sector are the best options.
August 15, 2021
You will have a VOIP phone. Nothing to do with mobile phones.
August 15, 2021
Many thanks. Looks like my rather ancient mobile, bought only for emergency purposes, is heading for extinction.
August 15, 2021
@CC; “Digital phone” does not mean a Smart or Mobile phone, most offices already use digital desk phones, for domestic use I doubt most will see any difference in how their phones work unless they wish.
August 15, 2021
Welcome to the ‘new normal’, Sir John. Use of your car made difficult, cashless digital payment, biosecurity surveillance, it’s all there. Some of this was trends that we could see before March 2020, but they’ve got a lot worse since. I am only surprised that you bring up the irrelevant question of benefit to members of the public (irony alert). As if that was the point.
And the Covid state of emergency bill is coming up for renewal in Parliament next month. Then we’ll see where the government stands, on what Steve Baker MP called a ‘new way of life in a checkpoint society’.
August 15, 2021
Digital capture would be a more accurate header for today’s offering. After all, the aim is to capture and then track the user rather than enlighten or make a process more efficient for the user. It is the inevitable consequence of a politics that promotes the State’s interests above that of the private person.
Indeed this thirst for control, information and monitoring is now being widely extended under pressure from the political State across the private sector
I have been told by Natwest (The technocrats have started on a State owned bank, obviously) that to access my bank account I must prove my identity using biometric information including voice and facial recognition. I refused. I have set up DDs and SOs on all payments and will not access my bank account again. If they cancel then I’m snookered. Of course they know that without a bank account a person cannot transact to live in a normal manner. It’s blackmail, pure and simple
Access to public services and now it seems private companies will be used as a weapon to force compliance and conformity.
John’s continual call for higher public spending plays into the hands of Labour’s all-powerful public sector. His politics and that of his party (more State spending) is making the political and vile enemy stronger by giving them what they desire, more of our wealth
Why some people believe this process of digitalisation and politicisation is welcome and indeed inevitable, I believe it is political, pernicious and has evil intent.
Look to China and indeed the US to see what the Tory-Labour controlled British State have planned.
Reply I do not continually call for higher overall public spending and regularly identify areas to remove spending. Today I offer you not spending £13bn on smart meters.
August 15, 2021
Facial and voice recognition can fail totally and then what do you do? You have to wait hours to speak to a person to sort it out!! ( Personal experience).
At least the first power looms worked and were actually faster than foot powered ones.
What the powers who-should-NEVER-have-been are trying to rollout now is discriminatory and disgusting, ill thought out and let’s face it…they just don’t have the talent or brainpower to make it work! They couldn’t make the country work along traditional lines so why do they think they are up to this?
I mean we have almost come through the plague…so why are they rushing ahead with all this? Is there a link maybe…..?
August 15, 2021
I applaud your (Sir John’s) contempt for smart meters – an almighty misdirection of capital.
August 15, 2021
We are being bombarded with emails offering us a smart meter. We have refused and will continue to do so until it is made a legal requirement.
August 15, 2021
As an overseas NatWest customer I empathise with you – isn’t it ironic that the more we use today’s wonderful instant technology, for whatever purpose, private or commercial, the more likely we are to have our bank accounts hacked, our personal and commercial business swindled, and the longer every part of our everyday business is prolonged?
August 15, 2021
DOM
Change your bank, I would.
August 15, 2021
I changed my account to Nationwide when they introduced flex (current) accounts back in the 1980’s, following disappointments about various other banks I tried.
To date, I have been perfectly satisfied with their service. Even my son changed his account back to Nationwide.
August 15, 2021
The parking meters are a disaster for people who don’t have internet access on their phones, e.g. visitors who don’t have a roaming data plan.
August 15, 2021
Yes.
And we tend not to venture out much this horrific nightmare of a world politicians have created.
Oh…Oh…that’s EXACTLY what they want isn’t it?……
August 15, 2021
+1
The assumption is also that everybody not only has a mobile phone, but also one that has the facility to deal with these shananakins.
