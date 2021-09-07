Debate on GB News – The Clash on Social Care Reform September 7, 2021 7 Comments Readers of my blog may be interested to see my contribution to the debate on GB News – The Clash on Social Care Reform: September 7, 2021 7 Comments
7 Comments
September 7, 2021
Good Evening,
What a disconnected discussion. The care givers simply saying ‘give us the money NOW’, and you politicians want to discuss, in detail, the whole issue and then decide how to address the problem.
The care givers have a point; the Chancellor has made it clear that he does have a magic money tree in his garden and he’s been tapping it with abandon for the last 2 years. The probem with this is, as rubber tree owners know, you can tap a tree to death..
Your point about the ‘dishonesty’ of Bunter’s plan, that the money to be raised is woefully insufficient and will not do what’s advertised, was missed. Bunter’s serial dishonesty, on this and his other broken promises, should make this plan a non-starter, but it seems the Tory sheep in parliament are going to vote it through. What will you do when it doesn’t work, raise taxes again?
September 8, 2021
Peter Wood,
Yes the two on the bottom of the screen are always going to demand more money and berate politicians for not delivering.
Sir John Redwood is continuing his focus on numbers but the Tory next to him has it right. It is about broken promises.
The Johnson Government are simply doing as they please and ignoring the people who voted for them. Lord Frost has made some very sound statements – again – on Northern Ireland but we know he will be ignored by this government. He is simply there for window dressing.
Covid is just a convenient excuse for all manner of policies.
Johnson and co have to go. I don’t think he is in it for the long term anyway. He has his eye on a very well rewarded career on the world stage after politics along the Tony Blair template.
Voters cannot do anything for several years now and some Conservative MPs may hope this will be forgotten by then. When the time comes it is important to deny further opportunities to careerists and chancers. It is a long term strategy unfortunately, but this nominally conservative party has to go in the same way that Labour did before them.
September 7, 2021
A little O/T, but I thought your question in the House to the Pensions Minister an excellent one, about publishing figures that showed the reality of the present and future few years in context. I was astonished at her comment in reply that pensions had received increases in the past. I find this alarming. It is almost as if the Minister thought it a noble achievement to have had indexed rises to the pension. Does the Minister not understand the point of constant indexing, and the lasting harm caused to the standard of living by not fully maintaining it?
On the NI rise questions, I was even more surprised that only one MP, Richard Drax, pointed out that tax cuts are needed o raise revenue, not tax rises breaking the manifesto commitment.
I see in media coverage that cabinet members such as Liz Truss were reportedly threatened with a reshuffle if they failed to back the PM. If this is so, the PM should be shown the door for such purblind arrogance.
September 8, 2021
Good morning.
The problem is that the government has, in principle, an endless amount of money and that there are plenty of people with their begging bowl.
These people, who benefit from such largess and therefore have an interest, fail to ask the one question ! How, before government started to get involved, did people / families cope before ?
This is a failure of planning. A failure to talk. A failure to face up to the fact that we are an aging population.
September 8, 2021
The continuum set out once again. The Government tries to dress up the can kicked down the road, just like all previous ones did. Review this, plan that, wait for business and therefore tax recovery to soften the social shambles of cost of Care. Some back of fag packet estimate of new tax raised to deal with the mess. But, of course twin with that horror of cash leakage called the NHS. Who wants to stop the mealticket of the NHS being handed mind-boggling sums every year? More layers and regional administration of the £billions will cream off whatever money was intended. Reform only ever tinkers with the maladministration, and has been so repetitive that NHS managers and staff simply shrug ‘here we go again’.
September 8, 2021
That was fifteen minutes I will not get back: I do not resent expending the time, but only because of your cogent contributions. Why did the others not hear you making the points they were making but more intelligently and in context? GB’s Dan might learn when to shut up and how to intervene to good effect.
September 8, 2021
Interesting to hear that the NHS costs £230 billion whereas income tax raises £200 billion. No wonder the government wants more and more young people moving here each year – simply to get the tax take up in the hope they don’t use the NHS much. No wonder the people in boats are welcomed.
Of course, young people get old. But our political system is only concerned with the present.