“Do we fight too many wars”

457 members of the UK military were killed in Afghanistan this century. We have to ask Why did they die?
War is a continuation of diplomacy and politics by violent means. A decent nation only fights a war when talking has failed, when the cause is just and when force is the only language the wrong doers understand. Success lies in fighting fewer wars. Having well resourced and respected armed services is a vital part of our nation’s security and diplomatic weight. Because we have fought victoriously in the past and show resolve in the present we have more chance of negotiating and preserving the peace.
The Falklands war is a perfect example of how a successful war is sometimes necessary and can right an obvious wrong. The unwarranted and illegal invasion of the islands against the wishes of practically every Falkland islander had to be reversed. International diplomacy failed. The Argentinians were unwilling to listen to peace proposals that required they respect the right and wish to the islanders to enjoy self government. A dangerous military campaign was brilliantly executed by UK forces. Peace was re established as soon as the last Argentinians surrendered and has endured ever since. The 258 UK deaths were not in vain. The nation took pride in their achievements. The world is a better place for us showing once again that violent annexation of a country and the termination of its freedoms is unacceptable conduct which will be reversed. We had to do it on our own, as there were divided views amongst nations despite the abuse of force by Argentina.
383,000 of our military lost their lives in the second world war. The vast scale of the death and destruction acts as a warning to the generations that follow to give diplomacy and politics every chance of success in disputes between the great powers. Today technology has delivered even more terrifying abilities to armed forces to kill huge numbers of people and destroy whole cities, making sensible politicians of the best armed countries even more reluctant to resort to war with each other. The nation as a whole does think those who lost their lives between 1939 and 1945 did so for a just cause with an eventual good result. Individual deaths may have resulted from poor planning or bad decisions by the command. More may have died owing to bad intelligence, inadequate force or even friendly fire. The pressures of total war and the ruthless ingenuity of the enemy set each of those difficult deaths into a wider and more understandable context. There is virtual unanimity that there was no feasible negotiated peace available in 1939 that would have prevented the violent annexation of Europe by Germany or would have prevented the genocides which followed.
The relatives and friends of the 457 fallen in Afghanistan need to be reassured that our nation is proud of them too. The immediate cause of NATO’s Afghan war was the unprovoked and shocking attack of terrorists on the United States, with mass civilian casualties. The USA had good intelligence that Afghanistan harboured evil men and the Afghan government was unable to offer assurances that it would find and prosecute the guilty. The early NATO campaign was successful and the government was overthrown. NATO then sought to support the creation of a government for the country chosen in free elections and capable of giving a better life to the many. Economic recovery and better treatment of women and girls followed. As a result many Afghans enjoyed an improved life over the last two decades. The deaths of our troops made that possible. Their achievements should not be forgotten.
The issue for NATO and the politicians is why did the politics fail this year? War is a means to a better end. It is the means to rebase politics which have gone wrong, and to change personnel where government has fallen into evil hands. It is a way of overthrowing dictatorial constitutions and tyrants. This was done in Afghanistan. Unfortunately the decision of President Biden to remove US forces late one night without proper consultation let alone agreement from the Afghan government and allies led to the rapid collapse of democratic government in Afghanistan.The sad scenes of a scrambled exit for the rest of the allies and friends of NATO at Kabul airport led on to triumphant displays of Afghan gunmen showing off captured NATO uniforms and weapons. The return of the Taliban leaves the USA weakened and the NATO allies visibly sidelined. It plunges many in Afghanistan into despair.
Until the withdrawal in recent years NATO had been able to offer limited support and advice to the security forces of the Afghan state, and to keep its own military personnel in the country largely out of harms way. It was a relatively cheap way of defending democracy and basic freedoms in a troubled part of the world and was only undertaken because the elected government wanted NATO to help them keep order. What followed a botched exit by the President was a needless disaster of his own making. None of this should detract from the bravery and good intentions of our forces in the twenty years of supporting the elected Afghan government.
