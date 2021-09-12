Questions about health spending

I am asking the Health Secretary to share more of the detail of how extra money could be used to reduce waiting lists. I am also asking why some senior NHS managers think there is going to be a further bulge in waiting times, given the much lower level of covid cases in hospital now, the progress of vaccinations, and the extra cash allocated to health budgets.
He needs to know how many senior managers and Chief Executives there are now across the public health sector. How is their remuneration aligned with the public interest in high quality care and low waiting lists? Is there a continuing danger of overlap and blurred responsibilities within what is a complex structure?
As the state embarks on recruiting a large number of new Chief Executives for the Integrated Care Boards and for the Integrated Care Partnerships, what reductions if any will there be in the old management architecture this replaces? What arrangements are there to transfer appropriate staff to these new bodies to cut the costs of recruitment and to avoid redundancy costs and disruption to staff?
How will these new Care bodies arrange their purchasing of medical and care services from the NHS Trusts and other health providers? Are the current procurement organisations now withdrawing from contracts with private hospitals, or will they be needing and using more private sector capacity to help reduce waiting lists?
Presumably much of the answer to workload, stress on staff and high waiting lists lies in recruiting additional nurses and doctors to undertake the necessary procedures and treatments. What is the latest view on how many people can pass successfully through training? What action is being taken to encourage the return of already qualified people? How can new technology assist in raising quality and productivity?
The use of temporary and contract staff is expensive and too common. the NHS needs to have more permanent staff members.
A long list of questions, Sir John, but perhaps you could also ask him for:
(1) an update on the NHS’s lamentable efforts to secure payments owed by foreign users (ca. £1 bn/p.a.);
(2) an explanation of why some 97% of COVID tests come back negative;
(3) his plans for rolling-out COVID sniffer technologies, across the NHS and more broadly around the country.
On testing one school I know last week had over 50 positive lateral flow tests. So these people all then got a PCR tests – only 2 of these 50+ were positive. So much for the quality of the tests it seems?
I suppose it might be too prosaic to ask how many + PCRs actually go on to get ill?
By any sane standard this testing is a scandalous waste of money,manpower and anxiety expended.
Ah…a good way of curing NHS bulges….
Wait until people actually become sick!!
And there may not have been such huge waiting lists and deficits had the NHS not spent so much time and money on pointless screening exercises.
Indeed testing people without symptoms (other than in a few special cases) seems rather mad to me.
Fizzy-pop will do that!
So the delightful Emma Raducanu (having already won about $2 million) will doubtless be advised to become non UK resident from 6th April next year given the appallingly high tax rates in the UK (plus she will be overseas touring on the tennis circuit anyway). With her good A levels in Maths and Economics perhaps she could explain to Boris and Sunak the stupidity of their tax borrow and piss down the drain agenda and indeed their net zero CO2 lunacy which would logically prevent her and other sports competitors form flying round the world to compete (were they remotely serious about it that is).
LIFELOGIC
Makes one wonder which we actually correct! Possibly it was non of them, all wrong including the PCR as it says on the box “ not for diagnosis “ . We are being lied to!
September 12, 2021
JR, wrong questions. Javid is a LL tax spend and piss down the drain.
We are still suffering from his failings as community secretary breaking manifesto promise to freeze council tax. It raise it 5% year on year without any improvement!
As Home Secretary broke manifesto pledge to cut immigration it rose to historic levels all paid for by the taxpayer.
Now as Health Secretary he breaks another manifesto promise, more taxes without any improvement and no idea how the money will be spent!
Javid is a useless waster in the wrong party. Rather your party is no longer conservative in any way shape or form. The only difference between your party and Labour is the colour of the rosette.
Corbyn looks prudent on economics compared to you lot!
Do not write another manifesto, Javid will go UDI and hike taxes without any improvement in service. He is impoverishing us all.
Further bulges.
Haven’t they just let an awful lot of people into the country @WarmWelcome?
