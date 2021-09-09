The government this week moved to honour its Manifesto promise to tighten up on fraud at elections. There have been cases of impersonation, harvesting postal votes by individuals who wish to dictate the voting intention, influencing people to vote in a particular way through undue pressure or power over them, and voting more than once in the same general election by those with more than one residence.
Central to the government’s response is to introduce the need for voter ID at polling stations, to cut out impersonation and vote theft. Controlling postal vote abuse is more difficult, though modern postal votes are addressed directly to the named voter and do include the double envelope system to encourage proper checks on the eligibility to vote and to give people the chance of privacy of their ballot. These precautions do not prevent a residential home manager or a dominant parent or guardian intercepting or influencing someone’s vote in their care.
The government has allowed EU citizens exercising their right to stay here to continue to have a vote in local elections. New arrivals from EU countries will only gain such a right if their country offers a similar right to UK citizens living in their country.
Some express concern about the requirement to show ID to vote. As most other things we do today requires us to prove identity or enter through password controlled systems it is difficult to claim people will find this difficult. As someone who does not welcome more controls and use of passes, I do think voting integrity is crucial. I accept the need to have strong security on work computers for example requiring my ID to enter and would regard the integrity of the vote as very important. There have been enough cases of voter fraud to warrant some action to tighten up. Is this enough?
Any electoral system that gives a you a choice between Brexit or Corbyn is not, in my view , worth saving. ID to vote is a good idea and actually can we have ID cards , it would be so much easier and , as I am not a criminal, I have nothing to worry about.
That’s a very strange analogy. Brexit or Corbyn ! I voted for brexit in a democratic referendum … I didn’t vote for Corbyn in a democratic general election. I don’t regret either vote, but I do regret bigots trying to conflate the two.
Probably more tightening of postal voting is needed, there is clearly extensive fraud especially among particular groups in certain labour areas. I would restrict it to people who have a valid reason, are ill or are away. They should also publish voting for postal and in person votes to see if there is any significant difference in the direction of votes cast.
Then again if the Tory party publish a manifesto full of promises and then do the complete opposite as they have done with Boris, May, Major and Cameron then what on earth is the point? Not even any serious back bench rebellion – pathetic and totally misguided. So much waste that could be cut, but no they would rather wreck the recovery with these tax borrow and piss down the drain policies and with the net zero lunacy on top.
‘The government this week moved to honour its Manifesto promise to tighten up on fraud at elections.’
The irony in this initial sentence.
No sign of tightening up on fraudulent party manifestos though.
Your first para is the real issue. Duplication, fraud, and manipulation of votes from a family need proper ID shown at a Polling station.
It is a moral travesty that both parties have passed laws to prevent a full and open debate taking place on issues such as this. We all know who is committing this appalling abuse of our electoral system and yet your party actually works with one of the perps ie Labour, to stop the man in the street under the threat of criminal prosecution from publicly pointing the justifiable finger of blame at those who’ve been scamming votes since Blair slithered into power in 1997.
Protecting democracy from scammers both within and without official political activity is a matter for the public. The political interests of the Tory and Labour parties sink into meaningless when compared with the primary aim of preventing open abuse of our democracy
Of course the Tories nod to this voting scam if it excludes political competition from Parliament as we saw at Peterborough.
So this policy development is the Tories protecting the Tory party in relation to Labour but it does nothing in generating electoral competition to both main parties who arrogantly believe they have the democratic system sown up
With Gove removing the Electoral Commission’s role in the licencing of political parties the Tories have also become the gatekeeper to who and who cannot compete at each GE and by-election
Replacing one divine scammer for another. Nowt ever changes
I wasn’t aware of Gove’s electoral commission decision making, though it does explain why at least one potential party has been denied a licence.
So it must have been done with Johnson’s approval. Mussolini and Ceaușescu would be proud.
Well said
Everything about this government is about the drip, drip, drip introduction of ID cards and control; the EU has taught them well. We’re being softened up on the overall principle of carrying ID card and all those “heavy hearts” nestled comfortably on the Green and Red benches will nod it through; it’s writ LARGE. Why fill your wallet with all those different IDs when one “convenient” card can do it all, eh? You can never stop fraud and ID cards will be no different and our freedoms will have been lost for nothing. I suppose we could all be microchipped at birth…………..think I’m joking?
