Managing the NHS

Many MPs raised issues with Ministers about how they will ensure that the extra money voted by Parliament in principle this week to bring down waiting lists will be spent to achieve this end. I myself asked the Minister proposing the NIC rise followed by a new levy what reduction in waiting lists could be secured for the sum in question. Like the Health Ministers themselves he would give no commitment to specific reductions.
The quest for this extra money seems to have come from the new Secretary of State for Health following briefings from the senior management of his department and the NHS. They conjured forecasts of large increases in waiting lists from current levels unless a major new funding package was put in place. I understand the difficulty of making these forecasts, but surely barring a major outbreak of a new virus variant that defeats the vaccinations the waiting lists should be falling as the NHS returns to a more normal working pattern, with the number of serious covid cases well down on the peak before mass vaccination.
Government forecasters seem to specialise in gloom, and have put out some very pessimistic estimates of the spread of the virus which did not come true. This issue of waiting lists should be easier to predict as much of it is in their control.
It is also important to understand why managers and officials think there could be a further surge in waiting list cases if we rely on the £230bn agreed health spend, and then to probe how an extra 4% would make all the difference. If there was more visibility of exactly what the new money would be spent on there could also be a better debate about budget priorities within the existing large agreed totals. We could for example examine the big budget for test and trace and see how that could be reduced as we move to a world where most people are vaccinated and where compliance with it is now low. We could examine the profusion of managers and policy people, of structures and offices that hang heavily above the work of the surgeries and hospitals.
This new team of Health Ministers needs to go through a thorough review of costs and priorities to ensure more money goes to the good medical teams doing the work, and more is spent on acquiring in house additional capacity. The current dependence on locums and temporary medical staff is very expensive.
The NHS also needs to clarify what future use of the private sector it intends to make. Mr Blair started the idea that the NHS would buy capacity in areas like cataract removal from specialist units in the private sector that could achieve good results at affordable prices, leaving NHS main hospitals for more complex tasks. During lockdown the NHS paid to block book a lot of the private capacity to keep some non COVID activities going. How did that work out? Are reports of underuse true?
43 Comments
September 13, 2021
What we are seeing is Labour’s Socialist public sector (BBC, NHS, Education etc) holding a weak Tory government to ransom who now fear any issue and any confrontation with the public sector that could damage their carefully constructed PR veneer that they are not the ‘nasty party’.
This is now not about the NHS. This is about the political fortunes of the Tory party and a political organisation that is the NHS who now they can now scam anything they want from weak Tory Ministers who know in their hearts their being scammed and held to ransom
Tory party weakness, their now lack of values and principles could drag this nation into bankruptcy if they refuse to confront the Socialist left that now rule the roost.
Your party is destroying all that we are for one simply reason. Tory party leaders refuse to confront the enemy and therefore have decided to join them in a silent war against the moral majority.
That free-lunch ‘get out of jail card’ can only be played a limited number of times. It is now time for your party to stop capitulating to the Marxists and return to the true values of an apolitical, moral world in which WE are the master not the STATE
September 13, 2021
Exactly and it will damage the economy hugely, will not work and will not even raise more tax as it will diminish the wealth creating sector. The Conservative party are ruling in the interests of the largely parasitic 20% state sector and ignoring (and extorting from) the 80% of workers in the private sector to pay for this. Worse still many in the private sector are misdirected into essentially parasitic jobs in compliance with daft gov. regulations, tax compliance and tax planning, HR compliance, diversity, unconscious bias training …
If you follow the logic of this governments idiotic tax to death & net zero CO2 policies then the delightful Emma Raducanu (and other sports stars) would clearly have to be banned from flying round the world to just to play games and she will almost certainly leave the UK to become a tax exile limiting her to about 90 UK days – possibly even less in the first years. Best get her Queen Honour to her in the new year honours list before she becomes a tax exile from April 6th.
