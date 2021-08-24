Public sector borrowing

In their March forecast this year the Office of Budget Responsibility stated that the UK government would borrow an additional £354.6bn in the year ending that same month. The latest government figures for what they actually borrowed was £298 bn. So the outturn was £56.6bn or 16% lower than the official OBR forecast. They underestimated revenue and overestimated spending.
The latest figures we have are for July, one third of the way through the new financial year. In March the OBR forecast £233.9bn of extra government borrowing this year. The July figures saw the actual borrowing fall by more than £10bn that month or almost a half of the July 2020 total. Once again spending was lower and revenue higher than official forecasts. If the economy records similar progress from here as over the first four months of the financial year there will be another welcome substantial undershoot of the OBR estimates for the current year.
These large changes to forecast matter, as it shows the Chancellor is called to make judgements about spending, taxing and debt based on a model of the economy which tends to pessimism on both spending and revenue outturns. The model seems to be pessimistic about the ability of the UK economy to recover, and shy of accepting that the best way to get the deficit down is faster growth. Revenues are highly sensitive to extra activity, as the huge increases in Stamp duty receipts and taxes on entrepreneurial activities demonstrate this July.
I share the OBR and Treasury wish to get the deficit down, but I want to get it down by cutting the need for special spending to offset a weak economy and lockdown costs, and seeing revenues rise thanks to more activity. Of course government also needs to manage the large public sector well and avoid waste and low productivity. That requires daily action by Ministers and senior officials over a range of activities, which I will be exploring from time to time in specialist pieces here. The message today is lifting lockdown restrictions has boosted revenues and cut public spending for the right reasons. We need more and faster growth to bring the deficit down further.
The fact that the government borrowed a bit less than some non-body guessed it would is hardly calls for celebration. I mean, look at all the wasted money that has been spent. Now if we were to take that away from the borrowed money I wonder how much better we would still be ?
There is so much room for improvement that no amount of spin is going to put a gloss on what has been, and continues to be, rank poor economic management by the Tory Party of the last decade.
Look, if you give barrowloads of money to your rich friends – which the working population are legally bound to provide by their sweat and taxes – then what is the difference in principle between that and serfdom?
It’s dismally ironic, that those who proclaim the virtues of Hayek should have brought us here.
If the money were well spent on public services, then that would be otherwise, but, I mean £6,600 per DAY for all these “consultants”, on matters of which they cannot possibly have any experience – since covid19 was a first time for all of us?
MiC agreed – In my book and my experience, I will go along with the old adage – a “Consultant” is someone who borrows your watch to tell you the time, and then keeps the watch” …
I will generally exclude medical consultants from that though…
It would help if Ministers did not waste our money on hare brained schemes. I read that the Business minister is considering whether to incentivise the manufacture of heat pumps. Cameron did this by “guaranteeing returns” to investors in solar farms for which consumers now pay for through the nose. If someone is smart enough to come up with an efficient solution that actually works and is affordable then the market will finance it and consumers will buy it. Government ministers, spending others people’s money, will be sure to waste it.
I agree. The government support for solar-panels, a few years ago, seemed to push up prices far beyond what they would otherwise have been. When the support was withdrawn, the price collapsed – as anyone with an ounce of brains could have foreseen. Kwarteng is proving to be a big disappointment at Business. I think that Sharma preceded him there; he seemed much better.
Heat pumps , Oldtimer , are a complete waste of electricity. I know of a domestic installation that draws 70 amps on starting…that required an industrial 3 phase supply fitting at great cost.
70amps equals an average of 10 kettles.
I am delighted to read that the government will be ‘managing pubic spending ‘
More importantly and very seriously ,I agree that growth is the way to do it .
I am disappointed , but not surprised ,to see that the Superinvestment allowance has made no difference to capital spending. It is for too short a time and the disincentive of higher Corporation Tax just around the corner is a major deterrent
Indeed also a deterrent is the fact that Boris clearly has an essentially socialist, ever bigger:, top down climate alarmist government.
August 24, 2021
As ever, the so called experts we rely upon have got it massively wrong. Memo to politicians, quoting experts to avoid blame/taking the decision yourself merely emphasises how weak/inept you are.
Agree entirely about what they need to do but it’s one of your recurring themes. Until you follow up with informing us of the progress made, I will take it that nothing is/has happened.
Good article in the paper about the talent available to Boris in a reshuffle. Until he gets rid of the faceless stodge currently allegedly running the country nothing will change.
Now that is a future topic for you and something to push for that would make a real difference.
I still cannot fly with confidence, Sir John – and that means that Sunak is being denied something like £2000/year in taxes from me alone. And none of my extended family feel like risking flying abroad right now either. Javid has got off to a good start at Health, injecting energy (and common-sense) into decision-making – but he now needs to kick down Shapps’s office door and get our airports buzzing again. That would improve the public finances substantially.
And we have too much government and wokey quangos, like a hydra, its impossible to really cut off its expansion… but it needs to happen!
Savings from the Afghan occupation being ploughed into paying for those who capitulated to come here.
Why don’t we just take the savings without the spending?
It is our money that is either being over taxed or taxed through inflation to negate government debt. Covid support is no longer required – run a surplus!
