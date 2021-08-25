The commuter rebellion

Many former commuters seem to be singing “I don’t want to go to work on a train in the rain” to adapt on old pop song parody. It seems increasingly clear that the COVID lockdowns have made something snap in many five day a week train commuters minds. They have discovered they can do much of their job from home.
They have saved serious money on not buying season tickets. Above all they have been spared the difficult local roads to the station, the fight for a car park place and ticket and the lottery of getting a seat on the train.All that strain and worry has gone out of life.
On that busy office day will the train come on time? On the morning when you need to meet the boss will your train be delayed by leaves on the line or the late arrival of the train in front? Will you get drenched walking from the station to the office? Going home might you have one of those nightmare journeys when you are stuck in a stationary train for too long, ringing home to apologise and say you haven’t a clue when you will make it back.
Many commuters with all too many memories of late and cancelled trains, an absence of seats and a dearth of reliable information about what has gone wrong suddenly see the chance to duck out of many of those journeys and opt for a different working life. It looks as if many offices will be adapted for hybrid working with many more people logging in remotely. Employers who may prefer more to come and work in the office will decide that to keep some of the best talent they need to be flexible. They will decide to downsize their floor space to get a property saving out of the change.
All this will knock a big hole in railway revenues. I will look at what government should do with the trains in a later post. The commuter revolt is the result of poor and expensive services over many past years.
Indeed, and how very bizarre therefore that a Conservative govt supposedly committed to restoring the public finances thinks its right to blow c. £100 bn+ on the HS2 vanity project, a technology which will be obsolete (as well as un-needed) by the time its complete.
It made no sense before Covid slashed demand and made it even less sensible. It must surely be driven only by vested interests, inertia and corruption? What other explanation is there? The Gov. cannot surely be so stupid as to think it makes sense can it?
Cronyism almost certainly, that seems to be a problem – as it has been with other recent govts, especially the Blair-Brown govt which stuffed public institutions with its leftist mates.
Probably a large element of the sunk cost fallacy – I believe some £4bn of the £100bn has already been spent. Obviously it makes massive sense to save the other £96bn, albeit it’s embarrassing for those who spent the 4.
Forward planning and joined up thinking was never a strong point (if it existed at all) in career politicians.
They want HS2 as a link for their rotten “global cities” so they can sit and mull over global warming (rather than actually helping anyone) in various designated European cities.
Somehow or other they believe that HS2 is constructed to “withstand climate change”…lol.
(They’ve put umbrellas all along the roof!).
If politicians could forward think and plan they would opt for a different career.
It’s one of the few well paid jobs where no qualifications are necessary, indeed they are a barrier to promotion. That of course excludes failed lawyers and social workers.
We are governed by a bunch of second rate charlatans our host excepted.
HS2 is a multi-generational project. It isn’t for you. It is for your children and grandchildren and for their children and grandchildren. It’ll still be used in 2100, 2150 and beyond. Like all large infrastructure it will ultimately pay for itself.
The budget is £100bn which you all claim is too much. The annual budget for your pensions is more than a £100bn which you all claim is not enough.
Keep HS2, axe pensions. Sorted.
Google : “The Round Table of Industrialists”
It will not just be train revenues that will be affected. No doubt restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, pubs and other shops that depend on commuters will be affected too – those, that is, who have survived the lockdown.
August 25, 2021
Indeed and also all hit by lack of most international tourism due to absurdly OTT government restrictions.
Or maybe the Johnson regime are ensuring the country is bankrupted to meet the World Economic Forum’s ultimate aim that ‘you will own nothing and be happy’.
August 25, 2021
Absolutely.
Remember IR35 has come in, forcing freelancers to pay for work travel out of taxed income instead of tax free as expenses (like the big consultancies can). Lots of people have decided to retire early, or refuse work which requires travel, or cut down significantly on the amount of travel they are prepared to undertake. These dynamics are a big part of what is going on, they are also part of the reason for shortages of workers in many skills.
Indeed endless attacks such as these to damage incentives and productivity. The pension cap and other changes are making many surgeons and other people retire early or work part time when we have 5 million plus on NHS waiting lists and about the same again trying to get on them. Absurd irrational and counterproductive attacks on landlords and indirectly on their tenants too.
