Growth slows badly

The Treasury needs to concentrate on the recovery. Its wish to raise taxes and cut spending is damaging confidence and helping slow down what was a strong recovery.
There is now an urgent need to rescue the recovery. This needs a complete change of attitude and approach, and a new forecasting model to stop the crazily pessimistic forecasts of the OBR.
The Treasury should
1.Set out a new framework for policy based on the current 2% inflation target and debt interest as a percentage of revenue target, dropping the EU state debt targets. The government should add a growth target.
2. Cancel the National Insurance tax hike. We need more jobs not a further tax on jobs.
3. Cut Stamp duty on homes again to add stimulus to a slowing homes market.
4. Stop the further attack on self employment through IR 35
5. Buy more UK goods and services into the public sector instead of so many imports by tweaking procurement rules
6. Commission substantial extra electricity capacity to cut out imports and allow extra power for the electric revolution
7. Speed haulage drivers tests and training
8. Use farming subsidies and rules to promote more food growing – too much is being directed to wilding
9 Do more to make it easy for people to work for themselves, to set up and expand small businesses.
10 State sector to make contract opportunities available to smaller companies.
September 11, 2021
But Sir Redwood that is exactly the opposite of what ‘build back better’ and ‘global Britain’ slogans are all about. The World Economic Forum will confirm this.
September 11, 2021
Spot on.
September 11, 2021
Certainly government policies of – very high and increasing taxes, large borrowing and printing of money, endless waste (combined with vast over regulation of almost everything), very poor virtual state monopoly healthcare & education services, the idiotic war on CO2 plant food, the expensive & unreliable energy agenda and rather poor other public services – is surely designed to kill growth of productive industry and real jobs while increasing largely parasitic ones hugely. Rendering the county less competitive and less able to defend itself too.
Peter Hitchens largely had it (and the Tories) right on Any Questions just now the one voice or reason on it – but he is totally deluded in his belief in the efficiency of freight and other trains (especially nationalised and heavily subsidised ones). Mist have read too much John Betjeman or similar. Just look at the economic and practicality mate. How many factories and shops actually have any railway to them?
September 11, 2021
The Russians,Chinese and Germans are working together to create a rail freight network that spans Eurasia east to west and north to south.AI,electronic waybills,blockchain,”contrainers” and other innovations,together with network extensiomns are rapidly coming together to make this possible – and a superior alternative to air(cheaper) and sea(faster).
It will leave the UK out in the cold and damage certain traditional activities of the City.
September 11, 2021
Over longer distances it can sometimes make some sense but rarely does it in the rather small UK.
September 11, 2021
11.) Make coughing and sneezing without some attempt to cover one’s mouth and nose in enclosed public spaces an offence, like spitting.
The ill-mannered, the reckless, and the disgusting are killing pubs, restaurants, and clubs wholesale.
Yes, some people like to flaunt the fact that they personally care nothing for health precautions.
The result is that millions of more normal, sociable, and sensible people simply avoid any venue where they will be exposed to them – which sadly is almost everywhere, it seems.
September 11, 2021
MiC
The central subject of this article is about how to generate and sustain economic growth in the UK
Your input is about coughing and sneezing.
How is that relevant?
September 11, 2021
Good morning.
The government has chosen its path – High tax. High spend. It is interventionist and reflects and increasing ‘s State megalomania which is the hallmark of Socialist Dogma. It’s the 70’s all over again. Only this time, the black outs will not be because the unions are striking, but because successive governments have failed us.
September 11, 2021
It’s even worse than what your describe. I believe they are building a monitoring State to force compliance across all areas of life. Tory MPs sit in silence while this is happening. I believe the Tory party and Labour party have become sinister political vehicles of harm
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Mark B
Sadly you are correct. All rather embarrassing in all these decades the majority of politicians have learnt nothing.
September 11, 2021
Indeed the “no wind” blackouts also helped by the insane net zero, renewables agenda and the £trillions needed for that lunacy.
This reduction in growth even before the latest huge tax hikes and most of the Covid Loan repayments. They should also restore the CT/NI increases, cancel net zero, cancel HS2, cancel worthless degree and Sunak’s 90 % cut in entrepreneur’s tax relief and un-freeze all the allowances.
Even someone on an average wage with employers NI included now have marginal tax rates now of over 50% if they have a student loan to repay can be nearly 60% these tax rates are absurd. Even when they get what little is left they have to pay council tax, 20% VAT and get to work so road and fuel taxes. This is almost enslavement. Where is the incentive to ever work for most people?
All this taxation for what? A very poor healthcare system based on outcomes, poor roads, motorist mugging, a poor education system, not very good defence, police who have given up (even retaining the dire Cressida Dick) a energy system actually being designed to fail…
September 11, 2021
All these high taxes will mean less tax not more in the end as so little incentive to work for most low earners or to invest in the UK. The loop tax as I call it. If I pay someone £100 to do a job what will they get after VAT, NIx2, income tax, student loan, council tax , fuel tax to get to work and pension conts. perhaps too – this can now be as 30p or so. A huge incentive to do it yourself if you can and save that 70p. Or to leave the country.
September 11, 2021
Or work on the black market.
September 11, 2021
Plus local authorities will need extra cash to pay the increased 2.5% NI bills for their staff wages and pensions and the social care workers. Experts think council tax will need to rise by an average of at least 5 or 6 per cent next year to help meet the shortfall.
September 11, 2021
Doesn’t it rise 5% a year anyway? I’ve not noticed any improvements though. Quite the reverse, in fact.