And still, all day – every day, massive waste of public money takes place. The attendance allowance at the House of Lords is still £350 just for turning up and signing in. £200 million is found to build a silly boat.
Read Margaret Hodge’s book ‘ Called to Account: How Corporate Bad Behaviour and Government Waste Combine to Cost us Millions.’ and weep. She was chair of the Public Accounts Committee 2010-2015 – so she knows what she is talking about.
Why are we still funding the furlough scheme when employers are crying out for staff?
From March to September it is estimated to cost £66 billion.
Why are people not back at work now restrictions have been lifted?
Exactly ! The Furlough scheme should have been wound down as job vacancies climbed.
How much is Ian Botham being paid to be a ‘trade envoy.’
His qualifications for the role are nil but presumably he gets regular taxpayer funded holidays to Australia.
A cushy job if you are a Brexitist.
They obviously couldn’t get an actual trade expert to do it as none of them would want to be associated with such a pathetic project.
Meanwhile photocopy Liz is back from holiday and distributing press releases to the newspapers about all these remarkable trade deals she is going to do. Maybe one day one of them will be better than what we had before – just clearly not yet.
There you go again – but I’ll agree with your opening one and a half sentences.
Andy, it would have taken you a couple of mouse clicks to find that the role of Trade envoy is unpaid.
But I suspect you knew that already : it was clearly stated in several of the articles about his appointment.
Trade Envoys are all about visibility. For Australia, “Beefy” is an inspired choice. What higher profile trade envoy could there be Down Under than one of England’s greatest cricketers?
More than 800 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on Saturday – setting a new record for crossings in a single day. The Home Office said nearly 200 people making the trip were also stopped by the French authorities. Nearly 12,500 people have made the journey so far this year.
Officials say there are safe and legal routes for migrants and they were working with international partners to tackle the “dangerous crossings”.
The Home Office said the UK authorities rescued or intercepted 828 people in 30 small boats on Saturday, while the French prevented 193 people in 10 boats from reaching Britain.
How can this ‘regularly drop the ball’ Government tolerate this day after day?
Don’t the 80 majority Tory MPs care?
828 9n 9ne day – Saturday -and she says nothing – and still keeps her job and wage?DISGUSTING Those alone have already cost us 5 million+. More people, more cost.
No economist…ghastly subject.
However, it always fascinates me how ( if I understand it at all) govts can only borrow (create money/debt?) in their reckless way because we have a fiat currency. So fractional reserve banking is possible….xxxxx£££££££££££s plus many, many noughts.
Govts would be stuffed if our wealth still resided in Drummonds Bank in the form of gold plate etc.
Of course, naturally, the state managed to steal that early on by the printing of notes.
And now it looks as if our hugely inflated notes are going West too!
There are so many areas where the government could save money but they choose to tax the hard-working people of this country as we are an easy target.
How are you hard working? You’re retired – right? Doesn’t that literally involve not working?
We need more investment that directly boosts productivity and creates quality jobs.
Housing, hospitals, schools etc for a growing population are consumption not investment. Any construction jobs involved are only temporary.
Industrial equipment upgrades and better commercial transport infrastructure improve productivity and enable the creation of real new jobs.
Are we talking more government department incompetence, or is this a case, as identified before, that elements in central government are deliberately working against the best interest of the UK?
The OBR badly needs to get its sums right for those that pay tax who are already burdened enough, without them giving the Chancellor more excuses to rob us blind.
And every day more and more dependents are being allowed to enter the country illegally.
What’s the bill for 800 hotel rooms plus food?
Especially at the rates our idiot government is no doubt being charged.
It isn’t illegal to enter the country by dinghy if you’re claiming asylum. Indeed, if you’re claiming asylum you can arrive how you like without any documentation.
This just reinforces the argument I have made several times, that the government should SCRAP all economic forecasts. They are ALWAYS wrong, and therefore basing your economic policy on forecasts that you KNOW are wrong is just mentally retarded. If you know the forecasts are going to be wrong you are better off not using forecasts at all, and basing your decisions on your own economic judgement and political beliefs. You then look at the actual outcome and tweak your policy accordingly. That would be a much better way to proceed.
No raids on pension funds.
Get the schools open.
Brown, Darling, Osborne & Hammond have already decimated pension funds doubtless Sunak will attack the triple lock and mug private pensions pots even further too.
To attempt to create a more optimistic feeling within all these controlling government departments we need a really positive, bordering on aggressive leadership and not this talk a lot and deliver even less, face upto waste,real waste and not all these grandiose idea that spew out of No10. No more living in la la land. Get a grip on the problems that mean so much to the rank and file. How any politician can sit back and just accept the daily numbers of the dingy invasion , begs belief. Our leadership is neither use or ornament and that is the sorry story for all the political parties.
I don’t agree with the philosophy that growth is the way to bring down the deficit. The answer should be to shrink the state. Examine spending and cut out the waste. The snag with this approach is politicians have no interest in such a policy. They would rather spend, spend, spend, then borrow, borrow, borrow.
I can hardly blame the politicians for their policy, given they have been voted in on manifestos of spending. Look at election leaflets, they are all about what the candidate proposes to do, and never about how they would achieve saving.