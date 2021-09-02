Burning crops – where should ethanol come from?

The government is keen to introduce plant based material into petrol for our vans and cars. They see this as a green option, and claim that moving to a ten per cent content in petrol is the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars off the road.
Given their strong wish to limit the number of cars this is another good argument to limit the number of additional people we invite into our country each year to live here, as many of them will naturally want a car.
I have other important questions for the government about its belief in the power of ethanol. Which crops does it recommend for the production of this material? Is the aim to grow more corn or wheat, or to take it from willow and other trees, or some other plants? Is the intention to grow our needs in the UK or does the government wish to add to our import bill? If the aim is to grow more at home, what crops will it displace or can it be an extension to the useful growing areas?
I would want the government to facilitate home production of the ethanol feedstock and the home processing of the crops. I would wish to see these fuel crops as an addition to what we are already growing for food. My concern rests with the current policy from the agriculture section of the Environment Department, which seems keener on wilding, taking land out of useful production.
We cannot afford to simply add ethanol to a long list of things we import, transferring the jobs and incomes out of the UK and reducing the taxable capacity of our economy as a result. We do not want another Drax on our hands, where we import timber across the Atlantic to burn in the power station, with considerable environmental costs for long distance transport, and a net loss to the UK economy of the work and incomes timber growing and logging produces.
3 Comments
September 2, 2021
Good morning.
I have said it before, they (MP’s) will not stop until they are able to sell us the idea that we can extract sunbeams from cucumbers. Where is the research ? How much ethanol will the UK need etc ?
When you are increasing the population, a population that demands to be fed, watered and looked after, something somewhere is going to break. Our services are already coming under increased strain and growing crops for fuel displaces crops for food. Yes the rich will still be able to travel around, but the rest of us will have to starve. Should solve the non-existent obesity problem though !
September 2, 2021
Yep, there seems to be a lack of joined-up thinking in Government.
Does anyone have a plan ?
September 2, 2021
Apart from any other consideration, I’ve never understood how the transport costs in terms of alleged carbon emissions can be justified when importing wood chips – or indeed the proposed ethanol.
Unless the powers-that-be propose reintroducing ships powered by sails or galley-slaves?