And a plenteous supply thereafter?
One small island. One ( the only one allowed) “Health System”.
Johnson has overstepped the mark. Or been pushed.
There may be consequences.
On testing I’d like you to consider the following counterfactual conditional: if covid did not exist, nor never had existed, and the same testing and recording regimes were in place, we would still have had thousands of covid cases and deaths.
Absurd isn’t it?
Well the state monopoly NHS rationing system can never be efficient. To get more money and efficiency into healthcare you need tax breaks for people who shorten the waiting list by insuring themselves or paying for themselves they should not have to pay 4 times over (for others, tax on the money they earn to pay the insurance premium, the insurance premium then 12% IPT on top). Encourage companies to offer group schemes and private GPs. Consider sending them to India. There is a Charity Mercyships.org that sends ship round Africa etc. to carry operations and train doctors. The NHS could learn a lot from them.
There is of course no need for someone doing endless knee or eye operations etc. to spend ten+ years learning about all areas of medicine first. You do not need to know everything about all parts of an aircraft before you can change a tyre or a seat. Train specialist doctors and nurses for just one area of activity in two years. Nor to you have to have 4 A*s at A levels. About 50% of expensively UK trained doctor do not even go on to work for the NHS such a poor employer is it. They can earn more elsewhere or go overseas.
Main problems are it is not their money so they do not care about waste, the money does not follow the patients, GPs paid regardless of not seeing patients, incompetent & could not care less management, free at the point of use so rationing is the only way to control demand, it is virtually a state monopoly so what could go wrong?
I get the drift, but I think I want to know my surgeon knows the effect of amputating my knee on my cardiovascular system, should it ever come to that.
The point is, in an insulated system, we should be able to predict demand for the specialties etc. A bit more difficult when we’re importing unknown numbers of folk with presumably some pretty exotic conditions.
Clearly the thing needs more competition-they can sit back and neglect customers where they’re the only game in town. Around here, though, more folk are bypassing it in any way possible, tax break or no tax break.
The Telegraph leader today starts:- It is increasingly clear that Boris Johnson has committed a spectacular error by ditching traditional low-tax Toryism and ordering instead the greatest tax raid in at least 50 years.
Indeed he has (and it will not even raise more tax in the end or improve our failing healthcare system). But just wait until the reality of his insanely expensive and totally pointless net zero CO2 agenda arrives. When the proverbial hits the fan and people realise what complete and pointless lunacy this it will be the poll tax on steroids politically.
Net zero was a Tory manifesto promise. You voted Tory, right? Didn’t you read what you were voting for?
September 12, 2021
Who do you vote for when every party has the same pledge.
Labour and Greens and Lib Dems are even more enthusiastic on net zero.
Well firstly I do not live in the UK anymore so did not vote. Secondly people had a choice Boris or Labour/SNP so it was a no brainer to vote Tory where they were the best hope of keeping Labour/SNP out. Thirdly if you vote for a party it does not mean you agree with all of their manifesto (or even any of it) if the alternative is even worse. Fourthly as we saw with Cast Iron Cameron/Clegg, Major, May, Bliar, Brown, and Boris they generally/usually do not do what they promise to anyway. Finally Labour/SNP are even more into green crap than the Tories.
Since when do Tory governments keep their manifesto promises?
Andy. We’ll when they are all singing off the same hymn sheet it doesn’t matter who you vote for.
A cut in immigration was also in the manifesto for many elections – manifestoes are a pack of lies.
No, I did not vote for “net zero”, Andy. As has been explained to you many times before, people vote on balance for a party. Quite often people are voting against the other main party, rather than for the party that receives their vote. And the idea that every Labour, Tory, or LD voter approves every aspect of each party’s manifesto is absurd.
If Labour ditches Starmer brings in burnham, proposes joining the EEA and maybe even bringing in PR, all with no referenda, there will be a real danger. May have to ditch Boris if this sort of thing continues.