September 11, 2021
Mark B, The government also relies on behavioural propaganda, and censorship. Witness the revelation in today’s DT that 26 out of the 27 signatories to the Lancet letter (which closed down the debate on the origins of covid19) were connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The BBC, Fakebook, Twitter, etc, all jumped on the bandwagon of demonising (rather than just reporting) supposed “conspiracy theorists” – who actually turned out to be right. That bandwagon of politicising controversy (“unscientific”, “you’re flat-earthers, nah, nah”, etc) played into the hands of the government’s behavioural propaganda merchants with their aim to instil fear – and hence obedience.
Johnson has to go.
September 11, 2021
The evidence we have now suggests overwhelmingly it was (almost certainly) a lab leak after gain of function experiments.
September 11, 2021
I read the item, interesting investigative journalism. If The Lancet does its self retract the misleading letter they themselves will be devoid of credibility. Surprising how many supporters and financiers of the Wuhan Lab have roots in the UK. Even sage members are involved in the cover up.
Johnsons Government are trying the same tactics on the people of the UK
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Stop focusing on the needs of London and the City at the expense of the rest of the country
Stop unfettered import of immigrants for low value jobs and dilution of key services and infrastructure.
Stop building dormitories.
Start developing more industrial, STEM & commercial areas offering lower cost access.
Reverse the dependence on EU neighbours for energy and food.
Invest in national, diverse energy generation.
Reverse the degree of EU and foreign ownership in key services and industries.
Invest in education resources for life.
September 11, 2021
dixie
+1 to do that requires change in the thinking process.
September 11, 2021
And of those doing the thinking – nobody Nuts.
September 11, 2021
I believe in exploring ideas and some of the great scientists were nobody nuts
, however ideas should be tested thoroughly before being implemented.
September 11, 2021
+1 Dixie, i have started by not buying anything EU or China if I really and cannot find an alternative.. Come on everybody lets all attempt to destroy globalism, keep Britain FIRST
September 11, 2021
Honestly, after what they have done how can they really expect to “recover”….whatever that may be. Has any government ever actually “recovered? We never did from 2008..and certainly not from two WWs.
How can a country recover when its government has flattened it with a wrecking ball?
Moreover, unless I am totally mistaken wasn’t our “government” following global (WHO etc) orders over the plague response and since then followed the IMF’s instructions to spend and then tax?
Why on earth would spend and then tax be the advice?
Both measures specifically designed to impoverish?
We did not vote Tory for this and Johnson knows it.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
We voted Tory and got Labour/Green
September 11, 2021
Indeed and the voters were clearly right and Labour/Green policies wrong. They will never work & will wreak huge economic and other harm.
September 11, 2021
Very accurate
September 11, 2021
EverH – – Both measures specifically designed to impoverish? – – Do you ever see the lower classes happy – not now. Ever see the middle class the same? not now. – Ever see the top lot ?? – ??? – – WE ( NOT the wealthy ) are paying for millions of uneducated, unemployable, newly arrived replacements, who, for getting here, will get a MUCH better life than they had back in their country- – for free. They are NOT going to be sent back – EVER.
WE are going to be paying for their lives – the wealthy are NOT. Nor will they live near them – EVER.
September 11, 2021
Fear not, Neil.
The boat crisis is a good thing. Everyone can see it and the likes of Andy hasn’t replaced my subscriptions.
It is a highly visible sign of the Tories failing.
Well. They can stick their party. They can now rely on the blokes in boats and the Islington set they’ve so tried to impress to vote for them in the next election.
September 11, 2021
Yes. I am in total agreement with you.
I thought I said that. 😇
September 11, 2021
11. Raise the pensions Lifetime Allowance. Stop pushing skilled people into early retirement.
September 11, 2021
+1 make state sector pension similar to those in the private sector with a windfall tax or cut to them. Most are not remotely deserved or earned. They are paid for by taxes on the private sector often people with little or no private pensions.
September 11, 2021
They were part of employment contracts.
Yes, I know that you don’t believe in honouring any contract, treaty, agreement or whatever.
The Tories are just the party for you.
September 11, 2021
Are they affordable any more?
Inflation proofed final salary schemes don’t exist in the real world.
Only in the taxpayer funded public sector land.
September 11, 2021
Nothing to stop them being “taxed”. Governments have moved the goal posts all the time on private pensions all the time with the tax cap, contribution limits, the 55% tax, Brown’s theft of dividend taxes… Government Osborne also mugged landlords (and thus tenants) by taxing then on profits they have not even made. The double taxation of interest costs. Once on the landlord and then on the bank for the same interest.
September 11, 2021
Johnson knows exactly what he is doing and he knows (he is not that stupid or naively myopic, i.e. it is intentional) that it is definitely not in the best interests of this country, its economy or its the native population.
September 11, 2021
Indeed; he is truly the enemy within.
September 11, 2021
Aye.
– Destroy the country – continuous mass uncontrolled legal and illegal immigration, destroying farmland for ‘wilding’ or to build houses, HS2, net zero carbon, NHS (lots of money but little or no service) along with the cost and shortfalls of other service provision etc.
– Bankrupt the economy – excessive bureaucracy, red tape, ‘where are all the bodies from this deadly disease’ lockdowns and medical passports, to destroy more and more jobs.
– The populace – excessive personal taxes and no doubt when national bankruptcy is declared, a chunk of the national debt will be added in yet more tax.
But don’t panic. Help is at hand. Out of the destruction will come order with the great reset. Those who cannot pay the taxes, no problem, your assets will be accepted in payment.
They will ‘build back better’ and ‘you will own nothing and be happy’…
I do not believe for one moment the Johnson regime do not know what they are doing.
And if I am wrong then they need to be certified clinically insane.
September 11, 2021
He (perhaps rightly) assumes that if the Tories are slightly less appalling than Labour/SNP/Plaid/Green voters will have no alternative than a Tory vote in the FPTP voting system.
