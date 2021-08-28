The pace of migration

When income per head is $63,543 in the USA, around $40,000 in the richer European countries and under $6,000 a head in poorer countries it is no wonder that many people want to be economic migrants. The USA is the most popular destination for migrants, followed by Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Millions of Indians, Mexicans, Syrians, Bangladeshis and others have made the often arduous journeys to new lands in search of a better life.
These strong patterns of economic migration have been reinforced by waves of migration as people flee authoritarian regimes, civil wars and individual threats to their lives. The West struggles to distinguish between economic migrants and refugees fleeing genuine threats of persecution and violence. The difference is fundamental to policy, as the need of the refugee is greater than that of the economic migrant, and the numbers should be much smaller and more manageable .
There are three broad views over how we should react and respond to these impulses. One group including Labour and the Lib Dems thinks the west should be even more welcoming of any kind of migrant. It is to them our duty to be generous and kind. One group thinks it best to concentrate our policy efforts on aid and trade to try to create better circumstances in the poorer countries so people there can seize more opportunities and enjoy some hope of a better future. Our generosity should be limited to defined groups and individuals who face persecution, with the west sharing the responsibility by taking manageable numbers of people from crisis areas. Some targeted economic migration should be allowed where we need the people and skills concerned. A third group thinks we take too many migrants with stresses on our housing and public service provision and wishes to see numbers reduced in the best way possible.
The UK debate has not been helped by poor and misleading official statistics. The argument was intensified by the arrival of a large number of people under EU freedom of movement rules. The official figures told us EU migration was lower than non EU migration, and the Blair government gave a very low figure for eastern European migration which was soon proved to be massively wrong. More recently the ONS has apologised for the large errors and produced new figures showing EU migration did run consistently at higher levels than non EU migration over the last decade, that EU migration was under recorded and non EU migration was overstated. The revised figures are still problematic as they do not include children and have to be adjusted for students that do not also get some part time work. The dodgy numbers have led opponents of the current pace of migration to think this was more than an embarrassing error.
Many countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas have put up border walls and fences to try to stem the flows of economic migrants. Some counties like Turkey and Pakistan shelter large number of migrants from broken states near their borders. International aid is often directed to camps established near to a country people have left in the hope that some order can be restored and they can in due course make their way back to their homeland.
The UK according to the latest revised figures was welcoming at least 300,000 additional people every year up to 2018. In 2015 and 2016 EU net migration hit 282,000 a year with another around 100,000 from non EU. These numbers of non EU migrants are a small proportion of those who would like to come, but they are large numbers when it comes to finding new homes, school places, doctors surgeries and transport capacity so they can enjoy a decent lifestyle. Given the magnitude of the problem and the persistence of low incomes in too many populous countries in the world, more of the answer must lie with helping those countries to succeed rather than with helping drain them of talent by fostering more migration.
The UK now has more control over how many people to welcome. With a new borders Bill going through the Commons the government should be able to be more precise over how many each year it wishes to help and accommodate. What would you like to see them do? I think the totals of economic migrants in recent years have been too high.
The UK now has more control…….
So they exercise it by assisting all and sundry across the channel, giving 3 million Honf Kong residents permission and now 20,000 Afghans.
That doesn’t include the students who never leave.
It’s a disgrace and big businesses are complaining of staff shortages.
We were told these people were the brightest and best so we should have a surplus of trained people.
No doubt more lies.
There is a big mismatch between the political and chattering classes, and the ordinary decent voters when speaking freely.
I know a lot of fairly recent migrants, the thing that surprises me about them is that they think we are crazy to allow in the volumes we do, and they are even more anti immigration than the general population.
Some parts of the country are not integrated into society, and this bubble will cause problems. Insular bubbles that live under different rules to the rest of us is not good.
I don’t think the political class really get to see the problems as closely as some ordinary people, and the takeover of the mainstream media by the liberal left don’t help.
Me I think net zero immigration is a perfectly reasonable and achievable policy, and if in power I would happily implement it.
Don’t know why you bother with this blog, you know your parties policy was down to the tens of thousands and they did nothing of the sort in power, so the political class are accustomed to lying on this and getting away with it. And at the moment Carrie is making policy not MP’s.
Agree totally and with fed up southerner. We are being lied to and totally ignored. Whenever voter push back gets too loud, we get some weasel words and then nothing happens just like post Brexit. A weak libertine prime minister and supine MPs in thrall to the metropolitan elite as far away from its electorate that I can ever recall.
