Harrowing scenes from Kabul

I wrote about this brewing crisis recently and have tweeted about the dangers of the unduly hasty US withdrawal . I will return to this topic with a longer piece on Wednesday morning ahead of the Parliamentary debate. I am putting out this bookmark so those of you who want to write about it have a tag to do so.
20 Comments
August 16, 2021
Thank you for giving us the chance to comment ahead of Wednesday’s debate, that is most thoughtful of you.
August 16, 2021
Got to protect our borders.
Got to resist the never ending push from the political and chattering classes to have ever more immigration.
Got to help our own needy far more, and the needy of the rest of the world far less.
Got to question our close relationship with the USA, and learn to take our own decisions.
Where we want to help individuals abroad who are not British, then find ways of doing it that minimise the problems back home.
Stop endorsing medieval superstition, no matter who peddles it.
Fight for better basic education everywhere, so that people can make better decisions what is real and who to support.
Get ready for more death on our own streets if we are not super careful how we handle this.
A bit of equal access anti evil stance, we should be as prepared to be critical of Saudi evil as we are of poorer places.
etc
August 16, 2021
It seems like few want to fight the Taliban, but a large number are prepared to face almost certain death trying to escape Afghanistan.
The best thing we could do for that country would be to close our borders to it and force its inhabitants to face up to their own problems.
August 16, 2021
Yes! And rout out the Pakistani Army that has been gathering in Britain via the channel dinghy crossings.
Britain must come first, every time. However Boris has done a very poor job of PM so I suggest its time he resigned.
August 16, 2021
+100 Gareth. Especially when you hear about the corruption of the Generals and local police who have been pocketing large sums of money to buy property all over the world. What I have heard this evening about corruption with our money makes me extremely angry when our government ask our fine young troops to go and try to improve life in Afghanistan. Many have lost their lives and others limbs while corrupt individuals have gained.
August 16, 2021
There’s nothing to be done. For Britain, it’s over. The very last thing we should be doing as a country is sending any more British people to die for nothing in a country where we simply have no interests at stake whatsoever.
The unfortunate people in that country need the chance now to get back to at least some kind of peaceful existence that they haven’t had for so long. If in future they want to get rid of Islamic fundamentalist rule, fine. If not, too bad. Either way, the choice has to be theirs.
Mike Pompeo was involved in negotiations with the Taliban last year, and his judgment was that the Taliban are not linked to Al Qaeda. They have no interest in harbouring terrorists , especially when they remember what happened last time they did that. I actually hope our government has the sense to try to improve relations with them, once the dust has settled. Boris Johnson shouldn’t find that impossible. After all, it was Blair who took us into Afghanistan, and a Conservative government under Cameron who got us out.
August 16, 2021
This outcome was obvious from 10 years back, the Americans had no idea how to master Afghanistan & have been adrift in terms of military mission after Bin Laden & Al Qaeda ceased to be an issue. Clearly they are not willing to expend any more of their blood & treasure on the place. However the territorial defeat of ceding that territory to an entity such as the Taliban is a regional tactical defeat for the USA – whether it becomes a strategic threat to its control of the Arabian oil fields remains to be seen.
HMG needs to begin stepping out from the declining USA’s shadow, where it’s been cowering since Suez, the current Westminster Executive has been made to look worryingly lightweight & feeble in action by this business.
August 16, 2021
In occupations for 20+ years and yet they cannot even organise a sensible and safe withdrawal.
So out of touch was Biden and the US Government that he though Afghanistan was suitable defended & yet it fell within days with almost zero resistance. What has Blair got to say? He is usually popping up everywhere commenting on almost everything – not this topic it seems.
August 16, 2021
Please Sir John, do whatever you can to ensure the National security of this Country is not put in jeopardy, by a hasty and botched attempt to help the situation. Boris and the Government’s first duty is to protect its own citizens.
Talk of allowing refugees without passports (and security checks?) is a dangerous step too far.
August 16, 2021
Think back to 2015.
Bands of men marched unopposed across Europe.
Who would stop an army?
August 16, 2021
+1
August 16, 2021
Better times. I said on this site a few days ago that there will be a danger now with our foot loose and fancy free attitude to refugees that we will allow Taliban in. Politicians must stop thinking we can rescue the world. WE CAN’T AND MANY OF US DON’T WANT TO.