August 15, 2021
J Bush
Or has a smart phone but refuses/prefers not to use it to pay for things/do online banking
August 15, 2021
Good Morning Sir John
Today’s newspapers tell me that the BBC is negotiating a six figure payment to charity, approved by Buckingham Palace, as atonement for the Bashir interview.
So the licence fee payers are on the hook for the BBC’S misdeeds, unlike those actually responsible.
This utter lack of accountability, virtue signalling and contempt for the public purse is exactly the standard of service we have come to expect from public institutions.
In this case it is reminiscent of the purchase of indulgences in the middle ages, except we have taken it a step further by forcing others to pay on our behalf.
August 15, 2021
Your experiences are typical of what you can expect from a monopoly supplier. Where there is competition it will likely weed out incompetent or inconsiderate suppliers. Yet we are, more and more, living in a world constrained by excessive and growing government regulation and bureaucracy. Who will lead the revolution to reduce it? Not Johnson, that is for sure.
August 15, 2021
+1
August 15, 2021
I refuse to download apps for car parking etc which so far hasn’t caused any major problems, because my husband download any required. I’m sure that will catch up with me at some point when I’m alone.
However, I recently signed up to a GP referral exercise class at a gym. ‘Because of Covid’ they won’t accept cash and as the weekly session is under £5 it seems to me to make work. But on my first visit I had to pay an annual fee to cover the meetings with the trainer. Twice the young lady assured me the payment hasn’t gone through on my card, and to pay the following week when I came for my class. The following week, you’ve paid madam… checking with the bank, yes! the payment had been taken twice! I got a mini statement to prove this and tried getting a refund. It couldn’t be done on the till, I must apply online, or download their app (no thanks). As you can imagine, that wasn’t straightforward. Two weeks later after emails going backwards and forwards, uploading the mini statement etc., I got a phone call. Could I give them my card details for a refund? Why the heck this couldn’t this have been done at the gym the first time, I don’t know. I wrote a formal letter in the midst of my applying for said refund, complaining about their poor business model etc, but I doubt the system will be changed.
‘Because of Covid’ you have to book each class in advance… twice now I’ve had to phone from holiday to book a class for my return because they only allow a week in advance! (7 days exactly. Try booking on Tuesday for next Thursday – can’t be done!)
August 15, 2021
Sharon
Your experience is typical.
My advice would be to INSIST on a refund, or get someome big to acquire it for you, and walk away from said class.
Remember that posession of other people’s money is these days as much a gimmick as actually robbing it. The fact that they’re fully aware of your rights and will have to refund you is irrelevant – keeping hold of your money for as long as possible is what they’re up to these days.
August 15, 2021
Sharon do you live in Wokingham district by any chance, as very similar problems exist with their latest fantasy systems.
August 15, 2021
No, Alan, I don’t. I live in a London Borough south of London. I suspect it’s common everywhere.
August 15, 2021
Whilst reading your article, something the character played by Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park said, came to mind. “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
I think that holds true with the direction of digital progression , but more specifically and worryingly, is the way TPTB want to use it.
August 15, 2021
+ EXACTLY!!
August 15, 2021
+1
August 15, 2021
Yes well…I don’t feel much sympathy and actually I hope that all politicians have their lives similarly incommoded.
Who did all this? Not us!!
You all sat there and let it happen!!
August 15, 2021
+1
August 15, 2021
Data shows that people who have been vaccinated can still catch and spread Covid so what is the point of a proof of vaccination certificate? It seems to me that it’s just a tool to coerce people into getting the vaccine by excluding them from society if they don’t comply.
August 15, 2021
+1
Aye and the Johnson regime silence as to how they fit that square peg in a round hole is deafening.
August 15, 2021
Christine.
“It seems to me that it’s just a tool to coerce people into getting the vaccine by excluding them from society if they don’t comply.”
Indeed so Christine. The trick is to change one’s lifestyle so attempts at exclusion make no difference whatsoever.
Just don’t go to night clubs, concerts etc. And eventually when you’re asked for the latest phone app proof etc just to buy food……you’d be talking mass civil unrest anyway. We will win.