September 11, 2021
J Bush : “Johnson knows exactly what he is doing and he knows (he is not that stupid or naively myopic, i.e. it is intentional) that it is definitely not in the best interests of this country, its economy or its the native population.”
And to think they knew that growth was slowing when they increased the N.I. taxes.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
To think that, in the face of actual human suffering caused by this “government’s” response to the plague the tories would use the population as pawns to secure its position vis à vis Labour might have been unbelievable pre Cameron.
Sadly no fate seems bad enough for us poor saps.
Might as well have sent us to the trenches…or worse.
September 11, 2021
There are too many Conservatives – and you, Sir John, seem to one of them – who want to keep pumping up the ‘housing market’. You all need to remind yourselves of the average age of the first-time buyer; it shames your housing and immigration policies. Please, think again.
September 11, 2021
Indeed. Help to Move (for widows in big houses) Not Help to Buy (which only pumps up prices.)
House price inflation is the only game in town. A way of printing money via the commercial banks and generating tax – zero qualified estate agents working on a percentage regardless of how big this gets, a spiv economy.
PS Liked your comment about your pension being deferred pay. You also forgot to mention to Andy that you (as Commander of a RN ship) put your life on the line and spent time away from family in unpleasant conditions in order to protect the country in which Andy was able to make his wealth.
September 11, 2021
Sea -Warrior
If house prices continue to rise, as they will so long as demand exceeds supply, then the government rakes in more and more cash via taxation.
Thus it is in its interest for house prices to increase.
Stamp duty, Vat on all fees, vat on all improvements, and eventually inheritance tax.
September 11, 2021
Some excellent proposals, however, they are diametrically opposed to current government policy.
September 11, 2021
Good Morning,
May I suggest you look at Reform UK, I think your ideas are, mostly, already up and about! Time for real Conservatives to make a stand and move in time for the next election.
PS According to the man at MI5, a substantial number of terrorist attacks on the UK have been foiled over the last 4 years. This confirms the lie that we need to be fighting in Afghanistan to prevent attrocities at home.
September 11, 2021
The man at MI5 didn’t even mention the fighting in Afghanistan, terrorists from Afghanistan nor the channel boat people……maybe he thinks thats a job for James Bond
September 11, 2021
The Treasury would appear to be another department, no longer fit for purpose…
Or as J Bush says, “ But Sir Redwood that is exactly the opposite of what ‘build back better’ and ‘global Britain’ slogans are all about. The World Economic Forum will confirm this.”
The steam roller that is trying to flatten the economy is stuck in ‘drive’. Your points make perfect sense, JR, but the runaway steam roller is set to achieve the opposite.
We can’t all be conspiracy theorists, can we? But the government certainly seem to be set on a course of destruction while saying they are doing the opposite.
September 11, 2021
The Gov. now has the power to cut or remove VAT. Why hasn’t it done so?
September 11, 2021
Removing VAT should been the first act of this government after brexit
September 11, 2021
As for HGV drivers. There must be thousands of ex military drivers who like me let their HGV lapse. The expense of continued medical, the over regulation, the CPC exams, the over policing, the spy, in the cab, it goes on and on. As you did for retired NHS staff, ask them to return, give them a temporary permit for the licence they held.
September 11, 2021
Yes. I disagree with speeding up the driver training though. It is a skilled job and lethal in the wrong hands.
September 11, 2021
It can’t be that skilled, we let anybody from europe drive a truck and anybody from the rest of the world drive taxi and delivery scooters without incorrect insurance and bogas licences
September 11, 2021
Si to help the UK, the MoD invites foreign consortia to build the 3 support ships.
Never mind, the growth will recover because we’re Importing 2000 extra bodies daily into the country.
September 11, 2021
Also uniforms from China, ration packs from Thialand, boots from Italy and missiles & aircraft from USA…….all products that we used to manufacture in the UK
September 11, 2021
State spending is not economic growth, that’s Keynesian tosh. Political leaders, parasitic bureaucrats and the ‘State hyena’ feeding off the private sector is not economic growth. That’s parasitism, nothing more.
It is the private sector that drives real economic growth. Even the despotic Chinese State recognised this decades ago so why Tory MPs don’t see it I have no idea.
We know what needs to be done (massive State reform, depoliticisation of the public sector, lower taxes on private income and profits, State intervention withdrawal from the private sector) but there’s a problem and that problem, that major barrier to a better world are these things called POLITICAL LEADERS. They’re becoming despotic, evil and psychotic in the manic enthusiasm to assert total control over all areas of economic, social and private life. We’ve been here before, many times over the centuries and decades
Politics is a cancer and this cancer is eating away at our lives, our souls and our minds. It will eventually destroy the beauty and humanity of our world
September 11, 2021
The 80 seat Tory majority was a mandate to take on political correctness and get Brexit done.
Boris saw *Red* Wall and went RED !
Whichever way we vote the country veers Left.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
“The Treasury should …”, but does the Chancellor agree with the current policy, or is he in conflict with the PM and being overridden?
September 11, 2021
He and the whole government are being overridden. Policy is being made by the prime minister’s girlfriend. The prime minister does whatever will keep her sweet, and the country pays the price.
September 11, 2021
Sometimes I wish he had a girlfriend. Unfortunately for now he has a wife.
September 11, 2021
These are sensible proposals. But I do not expect them to be adopted by a government which appears not to understand the measures which will help make a business tick, only those that help stop the clock.
September 11, 2021
Congratulations to Italy which now has a higher percentage of its population fully vaccinated than we do. It follows Malta, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, France and Ireland in surpassing the UK. Finland has a higher % having had their first jab.
The Brexitists told us vaccines proved their project was right – and then swathes of EU countries beat us anyway.
Still the Brexitists do top one COVID table in Europe: the most deaths.
