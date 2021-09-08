NHS and care costs

I do not understand how hypothecating a small part of National Insurance revenue for the NHS and social care works. Assuming the government presses ahead with an increase in National Insurance for next year alongside a dividend tax levy the bulk of the NHS and social care will still be paid for out of general taxation. The government is talking about 8% of the Health and social care budget for the UK being paid for from the levy. Each year presumably there would need to be an additional analysis of how much revenue the extra NI/Care levy would collect alongside a bid for total funds needed to pay for the services concerned, with the danger that the forecast of additional revenues was wrong. Potentially the care sector could get less than planned. I guess then the amount would be topped up out of general taxation, further undermining the case for a small element of pledged tax revenue.
In the past the Treasury has always stood out against a specific tax financing a specific service for good reasons. This time they are assisting a muddle. How can we believe that the extra money going to the NHS from the NI increase will only be temporary? How can we be sure that chosen amount of extra NI will be the right amount for future social care needs? Past evidence suggests these public services always need more than planned. If 1.25% extra on NI would offer a permanent fix someone would have tried it by now.
The government should start with a wide ranging analysis of current social care, then proceed to what extra costs the state should accept. Paying for it is best settled when you know how big the bill will be and what you would get for it. Budgets are meant to be about priorities. If social care needs more maybe some less urgent or desirable expenditures should be discontinued. The Paper issued yesterday tells us to await a White Paper in the autumn on reforming social care, and on the integration of social care with the NHS. These might give us better insight into how much money the government will actually need to offer to the providers. The Paper does not provide the detail of how much people can claim under means tested arrangements to cover social care costs where they have £20,000 to£100,000 of assets. The lifetime cap on care costs is set at £86,000 whatever the person’s wealth.
I might be wrong but I thought I’d paid extra on my poll tax to cover social care !!!
Oh yes…the Poll Tax.
I bet JR has fond memories of that!
It’s a wonder Johnson isn’t trying to reinstate it.
Maybe not quite unfair enough for him?
He’d rather just set a match to our world having poured a can of petrol ( ooops!) over it.
That is correct I also pay a social care element on my council tax. I take it this will be abolished …………..
Down in Dorset, I certainly am. Council tax was increased by 5% this year comprising an additional 2% for overall services and an additional 3% for social care. My council tax bill, for a Band E property, is now over £300 a month.
I’m not sure what our Council Tax pays for anymore. It’s certainly not services. We now have a volunteer old lady who spends most of her week picking up litter, we have volunteers running the library and looking after the parks, now the council has stopped clearing the weeds from the pavements. Our roads are so full of potholes it makes cycling dangerous and damages cars. We have to pay extra for a green bin so many people now put garden waste into the general rubbish. Every year the services get less but the tax increases by more than inflation.
Indeed. I pay £134.46 yearly on my Council Tax bill, for Adult Social Care.
There are some things to like and more things to hate about yesterday’s announcement. I’m in favour of hypothecating health and social-care funding because Labour and the Conservatives are both in a form of an arms race under which both are trying to throw as much money as possible to the wasteful NHS. My major concern: that this £30+ bn catch-up funding for the NHS just isn’t justified. Will the NHS increase physical capacity? Will GPs do extra surgeries? Will the operating theatres be open for longer? Those are questions that need answering. And another: why was the Cabinet been left out of the loop on this issue?
P.S. I went for an annual eye-test last week, with a commercial provider. Apart from the obligatory gel, and the face-masks, the service was as thorough as normal. I felt re-assured – and grateful for commercial providers.
It’s not about the NHS, it’s about using the autocratic NHS to silence critics who even dare to question this income tax rise. Try criticising the NHS today and see the negative and aggressive response you get. That is part of the politics of client state parasitism.
This PM is a two faced snake and so his is party
How about keeping our money and simply paying doctors…like we do the hairdresser.
Get treated with a little dignity and respect…because money is changing hands.
Competition. Untrammelled and unsullied by govt interference.
Imagine seeing a doctor!!!
I didn’t get my regular diabetic check-ups for 18 months. They have now resumed but the missed appointments have gone forever. The same must apply to many appointments whereby the patient has recovered, gone private, or even died.
So the catching up applies mainly to missed operations. As you state unless we have more doctors and operating theatres then the NHS can’t catch up. With the constant growth in the population will we ever catch up?