Nig1,
Agreed. Politicians also know that many in the electorate are aware of all this, but they believe voters are powerless. So the pantomime continues with a change of characters from time to time.
August 28, 2021
My sister-in-laws family came over here from Mauritius nearly 60 years ago. All of them integrated and worked. She went into nursing, trained and stayed working her way up to position of sister and then into the specialist field of cancer. From first impression, at 4’10” she may have seemed like a soft target for bag snatchers. Wrong! and is most vehement about the numbers and quality of migrants arriving here. She and my brother moved out of London 5 years ago.
The family of a work colleague and good friend for many years came here around the same time from India. His family did the same and he went on to become a engineer specializing in obsolescence.
It is no longer the country they came to and despair what has been allowed to happen. Despite what politicians in their ivory towers claim.
Not knowing who many are is a big problem. Our NHS is under a great strain now without a large influx of people who probably have health problems themselves coming from poorer areas. This is not helping anyone. Homes are a problem for so many with rented properties being scarse in many areas and new homes being built on every bit of green space available. I would like to know where these economic migrants are being housed and how much it’s all costing and when politicians think this little island will be full? Many are coming from Morocco into Spain. As far as I am aware there is no war there . I wonder how many will try and make it to the UK? We found that much of the crime in Spain was committed by these people. They live by different rules to us. Too much immigration is a problem for many now John. We have to start controlling the numbers and finding a way of returning those that are entering illegally and those who are not GENUINE refugees.
Exactly. It will be a very long time before most of these new migrants pay any net tax into the system if ever. Plus they will need housing, policing, education, social services, legal aid, translators, road space, energy, health care, public transport, long term care and all the rest. The UK already has taxes at the highest for 70 years and these are being increases hugely by Sunak plus he is borrowing hugely on top of this.
So John is the government really going to push/coerce the vaccines into children. Dr Mike Yeadon puts the chance of death from the vaccine for children (though clearly slim) at about 50 times that of death from Covid itself. This is insane and totally immoral plus we do not even know the potential long term risks? Can this government not do statistics, logic and numbers?
I also see that the excellent Prof. Michael Levitt has done some figure on Australia – All-cause death there is 6% below expected (delaying ~ 11,000 deaths). The estimated cost of this so far $1,000,000 per extra life-year. Total insanity, and they have still got the problem of when to open up! The UK (normally) are reluctant to spend more than 1/40th of this per Quality-adjusted life year (QALY).
August 28, 2021
I will continue and accelerate until the government take serious actions to deter it. They so far clearly lack the political will it seems.
August 28, 2021
I agree to the overall thrust of your article.
15 years ago supermarkets and water companies were saying the population was nearer 80 million, whilst the government of the time were claiming it was less than 61 million. Even now they are claiming it is only 67 million. The immigration figures you provide are still a vast under estimation. This is not a criticism of you, but of the continued deceit of each consecutive government. Who collates these dodgy figures and why exclude children from the total? Do they not need somewhere to live, eat, need clothing, be educated, do they never get sick? Of course they should be added. The native population have a right to know, given they are the ones who are forced to pay for all this.
Also a substantial problem is the fact they do not know how illegals are here and when they put an estimate figure, this is vastly underestimated. All due to the failures of not managing our borders. We are the only country in the World you can just ‘walk’ into, or claim ‘asylum’ with no official papers after arriving from another safe country! I am remain of the opinion until accurate population numbers are collated and publicised, those that want them here, can pay for their board and keep, their education and health needs and take full responsibility should the migrant break the law. We can start with the mouthy hand wringing politicians.
And this before the fact that too many of these migrants do not come here to integrate into British society, but want (and get) the same laws and way of life as the s******e they left! Parliaments first duty is Defence of the Realm and it dismally fails to even manage the borders of an island!
The one thing missing most in this debate is honesty. There is a staggering lack of honesty – particularly by politicians on the right who, frankly, play for the crowd.
Our borders have never been open. You have to show your passport here for a reason. We have never been in Schengen. We have always been able to control who lives here. We have NEVER had to allow serious criminals from the EU in.