Then we learn that good old Lloyds Bank are getting into owning residential properties to let. Individual landlords being squeezed out no doubt as that bank frightens the government into giving it preferential terms on the threat of having to bail it out if it doesn’t. (Individual landlords don’t qualify).
A lot of it is politicians listening to advice from the big consultancies and outsourcing organisations, which of course are heavily biased as they want all the roles taken by freelancers for themselves. The reality is peaks of work which do not justify permanent staff, and very specilist skills, are far more efficiently filled by freelancers than the big consultancies.
It’s social manipulation on a grand scale, to force society into the strange inefficient vision of these people.
It’s deliberate and politically driven. Today, all is political. Human beings have become pawns
The questions are why? and why now?. Not so long ago (2006) we had A-day and £260k a year per person being payable into pensions, 10% CGT. Carbon dioxide was politically neutral, HS2 wasn’t thought of or needed. Student loans were daft but cheap. Reliance on Chinese manufacturing was daft but recoverable. Afghanistan situation was vaguely in hand.
@Iain gill
Yes IR35 on steroids is a major hidden obstacle you have to experience unlike no other.
As a long distance commuter to London I could only suffer it for a year and had to be pretty fit to avoid burn-out. Again unless you experience it personally …. Productivity obviously is impacted by these hurdles.
I see one consultancy has realised that working from home is of immense benefit to them as they are recruiting in Latvia and Lithuania as it’s cheaper for them.
It should be a lesson for all WFM that their job can be done from anywhere in the world.
Good Morning,
I’m fed up with the ongoing problem of our railways. The schizophrenic approach of governments, of all shades, is rediculous. If the rail service is expected to perform better in private hands then sell it, ALL of it, to the private sector. If you don’t want, or can’t , sell it, then it’s a public service and should be run to serve the need of the nation. Chose and be done.
+10
As we all know, the railways were private and as far as I know, very well run.
They had assumed the practices and mantle of about 100 years of a superbly run stagecoach network.
(Organisation at a level that this govt has not the wit to even dream of!).
They were requisitioned during the last war …you know, that emergency! How handy!
Like various tracts of endowed land here…and never properly given back.
They don’t want them now…orders from on high! Get rid.
If you can do the job from home in, for example Wokingham, then the job will soon be being done in India or similar for under 10% of the cost. Unless it is a state sector “job” perhaps? But even the state sector might perhaps have to cut out some of their appalling waste eventually!
I see the NHS are absurdly wasting money advertising to encourage people who are ill to seek NHS help. I think people know this without these wasteful adverts . The problem is the NHS and GP’s will not see them, treat them, see them promptly or see them at all. GPs pre appointments systems say call 111. 111 then tell you to call you GP. Excess non Covid deaths, at home currently are rather significant due to abject failures of the NHS &GPs to do their jobs properly. “Working” from home perhaps?
Also the NHS wasting money on new expensive electric ambulances and the net zero lunacy. Sorry mate the ambulance is just recharging so we will be with your emergency in about six hours it will be the next shift as we sign off before then. Good luck!
Some of the front line NHS staff who worked 7 day weeks, at the height of the pandemic, not just medical but also supply chain etc have walked away from their jobs. burnt out or disillusioned. I don’t know if they have been replaced adequately by new people coming into those roles. The normal free market dynamics which would fix these things in time in normal businesses is hampered by top down NHS Stalinist command and control.
@Lifelogic – yes. My Wife spends most of the day in agony, the GP who wont see people said by phone she needs to go and see a department at the Hospital. The Hospital only yesterday says take pain killers, which don’t work, we wont be able to see you this year. We are already 8 months into the problem.
That said the 111 system of appoints did work and work well. The advice was you need urgently to see you GP that was back in February – our GP Practice wont see people face to face. Still in limbo still in pain – that’s Wokingham for you.
Not entirely convinced about this .I work in a small zippy company , growing fast ( Paradoxically Brexit provided us with opportunities by culling a few competitors .. ).We had a phase of problem solving and were able to make WFH ..work well . All seemed jolly and , no-one missed trains , shaving or each other’s useless jokes. Productivity soared about 50 % as one change prompted others…all good .