Since 1945 the UK has been involved in a lot of more limited wars. In each case we need to ask why did we use lethal force against others and why did UK service personnel die? We might conclude that we have intervened too often. We should certainly conclude that there have been some bad political and diplomatic failures. War should only be a last resort and should only be used where there does need to be a decisive change which cannot be achieved by talking. There is plenty of collateral damage from warfare. That is elite talk for more people losing their lives and more property and livelihoods being demolished as others disagree violently. We need to get better at talking and persuading, if needs be with realistic threats that we would rather not carry out. People need to know we can and will use force as a last resort as we seek to show them that there are better ways for them as well as us.
September 7, 2021
Yes, we get involved in too many other Countries affairs. This costs us time and much money, for which we get little thanks.
Our Government is elected to look after our own country. I am fed up with being told we have to get involved because its the right/ moral thing to do. The taxpayer is never consulted on this. The Government neither knows, or cares, about how the majority of the general public feels about this.
September 7, 2021
We should surely only fight wars to defend our territory or where we are sure we will do more good than harm, can win the war and win the peace that follows too.
The appalling Tony Blair failed appallingly on all of these points.
September 7, 2021
Cameron did too – though less harmfully.
September 7, 2021
We definitely fight too many wars. The Falklands was different in that they were already the responsibility of the UK.
Afghanistan and many others were not. It now appears that we accept lifelong responsibility for any country where we send military forces and have to ‘protect’ people in that country against their own countrymen by bringing them to the overcrowded UK. The high level of immigration, and the high costs of caring for them is detrimental. Putting ILLEGAL immigrants into 4 star hotels (and all the other freebies such as NHS) has to be the biggest kick in the teeth to the UK’s homeless and those in poor housing, and the long suffering taxpayer who funds the governments largesse.
September 7, 2021
“As a result many Afghans enjoyed an improved life over the last two decades. The deaths of our troops made that possible. Their achievements should not be forgotten.” – nor should it be forgotten that their lives were squandered by a political elite blinded by its own arrogance and self-righteousness, substituting wishful thinking for factual analysis, presuming a universal harmony of interests amongst nations where none exists, that then considers it appropriate to impose its values and beliefs wheresoever its power can reach in pursuit of what E.H. Carr might have called its utopian dreams. No, we will not forget!
September 7, 2021
The trouble re war is that we do not know the truth.
But we do know that we are consistently lied to. I remember lies and omissions in school history.
So how can we judge what is or was a “just war”?
We are told that in WW1, young men, boys really, not soldiers were shot for being afraid. Is that true?
If it is, stop welcoming newcomers with rapidly procured 4 bedroomed houses.
Look after this country’s veterans.
September 7, 2021
Indeed.
You rightly say:- “Because we have fought victoriously in the past and show resolve in the present we have more chance of negotiating and preserving the peace.”. This is why it is so appalling that the recent events (and the gross incompetence of Biden) have done this reputation such profound damage.
Defence procurement in the UK in the UK is appallingly inefficient and misguided (and almost certainly very corrupt too I suspect).
September 7, 2021
Good morning.
And that Sir John, is the legacy we have been living with ever since – It was successful and a pivotal moment in British and British political history. It saved a failing government and provided it with one more term in which it could carry out its economic reforms and save the country. We had, in a few short years, gone from a nation that could not even bury its own dead to one that could fight, and win, a war half a world away. The day the Task Force set sail was as memorable and the day it returned triumphant. After Suez our nations pride was restored, and ever since various PM’s have sought numerous wars in which to recapture that moment. And in that last sentence there, I believe, lay the root of our problem – the wars we fought (minus the first Gulf War) were wars made from vanity and not from valour. Their cause as suspect as the strategy, funding, and political will.
As someone once said; “The West has all the watches, but we have all the time.” And so it has proved.
September 7, 2021
There is always money for another war or an MP Pay rise, or even a few more in the bloated Lords. Or a few more hotels. Or some foreign aid for a few despots. Just not the waspi women, the triple lock and elderly care.
We need to stay out of other countries. We seem to have caused chaos in most. We should withdraw from the UN which like NATO are now very expensive toothless tigers.
I was a soldier for 24 years and now cannot believe the waste of life. My friend was killed and his father took his own life. As for the loss of life not being in vain. I should tell that to the parents.