There has been a staggering lack of honesty about how freedom of movement worked. It was never a right for refugees or migrants. Claims millions of Syrians would end up here via Germany were always untrue. It was always a reciprocal right – enjoyed by people like Lord Lawson, Peter Lilley, Andrew Neil, even our own Agricola – which they have all voted for remove from everybody else.
But I guess lies is all the Brexitists have ever had.
I suggest you try to get into the country without a passport to prove your theory that we are a country you can just walk into.
Good luck. Let us know what your cell was like.
August 28, 2021
Andy. If those coming across the channel had passports why don’t they fly in or come openly on a ferry? Why are they smuggled in with no papers? As usual Andy your post is nonsensical. In fact your posts get more ridiculous by the day but as I’ve said before, the replies are entertaining.
August 28, 2021
Indeed. Here are a few other lies and dishonest distortions which should be highlighted so they and the people who make them can be ignored:-
– Brexit would cause most of the 3m EU citizens thought to be living in the U.K. in 2016 to leave. In fact it turns out there are now about 6m here, meaning most have not left and many more have come since the referendum
– there is a shortage of HGV drivers due to Brexit. In fact there was a supposed shortage of 60k HGV drivers in 2018 at which point the EU were laughing at mrs may and her hapless ‘negotiator’ as they prepared to surrender on every point of substance. There are shortages of HGV drivers everywhere and supply chain issues all over the world, mainly due to foolish covid policies such as the U.K. pingdemic.
– anyone who thinks the same immigration rules should be applied to people wherever in the world they come from, as opposed to believing in unrestricted immigration from whichever countries happen at a particular time to be in the EU, is ‘racist’ or a ‘bigot’
August 28, 2021
I dont think it matters, what ‘we would like to see them do’. The British public are never asked. We are just expected to allow in an unlimited number, and lectured on our ‘moral duty’ if we protest. We are taxed accordingly, to pay for all this.
I feel sorry for the council house applicants, who are consistently moved down the list, to facilitate this.They must be in despair.
I am not in this position, but I am feeling that I would vote for any Party that would put a stop to this – but there is none in sight.
I feel, we are losing our culture and our heritage, for which I, and many others, have been so proud.
No there aren’t any in sight because successive traitorous governments have made people feel that the very worst thing to be called is a waaaycist! ( Nudge Unit ).
Thus people became terrified of supporting any party whose platform was to reduce immigration.
And now it is too late.
And this was what it was all about.
August 28, 2021
Due to changed circumstances I applied to be put on the housing waiting list, my children were five and six at the time, one is registered disabled. Over 12 years later the housing department asked me if I wanted to remain on the list!
August 28, 2021
What hope of reducing immigration, when liars (I know I have a beard but I’m only 16!!), illegals, criminals and murderers are being welcomed to our shores without check, and then once here are extremely difficult to remove, if not impossible. When will politicians give law abiding residents priority over criminals? I am so angry at our so called ‘politicians’ who always seem to give the noisy minorities precedence over the silent majority.
You say – “The UK now has more control over how many people to welcome.”
Unless that is they actually arrive in the UK by dingy, smuggled in trucks or other methods – in which case they are almost never returned. We thus augment the problem and it increases exponentially as people quickly learn how pathetically weak the system and arrivals all phone their mates & relatives to explain how and why to do it. A lot of UK lawyers, charities, hotels and similar in this large expanding parasitic industry benefit hugely at taxpayers expense. Over 800 a day by dingy to Kent on some days now.
So how high does it have to get before Patel and this government take any real action 5,ooo a day, 10,000 a day 50,000?
Clearly there is no political will to even attempt deter them currently, beyond the worthless hot air that is. Boris (and Carrie) clearly prefer tackling non problems like the non existent “Climate Emergency” with non solutions like net zero CO2 (in the UK only) vastly increasing taxes and over regulation even further or stopping people boiling Lobsters. Rather odd priorities Boris has it seems. Election in May 2024 I guess?
Late last night it was reported that the estimable Pen Farthing and his animals have made it through Kabul airport security, assisted by men from 2 Para. His chartered cargo aircraft was teported as being on the way.
Rock on Carrie 🙂
August 28, 2021
And how many endangered humans have been denied evacuation to make space in the proceedings for this, do you think?
August 28, 2021
Given recent events – COVID – it seems insane to be in a situation, as a country, where we import half our food.