Reply Always run down our country with falsehoods and half truths. The UK is well down the list of deaths per million, where several Balkan countries, Poland, Belgium etc are higher.
September 11, 2021
Reply to reply
Boris blew the vaccine advantage and now he’s blowing the economy.
And Geronimo the Llama has been well and truly memory holed by the BBC. They wouldn’t have done this for a Conservative government.
So did this innocent creature have TB or not ?
He will be avenged !
See the Llamageddon trailer on YouTube
RIP, Geronimo.
Just how does Boris get away with it ? Oh. Forgot. He’s a *cheeky chappy* so everything he does is OK.
September 11, 2021
Also the UK is recording Covid deaths as deaths within 28 days & not deaths caused by Covid. How many die within 28 days of a urinary infection, a cold, flu, athletes foot or a sore throat? Best to look at total overall deaths. After the nasty excess death bulge in March to July 2020 these figures are essentially in the normal range. This despite the many NHS failures in provision of other treatments.
September 11, 2021
And that applied even when death rates were so low that we could have had individual autopsies to establish exact cause of death.
I have now lost six friends during this pandemic, none to covid and only one over 60 years of age. I put their deaths down to NHS neglect. And why shouldn’t I if the vague “28 days…” applies ? I have never known a death rate like it and these were people who were the most unlikely candidates for it.
These are people I recently shared cups of tea/beers with – not some “I know a friend of a friend who died of CV-19” These are people whose funerals I went to and/or sent cards and flowers to their partners.
And let’s do some maths. The average age of a CV-19 fatality is 82. Those must have been very popular 82-year-olds for everyone in the country to have known someone who died of CV-19.
September 11, 2021
Andy
Unfortunately it is the youngsters who are letting us down and failing to turn up for jabs ANDY, you know the ones that you suggest care about others so much, all those over 50 age groups are up in the 90 percent and above.
Highest rates of infection is in the under 25 age group.
September 11, 2021
And leave litter and discarded tents everywhere.
September 11, 2021
Andy said: “The Brexitists told us vaccines proved their project was right – and then swathes of EU countries beat us anyway.”
Remains predicted the UK would fail by not being part of the EU’s centralised vaccine procurement scheme. That prediction proved absurd (like almost all Remain predictions) and false. That’s what Leaves highlighted, it was not about “beating” anybody.
September 11, 2021
It does, if you use excess mortality as a guide for international comparison, rather than the official tally of questionable methodology, Andy.
That gives a figure of over 200,000.
September 11, 2021
Reply I am sorry John .I know you believe in free speech and different points of view but this guy is ageist pugnacious and an agent provocateur.You should not publish this disrespect.
September 11, 2021
Andy, I suggest you read the Politico.eu article :
https://www.politico.eu/article/has-the-eu-really-vaccinated-70-percent-of-adults-against-coronavirus/
Where they write :
“Has the EU really vaccinated 70 percent of adults against coronavirus?
The EU’s official data source for vaccination statistics doesn’t back up the much-hyped target.”
September 11, 2021
11. Review the proposed increases in Corporation Tax
September 11, 2021
Drop CT to 0% where the profits are reinvested. The companies will invest it far, far better than the Gov. who will piss it down the drain in general.
September 11, 2021
All money is spent, its whether we spend our earned money on the things we like or we allow governments to take a precentage of our money and spend it on things they like
September 11, 2021
You might find that they keep on rolling out the QE, but confidence and morale is lost. When people haven’t worked for a year, the last they they need to stimulate them is a slap in the face with more tax. Regardless of the pluses and minuses of the pandemic, this is the moment the worm turns on this rubbish government. Somehow a Reform movement will soon fill the vacuum left by a kneel-a-lot and Nut-nuts’ man.
September 11, 2021
People have yet to see that the *cheeky chappy* is a *sneaky chappy* – once this happens his brand and his party will be trash.
Masks and lockdown this winter ?
Bring it on. The worse this government looks the faster it will fall.
September 11, 2021
Apparently it already slipped below Labour in a YouGov poll. Labour 35%…Tories 33%…lowest since 2019.
Reform Party now on 10%.
I expect it will continue to mop up ex Tories.
No more masks ever. No more imprisonment.
“Irreversible” said Johnson.
That had better not be a lie!
September 11, 2021
QE to infiniteeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee it was always going to be….or at least until we suffer total monetary collapse.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Joe, Yes. And I think this is the point from which we can say ‘Carrie on Boris’ is finished.
September 11, 2021
Nobody who can do anything is listening.
The charade of normality continues while everything is being done to make it possible for the great reset to happen, after people are made poor by ever more excessive taxes.
With apartheid passports we will be entering a time where tyranny rules, even though government and others go through the daily motions to make it seem that nothing is changing.
I read that the IMF has offered to wipe out the debts of people in Scotland who agree to give up all ownership, present and future.
September 11, 2021
11. Drop net zero targets. Climate change forecasts have been consistently wrong for the last thirty years. The public knows that they are wrong now too. Just produced by a self-serving, socialist academic/industry complex that wants to control all aspects of our everyday lives.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Whilst I agree we need positive action with lower taxes and less regulation, to free up those with positive ideas, I am afraid the Government is doing exactly the opposite of what is required to get the people and business up and running again John.
Your sensible comments appear to be falling on deaf ears within your Party.
It now appears to be a race as to which department can spend the most on public services, which now appears to be out of sensible control, and the Treasury seem fixated on which taxes can be raised to try and increase ever more income to fund ever more waste and inefficientcy.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Looking at the policies of this government they are doing everything in their power to destroy this country and its people.
September 11, 2021
+1 Christine. It isn’t only the EU that wishes to punish the UK. This government appears determined to make the UK fail.
September 11, 2021
Change of attitude?
