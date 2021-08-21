The Fed carries on printing dollars

The recent minutes of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee show they think there is still insufficient recovery to justify any reduction in the amount of dollars they create each month. They plan to continue with an extra $120bn a month and renew their discussions at their next meeting. Meanwhile the Bank of England has signalled an end to creating more pounds by the end of this year, and has throttled back the monthly amount in the meantime. The UK has received much less monetary stimulus than the USA relative to the size of the economy. UK inflation on the official numbers is at 2% and US inflation is at 5.4%.
In addition the US Congress and President are contemplating further large increases in public spending and the deficit whilst the UK Treasury is rightly letting recovery bring the deficit down as it will do without further government intervention to spend more. This week’s foreign policy disaster by President Biden will not be good for confidence and consumer sentiment in the short term in the USA and may give the Fed further excuse to seek to run the economy hot. There is a lack of clarity over just how far the Congress will go in crafting a big spending big deficit budget for next year, though with Bernie Sanders as Budget Committee Chairman there are plenty of pressures to spend on a huge scale.
The main Advanced countries and the EU have shown they can get away with substantial money printing and large deficits for a limited period of artificially depressed demand brought on by their choice of anti pandemic policy. There is however no proof that they are all now like Japan and can enjoy zero inflation, huge budget deficits and endless money printing as the state buys back much of the debt it issues. Japanese society and its economy has a strong savings culture, an ageing population that is cautious and a long post 1990 crash tradition of no inflation. The US economy is showing that it still has a lively turn of speed on prices when stimulus is applied. The Fed assures us the rises will be temporary. That would be a more certain outcome if the Fed recognised as the Bank of England has done that Quantitative Easing has to come to an end as the economy recovers. It seems quite a lot of the dollars end up wanting to invest in UK companies, with a rash of bids outstanding.
As the party continues to slump in the polls, when the next election nears Sunak will not be able to resist the temptation to print yet more money for electoral bribes. He has aready printed more money than any Chancellor in history. Who knows where his monetary experiment will take us?
History teaches us that hyperinflation is the inevitable end to all this.
Good morning.
It is nice to see good old, ‘inflate your way out of debt’ is still the prefered method of those who could not run a whelk stall let along an economy.
/sarc
The ‘Nutter in Number 10’ still believes that 1970’s splashing (other people’s) cash is back in fashion like flared trousers and winged collared shirts, long hair and Donny Osmond. Well it seems like it with all the personal wealth destroying measures this government seems to be embarking. For Wilson’s, “White Heat of Technology” and ‘The Pound is the same value in your pocket” swindle, read “The Saudi Arabia of Wind(bags)” and the like. The problem with the USA is, we in the UK are very much linked as to what goes on there and, if they take a dive, we will be right behind them.
There is also another thing on the horizon – The USA Mid-Term Elections in late 2022 in both the Senate and the House. If President Biden cannot get things moving his administration could well be toast as he could very well lose both Houses.
Interesting times ahead.
I believe, and John would know much better than me, that the Government have issued so many inflation-linked bonds that inflating away the debt is now far more difficult than it was in the good old days.
The only good news for America this week is that the dreadful performance of the White House all but guarantees that Congress will flip at the end of next year – and then some fiscal sanity might be restored.
Here, I’m a fierce critic of Johnson’s ‘government’ but Sunak appears to have imposed some discipline on No 10. We have no need for ‘stimulus’; we just need to be allowed to do stuff.
P.S. I was in London on Wednesday. Threw some money at a railway operator, the Tube, a restaurant and a theatre. There were some inexplicable closures at Waterloo, which stopped me spending more.
Thank heaven we don’t have Starmer and his happy band in charge , otherwise we would be heading down the same track as the US and ramping up a huge unsustainable debt. The labour party has more than its fair share of Bernie Sanders wanting to engage in reckless spending.
Where have you been for the last two years, George?
US is now experiencing a slowdown. Or so I have read.
Some thought that they were doing ok but actually it was probably a bit of an illusion. Rising prices were mistaken for rising output. ( What?). So the economy hasn’t been expanding as the pundits thought but just getting ever more pricey.
Manufacturing is much weaker. House building is suffering and retail sales are slumping. Growth forecast is down too and confidence in government must be pretty poor ( Afghanistan) which can’t help.
Would the U.K. or the US government really have expected a recovery if they had nuked their own countries?
I doubt it.
So why do they see rainbows and unicorns on the horizon after what they have done?
Our wonderful world was not made of Lego! Smash and rebuild.
It was far more precious than that!
The unfolding catastrophe of the Biden presidency is a threat to the West, to world peace and now to the global economy. the Fed QE and the massive deficit spending are all linked to it. Biden’s presidency has already done far more damage than trump did in 4 years.