In an ideal world, we – for the sake of ongoing security – should be self sufficient. Not just for food, but for energy and the production of manufactured goods. The obsession with globalisation and also ‘EUisation’ – leaves us vulnerable to all sorts of things. A virus, a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, wars and natural disasters elsewhere.
Since the introduction of the birth pill, population numbers in many Western countries began to fall as lifespan carried on increasing. Politicians, congenitally incapable of managing a drinks party in a brewery, reacted by allowing and encouraging mass immigration. What should have happened was that increasing automation should have released enough people from jobs in manufacturing into jobs in health and social care (of the elderly, in particular).
Mr. Redwood’s article today makes not one mention of cultural issues. Personally I have no issues with anyone’s culture, religion etc. But I think it is simplistic to think everyone feels that way although, in my experience, most people do. However, I always think it is a mistake if people move to another country and refuse to integrate – and, indeed, as their numbers grow, expect to impose their culture on the indigenous population.
In a world with far too many people in it, each country should aim to live sustainably. Just having an ever increasing global population and packing more and more people into small countries that live on ever increasing debt seems to me to be nuts.
For those with their hearts on their sleeves, always virtue signalling to show how wonderful they are, I have one simple question. Given the cost and lack of housing- and the lack of infrastructure such as school places etc. – and the fact we are vulnerable because we import half our food (at beige environmental cost) – what is the maximum number of people that should live here? There has to be a maximum, yes?
If there is, or has to be, mass global movements of people, countries like the USA, Russia, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway (and a load of others) have MUCH lower population densities than us and, therefore, more room.
Mike. That is exactly what I want to know. How many is too many (I feel we have too many now) and how much is this costing?
August 28, 2021
To inform this debate it would be helpful to have reliable credible data, not only on economic vs political refugees, but also those who arrive as students and tourists and then disappear. What are the actual, total numbers? In addition an agreed noncontentious mechanism is needed to routinely deport those without settlement rights. Naturalisation, employment and progression to UK citizenship data would also be of interest. Difficult to arrive at reasonable immigration levels when the current numbers are unclear, except to state the obvious that it amounts to a significant-looking total given the size and population of these islands. Given the heat generated by this issue, would it be sensible to have an immigration policy debated in Parliament ideally with all-party support?
August 28, 2021
There has been no element of control over immigration for over thirty years. Your Gov. has been as unwilling and impotent as those preceding them over this time.
Unless a strong Gov. emerges, a Gov. that refuses to listen to the wailing of the far-left, the pinkos, the snowflakes, the woke, nothing will change.
Meanwhile my country continues to be buried under concrete, roads and houses and my culture marginalised, my identity sacrificed on the alter of welcoming diversity into the imposed multicultural new England. It will eventually destroy us.
August 28, 2021
August 28, 2021
Too right Old Albion.
August 28, 2021
Throughout history migrants have arrived on our shores, either as invaders or in more recent history, as people choosing to live here. Those have brought in good things… choices of other foods etc.
In the last 40 or 50 years or so, what was a constant trickle has become a flood of people. This flood is causing change, but not good change – bombers, child exploitation on a grand scale, people trafficking, black on black stabbings and so on.
Anyone arriving illegally should not even be assessed, cup of tea and on their way.
We need to rescind our signing up to all migrant pacts, ECHR etc and have realistic numbers allowed. Migrant Watch say as they are, the numbers will continue on as at present.
When I was a child (born 1958) the population was about 54-57 million, now it’s upward of 70+ million, and the difference is really noticeable. Even migrants of 30+ years are in agreement.
My point is that someone who knows what they’re doing should be in charge of immigration, (Alp Mehmet to advise) and not some idealistic civil servant badly informing the Home Office. And most of all, some honesty from government would be appreciated!!!! Honesty about the numbers and what’s being done!
I think it is extremely racist of this vile government to bring new people into a plague ridden country and to dilute the life chances of those they have already unilaterally invited/tempted in promising a better existence.
If there are six buns on a plate only six people can have a whole bun. When more and more are invited to share it becomes a case of “crumbs from the table”.
Not a nice situation to wilfully create!
August 28, 2021
The mass immigration imposed on us by the Establishment Parties over the past 25 years has done serious damage to this country. We no longer have a cohesive society and I doubt if we ever will again; we now have various “tribes” living apart together – many of whom have bought their historic grievances with them to play out on the streets of the UK. Our country has not been strengthened by these people and multi-culturalism has been a disaster.