Might be nice if people like Emma could stay in the UK or flood back here. A personal tax cap in the UK of say £250k PA would make this possible or restoration of the old Non Dom rules (idiotically destroyed by the Tories and Osborne) would also allow this for her.
Why should anyone have to pay more than that for dire pathetic public services they receive or often do not receive?
September 13, 2021
End of year school report for the UK:
“Good at sports.”
September 13, 2021
So true.
My only hope with this is that the further this government goes down the road to capitulation to the “big-mouth” NHS/left wing people, the nearer we are to a counter reaction by us, the silent-so-far majority.
September 13, 2021
This country is falling behind most large European Union countries now, with only about 66% of the people having had two shots of covid19 vaccine.
This is mainly due to their vaccination of 12-15 year olds and a lower incidence of obscurantist superstition.
However, it appears that the Tories depend, at least to a degree, on the latter in order to get some of their votes.
September 13, 2021
The people have never been the master in the UK.
It was always the monarch, and then the Crown, through its Parliament.
So there is nothing to which to return in that regard.
September 13, 2021
DOM, +1
September 13, 2021
It seems to me that there needs to be a close examination, test and evaluation of which business model (or models) is (or are) appropriate for this monster organisation. One size unit may not fit all needs. Health technology and business process technology are evolving rapidly. How does the NHS identify or recognise and respond to these changes, some of them revolutionary, without the market pressures faced by private sector businesses? Even in the private sector companies fail to respond to such imperatives; the failure of Kodak to respond to the digital revolution is but one example of customers deserting it for a better mouse trap. What pressure or mechanism is there in the NHS to become more efficient as opposed to simply asking for more money to do its job?
September 13, 2021
+1
September 13, 2021
Oldtimer, +1 , excellent comment.
September 13, 2021
Since its formation the NHS has undergone many changes but from its inception I do not think it was every formatted to be able to manage the rapid expansion of population and the increase in life expectancy due to medical science. Dispite the billions poured into it the whole enterprise has never really been in front of the game always playing catch up. Not only all the staff within the NHS itself but in all the support departments that have grown beyond recognition to try and control such a monolithic organisation.
The NHS has to take a leaf out of some of our most successful companies in that department have to be run along the lines of self direction business type centres where everybody in the team focuses on their catchment area in the controlling of the purchasing of supplies and day to day running materials. Not answerable to ivory towers full of managers and their back up staff, only to the consultant or senior medical officer of their unit. Staff are not interested in the politics only their patients and they are the best if not only people who really know where the money will be best spent. Self controlled departments would form much closer ties with there external suppliers the GP practices and other critical areas central to their area of expertise.
If nothing changes government’s will throw more money into the NHS black hole and nothing will be achieved.
Trust the frontline staff they are the real and onl experts on how to best spend the funding to the betterment of their patients.
September 13, 2021
@turboterrier – The real problem is the politicizing the NHS to be an ‘I am better than you’ metaphor of politicians, it was never about the customer, the countries health or delivery of service. The Patient is punished, those actually involved in delivery of the service are the managements and governments political point scoring footballs
September 13, 2021
Until they utilise the private hospitals they sequestered at £400,000 per month, they don’t deserve any extra funds.
It’s a black hole.
September 13, 2021
IW, numerous reports state it was £400 million per month although this was during mid 2020 and the cost now may be a lot lower or indeed the deal may have finished.
September 13, 2021
The NHS senior consultants have been unable to do their second job at private hospitals due to convid-19 restrictions…..normal service will resume shortly (and the private wards in NHS hospitals have been closed)
September 13, 2021
Insist the NHS business case is made public. It would set out reasons, promised outcomes/targets etc.
Then you wouldn’t have to ask these questions and could challenge the thinking. Let’s us see the Ministers assessment/challenges to their assumptions and KPIs.
We know their performance in many areas has been reduced. Presumably that meant cost savings. Where are those and how much and with them, why is new money needed.
Or as I suspect with Ministers etc not having the analytical/financial skills etc it was a ‘back of a fag packet’ process.
