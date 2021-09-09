The vote on a tax rise

I voted against for a variety of reasons which I will set out in future blogs. It has been a busy few days trying to expose the spending issues over the NHS, the underlying problems with social care and the true state of the national finances. The media once again did not want to talk about the actual numbers. I was the only MP to start by reminding people how large the current NHS budget is and how big recent increases have been relative to the proposed tax rise.
Again and again I have been astonished at what an easy ride the Government gets from the media . They never make the crucial connection between Growth and the ability to borrow and for this reason lack a whole dimension on the Governments attitude to immigration .
They show no grasp of the economic levers the Government may pull and why they may pull them . For example it is crystal clear that the Construction boom is engineered for Growth , not ” Homes for poor young people about whom we never cared before”. No-one even sees the question which, once you ask it , has an easy answer. This is what you get when you have a media swamped by an organisation that can be threatened by Politicians . A cosy stitch up.
Well done to John Redwood on opposing this vicious cynical cash grab. Are you waiting for your transformed Health Service ….. ha ha ha …and to think they had all that spare cash from “Leaving the EU ” as well. What a joke and there are people who believe this rubbish still out there voting
So, Newmania, only you are in on the secret of the “whole dimension” “easy answer” to a “transformed Health Service” using “spare cash” from the side of a bus, resulting from “crystal clear” “pulled levers” by a new “attitude to immigration” which no one else can “grasp”. Or something. When you can come back with a rational coherent comment which develops an argument from known facts, please do so.
Allister Heath today:- Real Tories will never forgive Boris for turning his party into Blue Labour
The Conservatives have trashed their intellectual traditions for the sake of short-term political gain.
Plus any tiny political gain will be very short term indeed. The NHS problems are not lack of money but gross incompetence. This combined with net zero will really trash the recovery.
Meanwhile the NHS is hiring an army of 42 new executives (no medical bureaucrats) on salaries of up to £270,000 each as Boris Johnson faces mounting anger over his tax grab to fund healthcare. It will raise less tax not more in the end destroying any slight residual reputation for Tory economic competence – just as Major did with his ERM fiasco.
Well said
The Conservatives went Blue Labour under Cameron in many respects especially socially/culturally and on immigration(heir to Blair) It continued with May and now the blue rosette is becoming ever more tinged with red.
I don’t believe these characters have acted independently of one another, it is the trajectory of the whole party and Johnson is just the next in line to take it one step further.
Living in the past, real Tories have been a minority since at least Blair’s days and if there are any in Government they prefer their own careers over honesty.
Short term political gain is tosh, Labour has nowhere to go except left which will never win elections and no chance of a right wing strong man or woman emerging so where are the voters going to go?
Where they are now
The CCG’s are being disbanded to coincide with the new integrated care system (ICS).
@Lifelogic +1 the problem, no one is listening, it was only ever about the very expensive ‘grandstanding gesture’ . Tomorrow it will be forgotten, as taxpayer money doesn’t count, its not part of the economy and has no one responsible or accountable for it. They can always steal more of it next week to top up the system.
Indeed a good article. He’s probably right that Labour will promise to reduce the £86,000 cap to zero and the care homes will all be nationalised (at least de facto like the rail industry).
It is certain that: we will hear very quickly from the doctors unions and ‘independent’ think tanks that the money isn’t nearly enough; the money will make no appreciable difference at all; the money will mostly disappear in pay increases and creating new positions, many of them for useless activities like promoting ‘diversity’; the tax hikes will do real damage, perhaps more than anything because of the signalling effect.
The Conservatives have trashed their intellectual traditions
The Conservative Party is in the happy position of having many contradictory intellectual traditions which has (prior to Brexit) often made it capable of rich and complex debate.
The NHS is the new national religion. It is used as a shield by socialists “If you don’t support this or that policy you are not Saving the NHS.” It ensures that the Labour establishment stays in power even when the Labour Party loses all the votes.
Alas taxes upon taxes from now on. How else did anyone expect the last two years of lockdown was going to be paid for ?
You believed in Sunak’s Magic Money Tree ???
It is the “lockdown tax”. Boris Johnson must pay for the damage caused by his untargeted national lockdowns somehow.
Well done, but so few MPs did so. They prefered to commit this manifesto (essentially blatant fraud) against the electorate. The resistance was tiny and rather pathetic.
