A tax rise is a very bad idea

The Chancellor behaves as if he believes the Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts. That way disaster lies. In November they forecast a£394bn deficit for the year to March 2021. By March this year they had found an extra £40 bn and said the deficit would be £354bn. The outturn for that year announced shortly after the last forecast was £304 bn. So all their advice to put in tax rises to raise say £10 bn was swamped by a £90 bn improvement thanks to growth and their poor model.
This year they forecast £234bn. In the year so far the deficit is £26 bn less than their forecast, again a multiple of the amount in extra tax revenue they tell the Chancellor to raise.
On this bogus pessimistic prospectus it would be most unwise to put up tax rates . The way to speed a welcome reduction in the deficit is to speed growth by lower tax rates.That is the best way to more revenue and more jobs. A tax on jobs when you want to promote more and better paid employment is particularly stupid.
16 Comments
September 6, 2021
Exactly tax increases from the current hugely over taxed position will raise less tax not more. We really need to look at the vast level of government waste and the very poor, inefficient and hugely misdirected public services that deliver so little of value. Cull HS2, net zero and have a bonfire of red tape for a start. Then simplify the tax system. Complexity is a tax in itself through large compliance costs and a distraction from more productive activity. It lowers productivity and raises no net tax. If benefits no one but essentially parasitic accountants, lawyers, bureaucrats and the likes as does all the OTT red tape everywhere. Kill all the idiotic diversity agenda and other such woke lunacy too.
Let us hope for Canada’s sake the appalling Justin Trudeau is kicked out in two weeks time.
September 6, 2021
If however you wanted to bankrupt the country and its economy by creating a tax regime that will achieve this, then Sunak is doing all the right things and OBR statistics can just be viewed for what they are, ‘window dressing’. Or in politic speak smokes and mirrors, like everything else this government does.
September 6, 2021
Well, just as battle plans often don’t survive first contact with the enemy, so economic forecasts are rendered wrong by a chaotic world’s departure from the context in which they were set.
So long as that likelihood is borne in mind then they may often be of some use, however.
Pack your sun hat, but don’t forget your umbrella.
I think that John should bear in mind that it is far from just pay and deductions which influence spending behaviour. The security-precarity sense is central, and there’s much that could be done here – if only there were a will in his party.
September 6, 2021
Good Morning,
Quite right, tax rises now should be seen as a form of insanity. Enter Bunter Boris; who probably couldn’t pass maths O level. I earnestly hope that the 1922, and all backbenchers, will make it clear to Bunter that tax rises will be voted down. He must be backed into a corner and told if he wants to fund care for the elderly then he should cancel HS2. That would give us plenty of cash for care and the NHS.
Bunter needs to be dragged into reality, like or not.
September 6, 2021
Surely until the true impact on furlough and companies start to stabilise tax increases will be detrimental to the long hard slog ahead to get people back into real jobs which will generate real growth across the board.
The treasury has to tackle the elephant in the room, government waste. It has to be addressed as painful for some that may be, especially when vanity projects are cut back or abandoned.
September 6, 2021
The trouble I fear is that what we consider waste the Government considers core spending.
September 6, 2021
Compared to your party’s embrace of Labour’s own brand of Marxism, barbarism and leftist authoritarianism, this area of politics is simply irrelevant.
I care not one jot for the politics of the economy as this, as your party well knows, diverts the public’s attention away from your party’s dreadful capitulation to the forces of regressive leftism and their agenda to destroy all civil life, moral action and human independence from State invasion into our lives
The ‘go with the narrative’ Tories are destroying this nation’s heritage, culture and freedoms to protect itself from the fascist left and their vile extremist agenda
September 6, 2021
But is it capitulation? Johnson could have easily chosen a cabinet and advisers from real conservatives. He didn’t. The one he selected is filled to the rafters with various lefties from eco-loons, spend and wasters, dictatorial control freaks and even communists, along with the usual run of liars and ignominious.
September 6, 2021
We have of course already had vast tax increases from Sunak a 90% reduction the entrepreneurs CGT relief (this even before Covid), a £15,000 increase in stamp duty just now and a 25% in Corp Tax, freezing of allowances, back door pension pot raids already announced. All hugely damaging to the economy and wealth creation. Just stop pissing money down the drain Sunak millions of ways money can be saved in the state sector and service levels improved at the same time but no political will for this it seems.
September 6, 2021
Scotland have plans for another 4000 turbines. Another huge cost to the energy bill payers. The country pay billions for the one’s we have got not to operate. No more subsidies, constraint payments or tax breaks please. Everything we do has to be costed on a stand alone basis. Market forces decide.
Let the treasury come out with real dye in the wool conservative policies to help the country to get into overdrive.
UK First in everything. No more pandering to the luvvies.
September 6, 2021
Fully agreed. Rishi Sunak seems pretty sensible and has a better training in finance and economics than any recent chancellor – he’s the best qualified since Lawson. How come therefore he has been bamboozled into this idiocy? Is it the weight of civil service advice or have the Conservatives managed to get themselves into the foolish state of mind where they believe tax rises can be used for virtue signalling?
Conservative MPs need to be very clear and robust and threaten to rebel. Tax rises are a sure way to stifle recovery (and lose the next election).
September 6, 2021
So Boris promised not to raise taxes, but is about to break his promise. Almost like he can’t be trusted! Who knew?
September 6, 2021
Totally correct. The economics have been proved to work over decades. Why is it this time they think it will be different? Not to mention a consistent failure to implement necessary reforms. Nonetheless I expect the sheep to follow.
Boris is an economic liability and that will morph into an electoral one.
September 6, 2021
I have another idea to cut the deficit – brick up the Debt Management Office!
Let government live within its means and ration pensions and benefits if necessary. Stop using public money to treat lifestyle diseases and end the vanity projects that wouldn’t see the light of day if they had to be funded privately.
I’ve seen what growth means around our area; it takes the form of land being churned up for new housing, and I don’t like it.
A tax rise means austerity for the likes of me, and I thought the message was that austerity wasn’t the answer.
September 6, 2021
Agreed. Tax rises are the last measure this country needs if it is to recover. With rising inflation, fiscal drag can be expected to rake in £billions to further reduce the the forecast deficits.
September 6, 2021
This government relise too much on computer modelling. Have they never heard the old maxim ‘garbage in, garbage out’? Or, more likely, they utilise these forecasts to enable them to introduce unpopular measures and take away our liberty and freedom. To their eternal shame most MPs are complicit. We liove under an elective dictatorship moving inexorably to authoritarian state control. The Chinese Communist Party will be looking on in admiration.