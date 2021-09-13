Average seat occupancy on public service buses

I have received the following answer to my recent Parliamentary Question:

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (41595):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what the average seat occupancy is on public service buses in the most recent period for which figures are available. (41595)

Tabled on: 03 September 2021

Answer:

Rachel Maclean:

The table below shows average bus occupancy1 on local bus services by metropolitan area status and country in Great Britain, annually from 2004/05

Number Year London English metropolitan areas English non-metropolitan areas England Scotland Wales Great Britain England outside London 2004/05 16.6 9.8 7.5 10.1 9.0 7.6 9.8 8.3 2005/06 18.3 9.7 7.3 10.4 9.2 7.3 10.0 8.2 2006/07 18.8 9.9 7.9 10.8 9.2 7.6 10.4 8.6 2007/08 20.3 10.3 8.5 11.6 9.1 7.8 11.0 9.1 2008/09 19.9 10.7 8.8 11.8 9.8 8.2 11.3 9.5 2009/10 19.6 11.0 8.6 11.7 10.0 7.6 11.3 9.4 2010/11 19.5 10.5 8.5 11.5 10.0 8.1 11.1 9.2 2011/12 19.7 10.1 8.6 11.6 9.5 8.9 11.2 9.2 2012/13 19.9 10.1 9.1 11.9 9.0 8.3 11.3 9.4 2013/14 20.6 10.2 9.4 12.3 8.9 8.4 11.6 9.7 2014/15 20.5 10.4 9.3 12.2 8.6 8.4 11.6 9.7 2015/16 19.8 10.2 9.0 11.9 8.4 8.4 11.3 9.4 2016/17 19.3 10.7 8.9 11.9 8.2 9.0 11.3 9.5 2017/18 20.2 10.5 9.1 12.2 8.2 8.8 11.5 9.5 2018/19 20.0 10.6 9.9 12.6 8.0 8.8 11.8 10.1 2019/20 18.7 10.8 10.6 12.8 7.6 8.8 11.8 10.7

1 Calculated as passenger miles (table bus0302) divided by vehicle miles (table BUS0203).

The answer was submitted on 13 Sep 2021 at 15:05.