People will be angry to see their taxes rise when they see wasteful spending on things like diversity managers.
Boris needs to be stopped and stopped soon before he destroys this country forever. The backbenchers can do it now or wait until they lose the next election. The Conservatives with their huge majority had such a good opportunity to improve this country but Boris has squandered this on vanity projects and waste.
As Mrs Thatcher once said , no no no.
On GB news today the Taxpayers Alliance were highlighting yet again the real elephant in the room government Waste,Waste,Waste. Everywhere you look in civil and public services its there, but ignored. This phenomenon has be going on for years and years. You give to these sectors but who and where is it really spent. What controls will, are in place to ensure that monies are not wasted?
September 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
Then were have the triple lock ratting suspended for “one year only” they say. So it will not rise by 8% next April but by 2.5%. But this surely means that for the rest of pensioners’ lives they will get 5.5% less? For a couple now retiring at 67 that will give them about £16,000 less over the rest of their lives (assuming average life expectancy for a 67 year old.
They will also be hit further hugely by energy costs and the insane net zero agenda. Any cash they hold will have its value inflated away.
Giving them £8,000 less to spend on social care!
Johnson is no doubt trying to hide his tyranny behind the furore of this tax bill.
Small potatoes compared to our rapidly vanishing freedom.
As Health and Social Care are devolved matters then only English based MP’s should vote, surely?
Good one! Fat chance of any MP spoiling their chances of promotion. Apart from a few old war horses who know they’ll never see high office.
How can it be morally just for a tax paid by English tax payers only, to be voted on by Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish MPs, for 20% of the revenue raised to go to the devolved nations via Barnett consequentials? The whole thing stinks of unfairness.
Worst government with the worst opposition in history, at a time when the media are also dragging along the bottom of quality.
We have a spendthrift, unaccountable Government.
Billions wasted on Track and Trace, to name but one example. Pals given lucrative contracts with little scrutiny.
Yesterday, 800 Afghand and 900 channel dodgers arrived.
Just when are we going to get a grip.
Raising taxes for the NHS when we are being overwhelmed by immigration is nonesense.
You deserve to be cast out of power for many years.
There will be a civil war in this country very soon.
I can only assume that by this stupid move, the Government is more interested in every day’s MSM emotive headlines than in intelligent financial and administrative management.
In various ways, I have interacted with the NHS for 50 years – and time and again it has appeared to me that the problem is NOT insufficient funding but imbecilic and on occasions corrupt management, combined with the elevation of the organisation to national religious status.
I have gone to some lengths to ensure that, as a UK citizen, I can vote at a General Election despite being an expat. Unless something changes radically before the next GE, I feel very strongly that, for the first time since I was eligible to vote (1966), I will abstain.
I could not agree more . Hypothecation is a lie. This money is just money and its is no more than a tax grab under cover of Covid and a long way prior to the next election.
Everything I feared about this Government is coming to pass .The country is now a Protectionist anti business, globally inconsequential old people`s home, with the highest taxes since the 60s . In my charitable moments I have imagined that the John Redwood is not entirely stupid and must know perfectly well that Brexit has a large cost . I have wondered if behind his often infuriating half truths lurks the hope that if the UK could escape form the European Social Democratic model then eventually its prosperity would be permanently improved .
I have always thought the fundamental error here was the presumption that the UK was naturally an Atlantic tiger economy .Everything we know about its past tells us it is naturally a leftish failure .
Events are proving me right and my imagined John Redwood wrong .We drift left we shut borders , we put up with queues and pretty soon anyone with any brains with start leaving .
This tax is an insult , a lie and a mistake
Having pulled out of Afghanistan, has the government found itself looking for another war? This time though it’s with business, particularly those that compete in a global marketplace. How will their workers cope with the added austerity, already taking too much of their income to pay for rent and mortgage, and with council tax rising inexorably? How will the companies compete with more of their investment money denied them by rising tax rates? If we pass the costs onto our customers, our customers will walk – plenty of places they can go to around the world.
You’d think that coming out of the Covid pandemic we need British business to flourish and generate income and taxes. The government thinks however they should be hammered into the ground. If Boris had any grey matter between the ears, he should be encouraging it with lower taxes. Eliminating rather than increasing employer’s NI would be a really good idea.