A danger? That would be a result. It would also give Tice a chance of a few seats. Couple it with ditching HS2 and protecting British jobs by immigration limits, and it’s a winner.
September 12, 2021
Richard1
May have to ditch?
No bloody get rid of him now before he does any further damage, and take the cabinet with you.
Everyday on this site all the concerns, problems highlighted have one common factor. No to lousy leadership.
It cannot go on.
Scared of proper representative democracy, it would appear.
Richard1, What on earth is the advantage of signing up to the EU’s EEA? Why put ourselves back under EU control? If the “red wall” held its nose to vote Tory, after generations of Labour loyalty, in order to secure Brexit when the establishment was trying to Remain, why would they switch back to semi-membership of the EU? It just doesn’t make sense.
Richard, Boris isn’t deciding these things alone, he has a cabinet and other senior Ministers. The other Tories bar five all voted for it. They can’t pass the buck to Boris alone. They all cheered him I read.
+1. The next GE may well see a breakdown of the LibLabCon stranglehold … or maybe it is just wishful thinking on my part.
I suspect it is. Against Labour/SNP the Tories will have to try very hard to lose the next G. Election in 2003/4 but Boris/Carrie are indeed trying very hard it seems.
2013/14 I meant!
Yeah, it’s wishful thinking. Probably just get a low turnout. Let’s face it – we have a political system that facilitates the election of poly who don’t have to give a toss what the electors think.
How many people in this country want endless, high immigration? But that’s what we get.
How many want multiculturalism? But that’s what we get.
How many want HS2? But that’s what we get.
How many want us to be in a position where we have to rely on imported energy?
How many think kids going to university to get pointless degrees and a £50k debt is sane?
How many want people in the public sector to have unaffordable pensions while in the private sector they are gone?
How many people want us involved in pointless wars?
I could go on and on and on. But you get the picture. You support first past the post – this is what you get.
+1
In another rather muddled article it also states that he has ditched the Plague Act!
Has he been studying the polls or has he been instructed to “cool it”?
September 12, 2021
September 12, 2021
And there in a nutshell is where you have the problem The STATE !! Or to put it a more cynical way – Jobs for their mates.
Jobs for their mates
At inflated rates!
There’s a name that rhymes with that…but I’d better not!
And all of them with the requisite beliefs in “diversity” (doublespeak for “conformity”), undermining parental control, wokeism, and the CAGW religion.
Sir JR, all good questions but really a scratch compared with the overall budget. Many commentators and politicians say that the current model is not fit for purpose and doesn’t stand up against other countries.
When is the question going to be asked about the big picture. ‘When is a root and branch review going to be made of the NHS with particular focus on both models and best practice in other countries to ensure it is fit for this century and beyond’
Who will pay for this army of new health workers you demand Mr Redwood? Will it be old people – who are largely the ones who need the treatment? Or will the Tories be passing the bill on to young people again? Like you did with Brexit. And with climate change. And social care. And so much else.
September 12, 2021
In more ways than one.
Indeed & then they pay yet again with 40% inheritance tax and the 55% tax on pension pots.
They may have paid, but the money has already been spent, on election bribes for the electorate of the day. Today’s state care for the elderly is entirely paid for by today’s taxpayers, and borrowing of course.
Define young people.
Andy. Laugh of the day one. It’s getting tedious though.
Andy – Who will get the bill for the WHOLE lives of every dinghy arrival? Arrive, get housed, benefits, NHSW etc etc etc. ALL FOR GETTING HERE. And the govt does WHAT??? KEEPS LETTING THEM IN.
The same people, Andy, who paid for your army of 55,000 new customs officers! And, at least with Brexit, the young will benefit from independence whereas the oldies had to endure 48 years of EU subservience. As for climate change, the young could benefit from it (until the next ice-age!) provided they drop their supplications to the CAGW god. And that is their choice.