Then we need to employ more people and suddenly it was not so easy . How do you train them? How do you monitor output and quality when relationships are faded ? How do you maintain discipline …
As time has gone on the drawbacks have increased and it is no longer clear the current model is viable, long term. We will probably move to a more balanced hybrid model but we now have a full office plus WFH pepes .
Offices are not dead yet
There will be buyers’ remorse when the implications sink in!
Especially the wider implications for our dwindling freedoms when they are added to no, or few cars, no public transport, no shops….
Working from home also assumes one’s home is suitable for a working environment. As workers who are home owners in decent accommodation retire, the so-called ‘generation rent’ will be a large section of the workforce. Their homes may be less suitable to long term working from home.
Training staff with experience to do a slightly different role in a different way is quite possible remotely with a bit of physical intervention along the way. Training someone with no experience or a newbie out of University is problematic.
The young will find that their opportunities are hugely curtailed until workers go back to the office. Collaboration and innovations suffers over time too. Workers need to be flexible now and make a few journeys per week.
As Lifelogic writes above, if a job can be done from home, it can be done from Delhi so employees need to show that their jobs need to be office based a couple of days per week.
I fully agree with Newmania’s points about the negatives of WFH. While there are certain career paths that can be carried out completely solo, I am hearing from much younger friends – for example – what is happening psychologically to those in the lucrative business of creating video games, and it is not healthy.
Agreed, people miss the social interaction, the often casual coffee machine/lunch time chat which can highlight and solve problems, team building, training, mentoring, and expansion can only be efficiently done from a shared space, as can the formation of a company culture.
I certainly agree that partial working from home/office split may work for some, some of the time, but the office is certainly not dead yet.
Those who work in London should be careful what they wish for, as the London weighting allowance may not be thought applicable if you work from home, more than in the office.
Yes new trainees need to work next to people they can learn from.
Such changes aren’t organic. They are politically driven, they are deliberate and they have suspicious intent.
I’d like to know what the public sector, private sector breakdown is for employees working from home? One suspects it favours the public sector whose unions and their political supporters continually seek more funding and an easier working life.
It all feels very much deliberate, planned, somehow engineered. There’s a force at work and that force does have a moral purpose but a dark political soul
As an aside. It isn’t the ‘people traffickers’ causing the influx of migrants into the UK, it is governments. Please stop trying to deflect blame away from the political centre. Anti-Brexit May revengefully signed us up to a treaty in a final act of Tory virtue signalling to appease the race lobby both domestic and international.
‘doesn’t have a moral purpose’
No trains …no borders …all part of The Agenda.
Long known about.
Makes one wonder re the true purpose of HS2.
Well half the BBC workforce has been working from home told to do literally nothing. Public sector failures like the financial ombudsman service have descended even further into providing no acceptable service at all.
Everyone I know who works for a blue chip company – lawyers, accountants, bankers, architects, marketers etc – will no longer be working in the office full time. They mostly plan to do 2 to 3 days in the office instead.
Everyone I know who works for the state – teachers, doctors, police officers, transport workers etc – are still going to a place of work everyday.
Reply compare like with like. How many civil servants are going into the office? Where do private sector shop workers, restaurant workers etc work?
+1 on people traffickers.
The Government wants to set up a dedicated ferry service but even they know this would be an admission too far.
And they could repeal it and many other laws such as the Climate Change Act, but will not despite an 80 seat majority and an opposition in disarray.
The new office working will be split shifts. 3 days in 2 days at home or any variation you want. To better utilise the staff and offset the high costs of maintaining offices there will be a slow transformation to 24/7 operation. A lot of the mundane but essential “office work” could be done in the quieter times when the phones and e mails are not pinging.
Daily Commuting as we knew it will be a thing of the past and small satellite offices will appear for team training and regional meetings.
What price now for HS2? The world has moved on and to survival will only come about with real change. Too late and out of date.
The government has got to stamp out waste. Waste that they through their lack of joined up thinking they create.