It will only come with a new leader and a team with a different Vision Statement to what we have got now.
If we carry on as we are, we may as well pee into the wind. What we have,have tried and run it’s course and it’s not working. Stop flogging a dead horse.
September 11, 2021
Why do you say ‘we did not vote Tory …’. How can you know why other people voted Tory. I didn’t vote Tory. I’d like to add ‘never have, never will’ – but I did vote Tory once – in 1979. I would vote for any party, even the Tory Party, that guaranteed council tax rises in line with inflation. Current Tory policy is to allow councils to put up council tax by 5% every year. As if income tax, national insurance and VAT were not enough!
Council Tax is now like having an eternal mortgage that goes up by 5% each year.
But, I digress. You’ve had David ‘bonfire of the QUANGOs’ Cameron and then Theresa ‘my Chequers plan to stay in the EU’ May as Prime Ministers – and then possibly the biggest clown to ever hold the office – and you still vote Tory! Surely, by now, you must realise what you are voting for!
September 11, 2021
To be fair, Mike, we got BINO when the other parties were offering Remain. It’s not right, it’s not what we were offered at the Referendum, but it is better than it could have been. And also to be fair Boris’s character seems to have changed. How much that is due to his covid experience, how much to his new wife, and how much due to establishment pressure, I do not know.
September 11, 2021
I think you are “having a go” in the wrong place 😎
I hate all governments and vote for what seems the least worst at the time. NOT a dedicated Tory.
Corbyn was a nightmare, UKIP ludicrously gave in to Johnson and Johnson made promises.
Johnson lied and whilst I don’t make a habit of trusting politicians I didn’t think he’d be THIS bad!
There can be no doubt that those who voted for him did so because of his promises?
And he is now blatantly and rapidly breaking them all.
(The Reform Party is on 10% and the Tories have just slipped behind Labour in a YouGov poll).
September 11, 2021
Correct – the direction of travel has been clear to see this past decade
September 11, 2021
Concerning “3. Cut Stamp duty on homes again to add stimulus to a slowing homes market.”, Savills estate agency reports that although there was some speculation that the market would cool down, it has had its busiest August on record.
There is evidence that the stamp duty cuts encouraged sellers to re-price upward, with buyers logically indifferent as to whether their money went to the seller or in SDLT (as happened in c. 1985). The volume of activity may well have been driven more by Covid considerations (more space, away from cities) than the tax. In any event, it is likely harmful to encourage asset price inflation even if it is fashionable for the Federal Reserve to do so.
Otherwise, your list ought to be implemented so we await a Government that has not lost its way as this one has.
September 11, 2021
Controlling our borders should be an objective as well. I haven’t noticed land going to wilding where we are, rather that it’s going to house-building.
Let’s have a population target for the UK the land can actually support.
September 11, 2021
Thanks, Sir John, for the very sensible list of things that Johnson and his mates are, however, not going to do.
The thing is, the game being played by those in power doesn’t involve recovery. It involves disruption. An economy comprising lots of small independent businesses isn’t wanted. Bigger market share for big corporations is wanted. The disruption caused by lockdowns has helped that agenda. If the end of furlough doesn’t produce the ‘right’ results, more lockdowns will.
September 11, 2021
And a withdrawal of cash so that those with the wrong opinions can be literally ‘cancelled’ by corporations.
“We can turn off your money”
September 11, 2021
Indeed JR’s list is an excellent one, but it does leave out the immense (and pointless) costs of “net zero” CO2 (and the government’s failure to achieve net zero immigration), Bill B.
September 11, 2021
Thank you. Again. This is all so blindingly obvious that it is a national tragedy you have to set it out.
September 11, 2021
Agree
September 11, 2021
All you are suggesting is highly desireable and, one would have thought, no more than common sense, but we will only get it when we have a Chancellor who is capable of standing up to his officials and insisting that they do things differently, and also, is not just a toady to the Prime Minister.
I am afraid that we are going to have to go through the hell of a Labour Government. I mean a real one, not just the Wannabee lookalike, that we have at the moment, before there is any chance of that, and we hoped for it this time, but look what we got!
September 11, 2021
And I WILL vote Labour to destroy the Tory Party as needs to be done.
An 80 seat majority and the useless (dangerous) Cressida Dick gets two more years in office.
An 80 seat majority during a pandemic which has had us all under house arrest while we get the biggest seaborne invasion of this nation since 1066 (50 boats a day)
The 80 seat majority Tories are more respectful of the migrant industry than they are of protecting our people from terrorism and imported variants of covid.
The 80 seat majority Tories have shown their true face despite being given a mandate to ignore the EU and political correctness.
Boris’s *cheeky chappy* act is about to wear very very thin with the public.
September 11, 2021
Agreed, NLA. I’ve now got to the ABB (Anyone But Boris) stage. I don’t care if it allows labour in. Things must change.
September 11, 2021
11. Stop the ‘green revolution’ that will have a direct effect upon 4 million automotive jobs
12. Get the 1.4 million unemployed back into work
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
Just look at the job adverts in the Midlands. There are lots but the companies are advertising for self-employed, the company will provide vans, kit, uniform – the government will get less national insurance not more and your government will kill the companies that are employing people and paying up right now. Your crew never think through the consequences.
September 11, 2021
A- Tracy: Oh yes they do. It’s the consequences that they want.
September 11, 2021
For what purpose Bill to remove private enterprise? Then turn on the self-employed individuals by making them cough up the same 28.5% national insurance instead of 10%?
September 11, 2021
a-tracy
The consequences will be to toughen up even more IR35 and to make self employment and flexibility even more difficult.
The Government does not like self employed people, its that simple, otherwise they would do more to try to encourage it.