September 7, 2021
‘War should only be a last resort and should only be used where there does need to be a decisive change which cannot be achieved by talking. ’
Yet there was a neocon idea of forecful ‘regime change’in seven countries in five years according to US general Wesley Clark.
As for Afghanistan, there is an argument that the Afghan Army was one of the best paid occupations in the country and many of its personnel were only there for the money. The immediate collapse of the Afghan army should have been anticipated by Western military personnel on the ground. Either way, it was a botched evacuation sand Biden bears responsibility for that.
September 7, 2021
We should aspire to Germany’s approach, simply don’t get involved in any overseas fighting at all. Why should we be any different to them ?
September 7, 2021
I’ve always believed that a war should only be fought if the politicians that start it are in the front line of any action.
September 7, 2021
I believe the purpose of our military should be the ability to defend out country against any threat and to carry out reprisals – from the air or sea – if we are attacked.
To this end I would like to see the continuation of our nuclear deterrent. Is it true that we cannot fire a trident missile without American permission? If this is true, this needs to be rectified at once.
Just let the world know that:
1) We can defend ourselves
2) If you enable terrorists to attack us, we can retaliate with lethal force
September 7, 2021
Scanned only – but no mention of Taiwan, I see. Perhaps the Commons needs a debate on the subject in the near future.
September 7, 2021
We behave like we are a super power when in fact our military have been decimated.
Our biggest problem is the potential war within our borders, fighting the incomers who wish us harm.
It is reported there were 1,000 yesterday.
When will you get a grip.
September 7, 2021
Why talk of war when we can’t ( won’t) defend our own borders?
I suspect that, in the absence of a Home Secretary, Border Force and Navy, at some point someone will emerge who is prepared to defend them!
And the poor little handwringing liberals won’t like that!
September 7, 2021
My understanding of NATO involvement in Afghanistan is one of mission creep from the original objective of destroying the terrorists based there to nation building using western values as the guiding objective. It is not the only example of failed western attempts to impose it’s values on other states deemed to have failed. Such attempts do not justify military intervention and loss of life. They fail because values cannot be imposed by force on alien cultures and religions. Sooner or later the power that seeks to do so will run out of the blood, treasure and drive to impose it’s will.
September 7, 2021
I think the lesson to be learned from Afghanistan is to only fight for those who would fight for themselves. Following the Afghani capitulation it is obvious that we were not valued and so were wasting our time and lives.
The terrorist threat merely moved to the next country (a supposed ally). Modern civilisations will never be able to comprehend the subjugation possible by religious doctrine (see the problems of Ireland and Northern Ireland to see how difficult it is to understand and multiply that many times for the patriarchal religion of peace) so we should not get involved. Witch doctors will always hold sway over the gullible.
September 7, 2021
Off topic – career suicide by your Prime Minister expected today. I hope that there are enough back benchers prepared to help him visit Dignitas.
September 7, 2021
Update at 12.50
We look to the Conservative backbenchers
Reports that cabinet did not see the proposals before the meeting so no due consideration given.
September 7, 2021
“Do we fight too many wars”
Is the Pope Catholic!
I understand the housing minister Robert Jenrick MP, wants to provide four bedroom accommodation to his ‘Afgan project’ migrants. Does Jenrick, have any idea how much a four bedroom house in, for example, Wandsworth costs? A modest four bedroom house will cost £1,100,000.
Yes, that’s all.
Do you know what the average waiting list for council accommodation in London is? An average of ten years. In some boroughs twice that.
September 7, 2021
An excellent piece. Having capable armed forces is one thing, but good and clear political leadership is also required. That was the failure in Iraq, the greatest error of U.K. foreign policy since WW2. In Afghanistan, President Biden’s surrender and rushed retreat without consultation with allies is a disaster for the security of the West. Not to mention the $10s of billions of armaments which he has left for the Taliban, which they can now use themselves or supply to terrorist organisations and / or hostile states. apparently it’s approx the same value as the US has supplied to Israel through the whole life of the state of Israel.
Biden’s contemptible attempts to blame everyone but himself, his speech in which he failed to make any acknowledgement of 20 years of support from allies including the U.K., including hundreds of lives sacrificed and £s, $s €s billions brings shame and disgrace to add to the humiliation of the USA. I did not like President Trump and thought he deserved to lose the election, but the world was a safer place with him as President. Biden is a disaster.
