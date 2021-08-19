My Intervention during the Debate on the situation in Afghanistan

John Redwood Conservative, Wokingham
Does my right hon. Friend agree that President Biden decided unilaterally to withdraw without agreeing and negotiating a plan with either the Afghan Government or the NATO allies, and that the response of the UK Government in the circumstances has been fast, purposeful and extremely well guided to protect the interests of UK citizens?
Theresa May Conservative, Maidenhead
What President Biden has done is to uphold a decision made by President Trump. It was a unilateral decision of President Trump to do a deal with the Taliban that led to this withdrawal.
What we have seen from the scenes in Afghanistan is that it has not been all right on the night. There are many in Afghanistan who not only fear that their lives will be irrevocably changed for the worse, but fear for their lives. Numbered among them will be women—women who embraced freedom and the right to education, to work and to participate in the political process.
My right hon. Friend the Prime Minister was right to make the education of girls a key aim of his Administration, but in Afghanistan that will now be swept away. Those girls who have been educated will have no opportunity to use that education. The Taliban proclaims that women will be allowed to work and girls will be allowed to go to school, but this will be under Islamic law—or rather, under its interpretation of Islamic law, and we have seen before what that means for the lives of women and girls.
5 Comments
August 19, 2021
Sir John – How do we in the UK create a Parliament and a Government with members that like you that have the interest and well being of the UK as their central aim and purpose.
Keep up the good work on our behalf
August 19, 2021
all I hear from real people in the real world, from all parts of the political spectrum, is fury at the political class for making the out of control immigration situation even worse by accepting large numbers of people.
everything else is a side issue.
I think something is going to happen, I cannot see how the massive difference of opinion between the country and our leaders on immigration can continue like this.
August 19, 2021
Afghanistan is another country you all messed up. Do not insult us asking anymore questions about it. I want to know when you vile toads are going to let the poor travel abroad without quarantine.
August 19, 2021
We don’t want to hear any more from May, in this case wittering on about women’s rights.
President Trump was right to decide to quit Afghanistan. However, Biden simply failed to organise that in a competent manner.
Biden’s blame-shifting will not wash.
August 19, 2021
From todays Telegraph
Parliament holds Joe Biden in contempt over Afghanistan
MPs and peers unite to condemn ‘dishonour’ of US president’s withdrawal and his criticism of Afghan troops left behind to face Taliban.
Yet what have this shower of MP’s, Peers and Government done to carry out their duty to keep the UK safe and secure – Nothing, this headline sums up the problem, action needed so lets take a pop at someone else for putting their Country First. What an imponent crowd of numpties that want blame others for their own ineptitude.