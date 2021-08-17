Fact checking the BBC

I was surprised to receive an email from the BBC after my interview on Monday of last week. It asked me to prove that German carbon dioxide emissions were twice as large as the UK’s, a claim I made in my interview. I was surprised because I would expect the BBC to know the main sources of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide as practically every BBC news show and comment show has to have a climate change item on it these days. I sent him back couple of sources that a simple google search yielded. I had of course checked my recollections of the numbers before doing the interview so I knew they were correct. He expressed no interest in my allegations about China which accounts for around 27 times as much CO2 output as the UK.
He returned to the issue having consulted someone else to point out that if you looked at consumption patterns rather than at where fuel was burned and things made the Uk would have a worse figure and Germany as a leading exporter of carbon dioxide drenched products would have a bit better figure by transferring some of their CO2 to the importing country. Germany would of course still be the larger emitter. I explained that I was talking about COP 26 and the global Treaty framework. The whole basis of the international conferences is to get countries to pledge to cut the CO2 that is generated on their territory, as that is more subject to their control. Surely the expression Germany’s CO2 output means just that, the CO2 they produce.
He agreed that the figures used were correct but felt he needed to write an additional essay about how perhaps we should use consumption based figures instead of the agreed international output based figures. I objected to this being done in the name of a fact check on what I had said when it was obvious I had cited accurate normal figures. Nonetheless the BBC fact check then posted a long essay which did begin by quoting another source to show my figures were accurate before going into a long apology for Germany and a representation of figures to cast Germany in a better light. Why? Why does Germany have to be protected when her business model includes digging out plenty of brown coal and burning it, and producing millions of fossil fuel burning vehicles. In contrast the UK has all but phased out coal from the mix. Why no mention of Germany’s rows over extending open cast coal mining, her refusal to eliminate coal this decade, and no mention of China, the world’s largest carbon dioxide producer?
August 17, 2021
Well I’m sure that we all know the answer to the questions in the last paragraph.
The real question is …has Johnson been fooled by “blaming” which is much like “waaaycism”. Always point the finger at those you want to destroy!All pro EU, anti British forces want us to fail.
Imagine a leader who opened coal mines, opened the factories, protected our borders and got the country back to work!
How terrifying for Germany and China!
But what a CHEEK to question JR like that!
How does that work then? Is it a legal requirement?
On yer bike BBC!
August 17, 2021
Thanks to the internet, we are no longer subject to the BBC’s truth or facts! Anyone can now fact check the BBC and their ilk. They just expose their own bias.
August 17, 2021
Facts,like taxes,are only for the little people!
August 17, 2021
Brussels Broadcasting Corporation. They still bear allegiance to the EU. Why therefore, should the British public bear allegiance to the BBC?
The BBC is clearly not fit for purpose, but poor Boris hasn’t quite got the measure of public opinion or he would act. Defund it, dismantle it, bin it.
August 17, 2021
……imagine a leader…….. I’m afraid Thatcher left office 33 years ago and what we have tolerated since is nothing but mediocre left wing anti English political pigmies!
August 17, 2021
BBC bias is so grotesque that they are losing audience and TV tax payers in droves. Even though you need to pay the BBC to watch other channels, which is itself grossly unfair.
August 17, 2021
Actually.
This is exactly what happens when one bends to one’s enemies.
It’s like paying a blackmailer.
The one single certainty is that they will come back for more.
And more and more.
And don’t forget…the Left has its own “truth”.
August 17, 2021
+1
August 17, 2021
Why do we not get to know the name and job title of the man involved? Probably because Sir John thinks that would be ‘unfair’ but that just helps the BBC – would never do to fight the whole battle.
August 17, 2021
PWoE,
I would certainly like to see the article which resulted from this ‘fact checking’.
August 17, 2021
A google search does reveal NB’s article of three days ago.
August 17, 2021
As Dr. Heinz Kiosk used to frequently point out ‘We are all guilty.’
Dr. Kiosk and the BBC reach the same conclusion. So that’s alright then.
Incidentally you contact the BBC and request them to fact check a topic. Much scope for mischief but I suspect the Beeb on topics on which they choose to reply.
August 17, 2021
It doesn’t matter who wrote it but demonstrates clearly that the BBC is no longer fit for purpose and this runs through the whole BBC establishment who recruit like minded lefties with the same “truths”, just from a wholly unhealthy left wing pc/wokism and we all know it. What are the Government doing about it…………………………nothing.