August 15, 2021
Yeah …
‘We shall overcome (x2)
We shall overcome some day-ay-ay-ay-ay
Deep in my heart
I do believe
We shall overcome some day’.
In the meantime, the anti ‘pass sanitaire’ demonstrations happen … in France.
August 15, 2021
And to get them on the app…if I understand correctly.
They tried all this with a virus ( swine flu) in 2009 but were caught out and exposed.
Maybe…vaccine = ££££s = passport = means of controlling us = incentive for forcing all money spinning medical procedures onus in perpetuity?
The sheep all dipped and branded in one go. Price of mutton data sky high!
August 15, 2021
+1
It’s about state control of people not a virus. Our MPs are complicit in this move to an authoritarian state. The CCP must we watching in admiration.
August 15, 2021
Brian +1
August 15, 2021
I believe that in America, the latest top-of-the-range Tesla will not only find the nearest parking point, but it will actualy park itself for you. It will then contact the parking privider and pay the fee if you have programmed it’s electronic management unit with your banking details. I expect it would have known that the evening parking was free.
Reply How many can afford a top of the range Tesla? It couldn’t do any of those things with a flat battery.
August 15, 2021
Reply to reply
A question you might want to ask the leader of your party the next time you see him.
August 15, 2021
It is reported that Channel 4, which is 100% owned by the taxpayer, is paying a consultant (with Labour Party connections I believe) to campaign against the decision of the elected government to privatise it. Surely such an expenditure should be ultra vires? Here’s how it works in a democracy, Channel 4 leftists: the people elect the government, the government in parliament sets policy, and public employees (like you) carry it out. Those C4 Management personnel authorising such payments should be made personally liable for the inappropriate use of public funds to suit their own personal, career or political ends.
August 15, 2021
Of course it is, Christine. For confirmation, look at what Macron is doing in France.
Here, the way it’s worked so far is: fool enough people into thinking they’ll be ‘free’ if injected. That’s what’s meant by the ‘vaccine roll-out success’.
But in future, should that not get enough people complying, say with ‘booster shots’, coerce them by law is what it may come to, as in France.
August 15, 2021
Welcome to the world Sir Redwood.
Sorry to hear about your frustrations with this technology, the temptation is to have a good laugh at your experience, but we are up against it almost every day of our lives and therefore sympathise with you.
Actually, digital technology has cost lives, money and resources.
It is a perfect tool for herding and entrapping the masses into parting with their money, incriminating themselves, and forcing their compliance.
Much of it, and the way in which it used against the freedoms and rights of people is imported from America.
Did you realise operators of this technology quite often attend training courses in the US to help them fine tune it to shaft people ?
Then there is cock-ups, i.e. idiot civil servants buying American software straight off the shelf without stopping to think that the US does not have post codes or national insurance numbers. I accurately cite benefits and HMRC in this.
The Post Office, well suffice to say the truth will out eventually. Will it be an overpaid fool buying off the shelf or a snowflake graduate saying “Oh like – yeah – I like forgot about that”
In summary this technology cannot be trusted to enhance our lives and has become an enslavement.
I avoid conflict by controlling my own lifestyle rather than letting others control it, thus:
1) I refuse to have a Mobile Phone, that way I cannot be spied upon.
2) Before I stopped watching TV – I made sure it was not interfaced with the internet.
3) I pay my bills via Standing Order – I am in control of when, how much, and whether or not to pay. This is extremely effective against lazy local authorities and utilities who’s policy is to try it on.
4) I will not have any technology in the house which is capable of surveillance.
And lastly, 5) Probaly appropriate to your recent experience – if there’s nowhere to park without being robbed or expected to have the latest software or gizmo……I turn around and go home, regardless.
Opt out of digital enslavement, It really is the Devil’s alternative. Live a normal stress free life, and if your refusal to comply and part with your money pisses off the powers that be – all the better.
August 15, 2021
Great post today John, had all the problems you have had in the past, except downloading the NHS App, not attempted that yet as have heard it can be frustrating.