We can’t keep accepting large numbers of immigrants. We don’t have the housing, infrastructure, public services or the money. And I see no reason why we should build over what is left of our green and pleasant land to accommodate foreigners.
I would like to see annual immigration (ie permanent settlement) massively reduced, to a maximum of 20,000. And in addition to the employment/financial qualifications required I would like “a suitability” criteria ie the likelihood of the immigrant accepting British societal norms. And yes that’s discriminatory, but I fail to see why we should be required to accept people who have no intention of “living by our rules.”
As for the Border Farce’s Free Ferry Service over the channel, if Patel and Johnson don’t get a grip and STOP IT they are likely to get a very nasty shock at the next election. It is blindingly obvious to everyone (except the BBC) that these are economic migrants chancing their luck and I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. It’s about time their luck ran out.
@ Donna – agreed we should not want to “…build over what is left of our green and pleasant land…” although even immigration amounting “… to a maximum of 20,000” annually would need the equivalent of a new small town, another Faversham or Devizes for examples.
August 28, 2021
Fantastic post Donna. You speak for the majority reading John’s diary.
August 28, 2021
If the criterion is that anyone able to better their life through migrating to the U.K. may do so, then we should plan on most of the seven billion on the planet arriving here.
August 28, 2021
There is zero evidence for your claim. Indeed, the evidence is that the vast majority – well in excess of 99% – don’t want to come here.
August 28, 2021
We need to dispel some myths.
People don’t risk their lives in dinghies to come here for benefits. Asylum seekers do not get benefits. They get £5 a day for food. £5 a day is not even enough to eat. The rest mostly comes from charity. Asylum seekers are banned from working. They actually have a pretty miserable life. If they are accommodated – which many aren’t – they are put in absolutely the worst conditions. This government housed some in illegal conditions. Appalling.
The asylum seekers have not broken any law. It is not illegal to come here by dinghy to claim asylum. They do not have to claim asylum in the first safe country. They can claim asylum where they like. It is not their fault that it takes the Home Office so long to process their application. Like all legal processes it is absolutely right there should be opportunities to appeal.
They do not ‘all’ come here. We actually take very few asylum seekers compared with many countries – including France.
Why do those who come here choose the U.K.? Maybe they know people here. Maybe they speak some English. Maybe they come from a country which was a British colony. Who knows.
But what is certain is that the absolute hate and bile spewed by many Britons – and some politicians – is absolutely shameful. The only difference between any of us and any of them is luck. And the thing about luck is that one day ours could run out too.
Are our political masters so far removed from the realities of everyday life that they cannot see the impact that the importation of high numbers of migrants, many of whom do not share our cultural values, are having on this country ?
They need to get out more to the high immigrant areas and talk to the people whose towns and lives have been
transformed. But, unfortunately they will only hear and see what fits their narrative and anyone daring to question it, is branded a racist.
I would hope to see net migration of approximately 25,000 annually at most. I’d like to see both entry and exit checks of visa documentation to prevent over-staying. I’d like to see strict limits on public sector recruitment of skilled immigrants to prevent this government contributing to “brain-drain” effects among doctors, entrepreneurs and engineers in the origin countries who should be the ones that are firing-up their own economies. I’d like to see more automation of manual tasks in this country.
August 28, 2021
If my grandfather had deserted his warring country and fled the trenches he would have been shot.
If I broke into someone’s house and ran amok I would be arrested and prosecuted.
If I forcibly extorted someone else’s money and spent it to clothe myself in virtue signalling glory I would be banged up for a long time.
And let us be forensic ….you know…like the state is with “historic crime” (FGS) and bring the TRUE war criminals who caused all this upheaval, to justice.
FAT CHANCE!
As for what should happen, policy in future should be driven by the U.K.’s capacity to comfortably absorb new arrivals however categorized. I accept that if that were done, the numbers would fall very substantially and some years could even approach nil.
Government must recognize that the world and behaviours have changed materially since the days when international conventions were drawn-up and the obligations these impose are often enough inappropriate for our times. The U.K. can take the lead in changing international law through devising and implementing approaches to all forms of immigration that properly take account of the effects on the host country.
English culture is not worth preserving. It is to be despised, ignored and submerged by multiculturalism.