A fellow dog walker telling us her son has never been so well off. As a builder claiming furlough and working all through the lockdown. He told the authorities the majority of his work he was unable to do so he qualified for the scheme. Her parting shot was ” he is on £10k a month and long may it continue.
Yea right.
Going home might you have one of those nightmare journeys when you are stuck in a stationary train for too long, ringing home to apologise and say you haven’t a clue when you will make it back.
This sounds like a nightmare relationship where you have to apologise for the train service. I would not expect to have to apologise to my employer for a terrible train service (explain yes, apologise no) so having to apologise in a domestic situation sounds like a horrible domestic situation.
I agree, working from home sounds great, but practically, as Newmania describes, won’t work for all. Cheaper labour from abroad is already happening; wages are agreed on the understanding travelling to work will be necessary, will those be slowly reduced? And towns and cities do need customers to keep other businesses open, like cafes etc.
And like Dom says, it does feel there are dark forces driving things, it’s as though someone wants the country to fail. And the WEF are quite open about their endgame, so it’s down to government to reject all this… or not. I think it’ll be down to the people to make government reject it.
The original song – a Barron Knights parody of The Bachelors – continued “So keep buying all our records/Then we won’t clock in again.” Whether the third line might now be better altered to “So permit me work from home” or “So provide the furlough cash” may depend upon whether the job that originally called for the rail commute was materially productive in the first place.
If you think trains are bad try getting an appointment to see a doctor. Far from being “saved” by the lockdowns the NHS has been destroyed. This government will be remembered as the one that removed more liberty and caused the death of more people through lack of health care and forcing experimental dna treatments than any British government in history.
Train company revenues are the very least of our worries.
Quite simply the World has moved on. Then again just look at the state of commuter trains, uncomfortable, over packed and dirty.
To bring up the old ‘hobby horse’ of clear thinking people – HS2. What was Government thinking the rest of the service were basically unusable on a good day, but rather than update, referb and make things work for the majority – the Government goes off spending ‘billions’ of hard earned taxpayer money so that a very few may get a new experience to go from somewhere they never thought of to another obscure destination. Who does profit from such an arrangement?
I would guess at the time government thought commuters – a captive audience, they have no choice, so who cares! Guess what the choice has arrived and now Government doesn’t like it.
When I travel around the South East in off-peak times when the trains are empty and travelling against the prevailing commuting direction anyway the train fare is MUCH higher than if I drove. So I drive. Never mind the problem of turning up at the station to find the next two trains have been cancelled for whatever reason.
With a shortage of HGV drivers, may be time that freight gets back on the railways with local distribution in smaller vehicles…
“The commuter revolt is the result of poor and expensive services over many past years”
Exactly. The railways before the recent re-nationalisation were the epitomy of what goes wrong when strategic infrastructure assets are sold off to foreign shareholders. The asset is then run for the benefit of the foreigners – and not for the benefit of the railway commuters. Railtrack was forced to borrow billions rather than be allowed to charge the railway operating companies a fair whack for using and maintaining the track. As a result there has been insufficient investment in modern signaling or electrification for decades.
With a bit of thought and innovative timetabling, the railways could make up for the reduction in passengers by taking on more freight.
I suspect that the next infrastructure assets that will be forced into re-nationalisation will be the English water/sewage industry and UK electricity generation and distribution.
Reply The service was worse when they were fully nationalised
The prime minister’s first mother-in-law, Gaia Servadio, has died and left behind a most valuable comment, which I think we should never forget. “For him,” she said of Johnson, “the truth does not exist”.
Could it also be the London Weighting Allowance for State employees when you don’t have to go near London is a massive bonus in addition to not paying for season tickets. Given that the managers of Government Departments are also working from home and enjoying all their extra free money there is no one there to encourage a different attitude.
Still XR is making sure it can replace the reduced pollution and congestion with the barmy operations in London. Criminal damage and a ‘free pass’
Poor old Dominic Raab… “With hindsight I wouldn’t have gone on holiday”…
Hmm… with the Taliban rampaging through Afghanistan before he went away, you didn’t need to use much “foresight”
I see everyone under 26 now gets free dentistry in Scotland, and all NHS car parking charges in Scotland have been abolished. And of course they already get free prescriptions.