August 16, 2021
“The government is determined to devise a “world-leading” asylum scheme for Afghan refugees”
I despair, and I suppose they won’t be seeking relief from all the millions of migrants they want to take from elsewhere, these will be in addition to them, always always adding more people to our overcrowded island, never fewer.
August 16, 2021
It marks another step in the actual and perceived decline of the USA and its influence around the world. That decline looks irreversible. Possibly it will be accompanied by the temptations of isolation and protectionism within the USA. If so the UK will need to think long and hard about its own place in the world and how it evolves other alliances with like minded countries.
August 16, 2021
This PM to protect his party from accusations of inhumanity will pander to the left and the race lobby and open up our borders to millions of unknown people from a country that Biden’s just fed to the terrorists.
Once again, the Tory party puts its own interests before the interests of the British people because they cannot confront Labour and their race baiting activists
Godwin’s Law has destroyed the very soul of the Tory party. Today,the Tories are utterly without morality or honesty. It is tragic to see how playing the race card can destroy a party and remove the voice of so many Tory MPs from discussing extremely important issues that were once considered civil areas of debate
The phobia menace has crushed our voice
Without the right to offend others we are without voice
August 16, 2021
Taiwan, Bulgaria, and other places near an acquisitive nation must be worried. Will the US actually fight when push comes to shove.
August 16, 2021
So here we have wokery.
Betraying afghans and leaving them to a terrible fate.
Those that have not fallen off aeroplanes that is!
Women encouraged to overturn tradition and take on men’s’ jobs and now in fear for their lives.
Poking, prodding, meddling.
Changing and destroying. For personal gain.
Is this a lessons that idiot liberals and their enablers will learn?
August 16, 2021
I have questions about what seems to be all-pervasive optimism bias. Taking just one recent example, how did advisors to the President reach the view that Kabul might be threatened in 90 days when it actually took less than 9? One can imagine the sequence, like Chinese Whispers: “how long until they reach Kabul?” “oh, I’d be amazed if they lasted 90 days”……. ……”the figure people are using in-country is 90 days”…… ……”sir, the estimate is that Kabul can hold for 90 days”.
The more troubling manifestation is in training impact. The Army has had infantry units deployed in “operational mentoring” roles with the ANA for ten years or more (for a searing, vivid account of that work try The Junior Officers Reading Club by Patrick Hennesey). I think our host has to ask Ministers why it was that all that work seems to have achieved nothing. On what basis did the practitioners – mostly NCOs – believe they were having a beneficial impact on their trainees when in fact – on the one or two days when it mattered – the ANA chose to walk away from their posts? Or did they think it was all hopeless but chose not to say so? And why was there no external capability to objectively & accurately scrutinize the outputs?
If I was in the Treasury I would be embarrassed to have funded it all. And so we should take a big black marker pen and cross out everything in the Integrated Review about “training assistance” battalions and “defence mentoring” because as far as I can tell the lesson of Afghanistan is that it just doesn’t work. Give the money to the Royal Navy and the Border Force instead.
August 16, 2021
A sad end to a policy which was rushed and ill thought out in the first place.
If we knew we could not Train an army to protect itself when it is being schooled by the best in the World and given equipment, then we should have been honest with ourselves instead of wasting more years and lives.
After 5 years you should be aware, after 10 you should give up.
We have been there for 20 years.
Clearly not enough Afghanistan young men volunteered or were willing to fight the enemy, but would rather let someone else do it for them, whilst they either turned their heads or run away.
Good job for us our parents did not do the same thing in 1939.
How many Afghan young men have come across the channel in the last few years, has anyone asked them WHY they are not at Home doing their best, whilst our young men are dying for their Country !
For goodness sake make sure we do not venture into anything like this again JR.
August 16, 2021
Whilst the USA and UK needed to withdraw from Afghanistan at some point, but surely not before the Afghan forces are effective, else we end up in the current situation with the past twenty years efforts for nothing.
This is a very significant moment for the free world. We now cannot assume any reliance on the USA in the increasingly uncertain world we live in, certainly not whilst the American people choose a bystander for a president.