August 17, 2021
I assume he does not have a decent science degree – they so rarely do.
August 17, 2021
People with science degrees would be most unwelcome at the BBC. Anyone questioning their version of the truth would be banned.
August 17, 2021
Google can help – the article is a “Reality Check” entitled “Climate change: Does Germany produce double the UK’s carbon emissions?” by Nicholas Barrett
… It is anything but a “reality check”
August 17, 2021
Good morning.
I would have told the BBC to do its own homework. After all, it takes enough in License Fee payers money.
August 17, 2021
I hope that you send a link to your post to the responsible minister and to Tim Davie. The vile BBC must be fed to the wolves – privatised – so that it will come under pressure to behave responsibly.
August 17, 2021
Privatise the BBC – so it will behave responsibly? That made me laugh. Behave responsibly like all the privately owned media? Good one.
August 17, 2021
August 17, 2021
I guess you have the clout so please ask them and let us know. As I don’t listen to them ever what they say is irrelevant as it is increasingly to other people.
If your government wasn’t so spineless as we see right across it, they would get stuck in and sort it.
August 17, 2021
Such is the BBC. Though the UK’s policy of exporting energy intensive industries and related jobs and also of importing wood to burn at Drax instead of gas or coal (to pretend this is low carbon electricity) is idiotic. Wood is young coal and causes more CO2 per KwH of electricity than coal or gas.
Get the BBC to fact check if keeping your old diesel car for another ten years, rather than causing a new electric car plus (two) batteries to be manufactured (and Allegra Stratton/Alok Sharma to check too) actually causes far lower net CO2 emissions – it does. Get them to check how much CO2 is caused by constructing, maintaining and the fossil fuel back up needed for wind farms is over their life time. The figures are surprisingly poor.
Get the BBC to check how much of their output is misleading alarmist drivel nearly 100% I would estimate. Also get them to see if 5 people cycling say 50 miles or walking 10 miles (fuelled as they are by extra human food) actually produces more CO2 than sending them in a small diesel car. It does. Plus the world temperature is not it seems even that sensitive to atmospheric CO2 concentrations – there really is no climate emergency anyway.
August 17, 2021
‘No one saw this coming,’ says Dominic Raab on the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
No one Raab? Tens of millions of people did and had you been in touch with reality and doing your job properly you should have known too. We have been there for 20 years?
Do you still think the wet market is “the most likely source of Covid 19”? When are you going to admit (what is surely the truth) given the virtually overwhelming evidence about the Wuhan lab leak (prob. after gain of function experiments)? Or did no one see this either?
August 17, 2021
John Bolton today in the Telegraph.
Joe Biden’s bungled Afghan exit is a calamity for America and the West
There was an alternative to following Trump’s policy. Now our enemies will look to exploit our weakness
I am sure Trump would not have done it this incompetently Biden is a disaster.
A rather silly article yesterday from Chris Scidmore MP yesterday. We need our universities more than ever. People who say we have too many graduates ignore the world-beating value of a British higher education.
Good to see that almost 100% of the comments were against him. We have far too many people with ~ £50k of student debt and worthless degrees and 50% of this debt will be paid off by tax payers.
August 17, 2021
Show me the science, not assumptions that directly link CO2 concentrates with climate. ……………….waiting.
August 17, 2021
Timeaction, As you are probably aware, there is no direct causal link proving that the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere over the last century is causing (or will cause) catastrophic global warming.
In fact, since we are nearing the end of the current interglacial (compared with previous interglacials) it is much more likely that we are headed to a new ice-age. The precautionary principle certainly means we should be preparing for a new ice-age, rather than wasting time and resources on a mythical global meltdown.
August 17, 2021
but we all know the BBC is an anti British organisation, don’t we ?
August 17, 2021
Certainly anti-English and anti-real science it seems. A left wing, ever bigger state, climate alarmist, propaganda outfit that we are (virtually) forced to pay for so they can propagandise this endless agenda/drivel to us. Or give £1.5 million of the licence frees to a charity of “the royals” choice!
August 17, 2021
No, the BBC is anti English.
August 17, 2021
I can’t imagine how you don’t explode in a massive fit of apoplexy at times, Sir John!
August 17, 2021
The BBC has received monies from the EU in the form of ‘loans’, which do not require repayment in the past and wonder if they are still on the EU’s ‘payroll’? It would certainly explain their continued all things related to the EU = good, everything about the UK = bad.