Hypothecating this tax to the NHS and Social Care will simply ensure it all goes to the NHS forever, even when the backlogs are cleared. This will leave Social Care unfunded. If throwing money at the NHS worked we would have better clinical outcomes than countries who spend less – we don’t.
This is yet another political con job, rushed through to the vote before anyone has had the opportunity to scrutinise it properly. Johnson is out of control, spraying other people’s money in wasteful ways in all directions at once. He is careless about the consequences for the national finances, which will be dire. But he does not care. He is yet another here today, gone tomorrow politician only interested in the millions he hopes to make once he leaves office (like his predecessors).
Oh dear it’s going to need a rebellion by Conservative MPs who aren’t concerned about getting ministerial positions to scotch this dumb and badly thought through proposal. It needs to get scotched I assume before the budget as we can’t have MPs voting against that.
Any more focus-group driven leftist populism from Boris and I fear we will have to open the question of whether he really is the right person to lead the govt, despite the superb achievement of the last election, which is what he was elected to get done in the first place.
No amount of money will put right the fundamental problems one being, as someone has already mentioned, waste.
I believe we have in the NHS as we do in every institution now (the long march has paid off) ‘diversity’ officers or some such title, to go along with all the other layers of management paid God alone knows how much for clip board carrying.
With family members in the nursing profession this seems to be a very big gripe, so much so that they no longer wish to work within NHS.
I believe the new CEO is very much within Johnson’s ‘build back more feminine’ agenda.
‘I want to make it (NHS) somewhere that embraces diversity and inclusion at the core’ she gushes.
How about getting the GP’s back to work? Perhaps we could clear out the dross and over paid layers of clip board Kings.
A war on slovenly couldn’t care less staff that has cost lives would also be worth the money.
Just a few suggestions, but no we will be accosted if we seek medical help as we are everywhere else with this incessant ‘diversity’ clap trap.
This is more likely where the money will go.
I wonder why we are expected to believe that this extra money will actually be used to provide care?
Why are WE being expected to pay for this so-called “government’s” crazy escapades?
Its ludicrous, global follow my leader….blindfolded!
Dear Sir John–Boris is trying to do at least something, instead of further prevarification. It is obvious enough why the NHS needs money but I would be a wiser man if I could understand where large costs and cost increases in the Care sector actually go. I have had recent (in some cases ghastly) experience of a range of the type of places involved, watching an old friend gradually die from terminal brain cancer, and getting trnsferred from one home to the next (and in one case back again because of a preceived, but acknowledged to be temporary, improvement) and it seemed to me that that there were no fancy modern expensive machines to pay for, premises that looked to me like minimally converted large Victorian houses, not too bad in themselves, and then at the end a small Charity-run hospice, meaning that the bulk of the need must be wages and I imagine that they can only go up so much. Worrying about whether taxes are hypothecated or sequestrated or whatever leaves me cold. Give the Care Home sector what it needs now and Yes what the NHS what it needs now as well. In my opinion it is imbecilic to believe other than that taxes need to go up now.
Thanks to the Government’s ludicrous Covid policy and effectively turning the NHS into the National Covid Service, we currently have around 5 million people on the waiting list and, as Johnson admitted yesterday, this is going to grow. Predictions have been made that it could result in as many as 13 million on the waiting list.
The announcement yesterday had nothing to do with funding social care and everything to do with the Government trying to dig itself out of a hole of its own making. For the first 3 years the money will be shovelled into the bottomless pit of an inefficient, over-bureaucratised NHS in a desperate attempt to get the waiting list down to “a respectable level” before the next General Election and hope to neuter Labour’s perennial General Election slogan that “the NHS isn’t safe in Tory hands.”
It’s the straightforward breaking of a Manifesto pledge; will hit the working population, many of whom have already been hit by the lockdown/Covid restrictions and will do nothing to improve social care.
It does look as if the Government has fallen into the trap of “Something must be done, this is something, so let us do it for we do not know what ought to be done”.
You have hitherto set out a much more welcome vision of what the Exchequer could be doing than is being offered by Mr. Sunak and his pessimists in H.M. Treasury. That vision is even more welcome in the light of the Government’s maladroit moves on tax for social care. Why do Ministers persist in providing bad policy?
The aim of these proposals is clear. To get poorer younger people who actually pay National Insurance to fund the care of richer older people who don’t pay National Insurance. Older people mostly vote Conservative, younger people mostly don’t.