Andy, just how many ‘old’ people do you know in the UK? They do pay for their care currently if they have assets or savings. Even home care arrives with a bill. Many are seeking private operations because the NHS isn’t seeing or treating them. Do you actually still even live in the UK and speak to retired people? I don’t believe you do.
Sir
September 12, 2021
We know the NHS is a soviet organisation but this is a blatant waste of taxpayers money.
Every dinghy arrival is also a blatant waste of taxpayers money too. THAT bill just keeps going up and up. And the govt do NOTHING.
In my view it is more than blatant – it is criminal. Those responsible should be locked up but since corruption in government and its agencies is considered creditable we, the people, must start stacking bricks and not forgetting the need for empty milk bottles.
Wind today is contributing 0.89gw or jus 2.9% on a quiet Sunday morning.
John, get rid of these lunatics in government.
A good list of questions to add to other equally valid questions suggested here.
Can you please clarify the process Sir John, when you ask questions in the Commons are Ministers obliged to give you a written response to each point or can they fob you off with a short verbal response like, “I thank and agree with my honourable friend for raising these important points….blah blah”, so no use to anyone.
reply Many of these will be written Qs that they need to answer
Ian, I pointed this out on this blog at several times during the pandemic that private care had been sequestered and wasn’t being used by the NHS. I was complaining that private medical insurance companies were still taking all the premiums without giving the service.
JR you ask some very pertinent questions, questions that really need answers… but does the Health Secretary, or anyone else for that matter, have the answers. On previous track records, doubtful.
My husband and I have managed to find the money to fund private health care for some years now, because of the bad state of the NHS. However, each time you claim, the cost goes up, so you develop a tendency to avoid using it unless necessary.
I’ve just had my eye watering renewal cost for next year. If the NHS had some kind of private tiered system, that would, I’m sure make it more efficient. But people’s attitudes would need to change. In Sydney, my daughter pays up front and claims back from the state, some things are free… but they always get seen promptly.
September 12, 2021
Politically and morally totally unacceptable.
My general approach with insurance is to save the premiums and the 12% IPT tax and pay the bills with the money you save where you can. If you pay for insurance you are mainly paying the overheads of the insurance company, admin costs, sales costs, advertising costs, claim processing costs, others fraudulent claims, IPT, plus you waste time choosing policies and claiming. Plus as you say they up the premium if you claim.
So I only insure if either I have to by law or where I judge we are a much higher risk than average but can get an average premium. It is just a form of gambling so judge the risk and reward and odds.
Boris’s scheme is a sort of second rate insurance scheme to protect your ability to pass some you house value on (though less IHT at 40% often). What is evil about it is you have no choice, you have to pay the premium like it or not use it or not. Rather like the dire propaganda outfit the BBC, the second rate NHS, state schools …
September 12, 2021
September 12, 2021
September 12, 2021
..but be prepared to receive more fudge
Your party’s leadership and those Tory backbenchers who back them are destroying our country and our freedoms. Why? Is it simply to promote their own personal and party interests by climbing into bed with Labour and its now all powerful Socialist power bloc across the unionised public sector?
I’m no longer interested in the legacy issue of how this money is spent. We all know IT IS BEING USED TO CONSTRUCT an all powerful political State. I want to know why Tory backbenchers approve of this vile development?
Please change the name of your party. You no longer offer a contrasting vision to Labour’s Socialist dystopia. Your party has become Socialist and every Tory backbencher has embraced Labour’s vision for if they confronted it it would damage the interests of their now dead, decrepit party
Perhaps, whilst asking all the above, Sir John could also ask for an explanation for the massive increase in NHS Managers over the past 12 years.
Google informs us that in 2009 there were 42,000 NHS Managers. Now there are 77,000, with more being recruited for Integrated Care and to “manage” Diversity and Inclusion.
In 2010 we had a Con/LibDem Government and from 2015 supposedly Conservative ones. So why the explosion in NHS management?
