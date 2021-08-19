The latest attack on the Foreign Secretary for daring to take a holiday in August is bizarre given all the more important things we should be talking about.
It emerges he was of course staying in regular touch with the office from holiday. What was wrong with asking a Minister on duty in his department to make a call to an Afghan government Minister that officials wanted? As it turned out that government would prove to both powerless and short lived anyway. You cannot organise contingencies for the collapse of a government by agreeing with the government about to collapse. If the government had been stronger you did not need the contingency plan for its demise.
16 Comments
August 19, 2021
I agree; all it does is expose the small minds of the complainants. I regard it as a positive that the Minister has sufficient confidence in his staff to leave them in charge.
August 19, 2021
The amount of energy and enthusiasm that now goes into producing faux outrage, self-serving and hypocritical as it typically is, is staggering. Alas, so goes the modern world.
There was more on show when the Foreign Secretary, hampered so I understand by time constraints and the Speaker’s management, omitted to refer to Mr. Tugendhat’s less than germane speech in his response. It further points to how little is the contribution from those now raging about Afghanistan.
August 19, 2021
Sir John, I am unswayed by this defence of a colleague. Under pressure from Major Shorthouse, Sir Sydney Roughdiamond understood the importance of personal presence and prompt action – but politicians don’t seem to these days. I suspect that most warriors watching government action over the weekend will have thought that Raab should have been 32 Squadroned back to London. After all, ministers wouldn’t hesitate to expect warriors to cancel their leave to sort out another mess created by politicians.
August 19, 2021
But the reported response was ‘he’s unavailable’. Was that Raab disconnecting access to himself? A spokesperson freeing him from the call?, which brings into question authority to decide that.
August 19, 2021
Mischief making, pathetic.
August 19, 2021
The Foreign Secretary hasn’t been attacked for taking a holiday, he has been attacked for taking one outside the UK (given the likelihood of such events unfolding during August, give the USA withdrawal time-line), and for not returning home immediately once Boris’s Afghan blunder started to unfold, why did the UK pull our forced out before we had got all UK citizen who wanted to leave out, why have we abandoned so many Afghan citizens who assisted the UK and other NATO forces? I would have more sympathy for the govt, the the Foreign Secretary, if something more unpredictable had occurred…
August 19, 2021
Yes as you say Sir John its bizarre, churlish even.
What would have changed if he was at home in the UK – nothing
What could have done if he was at home in the UK – nothing
That is without taking into my beef with the UK Government, they have removed the UK’s capability to respond to anything. Ministers are reduced to talking head and grand gestures on a good day.
August 19, 2021
Nota# – if we really had a UK PLC the shareholders would be screaming for the removal of the CEO for making us this vulnerable. We of course get the opportunity of sorts come election time, but to achieve the objective the whole board must loose its seats. That is over kill to solve a problem of one persons ego – but that’s the UK system.
August 19, 2021
I have been feeling sick all day watch you bunch of warmongers in parliament.
You all must go.
August 19, 2021
So Biden says he warned the Afghan army with the best weapons in the world. 300.000 men with US equipment verses 58000 Taliban peasants. So where are all these weapons now? This is what they did in Gaza, armed the PLO with the best American weapons and then Hamas took over and inherited them all.
August 19, 2021
You are all collectively utter morons and within 10 years you will all have to find real jobs
Yes real jobs. Now piss off.
August 19, 2021
It makes headlines, that is all that seems to matter these days.
From past experience it does not even matter if the headlines are true or false. It all helps feed the public desire for constant 24 hour news.
If nothing is happening then they make something up or resurrect a new spin on an old story.
August 19, 2021
John, the CIA have had 20 years to bribe Taliban leaders. My army contact in Afghanistan was told by his CIA friends years ago that they know where they live and they are all being bribed by the CIA.
So no need to increase ‘aid’ to the Taliban.
August 19, 2021
An utter shambles. The waste of over 400 British lives.
Back to the stone age for Afghanistan.
August 19, 2021
The criticism shouldn’t be the fact that Raab took a holiday. The criticism should be that since he is a senior Minister in a Government which has spent the past 18 months removing our Civil Liberties over a Low Consequence Infectious Disease and which effectively prevented millions of Brits from going abroad, he should have followed his own Government’s “advice” and taken a staycation.
More hypocrisy from Ministers who believe it’s one rule for us and a completely different one for them.
August 19, 2021
Sorry.
None of them should have a holiday.
Never.
Ever.
Not after what they have done!