On the other hand, the culture of any tribe living in the Amazon basin is to be revered and must not be touched by ‘Western culture’. The many virtue signalling, ‘celebrity’ half-wits are happy for a big ‘Keep Out’ sign outside the Amazon while erecting a huge ‘Welcome to the sweat box, move along, plenty of standing room’ sign outside the UK. They, of course, live in a mansion in LA.
Throughout human history, the arrival on their territory of migratory tribes with different customs and beliefs has rarely worked out well for the host. Four hundred years ago the Native Americans started to ‘welcome’ economic migrants (and some refugees) arriving on their shores by boat. Rather than integrate, the newcomers formed enclaves and retained their customs and laws. The enclaves expanded and eventually the natives found themselves in reservations with their culture denigrated and their history rewritten. But it could never happen here…..
August 28, 2021
France gets a lot of bad press for allowing migrants to leave their shores for the UK, and they don’t deserve it. They are making all kinds of human rights violations at their eastern border to keep the migrants out, which if we did it would be blasted all over the media.
As to illegal migrants into this country, these are the better off migrants not the really oppressed and vulnerable who have no means to leave their dysfunctional countries.
Put the illegal migrants onto a prison ship, and when full, take it on a world tour to return its occupants back to their home countries, or the neighbouring migration camp. Make it a condition of diplomatic relations that countries accept their citizens back and give financial aid to the migration camps.
The business model of the people-traffickers needs to be broken, otherwise numbers will increase and drastic action will be taken anyway.
Whilst I agree with many of the posts written so far about too much uncontrolled immigration, and please do not tell me we have control JR, because that simply is not the case, otherwise you would not need to write todays post.
For the life of me I cannot understand why we have not in the past, and still at present, do not accurately record the number of people who arrive and leave on a daily basis.
Clearly you can only count the caught illegals, but everyone else is surely recorded at our points of entry are they not, and if not, why not.
Once again we have too many (so called educated) people overthinking matters, but losing sight of the absolute basics.
The multi question ten year census is an absolute farce, as it is voluntary, it can be filled in by the head of the household, and if your are here illegally you would not get one in the first place, let alone fill it in.
When guests are invited into my house I welcome them at the door, when they leave I bid them safe journey home, so I know who comes and who leaves and I can plan to cater for the numbers I have invited, I do not allow people walking past my house to simply walk in and treat it as their own at my expense.
If we are not counting people in and out with all of the so called electronic systems we have, what is the point of our border force.
Reply The authorities do know who comes in and who leaves. The thing they find difficult is to distinguish between a tourist/short term visitor and a person planning to stay . the official definition of a migrant is someone who comes to live for at least a year. There are millions coming and going who we welcome as visitors and business people trading.
I feel personally divided on the issue, and I imagine many others feel the same: I was born in London to a Jewish father who was a refugee from Hitler and a Jewish mother whose parents were refugees from Czarist pogroms. My family and the Central European community of refugees that I grew up in were extremely grateful to Britain for the haven it provided, and most of that community felt it to be their duty to show their respect by working hard and behaving lawfully.
Now, living in S Africa, which is flooded by illegal immigrants fleeing poverty and criminally corrupt governments elsewhere in the Continent, I see that they are simply making the situation worse both for themselves and the citizens of a nation already in difficulties itself for the same reasons: intensely corrupt government causing further poverty and extreme unrest.
It is completely understandable that an individual should flee the threat of extreme poverty, violence/persecution and death; it is also completely obvious that attempting by military force to compel nations to behave according to Western Liberal views doesn’t work.
I suggest that First World politicians, philanthropists, AGW and LBQT activists, media celebrities et al start putting their heads together to come up with some solutions that might actually work (and that does NOT include setting up another charity or think-tank) in the real world to reduce the impact of power-crazed dictators and lunatic religious fanatics upon ordinary folk.
Arguing about heat pumps, gender assignment or vaccinations doesn’t put food on tables.
One has to be conscious of the tendency to become more resistant to change as one gets older. Nonetheless, I think the scale of illegal immigration is now deeply worrying with at least a football stadium’s capacity of people we know nothing about being allowed to enter our country every year. The new borders bill will do nothing to deter actual illegals from coming in the absence of enforced immediate offshore asylum processing for all who arrive here illegally – which would gain the approval of the silent majority of voters. But there is only vague provision for offshoring in the new Bill so that won’t deter anyone, especially as the leader of the main opposition party advocates an amnesty approach. Mass immigration is set to continue. All that may change is that a substantial number of disillusioned voters, especially those who have hitherto voted Conservative, will stop voting in general elections but lower overall voter turnout in future elections will change nothing.