It seems the appalling, woke, social worker and diversity obsessed Cressida Dick is to get two more years to continue to abjectly fail London’s population. Why? Just how incompetent does one have to be?
There are many well known reasons why she should have been sacked. It is incredible that she is given another contract.
As incompetent as her boss, the current mayor !
“They” like incompetent, especially when the agenda is to destabilise in order to rebuild (!).
Cloward-Piven.
Also it humiliates a population to be ruled by the less than fitted.
As I have always said…it is why JR hasn’t been PM for decades.
A happy, ordered, prosperous land?
LL,
Yes well done. Many MPs can be bribed or frightened into agreeing to measures they don’t really believe in. Other MPs may not have any fixed principles and will do what suits them at the time.
The media can say what it wants and voters can be angry, but what can they do now?
We don’t have revolutions so we are stuck with this until there is an election. Boris will have moved on by then.
September 9, 2021
Good Morning, Sir John,
Thank you very much for your efforts.
I urge anyone who is in despair to sign this petition:
Repeal the Coronavirus Act.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/592632
Done.
Turned into something more than flattening the sombrero, eh ?
+1
Well done Mr Redwood. At least on this issue you had the courage to confront the tosh about the gilded NHS.
I know something. If the public had to pay in cash/pcm (say £100 per month) to finance the bottomless pit that is the NHS they’d never voter Tory and Labour again
Johnson’s a charlatan and so is most of his party MPs except the few honourable members who refuse to be cowed by those who will never be happy until the NHS is consuming all our wealth and controlling our lives using access to its services as a weapon to impose compliance across all areas of society
Can you sense it? It’s that sense you get when you see liberty under attack by an authoritarian State that is now out of control and sees no limits to its reach
Reply The NHS is much more than £100 a month. All income tax is less than its budget.
Reply to reply.
I estimate that I’m paying more like £600 a month to the NHS. In many ways my £300 pa pet insurance is better. The meds I have been prescribed I’ve ended up paying more than market value in prescription charges.
My friend who is a Sister at the local hospital says “Don’t get ill, don’t get injured. We can’t cope. This problem started before the Covid crisis. No extra resources were brought in to cope with the massive increase in housing in the area.”
We desperately need the cost of both the NHS and Social Care to be separated out and paid for by two, hypothecated, easily identifiable, separate taxes.
Only in that way will voters come to realise how much the NHS in particular is costing them and maybe, just maybe, they will start to question the budget and insist on greater efficiency. It will also bring an end to the religious-like cult that the NHS has become.
Pouring money into an unreformed NHS will achieve nothing…nothing 000000000000.
The funding method of NHS has not been adopted by any other comparable country and our health outcomes are worse…than even the old Eastern European commie countries who spent a lot less.
The NHS has made very few advances in the last 50 years …they just move goalposts.
I would imagine that our “government” is being directed to destroy ( they are at least very good at destruction) the NHS and plough a lot of dosh into Precision Medicine which allegedly is accurate, speedy and CHEAPER. Gene therapy …quelle coincidence!
Scientism red in tooth and claw?
Reply to reply – – The NHS – – All income tax is less than its budget.
And thousands from anywhere on the planet arriving AND USING it – for NO contribution whatsoever. The Time and Cash for treating THOSE is WAY above the cost for us ( you know – the people who’ve paid for it for 50 years ). WE – the English – are being thrown on the compost heap – thank Bojo for us.
So there we are. Just another tax and spend government with no ambition, or, purpose other than to stay in office. Very disappointing.
Cynic, Vote Boris – get BINO and more wheezes and more taxes. We were meant to Leave the EU, not copy its top-down ethos. I used to regard the government as frequently wrong or misguided but, essentially, well intentioned. Now I view government as simply a burden to bear. And ignore if possible.
Cynic – stop praising them.
We’re living the “Socialist Dream”. Send the bill, then tell us what crumbs we’ll get for our money as costs rise to meet the income. Who can live a life like this? It’s a depressing and dire existence.
Express today. Only 100 councils have come forward to offer housing to Afghan refugees so far. Perhaps the others are inundated with asylum seekers from France? Bookings for weddings at 4 star hotels are being cancelled with no notice given. Estimated cost £2.5b. Why did Boris invite so many here without the means to house these people? Your government has lost the plot John. Whenever members of the cabinet are interviewed they look and sound like students without a clue.
September 9, 2021
The more people start to feel it the better.
It’s the only way to cause the scales to fall from their eyes about Cheeky Chappy Boris.