Socialist nirvana paid for by the English.
SirJ you’ve falling into the trap of only talking about public sector workers – private sector workers haven’t got the choice to commuter rebel……even if it looks good on paper in westminister the private sector workers cant walk, cycle or buy £40k electric cars to commute
“…a dearth of reliable information about what has gone wrong…”
My favourites:
1 The train is delayed/cancelled because of a lack of resources. I.e. we’ve run out of something. We’re not going to tell you what.
2 The train is delayed/cancelled because of an incident. I.e. something has happened. We’re not going to tell you what.
We have passed a milestone.
5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide. This is an impressive achievement in just 9 months.
Today Germany will surpass 100m doses. France will surpass 85m doses and, according to Bloomberg, has now surpassed the U.K. in terms of the % of its population who are now fully jabbed. EU countries Malta, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Ireland are already ahead of us. Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and a few others are likely to overtake us soon.
When the vaccine rollout it apparently a Brexit success how come we’ve lost out to numerous EU countries?
Reading of BJ offering the Taliban “Hundreds of MIllions of pounds”????Is this true – if so WHY?
Will the taxpayer get its London weighting payment back now we don’t have to work from London?
For many employers and employees working from home makes good economic sense. I have long advocated this to several companies I have worked with.
However, it obviously is not a good idea if you have to put a message on a website saying “some services may be delayed since many of our staff are working from home”. I have seen this kind of message a few times and, especially where someone is customer-facing, working from home is a bad idea.
Horses for courses. Let the market decide.
Good to hear. Another business flourishing ‘despite Brexit’.
August 25, 2021
The railways are finished, Sir John. And so are most of those presently WFH.
The slump in the railways is because of the slump in our towns and cities. You cannot run a railway on dwindled passenger numbers – the high residual costs remain even if you cut half the staff (which you’re going to have to, even if you cut their wages.)
Our first world position is over and this will become evident very soon. All Boris can do is tell us it’s for our own good, for the environment or to stop us dying of something that only kills a tiny fraction of those infected.
Off topic, I have a little letter in the Irish News:
https://www.irishnews.com/opinion/letterstotheeditor/2021/08/25/news/apologies-for-campaign-of-violence-should-start-with-british-government-2426042/
“Simply not true that there’s no alternative to present protocol”
“Edward Murphy – ‘No alternative to protocol’ (August 19) – asks what changes may be made to the protocol. I have an email from the Cabinet Office replying to several queries that I made and it states that the proposals in the Command Paper:
“…would mean that full customs and SPS processes are applied only to goods genuinely destined for the EU while allowing goods made to UK standards and regulated by UK authorities to circulate freely in Northern Ireland.”
This seems perfectly sensible to me, as the EU certainly has a legitimate interest in the nature of the goods entering its own territory but no comparable interest in goods circulating outside of its Single Market.
Whether that be in Northern Ireland, or in the rest of the UK, or in any other ‘third country’ – or are we to suppose, for example, that the EU should be dictating to the US government what goods are permitted in their territory?
Furthermore the UK government makes a generous offer to help the EU protect its Single Market by bringing in “new legislation to deter anyone in the UK looking to export to the EU goods which do not meet EU standards or to evade these enforcement processes”.
It is simply not true that there is no alternative to the present protocol, and nor has that ever been an accurate description of the situation.”
May we talk about the Lorry Driver Rebellion next ?
It transpires that worker’s wages WERE suppressed by loose EU borders then. That the job became so dire that British people didn’t bother doing it.
In all other ‘menial’ jobs wages are going up too since Brexit.
Doubtless the Andys who run the Tory party won’t allow a correction to happen.
——
Also the EU is responsible for the migrant crisis because it created a direct route through Europe. I saw it on a trip to Milan and predicted the boat crisis on this site about five years ago. Without armed military patrols my visit to Milan would have been scary – in fact it still was on occaision even despite that.
PS Allegra Stratton (ex beeboid and Blairite) has a lot more say in number 10 than you back benchers do, Sir John.
You seem more like controlled opposition rather than part of an 80 seat majority posting the odd click-bait comment on an industry that is now dead (the railways.)
HS2 is so obviously corrupt now.