September 7, 2021
How did Afghanistan go from retribution over Bin Laden to liberation of women ?
Too many WRONG wars, to be precise.
September 7, 2021
Moreover what on earth is the point of war?
Entrust…entrusted with vax passports.
I wonder who is involved in/owns that company? 🤔
September 7, 2021
We should act in the manner of other countries of our size and only go to war if we or our allies are attacked. Meanwhile the war against the British people of the cross-Channel invasion continues unabated. Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have fallen back on the old canard of blaming the French, with Patel apparently threatening to withdraw funding. The French must be quaking in their boots! Who will stand up in the HoC and speak out against this nonsense? It is entirely in the gift of OUR politicians to end the taxi service, end the generous ‘asylum’ regime which is a magnet to chancers from around the world, and operate a strict policy of deportations like Australia and Russia. The first small step is to repudiate the UN Global Compact.
September 7, 2021
” The world is a better place for us showing once again that violent annexation of a country and the termination of its freedoms is unacceptable”
How about the electoral annexation of a country and the termination of its freedoms? Elephant in the room that you are ignoring JR.
September 7, 2021
It is a long time since we had the resources to police the World and in any case, I do not believe that we should involve ourselves in the politics of other countries simply because they do not match our own values.
It is clear from World events that people are not all ‘on the same page’ and we should respect their right of self determination in the same way that we are now beginning to treat individuals in the UK.
Since the covid outbreak, it is clear that the UK needs all the help and resources that we can provide.
Obviously, it is a different matter when British interests are under threat.
September 7, 2021
Sir John,
Old Joe Biden’s cunning plan is about to come to fruition. On 9/11 this Saturday he’s going to pose and preen at ground zero while making a long, rambling speech about mission accomplished with his successful Afghan withdrawal. This will be his legacy, and like Blair before him he hopes for the adulation and gratitude of the American establishment and people.
September 7, 2021
Someone needs to scrutinise the Kosovo war. No-one did at the time and A Campbell had it all his own way. This was because Blair was acting in concert with a Democrat so the media on both sides of the Altantic gave them a free pass. The UN man on the spot told Blair and Clinton not to do it because they would precipitate an humanitarian crisis. So they did, and when the crisis ensued, they said they must carry on bombing because there was an humanitarian crisis. Kosovo is now a failed state. The history of the Balkans is far too complicated, including the horrific massacres on all sides, to be reduced to the simplistic terms Campbell did. It was an abuse of NATO.
September 7, 2021
PS it is possible that if Blair had not got off Scot free over Kosovo, letting the KLA tail wag the NATO dog, he might not have blundered into Iraq. As it was, he probably said to the novice Bush, trust me, I know how to square the press. It’s easy.
September 7, 2021
I will always remember a lecture given by a Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer saying that we go to war/armed conflict about every ten years; we all thought he was barmy…but he’s been proven to be correct
The UK goes to war a lot but Peru doesn’t
September 7, 2021
I belive that in the case of Britain, we fight wars because the our politicians want to appear as important on the world stage.
In my view, the best thing that could happen is that UK splits up and we are left with England, Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland joining Eire. Then England would be a small country, with no UN Security Coundcil seat, maybe no nuclear detterent, and I hope would behave more like The Netherlands, Belgium or Denmark.
I recommend that we stop the silly ‘special relationship’ nonsense and stop following USA into everything that they do.
September 7, 2021
I see unelected Brexitist bureaucrat David Frost is so excited about what his Brexit agreement means for Northern Ireland that he has unilaterally decided to delay the full implementation of the Brexit agreement that he negotiated.
The people clearly cannot be trusted with such sunny Brexit uplands.
Alternatively, he negotiated an embarrassingly poor deal – claimed it was great – and now is too gutless to admit it. Has there ever been a bigger fool in government?
September 7, 2021
“We need to get better at talking and persuading, if needs be with realistic threats that we would rather not carry out. People need to know we can and will use force as a last resort as we seek to show them that there are better ways for them as well as us.2
We had a four year glimpse of this approach with President Trump who was on his way to world peace through strength.