Good morning.
The odd one out from that list is, Saudi. There, no matter what, you cannot claim benefits. Even if you were to have a child born there, they could not claim citizenship. So you can only go there to work and play – NOT STAY !!
The political class has turned a Nelsonian ‘blind eye’ to the problem. Back in 2012 on another blog, I identified from the pictures being posted there that the boat people crossing the Med’ where ALL young males ! No children, no women, no old or infirm. Now, if you look at pictures of people in Europe fleeing the German Army back in 1939 you will see mostly the opposite. They have bagged what positions they could carry, put grandma and pa on the waggon and have sought the safety of the nearest country. Those traveling across peaceful European lands to arrive at a French port without seeking asylum are Economic Migrants. They have no family and no possessions, other than a mobile phone. THERE IS NOTHING THAT I CAN FIND THAT CAUSES ME TO ‘STRUGGLE’ BETWEEN THE TWO AND MAKE AN ‘INFORMED OPINION’ ON THE STATUS AND MOTIVES OF THOSE WHO WISH TO ‘ILLEGALLY’ ENTER MY COUNTY. End of !
Your party created this failure so it falls to your party to correct it. And by that I mean – SHUT IT DOWN !!!
The UK has always had control over non-EU immigration and it is a falsehood to suggest that we did not. Past governments of all hues have used the excuse that they cannot control ‘immigration’ due to EU rules as a means of masking either their failure or their complicity in this matter. We are more informed than ever before – so don’t try it on !
Our whole economic model is based on what I described here on this site a long time ago as a, Human Ponzi Scheme. I have not changed my view. We need MASS UNCONTROLLED IMMIGRATION to keep inflation low.
I read an interesting comment from a usually well informed correspondent saying that Boris deliberately chose a weak cabinet. Looking at most of them it is hard to disagree.
That would inform the narrative that no one pushes back against his wife who no doubt would have had a word in his ear and continues to do so, nor against Boris himself.
August 28, 2021
I see our good host has raised questions to do with the impact of migration more than once in the House of Commons. In February 2020 he asked what the impact of migration was on new house building. The answer, from the Minister of State (Housing, Communities and Local Government) Christopher Pincher MP, was:-
‘There is a consensus that housing supply needs to be significantly higher than its historical average, which is why it is this Government’s ambition to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s.’
The answer carefully avoided referring to migration, as we can see.
Sir John had another question this June, asking what budget is used to house migrants claiming asylum, and was told by an Under-Secretary at the Home Office:
‘The costs of additional housing used to provide shelter to accommodate recently arrived migrants who claim asylum can be treated as Official Development Assistance for the first 12 months from arrival and where that migrant is shown to be from an eligible country.’
I think this means the Overseas Development fund can (not ‘must’) be used to house migrants for 12 months – as long as they haven’t thrown away their passport, of course. Then which government department pays, I wonder?
Sir John has heard and knows what we want, we’ve been expressing our views on this subject for months, years even, so presumably he has taken no notice of what we have been saying so far or didn’t wish to believe it and change. That would be typical of his Tory party and government.
What they do is try with the help of the BBC in particular to find ways of frustrating and deceiving us and continue with the implementation of the policy of inviting invaders. We have been lied to in the past and we are routinely lied to. Sir John will never use such a word so helps the deceit by not opposing it clearly.
Those who invade across the Channel are welcomed of course in their claims. The claim they are impoverished and in permanent fear is believed and promoted as it helps the dangerous policy. Most of us are not naive to believe such criminality and deceit. Notice how they only blame invisible ‘traffickers’. Everyone on the boats is considered innocent. None are taken back and government even keeps the boats in storage for fear of infringing on claims of ownership. They also pay millions to the threatening French of whom they afraid but numbers increase when they should fall. These are indications of the hopeless and weak mind-set of those who impoverishes the legitimate people of England. It is blindingly obvious that they have no will to protect our country and our indigenous cultural behaviours – if they continue much longer there won’t be any to protect because they will have been replaced. That is moving now at speed, but that will of course hardly affect their superior isolated and defended position.
August 28, 2021
“Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan
between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban and the United States of America”.
Dated 29th February 2020.
All prisoners to be released by March 10th.