Car parking problems all over the place but Brighton the worst experience so far, ended up giving up, as got in the telephone for assistance see our website loop.
Yes with all of this technology about, why has reading a screen in sunlight not yet been resolved by the experts.
Family member who has used Wokingham Councils Shine exercise/dancing class system for years, now having problems, as the booking system is in absolute chaos, partly outsourced, indeed it is in so much chaos the Council attempted to clarify the situation with a meeting with users/residents last week, only problem is they were not specific on its location, just said Cantley Field, now as you now this is a large area with a mixture of sports buildings, changing and meeting rooms and a theatre. Turned out it was under a marquee in the middle the Park, No Signage to be seem anywhere.
Most who attended still totally confused with the payment system and how it works, pre covid it used to be so simple, but not now.
Likewise the Recycling centre requires pre-booking with date and time up to a week in advance with electronic completion of the required form, lots of details required about yourself, the expected waste that you are proposing to take, and the vehicle you are using.
All double checked at the entrance, again originally introduced due to covid, but now continuing.
Result, capacity reduced to half of what it was. Apparently fly tipping in increasing, well you could knock me over with a feather !
August 15, 2021
Alan
“Likewise the Recycling centre requires pre-booking with date and time up to a week in advance with electronic completion of the required form, lots of details required about yourself, the expected waste that you are proposing to take, and the vehicle you are using.”
Yes, the same up here in Hull. Seems like they’re all at this latest scam.
Considering that council tax pays for the freedom to just turn up at the tip when you please i.e. it’s a facility paid for in advance, was there any reduction of council tax to reflect this loss ? NO. Similarly we are all STILL paying councils to employ lines of staff to sort out rubbish as per the old weekly bin collection days….no local authority ever reduced council tax when they introduced two bins and expected householders to segregate waste. I have proof of that fact from two local councils.
One money grabbing scam after another, but hey no need to feel we are not getting vaue for money……councils have Chief Executives on the public pay roll on typically about £110,000 per year salary for doing absolutely JS for the money.
August 15, 2021
This digital revolution is an imposition rather than an evolution.
I very much agree that it all makes life a lot more complicated and tiresome.
Isn’t it true that landlines are to be phased out by 2025, to make us all the more dependent on this brash and enforced technology that we’d prefer to live without!
August 15, 2021
Good morning.
For Public Services to do that there has to be some sort of incentive. In the Private Sector one such incentive is, if you do not or will not do ‘x’ for ‘y’ then someone else will. If you, those in government, address that issue then many of the problems would soon find their own solution. Simple.
August 15, 2021
This is no longer about parking meters, vaccine passports and restrictive bank account access but about an evil Socialist State political culture whose intent is to frustrate, to incite and then respond with an even greater force to counter the natural and inevitable anger that such attacks will trigger. It as though we are being taunted and invited to respond to flush out dissidents and those refusing to comply who become visible, then portrayed as a threat to others and then can be targeted with cancellation.
I continue to focus on those horrific events that party leaders refuse to condemn or stay silent upon. That silence is the evidence I need to confirm my suspicions of just how far State politicians and evil bureaucrats are willing to go to crush dissent by using all forms of psychological warfare against decent human beings who pay their taxes, abide by both moral and official laws and respect others.
If moral politicians from any quarter remain silent about this totalitarianism there is no route back from this horror that will become all consuming and even more horrific both here in the UK and the now appalling descent into vulgar demonisation of all opposition by Biden’s government, the US State and its cronies
August 15, 2021
DOM
Absolutely spot on. +100
August 15, 2021
John, your experience of parking in London is similar in many cities and is enough to put people off visiting. I really feel sorry for many people who simply don’t understand how apps etc work. I made the big mistake of putting my train tickets onto my phone. My phone was charged up in the morning but by the time I came home it had run down and I couldn’t get it to show my ticket. Luckily the ticket collector at the station had a charging lead and I was able to plug in and at least get on the train but I was worried on the whole journey that the ticket inspector would ask to see my ticket and I would get charged again.