Fedup, Good points, thank you.
Si John
Throwing money at the NHS is a solution and does not address the problem.
For decades now this country has allowed the youngsters to run it and as countless companies stand testament to the fact that youth and new ways are not always the way to continual improvement and prosperity as time and time again it is the older, street and market wise members of the board that steady and steer the company through stormy waters.
There is no substitute for experience and knowledge learnt through education from the real life university.
It is the old story about the old and young ball and the farmers gate.
Business and commerce is littered with once famous companies all but destroyed when passed down to the founders children. Running this country I respectively suggest is no different in many ways. It needs to be placed back into the hands of politicians who have all the skills, knowledge and ability finely honed in the schools and universities of hard knocks. This applies to all our so called political classes.⁷
September 9, 2021
Good points raised Turbo. There is a lot of talent on the back benches going to waste. Our host being a good example.
September 9, 2021
Well done for exposing this situation. There is no way that this behomoth should be sucking in more cash reagrdless of any output change. One day perhaps people will wake up and realise how much better off they will be when the NHS is shuttered and turned private apart from dire emergency services. Until then we get closer and closer to Soviet Union type provision.
Thank you for doing the decent thing in yesterday’s vote, Sir John.
Unless there is a forthcoming miracle, the Conservative Party has now lost my vote.
Better late than never I suppose, it’s just a shame so many carried on for so long supporting a Labour/Conservative coalition party.
This is the problem though, you can hardly vote Labour because the Conservative Party are too left wing . Who do I vote for , I am a fiscal Conservative, Internationalist, Moderately liberal pro business advocate of a small smart State.
I get a choice between dim mendacious Brexit anti business incompetent big government or or equally
dim Labour big government .
You have been triangulated in Blairite terms , they don` care what you think
+1. Same. There is no Conservative party to vote for. The only miracle that could happen is for a genuine Conservative party to come forward and oust the current bunch of fake Conservatives.
Thank you for voting against
Agreed. Well done, Sir John. A man of principle.
Short of money?
Cancel HS2.
Introduce a dividend withholding tax on foreign payments.
Introduce an interest withholding tax on foreign payments.
Introduce an income withholding tax on foreign rental payments.
All without breaking any election guarantees.
The mask has fallen from the fake Tories, revealing them as a tax, borrow, spend and waste socialist party. How can anyone trust anything they say any more?
Thank you for sticking to your principles Sir John. If only we had a Tory MP where we are, not the blue rosette fake we have.
I remember how you tried to suppress non-Tory voted through the poll tax. Didnt end well. Nor will this blatant gerrymandering
The poll tax was a reasonable reform of the local taxation, some Labour councils are now struggling to cope with the problem of multiple occupancy homes , when their demand comes from people and their revenue is set on property, and now wistfully look back to the Poll tax.
By saying the new funding for the NHS is only temporary until the backlog is cleared and then it will go to Social Care is laughable. Are they really going to “cut” NHS funding by diverting the money elsewhere ? No. They wouldn’t dare. They’ll have to find some other way to fund Social Care.
Maybe the Covid inquiry will criticise the gross inefficiency of the NHS in many areas because we certainly can’t rely on Parliament to do it.
Has the NHS backlog ever been cleared? Chicken and egg…………it PAYS them to keep the backlog going.
All Johnson has done is shovelled £billions more into an inefficient, appallingly-managed, over-bureaucratised NHS in a desperate attempt to get the 13 million waiting list down he and his Government created down to “a respectable level” before the next General Election. None of this money will go to Social Care.
A vast majority of the cowardly, pretendy-Conservatives in Parliament just nodded it through and destroyed any claim they may once have been able to make that the Conservative Party supports low taxes and responsible Government spending. They’ve wrecked the Party’s brand just as surely as Major did over the ERM debacle.
But that could have been foreseen when they foolishly gave Johnson the ability to govern as a dictator.
@Donna – even weirder Social Care is primarily in private hands under the ownership of private companies. Even if taxpayer money finishes up there the Government has no say in who gets it – the bosses pay before patients comes to mind.
Sorting out the NHS needs someone with sharp business sense, who can see where the money is mis-spent, recognise the time-wasters and hangers-on and bring in initiatives for improvement. Unfortunately this is well beyond the wit of the PPE types we have in office.
The first his “Cabinet” learned about the new NHS/Care policy was yesterday. Dictatorship is indeed the word.