Zero confidence from me.
September 13, 2021
I see that the NHS is kicking-off a large-scale trial to detect early stage (1 or 2) cancers by means of a blood test. So, what are the resource implications? Would such a capability enable long-term savings in cancer-treatment costs? And if so, would the savings be taken – thereby slowing, halting or reversing the inexorable rise in overall NHS spending – or would the money be left in that big NHS cauldron? Perhaps a question – about benefits realisation rather than trials results – could be asked of Javid at a future Department Questions.
September 13, 2021
Not that I aspire to govern, nor have the hubris to believe that I could….
But surely since they believed the plague to be one of great devastation…
A vast budget should have been predicted and put in place two years ago?
September 13, 2021
Actually…the NHS should be awash with dosh since the worst predictions certainly did not come true….oh but then…..PPE and nasty swabs must have cost a bit….and of course they came uber expensive. ( mates rates) and then the jab but never the less those expenses should have been factored in the computer model. And since only the plague was recognised as a disease that should have saved some money. Tik Tok …what was all that about??
And what was that Boy Scout motto?
“Be Prepared”…..expect in the case of a “Health Service”!
September 13, 2021
My understanding is that before COVID waiting lists had grown. Let’s say that, for the sake of argument, COVID is now over. Why would you expect waiting lists to shorten when, before the virus, they were lengthening? That makes no sense.
September 13, 2021
MikeW – – Covid – 150’000 deaths . population – 75million ( AND GROWING WITH EVERY DINGHY !!! )- ONE FIFTH OF ONE PER CENT OF THE POPULATION and we know the 150k has been pushed to include anyone they can.
September 13, 2021
I admire people for commenting but wonder why we waste the time?
Sir John, you have (I believe) confirmed UK health spending per capita is broadly aligned with levels for other developed countries. The UK outcomes delivered fall well short of other countries. Only when this fact is acknowledged and accepted by the politicians and, more critically, the civil servants + NHS managers will there be change.
Blindingly obvious the NHS is in a mess and more money will not solve it. No political will to give this message as the socialist BBC continues to convince the masses otherwise. Any PM who resists the NHS will risk losing the next election. And so we see that all those with power fight to keep power.
September 13, 2021
@PeteB – got it in one, no accountability, no responsibility and no care. Just empire building by wanabee rulers. – disrespect the customer and under this Government you win every time
September 13, 2021
The NHS was set up as a National HEALTH Service but is now a National SICKNESS Service. People have handed over responsibility for their health to the doctor. The government and NHS encourage a poor diet with their Eatwell (Eatbadly) Plate, which has led to a tsunami of obesity and chronic illness which has swamped the NHS. We need to go back to basics and thankfully Dr Aseem Malhotra has grasped the nettle. He is being heard at last on GB News, but the BBC still silence him. phcuk.org
September 13, 2021
Enigma. I fear you are correct. My husband attended a diabetic advisory meeting and much of the diet they were promoting consisted of foods with high carbs. Carbs are the enemy of a diabetic. They seemed to be more interested in low fat and 10000 steps a day. Nobody mentioned the fact that a low carb diet was the most important thing along with healthy fats.
September 13, 2021
Enigma
Well said. Had to attend a NHS diabetic class as I was considered to be getting too close to borderline. Run by a contractor but reading the script. No consideration what so ever given to the impact of carbohydrates on the body. When questioned about this, I was informed this is what we are contracted to deliver and we cannot deviate from it.
Right hand not knowing left hand comes to mind.
September 13, 2021
International health service. We are increasing the population by approx 1000 per day and none are paying taxes but all are accessing public funds in one way or another.
We have a vast rump of people with underlying health conditions especially diabetes who don’t and never have worked. They also tend to have more children thus taking a disproportionate amount of taxpayers money.
September 13, 2021
My problem is that it has become the International health service.
It was never designed to give free treatment to anyone in the world that wants
to turn up and demand it.