September 11, 2021
All of these measures are absolutely critical! In addition the spending in the NHS must be reigned in dramatically, the CV19 crisis is over. Those who wanted to be vaccinated have had the time and opportunity, those who believe themselves immune, like me, because I had Covid and recovered, and don’t wish to be vaccinated, must be left to take our chances.
I have a video clip of Dr Fauci being interviewed yesterday on CNN admitting that natural immunity is stronger than the vaccination. I don’t know how to post it but I’m sure it’s searchable.
His caveat is that the Israeli study, which found the natural immunity to be superior (and free), did not ‘prove how long natural immunity lasts’, because the proof can’t go faster than time. But it is accepted that the SARS immunity has lasted 17 years to date and Israel is looking at a 4th CV19 booster shot. So can we agree that natural immunity lasts longer than the vaccine?
Please remove the threat of a new lockdown, threats to vaccinate children against their parents wishes, and more destruction of the confidence of the nation. Surely the opinion polls carry some weight in the House of Commons?
September 11, 2021
Spot on, Lynn, on every point.
September 11, 2021
Basing Policy on “..the current 2% inflation target and debt interest “, is like wandering blindfold towards a cliff edge on the basis of ones current firm footing. Yes a the tax hike is a damaging mistake but a sign that interest rates were about to leap would be different order of bad news.
There are no good options for us now .The UK has horrifying debts, only sustainable at rock bottom interest rates; an increasing skill shortage, mountains of Brexit bureaucracy ,onerous taxes and the worst and most bloated Government since Callaghan, if not Wilson
The best we can do is to avoid complete catastrophe. We must accept the low growth trajectory to which Brexit has condemned us, make real structural cuts to spending (I would start with defence ) and keep our fingers crossed .If inflation gets a grip , interest rates will rise and we will see negatives growth at a time when there is no more borrowing available. Not just recession but outright depression will follow .
We are in dangerous waters, care caution and , sadly , slow progress are now the only options
A big chunk of the state debt has been bought up by the state.
September 11, 2021
Well, at least we no longer have mountains of EU bureaucracy, Newmania. That’s a good option – and gives us a head start. And if you are horrified by UK (sovereign) debt (as I am), then you should be even more horrified by EU (sovereign and bank) debts.
September 11, 2021
You are in a minority of five true conservatives John. The rest could just pin on a red or yellow rosette who would know the difference anymore. This is why the EU like their collective governments of minority coalitions so that no party manifesto get’s followed as deals are cut and we get what the elites want whether the public like it or not. I wonder in Europe how some of the countries would cope if the two largest parties elected had to share the power and positions not the biggest and often the smallest. No system is fair they can isolate a party like UKIP very easily even if they were the second biggest party elected.
People talk about the remain/leave vote somehow forgetting that at the next election people could have changed their mind and voted Lib Dem and Labour who were offering another vote on remaining in. They are still banging on it was only advisory, well if it was the people voted in Theresa May’s early election and again for Boris’ election to continue on the path that was chosen in 2016. Your party keeps breaking it’s promises though and letting people down, you promised no border in the Irish Sea Boris delivered one, remember it was supposed to be a good deal or no deal yet Boris and your party concedes everything.
September 11, 2021
Funny isn’t it? I love that Brexitists hate Brexit.
September 11, 2021
It’s simply a fact, Tracy, that since Parliament is supreme in the UK, referendums can never be anything other than advisory.
The irony is, that if it had been legally binding, then it would likely have been declared void for the electoral abuses by the Leave campaigns.
Yes, Cameron’s particular government said that it would be bound by the result, but Parliament could always have changed its mind, and Cameron resigned anyway.
September 11, 2021
The sooner this government fails the better.
I believe it to be the worst in our history.
September 11, 2021
Be careful what you wish for :
We might not like the policies Boris is pursuing but there is no alternative government out there !
The Libdems are no better than Labour and the SNP, all three of which would bankrupt the country in a single term, especially as an unholy coalition of the three is the only way that they could possibly put together a government that had more seats than Boris. It certainly would not have a mandate to govern England.
Change has to come from within the Conservative party. I’m not sure whether Sunak would really be a lot better than Boris but there is at least a chance that he would moderate the extravagant spending we are currently seeing. What we really need is an end to the green crap agenda which we certainly can’t afford.
September 11, 2021
11 years of Tory misrule and the country has never seemed so communist.
The Tories have an 80 seat mandate to sort out Brexit and destroy political correctness.
Allegra Stratton has far more power than John Redwood. Asylum seekers have far more power than retired Naval Commanders. Andy is the true voice of the Tory Party and not me.
So. From the Boris Hope (and me fretting about his illness) I relish every misstep he makes so that The People might see what he really is.
The boat invasion is exquisite.
11 years. 11 YEARS !
The Tories were ‘H’ all along !!! (Allusion to Between the Lines.)
September 11, 2021
It is the worst in our history.
58% of the electorate were smart enough to notice this before the 2019 election.
It is the 42% minority which has imposed this useless government on us.
September 11, 2021
If you have more than 2 parties then the total number of votes for all the other parties when added together will nearly always add up to more than the winning party.
We vote people into individual constituencies.
September 11, 2021
No policy will be of any use at all unless this government curbs immigration. Immigration trumps all other problems.
September 11, 2021
Once again Sir John you make all the right noises but surely even you must realise that you’re fighting for a lost cause?
The conservative party is in its death throes and beyond resuscitation surely the kindest thing is to put it out of its misery?
The posts here are becoming ever more critical and the mood of the country is changing judging by the comments I hear from the people I speak with
Boris coming out today with an insincere broadcast about 9/11, something about erecting a piece of steel from the building in a park, why wait 20 years?
And I bet this isn’t moderated swiftly or ever!
September 11, 2021
There were only 4 comments at the time that I left mine, so let’s see what happens?