Whatever Jeremy Hunt was doing, he certainly wasn’t asking difficult questions about a 40% increase in NHS Management. Or pandemic preparation, since he shelved the Operation Cygnus Report showing how unprepared we really were.
I’m glad to see the Daily Telegraph has gone on full attack mode against the Commie-CON they used to employ. And the reader comments below the line, most of which are by people who were the Conservative Core Vote, are a sight to behold.
It’s not connected to the NHS funding, but I would like to see the figures relating to the flu cases. In particular, how many flu cases/deaths in 2020/21 and a comparison with the last 5-10 years.
It seems to me to be highly suspicious that as covid has surged, cases of influenza have virtually died out. There must be a connection. Have flu cases been re-classified as covid cases and if so, why ? Can the tests used to identify covid differentiate between the different respiratory illnesses ?
September 12, 2021
Why are so many candidates who are chosen to train to be doctors likely to go part-time ?
As in my own industry. Many of the candidates for training get the job and then become exempt from much of the work and much of the shifts and take large blocks of time away from the coal face. In effect needing two trainees to cover the job of one.
The NHS is one of the largest employers in the world. However, counting NHS staff isn’t as simple as you might think. The NHS counts its staff in two main ways: ‘headcount’ and ‘full time equivalent’. There are roughly 1.5 million people employed by the NHS across the UK, however many work part-time and this equates to 1.27 million FTE
Of the 1.27 million, only about 52% are professionaly qualified cinical staff. This group includes doctors, consultants, qualified nurses and health visitors, midwives, qualified scientific, therapeutic and technical staff and qualified ambulance staff. It follows that the rest are middle and senior management accountants, payroll bods, procurement and purchasing types and other dead wood.
One of the best ways to compare efficiency across the four UK nations is to divide FTE’s by the number of beds. (there were roughly 140,000 beds in the total NHS in 2019 – down from 299,400 in 1988) On this basis Scotland comes out worst with roughly 9.51 FTEs per bed, which accounts for why Scotland has a seven year waiting list for hip replacements under the SNP.
Clearly, the number of hospital beds has been savaged in order to pay for the middle and senior management. Most large commercial enterprises periodicaly cull headcount to prevent excessive middle management “empires” building up and to cut costs to improve the bottom line. This should be the first task of the new NHS head and her senior management. And not to cut the number of beds further to cover their tremendous salaries.
One of the more (and there were many) disturbing, and irritiating, things about the debate on Wednesday was the inane grin on the face of the Health Secretary. It makes me doubt very much that he will have any of the answers to your questions, since it has been clear from the start, if what we heard about a hypothecated tax for Social Care being a precondition for his accepting the job was true, that all he was concerned about was getting extra money without and thought about how it should be spent. And I have seen no sign of any wish at all to face up to the Unions and deal with the NHS’s many structural weaknesses. The introduction of two new sets of Boards and Partnerships to deal with Social Care to me says it all.
September 12, 2021
About 20 years, a London NHS Hospital was in serious financial trouble, and its management were instructed to slash the non-medical staff salary budget. Rather than sacrificing one penny of the senior management’s generous renumeration, clerical staff numbers were drastically reduced (this was leaked to me by an employee) . Guess what happened – amongst other dire outcomes, attempting to make appointments for outpatient clinics or follow-up tests became a lengthy and serious ordeal for patients/carers and of course waiting lists rapidly grew even worse.
I could give many other examples, over many years, of senior NHS staff, both managerial and medical, who have been far more interested in their own empires and well-being than their patients.
My personal experience across the public sector is that it has recently become far more lethargic than ever it was before.
The last thing they need right now is yet more money. They are wasting money by the bucket load.
Performance is very poor and I have personal experience – as do friends and relatives – of public sector bodies failing to do their job.
For example, doctors are refusing to treat patients, the police are refusing to chase crimes and social services are doing virtually nothing.