The elective dictatorship continues and things will only get worse until the tyrants in charge are removed from office.
Good for you, Sir John. But the big picture here is the total tax-take in the UK. The government has a nasty habit of thinking that any problem requires five billion here or ten billion there. Like Blair, Johnson sees vast expenditure – ‘Putting’ the money in!’ – as a virtue. A political reckoning is needed – and it must be the ousting of the PM by his own MPs.
Thank heavens for TalkRADIO and GB News, two platforms for some some honest and open debate. Not as widely listened to as the BBC was, but growing!
I get the feeling this could be Johnson’s ERM moment. People like us would vote Reform Party or whatever, because an unknown outcome couldn’t be worse than this shower of overgrown teenagers.
Thank you for voting against this ill-conceived measure and the new taxes it will impose. It is evident that this PM is totally and utterly out of control. His words are meaningless as, evidently, is the Conservative party manifesto. The BBC news reported him to have said at the meeting of the 1922 Committee that the Conservatives were the pro business, low tax party. What a sick joke. The Conservative party is no longer this. It is simply the vehicle captured by Johnson for personal self-aggrandisement and projection of his personal prejudices on national life.
Armies of bureaucrats at 200k. The first headline I saw this morning. So some of the money instantly squandered. And so it goes on.
Sad to see that so many Tory MPs just held their nose and voted in favour. That stinks.
It was misleading for the PM to say in his statement “Too often people were in hospital beds because they or their relatives were worried about the cost of care in a residential home.
And that same fear kept many others at home without any care at all.”
According to the Government’s own statistical service- The main reason for NHS delays in February 2020 was “Patients Awaiting further Non-Acute NHS Care”. The main reason for Social Care delays in February 2020 was “Patients Awaiting Care Package in their Own Home”.
But not one MP challenged him about that part of his statement.
Interesting that today we hear of the intention to turn boats around. It won’t happen and is just spin to distract the dissatisfied over the latest manifesto breaking imposition.
Your party has earned even more of my contempt.
Telegraph exposes the plan to hire 42 Executives on £200k at the NHS- to do more tinkering?
Maybe just another level of managing -err what?
Tax being stolen to pour into Black Holes that have no responsibility to the payee. Along with a Government that hasn’t the slightest idea about fiscal control and accountability.
A Conservative Government out to trash bigtime the UK economy. You have to then question the actual meaning and aim of this philosophy.
A very good article titled ‘How the NHS went off its trolley’ on the TCW website today. Well worth a read.
Sir John – Thankyou. It must be hard being a lonely Conservative in a Socialist Parliment
The Conservative manifesto well and truly trashed.
We never left the EU Control
The pension guarantee thrown in the bin
No tax rises gone
No NHI rises gone
So on and so on
Surely if the Government has reneged on the purposes for which it was voted and if they had any conscience they should return to the Ballot box to have this new manifesto approved. It would appear that the individual MP’s lied just to get voted in and are now going against their constituents. They need to stand aside.
Of course this wont happen we are ruled by one mans ego. A man that only those in his party voted for. This is surely a reflection of the corruption in the HoC and our Democracy – all shattered and ditched to appease a left wing dictator.
At times it may seem I am against the main event. I am not, in so far that if the rest of the house was in order and properly accountable and where taxpayer money was concerned under direct democratic control it could be possible to go along with the ideas.
However, this Government doesn’t have control of our money it throws it at any one that takes their fancy no matter how scatterbrained and irresponsible the cause. As long as it tunes into MsM manipulation and creates a ‘virtue signal’ it a go.
From the Daily Telegraph –
“The NHS is hiring an army of 42 new executives on salaries of up to £270,000 each as Boris Johnson faces mounting anger over his tax rise to fund healthcare.
More than £9 million will be spent employing dozens of chief executives of new integrated care boards, each of whom will earn more than the Prime Minister.”
It would appear the Government 10% rise in NHI take is not going to clear the back log. Its found a new Black Hole
All this money for the NHS but no talk of the deficit for 21/22. It could perhaps be £10B
I was very glad, though not surprised, to see your name among the ‘Noes’. But why did only five Conservatives have the courage of what should have been their convictions? More abstained, but that was just a cop-out.
Well done John, we expect nothing less from you, an honourable politician of integrity and conviction, a dying breed indeed. Your constituents are lucky to have you. Sadly one of only a handful of true Tory MPs. What a pity all those other so called Tory MPs who were supposedly against this tax rise decided in the end to roll over and vote with the Government or abstain putting party as always before their constituents. No doubt they will regret their betrayal come the next election.