September 7, 2021
Much sense from Lord Peter Lilley today in the Telegraph.
“There is an alternative to tax-funded care
If the state were to offer insurance to individuals, it could solve the crisis at a small fraction of the cost”
I know Lilly is getting on a bit but please can we put him, JR and Matt Ridley in charge of energy, climate, the tax system, the economy, no 10 and no 11, the dire NHS and social care too please instead of the damn fools now in charge. I see we are burning Russian Coal again today for electricity – and this in daylight on a warm summer day! What has the energy minister got to say. Wittering on about the Saudi Arabia of wind, net zero or some other drivel no doubt?
September 7, 2021
It should of course be optional insurance.
September 7, 2021
Tory MPs need to go back to their constituents and prepare for opposition
September 7, 2021
The fact that you refer to the British army as “the military” is symbolic of the extent to which our forces are, because of their ever diminishing size, falling further and further under American domination.
September 7, 2021
Off topic – Government is playing the sleight of hand card once more, a rise of 1.2% in NHI contributions is not in itself 1.2%, but a full 10% increase on the 12% now paid.
September 7, 2021
A question to everyone. The PM has announced NHI is to increase by 10%, yes 10%(the 1.25% was a smoke screen, maybe from not understanding the basics of finance and the economy 1.25 0f 12 is 10% not 1.25%) – does any one anywhere believe we will see 10% better value for money from NHI funded services?
The so-called poll on the subject asked people would they pay an additional 1% for better services, it didn’t ask would you pay 10% more.
Without an economy there will be little or no addition income for anyone.
September 7, 2021
We need another civil war before the politicians destroy this country forever.
September 7, 2021
I see we had another 700 odd illegal arrivals yesterday via the Royal Navy and RLNI taxi service.
Now up to 13,500 this year, at what level is this called infiltration, or an an invasion JR. ?
Security starts at home, we have failed, big time !
I see it is being reported that the recent alleged New Zealand terrorist was a so called “war refugee” trying to claim asylum.
September 7, 2021
History shouts that Afghanistan is the graveyard of armies, what childish politician thought it was a good idea to spill the blood of our youth in that barren land?
Little wonder we cannot afford to take care of our elderly when all tax goes to general expenditure and not where they were told it would be used. England is destitute because our taxes go to foreign lands.
September 7, 2021
Off topic, the Irish News calls for a spirit of flexibility over the Irish protocol:
https://www.irishnews.com/opinion/leadingarticle/2021/09/07/news/editorial-spirit-of-flexibility-needed-on-protocol-2439266/
“Editorial: Spirit of flexibility needed on protocol”
This is the day after this uncompromising, categorical, statement from the EU Commission:
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/STATEMENT_21_4586
“we will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol.”
Which means, for example, that the EU will not be prepared to even considering amendment of Article 5 to reverse the default position that all goods entering Northern Ireland from outside the EU, including the rest of the UK, must be considered at risk of being moved on to the Irish Republic and elsewhere in the EU unless it is proved otherwise:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/840230/Revised_Protocol_to_the_Withdrawal_Agreement.pdf
“2. For the purposes of the first and second subparagraph of paragraph 1, a good brought into Northern Ireland from outside the Union shall be considered to be at risk of subsequently being moved into the Union unless it is established that that good … “
September 7, 2021
Just a reminder from the spring:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/04/15/the-uks-internal-market-and-the-northern-ireland-protocol/#comment-1222637
https://ec.europa.eu/info/strategy/relations-non-eu-countries/relations-united-kingdom/eu-uk-withdrawal-agreement/protocol-ireland-and-northern-ireland_en
“The Protocol contains a presumption that all goods entering Northern Ireland from a third country (i.e. from any other part of the United Kingdom or from other third countries) are at risk of moving on to the Union. Such goods may only exceptionally be considered “not at risk” of moving on to the Union … “
September 7, 2021
It is also essential that the service people also can appreciate the person instigating the fight has done all to prevent the conflict, this was not the situation in the Iraq war and the reason most soldiers detest Tony Blair- he was on an ego trip and power slide. With the lies proven against him, He should have stood trial for the lives loat.