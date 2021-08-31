What for NATO and the West now?

The weakness President Biden demonstrated in the Middle East over Afghanistan was unfortunate. It should not be repeated elsewhere. The President wanted to be closer to allies but has instead upset them by his unilateral and unwise decision. That is all the more reason for him now to draw closer in other places where alliances are important.
In Korea the USA still maintains a substantial military presence to support the South Korean forces. North Korea with its erratic autocrat in charge needs to know that the USA continues with her long term commitment to support the South. So does China need to understand that trying to control her wayward neighbouring state.
President Biden has in the past made clear he will support Taiwan. He will need to do so again, and be ready to respond to any further tests of resolve from Chinese naval vessels and planes coming close to the island. NATO as a whole is engaged, with naval vessels from other NATO countries assisting the USA in keeping open international waters in the South China Sea.
In eastern Europe NATO has forces in the Baltic Republics as a reminder to Russia that they have chosen to be allies of the West. US rapid reaction forces are an important part of the NATO support.
The world has just got even more dangerous with the collapse of the Afghan government and the release of prisoners from Afghan jails. Counter terrorism is a daily task for many years, not something democratic countries can get bored with or pretend the need has gone away. There are regular challenges to western defences by conventional weapons and by many cyber probes and assaults. Some come from rogue states or from terrorist groups. Some are tolerated if not directed by large states that the West has to do business with. This requires clear leadership, defining lines of conduct and imposing sanctions or responding as needed where lines are crossed. After Afghanistan President Biden will have to be tougher and clearer to avoid more disasters elsewhere. UK diplomacy could help rebuild trust between the USA and the allies, assuming President Biden recognises the need to reassert US leadership against violent and unacceptable conduct.
August 31, 2021
And as for Britain? All bridges burned with Europe. Regarded in Washington as irrelevant, with a lightweight PM, as our humiliation in Kabul shows. Well done Brexiters, at a very dangerous time you have succeeded in makiing Britain weaker and more isolated than we have been for many centuries. Even in 1940 we had the Commonwealth and brave Poles and Czechs with us. Not now
How have we burned bridges with Europe? We’ve withdrawn from a political project, following all the rules to do so and offering an exceptionally generous golden goodbye. All the bile is coming from the project members, who saw us as a milk cow.
I disagree, strongly. Sentient Americans will look at British actions in Afghanistan and probably think that, even with Fred Scuttle in No 10, we have done better than the White House. And our relationship with our Commonwealth friends has been energised by our freeing ourselves from the shackles of domination by the Evil Empire. And there’s more good to come!
Oh dear, hogwash from the first word to the last. The only bridges burned with ‘Europe’ are those burned with the EU commission – who hate our guts for having the guts to thwart their grab for power.
You might be happy with 50% youth unemployment in countries that should never have adopted the Euro. I am not.
We have only withdrawn from the Eu not Europe and we are still the primary force not just in Europe but also the commonwealth.What Brexit has to do with it goodness only knows but you obviously do.Please enlighten the country!!
+1, alas Appeaser May and even Boris saw the UK as a milk cow too. The latter offering up Northern Ireland.
JR typically understated with “The weakness President Biden demonstrated in the Middle East over Afghanistan was unfortunate” it is an appalling disaster and way self inflicted with grow incompetence too.
It’s not Brexit,it’s the unstoppable shift of power from west to east that’s left us irrelevant.They should reformat the Mercator map,tilting it to the South a little and pushing the UK and Spain to the peripheral left with The Pacific and the Americas on the right;that would give a better indication of where the centre of the world now is-and used to be until recent centuries.
Geostrategically we may as well return to wearing animal skins and painting our faces with woad.
The animal skins will,of course,be faux and the woad organic.
I don’t think I would describe Biden’s weakness as ‘unfortunate’. You can overdo diplomatic language.
All the fears about Biden’s suitability for leadership are proving correct.
I don’t know the process for removing a president or even if it will be initiated.
Indeed diplomatic language and political correctness is so often just lying. But then as a politician this is so often required of you. Rabb still seems to think this shambolic withdrawal was a great achievement. He still also still thinks the wet markets were the most likely source of Covid. Surely these are just lies (or is he really so daft that he actually thinks this?
A deal negotiated by Donald Trump but nonetheless a depressing fiasco demonstrating how little the UK matters to the US.
It may be that this country estranged global Liberal opinion, destabilised a key Western institution, and alienated everyone bar Le Pen Trump the like, but Britain is still Britain. After 9.11 the US looked for global support and one country could be relied on…us.
My wife and I were in New York not long afterwards and people would shake our hands and thank us. I supported our efforts in Iraq and I still do , I support Western power being used for peace and order I believe in the West its values , which is one reason I loathe Brexit.
The US has quickly forgotten who its friends were at that time and I resent it .
Many of the most dependable Western allies, the US (pre-Biden), Canada, Australia, Japan are not and never have been members of the EU.
@Richard1; Surely the issue is about NATO involvement, post 9/11 (2001), not post 1945, the UK and most of the countries [1] you cite went to the combative aid of the USA in their time of need, not ours -the one and only time the NATO covariance has ever been enacted.
[1] I believe both Germany and Japan gave only humanitarian support, due to their post WW2 constitutions, as written by the USA
The EU thought of us as nothing more than ‘Treasure Island’, giving us no credit for freeing the Continent from Nazi domination in WW2. I resented that.
Afghanistan and Brexit are pretty irrelevant
Sovereignty is a great thing but the ends don’t justify the means. The means are lousy. But Brexiters won and everyone has to unite under that Democratic decision and get on with it.