Thank you for your efforts.
There was the case of one law in one law out, as they have got to record levels of taxation, time for one new spending policy made another one removed. If they can’t fund their policies with record taxation and borrowing then there is a serious problem.
Thank you for voting in line with your covictions.
My gripe with this NI tax hike is that it could have been more equiable had it been placed on income tax. Second there is no indication of how it will solve NHS waiting lists in three years, can Social Care wait that long. Third there is no plan to reform NHS administration and consequent gross overspend. Once more diversity managers on a make work spree were announced I realised it was a dead duck.
Other MPs have come out and said what I posted here yesterday : The fudge around the huge rise in NI may well mean that all of it goes into the bottomless pit that is the NHS. The way the matter has been set up, the government in two-three years time is going to have to announce that it is cutting the NHS budget and diverting the money to Social care. In the run up to an election that will give Labour an open goal to kick at.
Will it happen ? I doubt it. We will have seen the bloated and inefficient NHS given a massive budget increase with no accountability and Social care will not get the money it needs.
Well done, and thank you.
Thank you, Sir John. Good to see there are still some MPs that ask the right questions.
It hasn’t taken long for the truth to emerge as to where some of that ‘social care’ money is going: 42 new NHS executives on salaries of up to £270,000 each, according to the Telegraph this morning. But what a pity the Telegraph didn’t manage to discover that recruitment plan a day or two earlier. It might have influenced the vote.
We were shocked by the NHS and social funding figures you revealed. Contrary to what Steve Baker said, it’s time for the NHS budget and associated taxes to be ringfenced so that ever individual knows what they are paying for the NHS.
Time also for the NHS to be subject to ‘jabs or jobs’ – that will cut the service in half and there will be many healthcare workers available to the private sector as a result.
If you can’t stop ‘em, push ‘em to the end result of their madness.
Thank you for voting against this pointless and damaging tax increase.
The benefit for the care industry will be minimal and there will be absolutely no difference to the hopeless state of the NHS.
As the title of your book says ‘we don’t believe you’, which was proven accurate yesterday with the breaking of your manifesto guarantee
Could SirJ and his party please highlight which other guarantees are in fact optional and can be reneged upon
With the whole world now able to turn up illegally, get housed, cash, NHS, etc etc. not work, use everything WE have had to pay for, not contribute, get translators etc. This is telling US – – The govt has NO concern for US. Just TAX us to pay for anyone who arrives. THERE IS NO END TO THE MIGRANTS – THEY WILL KEEP COMING – AND THERE IS NO INTENTION TO STOP THEM.
I see the figures for Afghans is going up and up. One is up from 3k to 1ok. Just for one area. I have NO doubt that the 20k, original figure will be very soon heading towards a 7 figure sum. The 2ok over the next 4 yrs, is ALREADY ON TOP, of the ones already here. Others are determined to get here – or die. No doubt MANY non-Afghans will pretend to be Afghans, just to get here and start collecting their benefits, in their housing, see their NHS etc etc. This island and theTRUE English people who live here is being blatantly destroyed
Good morning.
Along with many others above I also would like to thank our kind host on his stance.
The NHS has been weaponised by Labour preventing much need reforms. The NHS is a large state bureaucracy with powerful unions attached. Those unions pay into the Labour Party so the relationship is one that is clearly mutually beneficial to the detriment of patient care.
Thank you for voting against this travesty.
It does not even succeed in its core aim, which was to put a lid on social care costs for individuals. The £86k cap only applies to the care, not the board and lodgings. So you can still end up paying more than £86k !
When people realise how they’ve been conned they will be so angry they’ll vote Labour to get Andy Burnham’s much better idea of 10% tax on estates.
From Conservative Woman – https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/how-the-nhs-went-off-its-trolley/
There were 460,000 available beds in the NHS in 1948. Shockingly, barely credibly, today there are only 129,000.
The number of senior managers has increased from about 500 in the 1970s to 43,000 today.
Between 2003 and 2013 the number of hospital beds in England fell by 30 per cent from 3.7 per thousand of population to 2.6. In comparison, France has 6 beds per thousand of population and Germany has 8.
‘A part-time Assistant Director of Equality and Diversity at the Central Manchester University Hospitals. Salary £46,625-£57,640′.
Our PM believes the problem is just MONEY