September 11, 2021
As it is now VERY clear that to get a free life in the UK all anyone has to do is ARRIVE on a dinghy. Tell someone completely false details – and NEVER tell anyone which country you are from. Result – – you will be housed, fed, NHS, benefits, kids educated etc etc – – ALL FREE. Don’t work. Don’t contribute. JUST BE A BURDEN.
SO – – how are you going to house all of Africa?? and Asia? And make US pay for them?
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
5 & 10 are particularly important, when the government procures goods and services it must give priority to UK owned businesses and should be encouraging smaller concerns rather than the “big 4”.
September 11, 2021
If only we had a Conservative Government! I agree with all your suggestions and would add the following.
Scrap HS2 and concentrate on improving conventional railways, especially in the North.
Cancel COP26 and Net-Zero Carbon dogma. Concentrate on providing RELIABLE and CHEAP energy supplies that aren’t subject to fluctuations in the weather.
Scrap Test & Trace and Vaccine Passports, spend the money on reducing hospital waiting lists.
Don’t buy any more covid vaccine. If two doses hasn’t worked, constant repetition won’t improve the outcome.
Rebalance employment in the Health Service to increase the ratio of health to administrative staff.
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
The NHS and vaccination are both articles of faith. That is why children are being vaccinated, even though they are in no danger from Covid but might be in danger from the vaccines.
September 11, 2021
”If only we had a Conservative Government! ”
Totally agree….if only we had a conservative government, and I’d suggest conservative MPs
Where are they in this hour of need, who’s manning the wall
September 11, 2021
Rather predictably and unsurprisingly the perpetrators of political poison are once again apologising for the terrorists and their supporters who carried out one of the most heinous attacks against humanity on the 11 September, 2001.
The coordination between the racist BBC, the snivelling woke media and various political operators and those they protect are out in force trying to deflect attention away from this event that has become another identity weapon to silence and manage public debate.
Thank god there’s the TCF Conservative Woman to examine in full detail all the issues that our political class would rather sweep away
What exactly can we now openly discuss without fear of prosecution or the fascist accusation or the Stalinist denunciation of ‘far right extremism’ to destroy those who are freedom loving civilians who pay their taxes, adhere to the law and are the BACKBONE OF THIS DYING NATION
September 11, 2021
It used to be Labour party ministers who forgot that before wealth can be re-distributed, it must first be created. All failures, either in government or business, arise from flawed and inadequate intellect. Sir John, your action points are absolutely what the government should be doing, however we have a Prime Minister who cannot “do the math” and believes that he can talk his way out of any difficult situation. The increased tax revenues announced will simply disappear into the ever-gaping maw of the NHS without any noticeable improvements to social care.
September 11, 2021
To repeat the drum everyone but Government is aware of. No economy, equals no money, therefore reduced taxes being paid.
This Socialist concept of creating pressure and sucking the life out of an already volatile economy, is the agenda of the self destruct to rebuild in the Socialist image. A Corbyn philosophy put in practice by another extreme left wing Government. Boris keeps confirming the conspiracy theory of the ‘Great Reset’ is real and happening in the UK
September 11, 2021
I’ve voted Tory all my life apart from the 2019 Euro elections when I voted for the Brexit Party for obvious reasons. I don’t vote for the Tories because of any sort of love or loyalty towards the Conservative Party, but because I believe that low taxation and a small state provides better outcomes than high tax/big state. At the next election I will take a hard look at other right of centre parties offers to the electorate and if my vote goes elsewhere and that lets Labour in, then so be it. How much worse could they be?
September 11, 2021
Labour will be even worse as we saw with Milliband’s appalling Tomb Stone agenda, then Corbyn’s and now Starmer’s agenda. And do not forget it will a Labour with the dire SNP, greens, the lefty welsh parties and similar.
Before the May 2004 (?) General Election the Tories will doubtless once again promise to reduce taxes, limit immigration, improve the NHS & public service and have a bonfire of red tape – perhaps even cut the green crap – but who will ever trust them now? The current government’s policies are clearly designed to kill growth and deter investment.
September 11, 2021
‘immigrations back to the thousands’……..that boat has sailed – we just don’t believe a tory
September 11, 2021
It’s perfectly possible that Corbyn, if he had been elected, would have wasted less money than Johnson has.
September 11, 2021
Yet another person acknowledging that they vote to keep someone out, not get someone in.
Yet I’d bet you’d be the first to oppose a change away from first past the post.
September 11, 2021
Stop this obsessive ”testing” for what is now known to be a mild (for most) endemic viral disease – the result of which is causing havoc in the working population, as well as in people’s lives generally. And stop the continual threats to set up a two-tier society which gives no-one any confidence for the future, economically or socially.
September 11, 2021
Sir John – the majority of the UK with a clear head agrees with you 100%. The problem is that Boris has confirmed he is 100% Socialist, believes in that sort of command and control of the Worlds far left. It would appear that he thinks 1984 is his rule book, and bible for a future world. He has highjacked the Conservative Party to play out his own personal dystopian dream – the UK will, as in his asperation remember him in history. Not as a Great leader but as a man that single handedly brought 70million people to their knees.
As most people commenting on here to day are pointing out in their own way, the Conservative Party has gone AWOL.
The members of the Conservative Party now need to take control and bring the UK back from this one mans dream of the countries oblivion
September 11, 2021
It is pointless to hope for change. ‘Boris’ and his acolytes are not interested in views which differ from their grand plans to save the world by sacrificing the people. They if course do not live among the people who will have their lifestyles and comforts stolen from them. They have their own planet. And please note Sir John in 6. declares his loyalty to green fanaticism.
September 11, 2021
Excellent suggestions Sir John but good luck persuading Boris (and worse still his wife) to drop his allegiance to the globalists and do as you suggest.