And the establishment certainly doesn’t appear to want to stop crime.
Yes! I thought those “heavy hearts” could have come straight out of a Dickens’ novel.
If I recall correctly, there was some talk about a voting card with photo, but that fizzled out.
That aside, as far back as I can remember voter ID used to be the electoral card you received through the post, but for some reason this is no longer required. Bring this requirement back. This would alleviate the need for an ID card, which I am sure the Johnson regime would like to include the jab passport. However there are problems with that, as it would create an a partite voting system that discriminates against those who are exempt. It also doesn’t answer the multiple address problem, though perhaps introducing a ‘main address’ system would help, nor will it address the cohesion problem. However, that problem is the direct result of politicians wanting to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity” along with all the avid ‘diversity’ supporters.
Postal voting should be returned back to the original system, there was very little postal fraud then.
Ultimately at the end of the day, politicians are going to have to recognize we are not all equal (jobs and associated pay being 1 example) but fairness to everyone is achievable. One country, one law and the same rules for all. Or whether they continue pampering to noisy minority factions and carry on creating rods for their own backs.
Sorry, but the electoral card you get through the post at elections is NOT required when you go to vote, and wasn’t in all the years I worked as a teller at polling stations.
September 9, 2021
Agree entirely.
I was just reading about that particular meeting. The guy came away feeling that they wanted to rub our noses in diversity. I hadn’t known before who actually attended. They gave away something that was not theirs to give. And we are still seeing the results.
It always reminded me of a deceased local councillor I knew who told me he had been at a meeting the previous night to decide what would happen to the rest ( the fields) of ( this town).
Why would the “government” want to honour this particular manifesto pledge when it blatantly ignores others? Manifesto pledge indeed! Good grief.
The pledge not to raise taxes? Get us free of the EU? Take back control of our borders🤣?
We know this “govt” lies with every word it utters. No jab passports etc etc etc etc. No credibility more like!
This is just a new way of getting ID cards imposed I would imagine. Or is it to use technology for voting? Something truly horrible no doubt.
Just stop postal voting and any block voting that might exist.
Protecting and expanding the power of the Tory party is now Johnson’s only priority. It is testament to the decency of Mr Redwood and his moral and democratic values that he sees this even though on some issues he does fall into line out of party loyalty
Come on John, resign your seat and let’s have your warts and all autobiography ala Alan Clark!!
Mass postal voting is obviously open to fraud. It should be restricted to those who cannot attend a Polling Station for reasons of age; disability or absence/distance. It is also about time that Constituency sizes were equalized, with a variation of no more than +/- 3%.
What I am more concerned about is the blatant FRAUD of voting for a Conservative Government and then having a Socialist-Green one imposed on me.
I can’t see why such horrific and horrendous FRAUD should not be prosecuted.
Well…except I suppose, that our law courts aren’t up to much.
+++ to your last paragraph.
The Labour party hypocritically rejects suggestions of voter ID for national and local elections but demands ID for voting at its meetings and conferences.
Oh ho!
WEF has an article stating that a Democrat candidate failed to win The US election because poorer voters could not afford time off work, or find the fares to get to the polling station. This apparently led to what was regarded as a disaster by the Left.
The answer of course is digital voting.
Soooo incredibly secure of course! So reliable.
Is that the way ODL’s …um….mind is being led?
I vote digitally for many things. As a shareholder, I’ve voted digitally at company AGMs. As a member of various organisations, I vote digitally at AGMs, for directors and members of various other bodies in those organisations. I keep the register of electors entries up to date digitally.
You say there have been “cases”. You don’t say how many. It’s 2, maybe 3. Funny how you oppose vaccine passports but demand ID for voting. Straight out of the Republican playbook, you are trying to suppress poor and black people’s votes. Shameful
Racial bullshit.
@GM Exactly how does requiring someone to present a photo ID suppress poor and black people’s votes?