August 17, 2021
Rather a silly BBC discussion programme on the other day – “Global Questions – Climate and the Caribbean.” We get little but a pure propaganda from the BBC on climate alarmism, mainly delivered by deluded art graduates with little understanding of energy, climate systems, energy economics, logic or much else.
August 17, 2021
I read Nicholas Barrett’s “reality check” (14th August) article which is loaded with sophistry – calling it a “reality check” and labelling accepted emissions data as your “claim”.
He claims Germany’s bigger population is a factor, however the GCA country emission figures for 2018 show (UK) 5.7t and (Germany) 9.1t per capita per capita, so still close to double.
As you say he then goes on to claim consumption emissions are a key factor in comparison and then cites a climate researcher at U of Exeter who “calculates” the difference –
“By measuring consumption emissions, experts can better understand how responsible a country is for emissions produced abroad (for example, by another country making the goods which it is importing).
On this measure, the gap between the UK and Germany appears smaller.
We asked Dr O’Sullivan to calculate the difference.” who states the UK was only 20% lower in 2018.
Except, if “reality” were truly being checked the author would have pointed out that nothing was actually measured and O’Sullivan’s figure is an unqualified guesstimate. There is nothing to describe how he “calculated” anything, what measured data was used, what assumptions were made, what uncertainties and omissions were are in the method.
The Global Carbon Budget is part of the same Project as the Global Carbon Atlas. If you look at it’s data sources, under Consumption-based emissions it links solely to a 2012 paper by Peters, David and Andrew on the copernicus.org website.;
Peters, G. P., Davis, S. J., and Andrew, R.: Corrigendum to “A synthesis of carbon in international trade” published in Biogeosciences, 9, 3247−3276, 2012, Biogeosciences, 10, 4845–4846, https://doi.org/10.5194/bg-10-4845-2013, 2013. entitled “A synthesis of carbon in international trade” published 23 August 2012
… a 2012 paper, so how is this a valid source of trade related data for 2020 (per the GCB page) or 2018.
The BBC article is neither a reality nor fact check but is yet more theory and unsubstantiated “models”
August 17, 2021
All that you write above is true @dixie but anyone doing a reality check would just have asked themselves “If Germany has to generate more power to produce goods for the world and it is so virtuous, why hasn’t it moved to renewables quicker? Why is it opening coal power stations?”.
That is the question to ask, China, India, Germany and all the other producing nations. They produce for other countries because they produce good of acceptable quality at a heaper price. That price is heavily influenced by energy costs. Ergo they have chosen to produce in this way.
** This assumes that carbon production is an issue which it may not be, pollution yes, carbon maybe not.
August 17, 2021
So in other words we can reduce our carbon footprint by stopping importing stuff we don’t need from China.
August 17, 2021
A link to the Reality Check by Nicholas Barrett allows everyone to make up their own mind.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/58148881
August 17, 2021
‘British Conservative MP John Redwood’. The article either assumes the readers never follow the news or it is aimed at a foreign audience.
It also refers to Mr. Redwood as opposed to Sir John Redwood. So our host is definitely on the naughty step.
August 17, 2021
Well the article does make some sense you cannot just consider CO2 emitted in the UK. Just exporting all our manufacturing and jobs to other countries damages our economy and does nothing for world CO2 emissions.
But then again the warming caused by world CO2 emissions and atmospheric CO2 is grossly exaggerated. It is not even the main greenhouse gas. Furthermore the governments “solutions” – electric cars & vans, heat pumps, hydrogen, wind farms, cycling, walking, public transport … do not save significant (or even often any) net CO2. Plus many are vastly expensive too – economic & political suicide Boris.
August 17, 2021
The BBC are propagandists and are unworthy of the title public service broadcaster.
August 17, 2021
@Brian Tomkinson
+100
August 17, 2021
+1
August 17, 2021
They are. A one sided openly anti-English blob, becoming more anti-white male without any opposition to them whatsoever.
Yet we have had an alleged Conservative Govt. for nigh on 10 years or more and the BBC have gone from strength to strength.
August 17, 2021
I read the article last week and “an apology for Germany” sums it up rather well.
Politicians use facts and statistics quite shamefully to promote their causes but the BBC’s Fact Check service is an editorial tool not one that is concerned about accuracy. The writers are skilled in spin.
As you write above Sir John, why not think about China and even after the supposed mitigations Germany still produced much more CO2 per head than we do. Yet we are the ones who flagellate ourselves. I will not take any measures that inconvenience that are not statutory me until I see the larger emitters doing similar.