Still your generation is used to thieving from your children’s and grandchildren’s generations. Plus ça change.
The backlog is clearly caused by staff, facilities, beds etc. being fully used by demands on their use. How will more money magic the extra people, beds, operating theatres etc. etc. needed to catch up?
The extra money therefore will just disappear into the NHS sinkhole and, surprise surprise, the cry will soon be -more money please to clear the backlog!
From the party for the idle.
The rich idle face no extra property taxes, no extra capital gains, a modicum on dividend yields which can be kept below a couple of %.
The poor idle arrive in dinghies or don’t work anyway and pay nothing and nothing extra.
If one generation is expected to carry an excessive burden on behalf of another, it will seek by every means to avoid it. It will either demand that past promises are broken, or it will not work, or it will not pay taxes, or the most talented people will leave. Socialist governments which have tried to tax ’till the pips squeak’ have ample experience of that.
Margaret Thatcher
Actually “they” have now blown the lid right off.
As all knew..nothing to do with a virus.
All about following the global plan.
Minister saying EXAMS MAY NOT GO AHEAD NEXT YEAR!
Again.
If “they” had such super powers of second sight we would not be in this mess.
Or any of the other messes “they” have created!
Things just get weirder by the day under this Socialist Government. It hears its metro left WOKE, those that don’t support it in any way. Yet it ignores the rest of the UK, those that enabled it to get into office.
With the highest taxes this country has seen in 70years, the Government has lost control of its own house keeping. Work for the State and the rewards keep flowing, work in the general population and you get squeezed from every direction. That’s the real disparity and equality the UK has to endure from this Government.
The NHI increase gives the Government an addition 10% contribution, will we see a 10% improvement in the offerings? This equates to an extra £4billion a year. In the last year the Government has awarded the NHS £20 billion extra to cope with the pandemic of that 15million has been spent, £2.7billion went on extra staffing costs – the other £12.3 billion remains unaccounted for?
This tax removes any pretence of this being a conservative Government . Socialist levels of taxation (and waste), pursuing a Marxist culture agenda, ruinous Green policies, left wing and Globalist levels of immigration, etc. I struggle to think of a single tokenistic policy that might give a hint to it being a Conservative Government . Can a political party be done for breaching the trade descriptions act?
Apparently it is a confidence vote in the Prime Minister – A chance to stop the madness for you and your backbench colleagues Sir John.
Does the Conservative party have the cohones? Or will we have to suffer more left wing policy for two further years?
..and annuver fing
Like this
” Will the Government really allow NHS budgets to fall after backlogs are cleared to fund social care, or will this mean a permanent NHS baseline increase, with social care scrambling for funds later? To ask the question, I think, answers it ”
Quite so . I find the on going betrayal by this Government beneath even my low expectations
The real concern for all of us, no matter how well meaning the gesture appears would you trust this Government with more of your money. The have shown they are prolific wasteful spenders, never concerned the why’s and the how’s just the ‘grandstanding political gesture’.
It still gets back to a Government that is prepared to destroy an economy to stroke an ego. Not understanding that no economy means less tax income. A simple focus on creating a strong resilient economy would permit all the ‘virtue signals’ and ‘grandstanding’ to may be even come to fruition.
The government, shamefully, used the furor over the huge tax rise yesterday to announce that all restrictions on the English water/sewage companies over sewage discharges to our rivers and seas will be scrapped. Allegedly due to shortages of treatment chemicals caused by the lack of HGV drivers. The “Environment” Agency QUANGO will now issue them with “permits to pollute” in order to protect their shareholders from further prosecution
The water/sewage companies will still be allowed to charge their customers for sewage treatment though. This change is due to intense lobbying by shareholders of Southern Water, who object to being fined £90million recently over their illegal dumping of tremendous amounts of sewage across the Kent and Hampshire beaches.
The government should pre-empt the Labour policy to nationalise the English water/sewage companies and do so itself. PDQ.
Johnson is a fool hiding behind words( typical journalist) so most of my friends have had enough! They are all Conservative leaning but few will renew their support for the party as we cannot risk another spell of the bully.
My main hope is that enough of the intelligent and very experienced MP’s such as your self keep your seat. Parrots like Saxby , our Conservative MP will definitely go as we must make sure hes gone.
We need a balance of good steady Mp’s to stop the left wing Green Loons wreaking the same havoc as Boris. Dangerous Times