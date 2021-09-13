Average seat occupancy on public service buses

I have received the following answer to my recent Parliamentary Question:
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what the average seat occupancy is on public service buses in the most recent period for which figures are available. (41595)
Tabled on: 03 September 2021
Answer:
Rachel Maclean:
The table below shows average bus occupancy1 on local bus services by metropolitan area status and country in Great Britain, annually from 2004/05
|Number
|Year
|London
|English metropolitan areas
|English non-metropolitan areas
|England
|Scotland
|Wales
|Great Britain
|England outside London
|2004/05
|16.6
|9.8
|7.5
|10.1
|9.0
|7.6
|9.8
|8.3
|2005/06
|18.3
|9.7
|7.3
|10.4
|9.2
|7.3
|10.0
|8.2
|2006/07
|18.8
|9.9
|7.9
|10.8
|9.2
|7.6
|10.4
|8.6
|2007/08
|20.3
|10.3
|8.5
|11.6
|9.1
|7.8
|11.0
|9.1
|2008/09
|19.9
|10.7
|8.8
|11.8
|9.8
|8.2
|11.3
|9.5
|2009/10
|19.6
|11.0
|8.6
|11.7
|10.0
|7.6
|11.3
|9.4
|2010/11
|19.5
|10.5
|8.5
|11.5
|10.0
|8.1
|11.1
|9.2
|2011/12
|19.7
|10.1
|8.6
|11.6
|9.5
|8.9
|11.2
|9.2
|2012/13
|19.9
|10.1
|9.1
|11.9
|9.0
|8.3
|11.3
|9.4
|2013/14
|20.6
|10.2
|9.4
|12.3
|8.9
|8.4
|11.6
|9.7
|2014/15
|20.5
|10.4
|9.3
|12.2
|8.6
|8.4
|11.6
|9.7
|2015/16
|19.8
|10.2
|9.0
|11.9
|8.4
|8.4
|11.3
|9.4
|2016/17
|19.3
|10.7
|8.9
|11.9
|8.2
|9.0
|11.3
|9.5
|2017/18
|20.2
|10.5
|9.1
|12.2
|8.2
|8.8
|11.5
|9.5
|2018/19
|20.0
|10.6
|9.9
|12.6
|8.0
|8.8
|11.8
|10.1
|2019/20
|18.7
|10.8
|10.6
|12.8
|7.6
|8.8
|11.8
|10.7
1 Calculated as passenger miles (table bus0302) divided by vehicle miles (table BUS0203).
The answer was submitted on 13 Sep 2021 at 15:05.