August 17, 2021
We all know that the BBC are far-left, Britain-hating traitors, but the real blame for this situation lies with the man you never criticise: Boris Johnson. He has a majority of 80 and should do two things: (i) decriminalise the non-payment of the licence fee, and (ii) appoint a DG with explicit instructions to SACK all journalists and producers who are politically biased against the national interest. Until there is a slew of sackings nothing will change.
As for the specifics of your case, it is obvious to any rational human being that CO2 emissions are calculated by country. The world’s worst offender is China (by a country mile), and Europe’s is Germany. Trying to play with the figures to twist them some other way just proves the saying about ‘lies, damned lies and statistics’. And as for COP26, as I have said before, the UK should NOT make ANY expensive commitments until these two countries (together with India and the US) have significantly reduced their greenhouse gas emissions. Otherwise our actions will be masochistic, pointless and moronic. What’s the betting Boris Johnson will prove to be all three?
August 17, 2021
It is not necessary to believe the UK to be uniquely delinquent country to agree that climate change is a real and pressing problem. The consumption view is not a ridiculous perspective to introduce but the stark fact that the climate change is a Global problem in which National solutions are largely gestures cannot be avoided simply by delighting in self loathing.
The problem is that John Redwood`s position is this :
1 National environmentalism is a meaningless gesture given massive global output
2 International environmentalism is a democratic outrage
Result
Do nothing
August 17, 2021
Any climate action by the UK to reduce CO2 emissions is an empty meaningless gesture without international co-operation as we as a nation collectively generate 0.04% of annual global CO2 emitted.
In the absence of meaningful international co-operation, today in other words, we might as well not bother unless we introduce an international system of taxing CO2 in imports, to which, of course, developing and exporting countries will never agree.
Come up with a meaningful and practical plan and the population will support it, keep feeding us manifest nonsense and we will not.
August 17, 2021
I have decided to make some major personal alterations to my lifestyle, Newmania, for the good of the planet and its people and environment:
1. I will give the private Caribbean island I own to a refugee charity to provide homes for those fleeing persecution across Africa and the Middle and Far East.
2. I will give my super deluxe ocean-going yacht, currently moored in Monaco, to the UK Patrol Force in the English Channel to prevent further deaths.
3. I will stop my regular import of Beluga caviar from Russia.
4. I will attend no more sumptuous film premieres, and will sell my wardrobe stuffed full of couture gowns and the contents of my jewellery safe.
5. I will cancel my next planned trip to Mars.
August 17, 2021
Me too. I am going to keep my families personal travel bills to under 10% of Prince Charles’s £1 million+ PA. Plus I will spend less than 5% of his various house heating bills to heat mine. I will also fly less than 5% of Alok Sharma’s annual air miles – (he flew to 30 countries in just 7 months).
I will also only fly economy with no private jets, helicopters or Aston Martins and will keep my old ICU cars as long as possible so as not to waste energy on building new EVs or other cars. I also will spend on 5% of what Carrie spent on No 10 interior design to save that energy too. Plus I will not heat rooms not in use.
August 17, 2021
Your conclusions are incorrect Newmania.
The UK is implementing the radical Climate Change Act
The UK has set ambitious targets for net zero.
The UK has set a time to phase out gas heating and internal combustion engines.
The UK is closing down coal fired power stations.
The UK is hosting the COP26 conference and is an interested party in the UN and G7 meetings.
And the UK is spending billions a year to help develop renewables
We are plainly trying to encourage greater efforts by the largest emitter nations because it is a global problem that the UK cannot solve on its own.
It seems OK for environmentalist pressure groups to campaign against USA China India and Germany’s need to reduce their CO2 outputs andcuse of coal but not for Sir John to point it out.
August 17, 2021
Newmania, Climate change is real, but that in itself does not make it a problem. Do you mean that you think CAGW is a problem? The climate scientists are backing away from belief in CAGW, leaving climate activists like yourself, Greta, Prince Charles, Al Gore, etc, high and dry. Anyway, it is much more likely that we are headed for a new ice-age than an irreversible global melt-down.
August 17, 2021
Extraordinary. I assume the main problem is you said something which suggested the UK and it’s government weren’t the worst in the world, and that contradicts the main “fact” the BBC works by.
The point they make that CO2 should be measured by consumption is an interesting one – it would mean for example there should be no objection whatsoever to UK opening a coal mine and making coking coal for steel making rather than the current situation of delegating that to Canada. So why was there so much opposition to it from BBC types ?
