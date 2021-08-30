Carry on trucking

I have written a piece requested by Conservative Home which they published today on the shortage of truck drivers.
August 30, 2021
I read this piece with interest and noted, amongst other causes identified, one is the lack of decent overnight facilities for truck drivers.
That is certainly true: overnight facilities on our motorway and trunk road networks are insufficient, inadequate and -certainly in the case of truck parks at motorway service stations – expensive. With margins very tight, the cost of a couple of overnight stops can be prohibitive to the driver. So HGV drivers park up for free where possible; using laybys or quieter roads close to the network …. often leaving litter and other far worse personal detritus for the road maintenance crews to clean up after them.
We should aim for more and better overnight parking provision with a limit on the amount which can be charged for it, and at the same time restrictions imposed on overnight parking in laybys and other un-registered sites to deter “wild” parking with all the maintenance costs and health hazards it results in.
August 30, 2021
Stop denigrating them. They are more intelligent and better trained than most of the so called middle class, office working, bureaucrats.
I tried to comment on Conservative Home but that is a useless site.
If I remember rightly Sir John suggests raising their pay and conditions to attract our own people into the ‘profession’ and raising their STATUS. Quite right. But that is for the trucking companies to address surely, not interfering politicians or bureaucrats.
There is certainly no good reason to import cheap labour from other countries.
We need far LESS immigration of any sort at all!
August 30, 2021
I think there is also a need for haulage companies to train and employ their own drivers, rather than getting in contractors that have to supply their own truck.
I can understand haulage companies being hesitant to have people on PAYE, when they are hammered for so much employment tax and can end up hand-cuffed to a bad employee.
August 30, 2021
I’d like to think we as a country will see, if the government remains firm on restricting of worker importation, a change in our whole attitude to making things and all work connected. Better pay and improved conditions should attract more people, and with better pay comes better status.
Business owners should take a positive view. The principle of adding value and quality to the product should apply to their labour too.
August 30, 2021
All good points well made.
Sort out DVLC, the driver testing delays, abolish the appalling IR35, get GPs to do driver medical certs. quickly. Also stop road blocking so trucks are stuck in traffic less and can use more direct routes. Thus fewer trucks and drivers needed and less pollution.
As usual the government is the main problem.
August 30, 2021
The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK is due to a number of factors:
(i) Poor pay and conditions – this is the fault of the employers and they are correcting it (as happens in a free market);
(ii) changes in the IR35 – this is the fault of the stupid government and they are doing nothing about it;
(iii) A lack of driving tests because of lockdowns – this is the fault of the stupid government, but fortunately the effects of this should now slowly reduce;
(iv) The length of time it takes to train drivers – this is the fault of the stupid government’s regulations, and they are doing nothing about it;
(v) drivers being ‘pinged’ and forced to isolate – this is the fault of the stupid government, but now that doubled-vaxxed people no longer need to self-isolate this should resolve itself.
A sensible and efficient government would soon resolve the problem of a shortage of lorry drivers, but unfortunately we have a very stupid and incompetent government, so this will take a lot longer than necessary.
August 30, 2021
Another load arrived on our land – as the comment with the photo says – no passports no ID – but all had a charged mobile phone, clean clothes ???? – Certainly NOT been living rough in Calais. All will be in hotels tonight, fed and bed, warm, dry, hot water, heating etc etc – and our homeless on the streets will have???
None of you have any concern for us – nor shame.
August 30, 2021
Lovely article I thought. Utterly, unrelentingly sensible!
Loads of very good comments on there too with any number of different explanations for the problem.
I reckon the shortage is due to drivers ( and probably lorries) being nicked by HS2 and the fact that lorries are set to become 2 metres longer.Imagine getting one of those round a tight corner on a trunk road going through an ancient Suffolk town! Most off putting.
Plus aren’t lorry drivers always getting pinged?
August 30, 2021
I’m pretty sure that lorry drivers were very happy with their lot in the 80s/early90s.
Tales of open roads, cosy cabins and fantastic ferry food. Good wages too!
Then something changed ( was it the EU? Tachometers?Traffic jams where none had existed? Foreign lorries?)and the job became very fraught. Many experienced drivers quit.
I also knew graduates who trained in HGV and failed to get jobs!
Govts have worked very hard at making jobs undoable.
No wonder “furlough”🤮 was so popular.
August 30, 2021
So before CV19 there wasn’t a shortage and now we’re building back bullshit there is?
There does appear to be a lack of everything. Truth. Democracy. Freedom. Decent leaders. Respect for our rights. But not a lack of State spending on Building Back Marxism.
I can smell bullshit, contrivance and a deliberate nobbling of the way we normally live our lives.
We are being played, royally, by what is the worst leader this nation has ever known