They don’t invest in UK companies. They buy them, then asset strip them.
If you’re suggesting that the government should prevent the takeovers of Meggitt and Ultra then this ardent capitalist, with some skin in the private equity game, supports you 100%. The destruction of our manufacturing base must end.
We must stop that practice, we had a great Chip design and manufacturer, gone! And now a lot of manufacturers cannot finish their products as no chip sets are available.
Time has arrived for Britain First and to hell with world trade freedom.
All takeovers by foreign finance must be scrutinise by the treasury
One cannot help wondering if all that has really happened is that the can has been kicked down the road. When, eventually, the money printing stops, I think the housing market will (at best) stagnate. At worst there will be a late 1980s/early 1990s type correction – with a very low number of transactions, falling prices, a loss of confidence and a recession.
I didn’t realise the Bank of England was creating new money ‘monthly’. How is it doing this? Where is the money going? Is it still buying up UK government debt in the secondary market?
The whole thing has a ‘house of cards’ feel about it now.
Apparently the banks are now buying up houses like they were going out of fashion.
Have they always done this or is it a way of spending excess cash…sorry, pretend money.
50,000 houses by Lloyds Bank planned. I thought banks were supplied with virtually free money so they could use it to support business with loans. Buying houses will increase demand and inflate prices, already too far above the reach of many people. They shouldn’t be allowed to do it.
Time for the law that says housing can only be owned by UK natural persons (with legitimate exceptions eg council housing).
Yes, Lloyds want it to be a pillar of their plan.
The dispossession of the people by capitalists and by economic repression continues apace.
Indeed as you say “with Bernie Sanders as Budget Committee Chairman there are plenty of pressures to spend on a huge scale.” It will be waste on the huge scale.
So the question is how best to invest to at least preserve real value given these inflationary pressures while under a dire – tax, borrow and piss down the drain (& regulate to death) governments we have in the UK, EU and the USA. Plus the moronic expensive energy net zero agenda. Then we have the very serious threats from China to Hong Kong, Taiwan and the south Pacific, the appalling mess Biden has created in Afghanistan, problems in South Africa, Iran and so many other places.
Plus banks in the UK paying under 0.4% on deposits while charging 40% on overdrafts – surely a rigged market?
Any suggestions?
Lots of people making very good money from good having good government contacts, the fake green climate alarmist lunacy, crony capitalism and even blatant government corruption in many cases I suppose. Also from the endless stream of new (usually daft and pointless) government regulations.
But not of this really appeals to me. The NHS is failing so appallingly perhaps some good opportunities in private medicine. GPs who actually see you that day or the next and surgeons who will perform operations when needed not many years later after waiting in pain (and perhaps dying first) perhaps?
GP’s are private operators and can see you today or tomorrow if they want. They don’t. Lots are working part time only. Our doctors for instance according to their schedules on their website average 16 hours per week dealing with patients. Surgeons doing operations when needed – you mean queue jumping if you can pay.
GP services are stretched due to a lack of staff and increasing demand. Not much can be done about the aging population, but their workload of lifestyle diseases ought to be reduced.
Not enough interest in young people to take up the profession – it’s a long way from thumbs on a key-pad.
Yes Asia Pacific. Biden and Sanders’ extensive welfare programs are designed to create a European style society with swathes of citizens dependent on state largesse. Lower economic growth will follow. I’ve invested in the USA for many years and it’s now time to review the balance of my global investments.
The Democrats are an unmitigated disaster. Nobody has a clue about anything. Inflation will now hit 1970 levels.
And Rahm Emanuel’s off to Tokyo as the American ambassador. I have yet to find any evidence that he can ………… speak Japanese!
Seems to me like a rather convoluted way of saying that money-printing is OK, so long as only right-wing governments do it – yet again.
To truly understand what is happening with the global economy we must climb inside the minds of our political leaders. Yes, that’s an unpleasant and disturbing prospect to most decent human beings but we live in extraordinary times and to grasp the very essence of what we are now seeing it is important to see the world through the eyes of political leaders who have decided to usurp the very fundamentals of finance to maintain their grip on political power
QE is a political weapon of economic warfare. Without QE the financial system would have collapsed sweeping away the political class that has infected our every waking moment. Yes, social chaos would have ensued but that would have been a small price to pay for the fascist horrors that are now being unleashed by those who have been building their power bases since the mid 1990’s.
I have no doubt that the those in charge today are pure bred charlatans. The real heroes of our world are those who produce our daily bread. They are the ones we take for granted. Without the private sector we are condemned to poverty
Yes, the financial system could perhaps have collapsed, destroying everyone’s pensions, savings, livelihoods and the running of the country.
Marvellous.
I think we are going to see all those things unfold in Kabul.