Meanwhile let’s not forget the lessons of Bush and Blair starting stupid wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Clear leadership. Bumbling Biden and Boris, like pasta, bends as soon as the water gets hot. Supported in the U.K. by the chaotic unprepared FCO? Please get real.
And in related news, not one of the £168 billion defence procurement projects is on time or budget. Just a continuing theme for decades with useless Ministers and Civil Servants wringing their hands and promising to do better next time.
And at Heathrow the Home Office demonstrated its contempt for the public by making them wait, including children, for many hours in non distanced queues. What an advertisement of brand U.K. to international travellers.
Talking of contempt, this time for the older generation, it is expected the triple lock promise will be broken on affordability terms whilst the MOD gets away with wasting many billions.
Instead of spending your time battling and berating the BBC, that frankly most of the public couldn’t care less about, let the scales fall from you eyes, acknowledge the vast inefficiency of central government and lack of effective leadership and management and get stuck in to form an ERG type group, to hold them to account and force them to improve.
Michael Gove flailing his arms about (on the dance floor) is a good metaphor for this administration.
What was Gove doing…. the funky chicken or the mashed potato?!
Why are our politicians making the ridiculous assertion that there are tangible gains from our attempt to install Western government in Afghanistan? All that has been achieved is to raise aspirations among the ordinary people which will see some of them killed and many others seeking traffickers to come here.
Afghanistan was hubris. Blair is like some character from a Shakesperian tragedy.
Biden presidency has only three and a half more years to go – tweedledum and tweedledee
I’d put a tenner on him not lasting another six months.
We shouldn’t be worried about Biden, but should ask the question why has the UK Government worked against the UK People by ensuring it can no longer be safe secure. Whatever any other country does the UK’s units of defence should be in a position of being self sufficient and self reliant so as they can work independently as a cohesive units. Instead in less than a generation the UK’s defence are now controlled by the Political Will of Foreign Powers and not the UK people or its Government – that is the concern
Irony abounds – from the MSM, A Former member of the UK Forces who has been providing UK diplomates with protection is left stranded in Afghanistan while the MOD Charters a plane to get dogs and cats out!
It would appear the UK Government prefers ‘grand standing with a virtue signal’ rather than getting serious about human life.
The Conservatives depend upon the votes of irrational people.
Cat and dog fanatics are irrational, and there are millions in the UK.
So it’s logical to assume that – for a party to which maintaining power is paramount – they would seek to satisfy these people – and at any other cost, and irrespective of any moral consideration.
Think you will find the dogs and cats plane was paid for privately, not by the MOD, but nevertheless I understand and agree that it took up a landing and take off spot, and required those on the ground to spend time and effort on stray cats and dogs, instead of people.
You couldn’t make it up if you tried really. Just shows some peoples priorities ( he left his local staff behind I noticed)
This is not totally off topic but illustrates how the media ‘spin’ the news.
Just after 7am this morning Paterson on Sky news questioned Dominic Raab in detail about those Afgans who requested flights but were left behind. On being pressed for numbers Raab said they were in the ‘low hundreds’ but the problem with them was that their claims were un-documented. It was very clear that we had done our best in the limited time available and quite rightly concentrated on getting UK passport holders and those with a documented record out of the country.
Just after 8am Paterson introduced Wayne David a Labour shadow minister with the clear statement
” that hundreds of British passport holders had been left behind”.
He and his supporting editors should be slammed for spreading totally mis-leading information.
Afghanistan is just another example of a failed foreign policy, exposing our fundamental lack of political strategy/mission, judgement, planning and execution. Hundreds of our troops dead or maimed.
The persistant daily arrival of boats full of illegal migrants migrants demonstrates the pervasive and symptomatic lack of abilities of this [and preceding] goverments to get control of foreign policy and our borders….
Is there anyone in HMG going to get a grip and when?
Meanwhile in the real world of international relations the Taliban are supporting the TAPI (Turkmenistan -Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project, which will boost the economies of all these countries. The Chinese are on board with it too. NATO? No, thanks.
I guess people generally prefer to get on with business and creating prosperity.
Sir John,
I was alarmed to read on The Conservative Woman website this morning about the military kit The American forces left behind in Kabul.
This has effectively been a gift for the Taliban and if true, is an absolute disgrace.
Gary, If we’re irrelevant, as you claim, what does it matter if we’re weak? And better to be weak and independent than an irrelevant province of your EU empire. Moreover about 6 million Europeans have chosen to “be with us” a majority being east Europeans, many more than in 1940. Try again.
John,
What do you think about the blood tube crisis?
Lots of implications, delayed diagnosis, etc. More access problems in autumn because those who can’t have tests will have to come back later. Added on top of the current situation of lack of access to medical care….
Why do we not have multiple suppliers, and more resilient supply? Who in the NHS is actually going to suffer for this mess up (clue nobody)…
The great weakness, weaklings, were Bush and Blair starting for starting the stupid war.
Real men fight proper wars. Weaklings like Bush and Blair start stupid wars.
I am no fan of Biden or the Democrats. But it was never going to be pretty for anyone withdrawing the troops from Afghan.
As if Obama didn’t do enough damage to US credibility by failing to follow through his red lines on Syria, Biden has made thing far worse. His administration now has none whatsoever.
The European Union members cannot rely on us and the French to defend them. They need to do a great deal more to defend themselves. Nothing, I fear will now stop the expansion of China. Xi has a clear run on Taiwan from Biden, even though there are thousands of US troops and sailors on the island.
With all these fast becoming global problems falling upon the UK and others, it highlights quite clearly there is a dearth of real leaders with the abilities that are expected from their position and the office they hold.