August 15, 2021
I know an elderly couple who are often being asked for their email address or mobile number in order to access information or to apply for services etc. They have neither.
They are often asked to look up information on a web site. They do not have a computer.
They have been forced to ask relatives to carry out these tasks, effectively rendering them deaf and dumb to many public services and interactions. Same with the cartels: banks, telecoms, utilities, some large charities and railways.
Organisations in the public sector and cartels who do not rely on customer goodwill seem to use technology to please themselves and effectively shirk from doing their duty.
Millions must have been frozen out or inconvenienced out in this way.
It’s a scandal imho
Perhaps the solution is to invoice these organisations for the tremendous amount of time all this takes and the sue them for not doing their jobs
August 15, 2021
Kenneth
“…….often being asked for their email address or mobile number in order to access information or to apply for services etc. ”
All too common these days.
An example is where businesses ask the customer for their e-mail address for their receipt following a transaction. Of course, it is a lie…..they are selling bulk e-mail addresses.
I always say no and insist on paper receipt.
August 15, 2021
I live in Hillingdon and I am going to give them a shout out in that their website, libraries, parks and parking facilities do actually consider their service users even to the tune of allowing 30 minutes free parking for on street shop parking. The machines occasionally break but the half hour free makes it difficult for the wardens to pounce.
Then again it is a Conservative council so considers its residents first rather than transgender whales in a climate changing environment.
Council tax is too high though.
August 15, 2021
I have the problem of two Conservative MP’s but a 2/3 majority LibDem council, so some things are fine, but some things are ridiculous… but the Tory MPs can help fight the most ridiculous.
August 15, 2021
A decade ago I missed a baptism at Westminster Cathedral as I had registered my car with the relevant phone payment company but we were in my wife’s car and it was impossible to switch the number plate under my registration and I couldn’t register a new one with the same email etc. My wife attended while I fought this impossible system in the streets missing the event and was extremely ‘frustrated & disappointed’ by the whole experience…!
I used to wonder why people pay for everything via their phones and found it annoying when they clogged up the Tube entry gates but once I tried it I was converted. However, I do worry for the older generation as my mother is completely lost in this digital revolution and no doubt I may be too be in the future.
August 15, 2021
Parking machines where you used to have to put in coins (1) required you to have the correct change, and (2) were often a target for people to break into and steal the money, thus costing the council tax payer twice – lost revenue and repair costs. The new pay by app approach also gives you a permanent record of the parking you paid for, so in the event of a dispute, you no longer have to worry about not being able to find an old ticket, as your parking records are kept in perpituity. Registration is a once-off task, and, once done, I have found these apps simpler easier than the old coin-operated way. For example, if I am running late for a train, I can save myself a bit of time and pay for my parking once I am on the train, assuming that facility is available.
As for the pieces of card for vaccination (which are easy enough to copy), one can only hope that a similar view on what is and is not valid ID will be held when voting on certain legislation which is due to come before Parliament soon.
Reply Easier if you use the same park, difficult as a one off visitor
August 15, 2021
As regards the comments about London roads being blocked off, making access all but impossible, we already know who to blame for this ridiculous stunt – none other than the ridiculous London mayor.
When is the government going to rein in this very inadequate bungling senseless labour politician?
At the end of the day the government has to take responsibility for its creations, (past and present), and that means removing their powers when they fail the people they are supposed to be serving!
August 15, 2021
I bet the Afghans would just love the problem of how to pay for their parking, instead of looking at the holocaust unfolding.
The 90 days for the Taliban to take Kabul has suddenly reduced to a matter of hours. With western governments scrambling to get their people out, how long before the Taliban take control of the take off and landing flight paths from the airport? A wide-bodied jet would make too tempting a target for a guy with an RPG. Then all aircraft are grounded and the western personnel are stranded.
August 15, 2021
The Observer, 15/08/2021, Emma Beddington ‘Cashed out: A fond farewell to cash and notes’.
And who is copying whom, John from Emma, or Emma from John? TITQ.