In 2019, 595 cases of alleged electoral fraud were investigated by the police. Of these, four led to a conviction and two individuals were given a police caution. (source: Electoral Commission).
Yet, in the 2019 general election, of the 32 million votes cast, only 9.4 million votes (just 29.2% of the total) determined the result. Yes, less than a third of the votes cast actually counted for something, the other two-thirds plus were a waste of time.
If this government were serious about democracy in the UK, it would deal with the fact that most of us have no say in UK democracy because of the electoral system. The fact that it wishes to defend and extend a system which renders most of us irrelevant says a lot about what it really thinks about us.
What are the objections to ID cards? You have a NI number which is unique. Stick that on a card with your photo – what’s the issue?
Agree Mike. It’s no different to a passport or driving licence. Nobody minds producing those when required.
They won’t be free. Eighty pounds was the suggested price when Blair put them forward. I suspect that figure would rise now. Another nice little earner for the gangster state plus, all that extra lovely data.
I object to the current system where they send you a polling card with a unique number on it. When you go to the polling station they give you a ballot paper with that number on it. If they wanted to they could find out how you voted.
Ballot papers are numbered and retained for some years for a good reason: it is necessary proof if a serious case of fraud is reported. It would require an immense amount of work for some malign entity to try and identify how Mr M Wilson voted.
Mr. Redwood- why the change to the powers of the Electoral Commission?
It’s nice when some things are independent of government.
Passports need to be cheaper, and issued more quickly, as waiting weeks for a new passport is becoming a very big deal for everyone.
My reservation would be that we have the most controlling Government ever to visit this country, for them to issue State ID’s has undertones of the worst of the worst. There of course will be mission creep by the authorities, with more State funding for control and manipulation of the People.
What ever the well meaning start out position is this Government has a record of distorting it for control – in fear of its people. It no longer serves but dictates
Are all these refugees going to end up eventually with a vote?
Will we be following Denmarks lead that all of the immigrants will have to work for 36 hours a weeks to pay towards their keep?
Answers on a postage stamp!
Well I suppose we should be pleased that Johnson’s Government intend to honour one of it’s manifesto commitments but we won’t hold our breath. As for “ Controlling postal vote abuse is more difficult,” the answer is simple to all but this incompetent Government. Ban all postal voting except for the elderly and infirm who are unable to get to the polling booth. If people can’t be bothered to get off their a—-s and get themselves down to the voting station then they lose their right to vote.
Gosh! Do the proposed electoral reforms mean that Mr Putin can no longer vote in British elections?
Yes,
A lot more needs to be done to stop the fraud around postal vote. They need to be reviewed upon receipt, and as many checked as possible for anything illegal.
I would end postal voting except for medical reasons or for those out of the country on Election Day. Frankly, everyone should be prepared to make the effort to vote in person and the polling station is the place least likely to facilitate the influence of others.
”honour its Manifesto promise”
I can’t believe you used that term in your first sentence
I support the use of a photo ID for voting and believe postal voting should be stopped.
Good morning.
Not difficult at all, Sir John. Just limit it to those who are either disabled and a member of the armed services serving abroad. One could extend it to those who have booked, or are working abroad but this has to be strictly controlled.
For democracy to work it is necessary for there to be losers’ consent.
This requires losers to know that they have lost a fair contest and hence why it is absolutely imperative that not only electoral fraud should not exist but that it should be shown to not exist.
That is why any possible fraudulent votes, even those which may be thought to be infrequent, must be eliminated.
Does it really matter who wins a election.
The Taliban are condemned for their lack of women’s rights but in the UK it continues to be perfectly feasible, and indeed very common, for husbands to vote on women’s behalf through postal voting.
It’s basically a form of voter suppression. Why would this Brexitist government want to suppress the vote?
Because people see the huge economic decline, the collapse in trade, the masses of bureaucracy, the loss of freedoms, the effluent filled rivers, the burning pig carcasses, the shortages and consequent price rises, and returned roaming charges Brexit has brought and nobody with a brain cell would vote for the Brexitists again.
I say we remove them anyway.