September 11, 2021
You will have nothing and you will be happy, more for less with another 10 million cameras along with your car nobbled, John you must be going to the wrong meeting’s.
The west has gone east and left behind a shell of it selve, John when you said 2015 you were retiring but cancelled it to get Brexit done and all so to change the party from within, this week in parliament only saw 4 other MPs in your party vote with you, do you see any thing changing by carryon as a MP.
September 11, 2021
“8. Use farming subsidies and rules to promote more food growing – too much is being directed to wilding”
Does that mean subsidies for food production, JR? Farmers need to be weaned off subsidies not related to food production whilst we were flooded with CAP-subsidised French etc produce.
Is Defra up to it? They lost out badly on fishing. Generations of civil servants working with Brussels to steal our fish, stop our farmers producing, and ‘rewilding’ the countryside to a pre-Neolithic state by ceasing to dredge rivers etc. A major clear-out is required.
September 11, 2021
Off topic, I have just sent this rather tart response to a letter in our local newspaper:
“Dear Sir
Phil Jones of the European Movement has performed a valuable public service by directly quoting the EU website and exposing the absurdity of the presumption contained in the Irish protocol, namely that all goods entering Northern Ireland are at risk of subsequently moving on to the EU.
(Viewpoint September 9, “UK agreement on ‘goods not at risk'”)
In a typical year before the pandemic goods worth around £17 billion a year would be brought into Northern Ireland, while goods worth a mere £3 billion would be exported from there to the Irish Republic, so we see straight off that the EU’s presumption must be at least 80 percent incorrect.
But it is worse than that, because some of the goods being carried across the land border into the Republic are being produced in Northern Ireland rather than being imported from elsewhere and then sent on to the south, so probably the EU is more than 90 percent wrong with its presumption.
Indeed I would say that in a competition for the archetypal EU scheme the Irish protocol would score highly: based on false premises, over complex, time and energy wasting, and not even effective for its stated purpose. So the question must arise: why on earth did our politicians agree to it?
As I have repeatedly argued here since February 2018 the need is for legal controls on the small volume of goods exported from Northern Ireland to the Irish Republic, not on the much greater volume of goods imported into the province of which 90 percent plus will never go near the border.
Yours etc”
September 11, 2021
From todays Telegraph – https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/09/10/taxes-forecast-rise-plug-5bn-black-hole-nhs/
“10:38AM
Taxes forecast to rise again to plug £5bn black hole in the NHS
Boris Johnson’s £36bn tax raid will not be enough to plug holes in the NHS and further large increases are likely within just three years to make up the shortfall, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned.
The extra increase of 38% /£64billion will not be enough – the ‘black hole’ is growing. The 38% increase is no followed with a 38% improvement in services – unless Diversity Officers are counted – ‘maybe’. The Joke on us being played out by this PM shows no sign of waning. He will destroy the Country just as he has destroyed the Conservative Party. Yet people who call themselves Conservatives, stand back and let it happen.
Never forget the People of the UK might have voted Conservative, but they didn’t choose their leader or PM. That is totally the responsibility of the ‘Conservative Party’
September 11, 2021
Much to agree with in your list Sir John.
I can’t agree with you about stamp duty though. We need policies to hold house prices at what they are for a few years, growth based on increased property prices is an illusion and requires ever more confected money. Raise interest rates provide a return on savings and increase the price of a mortgage.
Reduce taxes to offset the increased cost and watch confidence return.
September 11, 2021
The Population of England is far too much – we could do with half the number
With less people and more wilding we’d manage better and have better quality of life
Scotland Wales and Ireland have the most desirable population sizes
September 11, 2021
Which is what English people decided with their choice to have smaller families but the politicians decided otherwise !
September 11, 2021
How do you propose to reduce it by 50%, need I ask?
zorro
September 11, 2021
There is nothing magic about a 2% inflation target. Start monitoring economic sectors for wage and materials inflation. If there isn’t any in a particular sector, the Treasury isn’t spending enough into that sector. Taxes may well be taking too much spending out of that sector.
The EU dropped its debt and deficit targets a year back. Debt interest is about 3.7% of revenue, after APF correction. The easiest way to reduce that is to stop issuing Gilts to match Treasury spending; the “full funding rule” is a purely political invention, there is no operational requirement for it.
The Housing market is short of imported materials not funding. IR35 is a “levelling-up” tax for PAYE employees.
Your 5,6,7 and 8 will hit technical barriers and limits that will take 5 – 10 years to overcome.
Your 9 and 10. There is enough evidence world wide that says countries with lots of small businesses have low productivity and slow growth. And, “Unicorns” are as rare as Hens teeth. Many, as the Chinaman said, “what go up like rocket come down like brick”.
The bottom line is you do have to spend your way out of a recession. As the sovereign currency issuer, the Treasury can do that with a keyboard; there is nothing it can’t afford that is available for sale in its own currency. It will get all its spending back via taxes eventually. And; it can wait till the end of time for that to happen.
September 11, 2021
YES Sir John. Right today in all you have said.
PLUS if I may add a suggestion:- Couldn’t we introduce domestic legislation that prevents Foreign or Global companies/organisations getting control of our home grown businesses.
I read somewhere that other countries do that. America I believe it was.
You have said in the past that the EU had bought up much of our manufacturing capacity and moved it into their ‘domain’.
But recently the U.S. has bought Morrisons I believe. ‘Our’ retail food chain.
September 11, 2021
Dear Sir John, on October 3rd the Reform UK conference will be not far away from you in Manchester. Do please pop down if you have time. You would be among friends who value what you have contributed to politics recently, and what you still could contribute in future.
I know it would be a hard step for you to take, but once you were there, who knows, you might decide not to go back to the other place!