Contacting anybody is very hard and any contact is usually preceded by a message that Covid will had limited services.
We need to order public sector employees to do their job.
A go-slow is unacceptable and, even if it takes a year of “discontent” to flush out lazy people, it must be done so that the proper services can resume, whether this is carried out by the public sector or private sector.
So many questions JR, and so many more that need answering.
Surely the simple thing to do is use the Private health care that exists now, and will grow if demand is placed upon it.
Good grief we are already hearing that the NHS purchase bed time with many private hospitals to spread the load at busy times, but then does not fill the beds, a double whammy as those empty booked beds cannot be used for those that can afford to pay, thus lengthening the pain queue for all.
Why not encourage people to take out Private insurance with tax breaks against the cost, perhaps even promote workplace schemes with tax allowances, give people a sensible option to use other services, other than simply waiting for the NHS.
Yes I know the Socialists and Woke Brigade will say everyone should be treated the same, but why should healthcare be treated any differently to any other service or product.
Private medicine is not about NHS queue jumping, it isabout jumping out of the NHS queue to shorten it for others.
Before others ask, no I do not have private medical insurance, although I have paid for private treatment (physio usually) in the past, simply to avoid a long wait for the NHS, and to get out of pain as rapidly as possible.
From the DT – “The Conservatives must fight the expansion of the state and embrace free enterprise or risk making Britain poorer and putting the country on a course of decline, the Trade Secretary will say this week.”
Everyone on Sir John’s diary along with SJ himself has been saying that for ages – yet this PM is heading in the opposite direction, centralised command and control and an ultimate Socialist state whos moto is never ‘trust the people’
Looks like with a speech lick that while the PM doesn’t ‘Trust’ the people he will have to get rid of Truss as well
The good thing about the NHS is that it provides a form of insurance which removes the anxiety about availability and cost of health care for everyone, paid for by a consensus that its costs are paid out of general taxation with the rich paying more.
The bad thing is, the NHS is a typical state monopoly. Every failure of the NHS (and there are many) is used as an excuse for “more NHS”. It is similar in that respect to the EU – for every EU failure its adherents demand “more EU”.
I do know, from inside information, that NHS management is an appalling litany of waste, corruption, incompetence and empire-building. The NHS handling of the covid19 pandemic (now endemic) has been dreadful. Far from clapping the NHS, it shows it’s clapped out.
I would like to see the figures for the current number of nurses and Doctors employed compared with same numbers pre-pandemic. For the same periods, we also need to know how many expensively-trained, qualified doctors and nurses are employed in roles that do not involve treating patients. I think that number will be much larger than we think and far more that can be justified.
As of Saturday, September 11th, the Govt website shows that there are 8,098 patients with Covid in English hospitals. NHS Data shows that as of June 2021 there were 123,707 beds available for use in England and the occupancy rate was 83.8%, hardly that busy when in mid-winter the rate is supposed to rise to 95%.
Source : https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/bed-availability-and-occupancy/bed-data-overnight/
Using these figures, there are probably around 103,666 patients occupying beds so Covid patients make up just 7.8% of this total and there are more than 20,000 available beds that are not occupied. It’s clear that the NHS is hardly running flat out is it ? Why therefore are waiting lists increasing and, why, as the Health Secretary told the Andrew Marr programme this morning, is that number going to rise before it falls ?
What percentage of the total number of Doctors and Nurses employed in England are treating these 8,098 Covid patients ?
Only with these figures can we see if there is a genuine reason why the waiting lists are still rising.
I suspect there isn’t and that the NHS has become significantly less efficient over the last two years.
Sir John – efficiency, responsibility and accountability are off the agenda. Its a club of protect me and I will protect you style management, its a trickle down of this Governments style at the top.
The people that get punished are the patients and those that directly attend to them, for every one else its a gravy train.
Get back to having the NHS lead by clinicians and nursing staff, let the be the ones that employ the management they deem necessary for the job. The NHS should be removed from the Political arena, no politician should be involved or have a connection with anyone at any level in NHS Management.