August 17, 2021
The same goes for fracking. We import LNG from the far east. It has to be cooled to turn it from gas to liquid, then transported halfway round the world and, when discharged, has to be warmed up to turn it back to gas (natural warming would take too long).
August 17, 2021
I believe we import LNG from the Middle East rather than the Far East-according to the last figures I remember seeing Qatar was by far the biggest supplier,followed by USA and Russia.Long distances for sure but not that far!
August 17, 2021
Are we now surprised by BBC bias. EU and its States – Good to Brilliant, the UK abysmal to shameful at everything in their eyes.
Not forgetting and I am sure they haven’t during the Brexit debate the BBC received funding from the EU to paint the EU in a good light for UK’s eyes. Not forgetting BBC’s license fee services are cheaper in the EU than in the UK
August 17, 2021
We need to know the number of deaths from carbon di oxide not the number of deaths with carbon dioxide
August 17, 2021
The Gestapo would, I believe, knock on the doors of people overheard making disparaging comments about the Nazi Party and the conduct of the war.
August 17, 2021
Clearly there are several things more important to the BBC fact checkers than the raw truth:
Personally I’d have been quite put out by such a response – I trust you were not too diplomatically inclined with this jobsworth.
August 17, 2021
In some ways it will be helpful if the BBC, and others, use consumption based figures.
It will help people to realise that all globalisation does is outsource the production of CO2 to countries with far lower environmental standards (if that is even possible!) than us.
Our rivers are filthy again.
August 17, 2021
I thought the grave offence of ‘non payment of the licence fee’ was going to be decriminalised. Another broken promise.
Why are you so afraid of the BBC?
August 17, 2021
Sir John, you have the patience of Job! You’re not answerable to the BBC, so who are they to believe they have the right to “police” you? I’d have told them to do their job properly and carry out their own research into what is an alien concept for the BBC, i.e. both sides of the argument and reporting the outcomes…..equally!
August 17, 2021
My wife was incandescent with rage recently when she read how much taxpayers’ money (from the licence fee) had been used to build a new set for the truly appalling East Enders. (Watched a few episodes when it was first on – couldn’t stand the way they speak.)
Given the Licence Fee is a tax, why is it paid out of already taxed income? It should be an allowable relief.
August 17, 2021
No mention of Nord Stream 1 and 2 by the BBC and also not addressing Sir JR either.
August 17, 2021
John the simple reason is, they do it because they can, they do not have to compete for paying customers, because legislation says we all pay even the over 75’s now, and they had set their mind out to try and discredit your comments, because they did not like them.
I am convinced the BBC now have some sort of hate agenda against the UK, what it stands for, its past history, and its present government, because nothing whatever the Country or Government does is right, nothing is simply reported anymore without being questioned or opinionated on by some sort of dubious expert pushing their own thoughts. Plenty of air time and support it would seem for very minority groups and organisations.
Time to change its Charter, it has been long overdue.
August 17, 2021
Thank you for this latest exposure of BBC propaganda and bias.
August 17, 2021
From the BBC’s slant on the World you could reason that if we all stop buying from German Companies they (the BBC) would, but probably not, show the UK in a better light.
August 17, 2021
I did see and partially read it… He seems to be saying that carbon emissions should be allocated to the country where goods finally reside rather than the country that actually produces the CO2?
That’s a new one, I guess in his book China then produces very little CO2?
August 17, 2021
The BBC know that if the British public realises that Germany produces twice as much CO2 as we do, then people will quickly lose interest in doing anything.
August 17, 2021
Why indeed. And no mention of the humbug and folly of the Nordstream2 pipeline either.
August 17, 2021
The more one learns about the BBC and its antics, the one despises it.
I do not fund it, I do not use it, and I await the removal of its unjustifiably privileged position in our life so I can make full use of its competitors legally.
August 17, 2021
Was that ‘Andy’ of the BBC? Certainly sounds like his ilk in their desperation to prove everything in the EU is wonderful and the UK responsible for everything bad. We hear it every time there is something good to say, there is always a ‘but’ however tenuous.
August 17, 2021
This is another example of the BBC foisting a political angle on us under the guise of ‘fact checking’. In this case it’s the policy to avoid or go very light on criticising or pointing out humbug emanating from the EU and it’s leading members. For some reason they are very easy on China also on this issue. They go much lighter on the US these days also, now there is a president they like. Expect that to change in 24 when eg Pompeo or de Santis gets in.