Planes and boats.
All hospitals and hotels emptied.
“Ping” us out of the way.
Preparation?
Reply Only if Taliban renounced violence and negotiated peace with legal Afghangovernment
My recollection is that the Blair government misinformed us about the expected level of immigration from Eastern Europe (it was going to be in the tens of thousands or thereabouts). Like other pronouncements from him and his government, (think Saddam`s WMD to justify the Iraq invasion and CAGW to justify the Climate Change Act) it was wildly inaccurate. It has caused me, and I suspect many others, to have zero confidence in official data that is released to justify any measure proposed by UK governments of whatever political persuasion. They are all liars. The consequences have been, are and will continue to be disastrous for this country and its citizens. On immigration the objective should be clear and simple to understand. It should be zero. The political class should be judged against how well they have done against that objective.
Sir John – Do you revisit the place of your birth, Dover or any of the lovely seaside resorts along the Kent
coast ?
This will illustrate what most of the comments here are saying. I was recently in Broadstairs, a lovely old traditional seaside town, now filled with illegal migrants, etc ed
It really is heart breaking. How can your government do this to our country ?
A good post, Sir John. You are right to make the crucial distinction between genuine refugees and economic migrants. Genuine refugees exist in large numbers in the camps you describe. I believe that this is one of the very few areas which deserves foreign aid and we should give some funding to help maintain those camps.
Those migrants however who travel across Europe to come to the UK are NOT genuine refugees, as, if they were, they would have applied for asylum in the first safe country they had entered. So ALL the so-called refugees that come here are BOGUS. They are all fraudulent and every single one should be refused, without even wasting time and money considering their applications.
The UK is grossly overcrowded (we have around 15 million people too many for a country this size) and our services are overstretched. Even today, in the papers, we hear that councils which would be willing to take Afghan refugees say that they simply do not have the accommodation for them. So we need to reject ALL asylum applications and return the applicants whence they came. It really is as simple as that.
Unfortunately this is not what the government intends to do. And so, unfortunately, I cannot support them. That too is as simple as that!
Migration open floodgates was New Labour’s client voters to replace traditional voters, copying the Dutch model of welcoming Surinam and other former colonies. Remember Holland is full?
Peter Mandelson stated “Rub their noses in it” to objectors 20 years ago.
Since then everyone has been accused of racism before any sensible debate. It time to be grown up and realise it is unfair to both immigrants and native folks to expect we will live in tents and use food banks an masse to deal with this flood of humanity.
Sir John the one inescapable fact is that for decades this country has been totally devoid of any real recognised leadership. We now are paying the price bigtime.
It as a bit much when French politicians accuse us of having a too attractive and lucrative benefits system and they should be allowed to send theirs all over here. You can spin the big issues as much as you like but the we neither have the will or belief or state of mind to address all that is wrong with the country coming out of our leadership and his cabinet. Throw out all this party political dogma and let’s get a real leader and a team to stop the rapid descent to complete obscurity.
Trust, truth and respect need to be reinstated into the the way the whole parliament operates. Every party is the same not a fag paper difference between them.
Tory MPs by assenting to left wing ideological politics and by silencing legitimate concerns using Hate Crime laws, speech laws and encouraging a culture of offence taking when none exists are inadvertently signing their own electoral demise.
Each migrant represents a new Labour voter and by extension their families invited and their children. Religious and cultural identities are exploited by racist Labour for max social, political and electoral benefit
Why the Tories could not simply explain what Labour’s agenda was ie political and electoral rather than any expression of humanity or human concern for those who need help defies belief. This appalling stupidity is directly to blame for all that we see today.
I despise Labour for what they have done to this nation. They are a brutal, hate filled and evil party. I know there are moral and decent people in the Tory party and they have been badly let down by those in Parliament who have opted to remain silent and in many cases sided with Labour to as a form of protection to prevent denunciation by left wing pressure groups and Labour MPs
The left are more powerful than they have ever been. They can play the Tories like the puppets they have become
I’d like to see a party that destroys the entire politics that seeks to exploit the differences in human beings for political advantage and which has now infected education, sport, advertising and many State bodies. This politics has roots dating back to 1929 and 1917. It is unacceptable that the Tory party have allowed it to get this far
This politics is not Tory party politics, fact. So please, confront and legislate against it before it splinters the nation irrespective of what the US freak political class do