The NHS is not a political point scoring dartboard it a service funded by the people for the people. Its all those in the HoC that have destroyed its purpose. Compounded even more that while Government might want to send out their ‘grand standing virtue signals’ not one of the will take up proper responsibility for any of it. Just on this subject alone and with all his meddling the PM should resign and hold his head in shame
There is a letter In TCW this morning (formerly Conservative Woman) which begins –
The NHS should not receive one penny more in funding until it withdraws its offensive drive demanding staff ‘check your white privilege’.
The rest of the letter is equally vital; it states truths about vaccine coercion and ‘vaccination’.
If you want to know how a business is doing, follow the cash, to paraphrase from Terry Smith’s book. Try doing that with UK Treasury accounts.
If you would like a real head-banger, try the “DHSC annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020”. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/956855/Department_of_Health_and_Social_Care_Annual_Report_and_Accounts_2019-20__print_.pdf
Don’t bother with the first 210 pages, go straight to the Annexes A to E. The DHSC is the sort of mess you get when you try and command and control everything from Westminster. TBTM “too big to manage” . Any institution is TBTM, if its size prevents executives, managers and stakeholders from effectively monitoring the organisation. Is it achieving what it was created to achieve?
The government knows what must be done but no one will ever have the courage to overhaul the National Religion, paying £40 for a jar of cream which can be bought in a shop for a couple of Quid, there’s zero incentive to save money and achieve value for money, paper shufflers being paid £zillions for….shuffling paper, the largest employer in Europe, many of whom are clinically obese and could be seen huddled together in a doorway smoking
And who do we have to thank for this, I believe that a certain Mr Anthony Blair’s finger prints are much in evidence ?
Clearly before you transition from your managers position in the previous NHS structure you will be made redundant and compensated.You can then apply for a position in the new NHS structure.
Sir John,
I have just been looking at the worldbank data and it is clear that the UK (at around 10% GDP) is well down the rankings in terms of overall healthcare expenditure. By various measures (such as life expectancy) we score quite highly for health outcomes.
Things have changed massively in my lifetime. When I was a child the GP knew the family and came when we were ill in bed. When my daughter was a child (in the 80s) I was amazed that I was asked to take her into the GP surgery waiting room to be told “yes she has chicken pox” by the doctor.
The pandemic has definitely caused a massive (in my mind for the better) reset for the NHS. I recently had a phone consultation where in previous years I had been required to go in to hospital- park up at great expense and wait over an hour for a discussion about general health and test results.
As for expensive management- a GP friend recently told me they were not trained managers and resented having to spend valuable time to organise staff. A good meme going around : “If doctors’ receptionists were put in charge of our borders we would have no problem with illegal immigration”.
As a teacher I used to say “don’t be afraid to make mistakes, but make sure you learn from them”. Again the pandemic has exposed many failings in the NHS, if the government is intent on bringing in new managers I would recommend they spend time and look very carefully at their background of actual achievements.
I note the Australian system seems to be highly rated by the Commonwealth Fund and another contributor here has commentated favourably – though it will be interesting to see how their Covid response plays out in the long-term.
Reply Figures are not comparable. Most health systems elsewhere include insurance/ revenue collection cost. We should add in the cost of the Inland Revenue which raises taxes all of which are needed for health an£ social care.
I see the talking heads are doing the rounds today. Talking about fairness. The triple lock on the basic state pension after 30 years of payments of £137.65 per week is to be suspended. However, the taxpayer funded pensions for the NHS and other state workers to rise as normal.
That is not everyone playing the same fairness guidelines. Hit those that cant respond, stroke those that might cause trouble.
This Government is full of contradictions, ‘grand standing gestures’ – while at the same time doing absolutely nothing real about anything. Creating black holes to poor money into while refusing those that fuel their dream the chance to stand still