Mrs Merkel’s party turn their fire on the European Central Bank

There is no such thing as an independent Central Bank, owned as they are by governments on behalf of states or the EU. It is possible for Central Banks to call the shots on interest rates, credit, banking and money supply for periods without government interference, but in the end these are all issues that may come to matter to politicians and the public. When they do governments replace Governors, change the remits, change the legislation or the rules which control them. Under Mr Brown as Chancellor then PM the Bank of England accepted a change of inflation target, and during the banking crash was effectively rightly overridden by the government to cut interest rates at the height of the troubles. Substantial changes were made after the 2008 banking crash by the incoming Coalition government . Even during periods of apparent independence there is usually behind the scenes agreement. Chancellor Mr Osborne in the UK chose a new Governor of the Bank of England who shared many of his views. The Bank obligingly saw independently the Remain campaign in the EU referendum that followed as the right answer and produced inaccurate pessimistic forecasts of what would happen if Leave won. The current Fed Chairman is at one with Treasury Secretary Yellen over running the US economy hot. The Fed has a dual mandate on employment as well as inflation and is always expected to work with the Administration of the day.
The doctrine of independence is most advanced in the case of the European Central Bank. It should be much easier there, as no single state or national government can bend it to its will or appoint a new Governor. In practice the ECB works closely with the EU Commission and is understandably an advocate and enforcer of more EU integration. They came to see they needed to take extraordinary action that German opinion would not like to head off Euro crises and allow the continued financing of the deficit countries.
Nonetheless most establishment figures and mainstream political parties claim Central Banks are independent. This means the politicians in office or seeking government positions have to refuse to comment on a wide range of economic instruments from interest rates through cash and liquidity levels to credit policies and bank regulations, leaving these to a so called independent Bank. It is a shock to the system if a senior government figure does venture any public criticism of a Central Bank. Their efforts at behind the scenes influence have to be done invisibly.
That is what makes the decision of Germany’s CDU party, the party of Mrs Merkel that claims to welcome EU integration, all the more remarkable. Mr Merz, runner up candidate to lead the CDU and the new Leader’s chosen expert on economic matters has been critical of ECB policy. He thinks the ECB is allowing too much inflation. He shares the Bundesbank Chairman’s fears that German inflation is heading for 5%, an unacceptably high figure to them. He thinks the ECB should stop buying so many bonds, facilitating yet more borrowing by the deficit states of the Union at low rates of interest. Like it or not ECB policy has become an important tension in the German election.
He is playing to the crowd / voters, much like Mr. Barnier (France) is doing with regards to immigration.
As I said in a previous piece – No matter who you vote for, the EU (Commission) always wins. But hey, try telling that to our Remainer Trolls.
Well, the EU Commission certainly beat the Brexitist clowns that you sent to negotiate for us.
Nobody who voted remain is responsible for the economic, political and diplomatic disaster that the Brexitist fools have imposed on our country. That would be entirely the fault of people like you.
When, after extensive consultation, it is clear that a proposal would not pass the European Union Parliament, it is modified until it appears that it would, or it is withdrawn.
If you want a real rubber-stamping parliament on the other hand, then look at the UK’s.
The Tories have a majority of eighty, consisting of largely eager-to-please newcomers.
There, absolutely, you have it.
Meanwhile, in the UK it seems there will be an increase in tax by the government under the cover of paying for ‘social care’.
+1 – transparency and accountability comes to mind
Mark B :
Agreed.
Remaining in the EU, where decisions are made by those we did not elect and cannot remove and hence cannot influence, is truly a journey into the unknown.
Surely some kind soul will make clear to Mr. Merz that the pass was sold a long time ago and the ECB will accordingly take no notice?
Dear Sir John
Isn’t it about time the European Central Bank had its name corrected to the European Union Central Bank? One might have thought the EU itself would want this.
I welcome all division in the EU and all instances of the Union underperforming the UK. Despite the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, the EU has decided to treat us as an enemy.
Ah … somebody in another country criticises something to do with the EU and the Brexitists squeal with delight. “Look our failed project is working!” Except it isn’t.
From the huge shortages of products and staff to the collapse in exports of food to Europe to the self imposed border in NI to the tsunami of pointless bureaucracy everybody the world over can see that Brexit is a disaster. A policy by – and for – fools.
Inflation is to a significant extent influenced by workers’ ability to secure pay rises, though other factors can easily prove to be more influential.
This would suggest that employment and trade union law should be common to all using the central bank.
As it stands, these are almost wholly sovereign matters for member countries.
If it had been as I suggest – that is, European Union formulated – then I doubt that many UK workers would have voted Leave, and have thrown away the enormous improvement that this would have been over the unjust mess which passes for such law here to this day.
Germany is said to be the world’s top saving nation.
The German people won’t be too thrilled by inflation and determinedly low interest rates.
The ECB is happily keeping rates so low as to be virtually non existent.
Low interest rates since 2008 to “stimulate” the economy.
Can anyone say it is working?
QE is only possible with the active connivance and encouragement of governments. It has provided them with a short term fix but over time it is inflationary as we are all now discovering. Mr Merz is not the first in Germany to complain about the ECB’s bond issue machinations. But his boss until now, Mrs Merkel, was compliant with them in the past. She even went so far as to say they would have no impact on German cost of living or the government’s financial obligations as she agreed to kick the can down the road. It looks as if she is getting out of office just in time.
What germany wants, germany gets. Was always so.
Off topic I am afraid.
Reports of tax increases to pay for social care – why not reduce spending in others areas rather than asking for more money.
Starter for 10 – Afghan refugees, dinghy people – then hypothecate the large additional amounts paid for when occupying Afghanistan from the Defence budget to health.
Aspiring German Politician, with elections due, makes a statement which will appeal to his desired voter-base…. knowing full well that the policy area is outside of his control. On another day, he’ll decry “populism.”
Let’s see if I can remember a couple of examples in the UK:
1. “British jobs for British workers” …. Gordon Brown, knowing full well that he could do nothing about the massive influx of Eastern European immigrants and he didn’t want to anyway.
2. “I will hold a Referendum on the proposed Lisbon Constitutional Treaty.” David Cameron, knowing full well that he had no intention of doing it because it would mean leaving the EU, which he didn’t want to do.
Metz did not achieve CDU leadership last year and he is now finance minister ( he did work for Black Rock).
The CDU looks set for humiliation in the election so Metz may be kicking the ECB around the political arena in a very Johnson like way ( promises, promises)…..or then again he might take on the bank and save the economy?
Meanwhile he has to convince Germany that the CDU can prevent the return of paper money- brimming wheelbarrows!
It looks as though the icing on the cake, for young people, is that interest rates will be going up soon and their massive mortgages will go up. More of their wages will go to the banks and they will have less money to spend in the economy.
More icing on the cake. The government is, it would appear, about to increase National Insurance by I% to provide the non-existent NHS with more funds.
So, mortgages up to buy their overpriced houses – house price rises benefitting the older generation – and NI up to pay for the NHS – principally used by the older generation.
Top it off with poor education and the government really seems to have it in for young people.
Tories set to become even more unpopular. ( I don’t care what the rigged polls say).
Breaking manifesto pledge on tax.
What next to pay for their virtue signalling shenanigans?
Sir John,
With Christine Lagarde in charge of the ECB, what could possibly go wrong?