September 13, 2021
Given that government cannot run an efficient, effective health service and that, eventually, it will consume all public spending – all any of us can do is try to look after our own health by eating healthy food, maintaining a healthy body weight and doing some exercise.
September 13, 2021
MW – We now also have to pay for anyone from anywhere, who turns up, needing translators too. We get a 10 min appt – they can have an hour, meaning 5 of us CANNOT get an appointment. Would you buy a car – then have every one else drive it, while YOU have to pay for it?
September 13, 2021
With new 42 people the NHS is taking on at 270,000 pounds a pop would need at least 200 staff each to justify high wage.
September 13, 2021
Enigma
Well said. Had to attend a NHS diabetic class as I was considered to be getting too close to borderline. Run by a contractor but reading the script. No consideration what so ever given to the impact of carbohydrates on the body. When questioned about this, I was informed this is what we are contracted to deliver and we cannot deviate from it.
Right hand not knowing left hand comes to mind.
September 13, 2021
Yes indeed – Test and Trace must be critically reviewed and probably retired. At the beginning of an epidemic it can be a big help, as South Korea showed, I believe. Not now. Time to spend that money more wisely. Goodness knows there are better things to spend it on now, after all those postponed operations!
September 13, 2021
It’s time the NHS was paid by results and claimed for procedures delivered rather than being handed lump sums per trust.
Run it like a garage with fixed fees for each procedure. That might concentrate minds on administrative fees.
September 13, 2021
How to manage the NHS 1) Reduce the number of managers especially if they have no medical training.
2) pay more for the service, and bring out as a specific tax item and not buried in National Insurance contribution. 3) People to take more care of their own health – exercise and healthy diet
September 13, 2021
I’m worried by the talk of yet more devolution. It means another expensive and wasteful layer of government, and it has so far tended to tear the country apart. Furthermore, the Blairites smuggled in a manipulative form of voting so a left wing candidate is usually returned, despite our having voted for FPTP under the Coalition. This means left wing fiefdoms, possibly corrupt, all over the country, ganging up on HMG and defying the voters.
September 13, 2021
The NHS is structured to fail. NHS management has no incentive to produce better results. Quite the reverse. Every failure is used as an excuse for more management and more money. The NHS is a ghastly combination of top-down 1950s soviet-style organisation and modern managerialism.
September 13, 2021
Elsewhere – given the Governments support and stance with the so-called authorities, its no longer a criminal act, a crime or illegal to act outside the laws of the Land if you claim to be protesting.
Causing grief, harm, damage, inflicting costs on others going about their legitimate law abiding life. Is all ‘OK’ according to Government as long as you can claim it is a protest.
its a nutty country, with a weird political leader who has lost all sense of purpose and responsibility to those pay his wages.
September 13, 2021
About time too!
Thanks to Sir Christopher Chope for pointing out ( and sounding concerned about) the jab’s adverse reactions. In Parliament.
No one else knew?
Give me a break!
September 13, 2021
Those who took their orders from the EU are not prepared to listen to Ministers. If Ministers want to remain in post they must stick to the orders from the EU.
What to do?
September 13, 2021
On the way out of my local supermarket this morning I noticed that the council had set up a stall dishing out COVID tests to the asymptomatic. Can’t you give Javid a kick and get him to stop this obscene waste of money? Providing free LF tests to the students about to engage in nightclub tonsil-tickling would make more sense.
September 13, 2021
Dear Sir John, You have noted that the central NHS is already trying to hire a bevy or integration managers to mastermind co-ordination of critical and social care. The obvious and efficient point of co-ordination, however, is the family doctor. That is, I think, how the service was originally conceived , the family doctor being most familiar with the patient’s character, history, circumstances and needs. Under Labour, coalition and Conservative governments, the family doctor has effectively been abolished; primary care has been trashed and most GPs downgraded from professional to orders-following staff status. In some places,the service virtually collapsed in the Covid era. Reversing all this is the sine qua non for a better, more cost-effective health service.