The US will face it’s day of reckoning when the US dollar collapses as a currency that is trusted by the rest of the world. The Fed printing more dollars to fund extravagant Presidential spending programmes will only hasten that day. Successive UK governments have been all too ready to tolerate, even facilitate, the foreign takeover (passed off as inward investment) of UK businesses to offset growing trade deficits. It leaves large sectors of the economy under foreign control including critical defence companies. I have a grandson who is doing a year’s work experience as part of his physics degree course. When checking out the high tech companies he was going to for interviews I was astonished by the proportion that were foreign owned. The political class here, as in the USA, has been all too ready to resort to the magic money tree to buy votes. The sooner a tighter grip on unconstrained spending is achieved the better off we shall all be.
Some many Countries in the World in a bit of a shambles, with either internal fighting, financial, economic and or political, health management problems.
Does anyone have a sensible policy. ?
I imagine there are a few rational and decent individuals in most countries’ administrations, Alan, but sadly too many of those who get into government or opposition, no matter their political stance, are narcissistic, publicity-hungry, aggressive, corrupt and fanatical (and that just the words that will permit this comment to be published!).
I have just finished reading the autobiography of a well-known and assiduous S African Opposition Party Leader – her descriptions of the in-fighting and factionalism within her own Party was enough to make my stomach turn, and then I remembered many of the fights during my own backstage political life and thought: “but it all sounds so familiar!”.
As I was reading the opening paragraph early this morning my thought quickly turned to the matter which I later discovered in Sir John’s final sentence of his article. It may be investment at a dispassionate level of thought but it is total acquisition by the US of UK businesses.
This is not opposed by the government even though a recent Act has given it some more powers to intervene should it wish to do so. Such wish is not much in evidence however to protect our sovereignty and independence which it claims it wants to do and no public notice given to prove determination to change previous views that we are ‘open for business’ (translation – everything is for sale) – if we have it has clearly made no impression.
I suspect that even in the case of the defence business where the power can and must be exercised the US has so much hold over the government that the Tories will concede, and compromise is after all considered a high virtue, and bizarrely a strength, by them. They have a lot of City spivs as friends too no doubt. To the rest of us compromise in such circumstances is surrender and further weakness.
I would ask government to show some courage at last and reject the approaches. Tragically it has been its long-held policy and view that it is easier to sell our family silver to anyone and everyone from overseas to get our hands on their currency rather than build our manufacturing capability and sell goods abroad instead.
I would ask shareholders to vote against the offers and demands. Institutional investors will probably have no similar capability or ability, being probably unattached to the UK in the main. They will of course claim they are required to act in the best interests of their investors, which naturally is always ‘sell to the highest bidder’, which of course gets some of them a nice big fee.
Why does the US need to keep printing dollars? It is well known they have been flying pallet loads worth billions to the Taliban, and any terrorist organisation they can keep quiet to suit their inept politics. So, the saving in stopping the plane loads of greenbacks should stay in America, or is the bribery still going on?
The USA under the Biden presidency is a growing disaster on all fronts, he is not fit to run a bath.
Unfortunately, so many were straining to get rid of Trump that Biden & Co were not really scrutinised as fully as they should have been. There were plenty of voices urging caution with regards Biden but they were drowned out by the anti-Trump brigade.
Trump is many things but he’s not a complete fool and was able to pass the MoCA tests when pushed by the Democrats – tests which Biden himself has apparently refused to take. Given Biden’s recent (and increasingly rare) media appearances, you have to wonder if he actually could pass them?
Is it really possible for someone of real quality to rise to the top of the US (or indeed the UK) political system these days? I have my doubts given the recent choices on offer. Trump vs Biden – Johnson vs Corbyn.
Yep – nationalisation is fine too, as long as that is also only done by right-wing governments.
Anyone see a pattern emerging here?
No, nationalisation is not fine, under any circumstances by any government, regardless of their political inclination.
Perhaps the Federal Reserve is a bigger threat to America’s well-being than the Taliban. It does seem likely, alas.
With $trillions already being thrown at Democrat drains and friends- the US economy is going places never before imagined, from which it will be impossible to recover from.
Even Biden’s magic money tree is almost bare, despite so much Co2 in the atmosphere that otherwise keeps our world green and blooming, despite the alleged over-heating of the planet.
It’s a typical socialist trait to throw money at every possible problem, the more the better, it seems, but when has that produced real results? NEVER.
When America defaults, then that will rebound around the world and drag us all under!
What the Democrat DEEP STATE is doing is a deliberate action to ruin the US economy, and bring in the great RESET.
The small but merry band of bleeding heart liberals who post here have been strangely silent on the utter catastrophe that is the Biden presidency. They told us that the adults were in charge at last – what went wrong ? They don’t seem able to even summon up the stength to say “Ahhh …. but …. but …. but … Trump …. Trump ….” like Mrs May managed.