August 17, 2021
The BBC is not an impartial broadcaster. It constantly fails to abide by the terms of its Charter.
So why has the Empty Suit in No.10 not scrapped the Charter and ditched the BBC Poll Tax which gives it a massive and very unfair advantage over other broadcasters and media outlets?
August 17, 2021
Further proof to what a lot of people are slowly waking up to in that all the figures and computer analysis is just as it always has been, open to interpretation and not proving to be all the doom and gloom predicted when viewed with an open mind.
Sadly our national broadcaster has only one way of doing things, their way, no discussion or further investigation let alone admit they could be wrong.
Proof that all of this climate alarmist churned out daily is all pie in the sky stuff from the back of a fag packet.
The BBC once again has proved it pays no attention to detail , never presents a balanced argument and basically not fit for purpose
August 17, 2021
How interesting that the BBC should waste licence fee payer’s money in trying to undermine the facts projected in your interview. Of course the reason is obvious : The BBC is always trying to show the United Kingdom, ( and particularly England ), in the worst possible light.
Merkel took fright after the Fukushima nuclear accident and took the unilateral decision to close all of the country’s nuclear generation plants which, at a stroke, guaranteed that their carbon footprint would remain much larger than it otherwise would be.
I have seen the German Lignite coal mines myself and they aren’t pretty. The coal produced is the worst polluting material in use anywhere. By rights, it should have been phased out years ago. Then, of course, there is Merkel’s controversial new gas pipeline from Russia which will not only perpetuate Germany’s reliance on gas but is a strategic mistake of immense proportions.
We need no lessons from Germany or the BBC on climate change or anything else, for that matter.
August 17, 2021
Except most of you clearly do.
August 17, 2021
Denmark has just shattered Poland’s dreams of energy independence from Russia in the foreseeable future by withdrawing permission for the proposed Baltic pipeline from Norway(about which there were already considerable doubt re economic viability) to cross Danish territory – due to the dislocation it will cause to various bat and mice communities!
Poland is also a major importer of coal from Russia(presumably it’s own coal reserves are either unsuitable or uneconomic).Despite declaring that it would be banning such imports,attempts so far have only resulted in shortages and price hikes.
Another Russian controlled energy corridor to the EU/central Europe may also be back on the agenda-originally proposed more than a decade ago-a nuclear power plant in Kaliningrad is again being mooted.
August 17, 2021
The government’s failure to act on the problems at the BBC is typical of their failure in every other sphere. First they make some reassuring noises to pacify their gullible supporters (and MPs), then they do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.
They said they would challenge the Chinese takeover of our main silicon chip producer (Newport Water Fab) but in the end they did nothing and this sale has now gone through, even though there was an alternative, British-led consortium willing to take it on and develop it. On the massive illegal migration crisis we were told that we would open a holding camp overseas, but now it turns out the government are going to spend £2 million buiding a centre in Dover (which will then cost £1.5m a year to run). Why would they need this if all migrants were to be immediately shipped abroad? Clearly this promise has been dropped by Priti Useless, who once again is living up to her name.
August 17, 2021
We should be grateful to Cameron who gave us the referendum.
His most sensible saying was ‘Cut the green crap’. Pity that didn’t happen since.
August 17, 2021
So the BBC employs a big team to survey and investigate the ‘interviews’ programmes of other TV channels….is the role of the BBC to police all aired programmes – when where they appointed with the powers of ‘ofcom’
August 17, 2021
Jeremy vine revealed the BBC’s policy when a caller had to tell an untruth to get past a researcher in order to get onto the programme, JV made strenuous efforts to cut him off!
Shouldn’t that be enough evidence to launch an enquiry into the BBC’s conduct and bias?
August 17, 2021
I stopped reading the BBC’s “Fact check” propaganda a long time ago.
It usually finds some “facts” and then – as always with the BBC – layers it with the BBC’s own angle.
It is useless
August 17, 2021
The BBC is institutionally racist.
They always refer to people from Scotland or Wales as Scottish or Welsh, but always refer to English people as British or as Britons. OFCOM are useless and take the BBC side.
Fortunately, I no longer pay BBC any money, and currently do not watch live TV.
August 17, 2021
Interesting. Presumably they don’t have time to “fact check” every single statement made by everyone, so they must be very selective and subjective.
August 17, 2021
After studying matters a few years ago I came to the conclusion that Climate Change had attained the status of a Religion. Hence for those who have studied the operation of religions, the BBC’s attitude is to be perfectly expected.
August 17, 2021
